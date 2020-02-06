Live coverage
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 2 – Live coverage
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020 hub page
Valverde the man to beat at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana – Preview
How to watch the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana – live stream, TV, results
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen wins stage 1
Situation
Break: Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), Alvaro Cuadros and Hector Saez (both Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
Peloton: at 4:10
It's pretty much a pan flat road all the way to the uphill finish now.
60km remaining from 180km
With 60km left to race, the gap is down to 4:10.
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory on yesterday's opening stage to take his first win of 2020. The Dutchman edged out compatriot Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the line in Vila-Real.
66km remaining from 180km
The break's advantage has fallen again slightly, down to 4:20.
One intermediate sprint point remains on the course, coming in around 20km.
A number of teams have put their men to work at the head of the peloton. Astana, Movistar, Lotto-Soudal, Bahrain McLaren and Jumbo-Visma all have riders up there. It's no surprise, given they all have a man capable of winning the stage, or – in Jumbo's case – have the race lead.
Alejandro Valverde, who has won this race three times, looks like the man to beat this week. He spoke yesterday about his plans for the rest of the season – Olympic gold is the main aim – and confirmed his retirement at the end of 2021.
The break is about to leave the lumpy first half of the stage behind and drop down to the long, flat run-in to the coastal town of Cullera.
As well as the GC contenders like Martin, Valverde and Pogačar, there are several other names in contention for today's stage.
Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) is here, as are Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team).
Meanwhile, Marc Soler (Movistar) and Ion Izagirre (Astana) are among the other GC names who could show themselves at the finish.
82km remaining from 180km
The break's advantage has slimmed somewhat – it's 4:25 now.
Today's stage should see the first of the race's two GC showdowns. The climb to the finish line is 2km long at an average of 8 per cent gradient.
Too tough for the sprinters then, so we should see the likes of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) out front.
If you're looking for a way to watch the race, then check out our guide: How to watch the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana – live stream, TV, results
Here's a look at the break of the day out on the road.
🇪🇸 #VCV2020 Both of today’s categorized climbs are out of the way and the @ADM_RossodiBuja breakaway is holding onto a 4’45” advantage with 100km still to go. #RideForMore pic.twitter.com/p2JQALwxnQFebruary 6, 2020
93km remaining from 180km
The break are 4:45 up on the peloton at the moment.
Cuadros led the way over both of the second-category climbs so far at Dos Aguas and Alto Millares. He'll be the KOM leader tonight. It's largely flat from here on in.
There are five men up the road at the moment. They are Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), and the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA duo of Alvaro Cuadros and Hector Saez.
We join the stage around midway through the action. There's a break around five minutes up the road, and the run-in to the hilltop finish is largely flat.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 2 of the 2020 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro Aether MIPS helmet reviewThe Giro Aether helmet provides cyclists of all disciplines with a first-class, performance-focused experience - topped off by the added reassurance of MIPS Spherical slip-plane technology
-
-
Saudi Tour: Phil Bauhaus wins stage 3German beats Janse Van Rensburg and Reguigui in Al Bujairi
-
How to watch the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana – live stream, TV, resultsNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
-
Egan Bernal: Tour de France will be my first and only serious goalColombian focused squarely on July after enjoying 'calmer' pre-season
-
Vinokourov adds pressure on CADF after leaked Astana-Ferrari report'We hope CADF will conduct a careful investigation of the way such information was made public' says Astana boss
-
Walscheid marks NTT debut with victory in pre-Langkawi criteriumGerman takes confidence ahead of multiple sprint opportunities in week-long race
-
Rolland and Meintjes to clash at Le Tour de Langkawi 2020 – PreviewMalaysian race back to its roots on 25th anniversary
-
Dan Martin 'feeling rejuvenated' in debut with Israel Start-Up NationIrishman makes season start in Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy