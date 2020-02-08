Live coverage
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 4 – Live coverage
All the action from the Sierra de Bernia hilltop finish
We have a correction, it is not Trentin in the break with van Avermaet but Nathan Van Hooydonck.
After 70km of racing, the riders are climbing into the hills. They face three testing climbs, with the climb of Tudons touching 1000m and 6.9km long.
Race leader Jai Hindley (Sunweb) took his second stage victory at this year's Australian stage race on the summit finish at Mount Buller, Victoria, on Saturday, and in doing so extended his advantage in the general classification to 10 seconds over St George Continental's Sebastian Berwick.
After 50km of racing, the break leads by 2:40.
This profile of the stage shows just how hard the Sierra de Bernia climb is.
Here's Jack Haig in the leader's jersey on the start line.
#VCV2020 🟡 The breakaway of the day has established & 6 riders have opened up a gap of 2”40.Mitchelton-SCOTT are leading the steady chase in the main peloton. pic.twitter.com/ckOm3yupmPFebruary 8, 2020
This was the roll out of the stage in the warm Spanish sun.
🚴♂️🚴♂️ Salida de la 3.ª etapa de la Vuelta Ciclista a la #ComunitatValenciana desde #Calp cc @VueltaCV @sabadellprensa #VCV2020 #Calpe #MarinaAlta #Alicante #Alacant pic.twitter.com/HokvRmmi1AFebruary 8, 2020
As we join the action with the Cyclingnews blimp, there are six riders away, including Matteo Trentin and Greg van Avermaet of the CCC Team.
The six are: Bilbao (BAH) Carboni (BCF) Declerq (DQT) Serrano (CJR) Van Avermaet (CCC) Trentin (CCC).
The peloton is at 2:50.
Today's 170km stage will culminate with the ascent of the gruelling Sierra de Bernia (5.3km, 11.9%), a climb whose maximum ramps exceed 20%.
Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the Spanish stage race after taking fifth on the stage 2 uphill finish and in the two sprint finishes.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. Today's stage finishes atop the Sierra de Bernia.
All the action from the Sierra de Bernia hilltop finish
