Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 2 – Live coverage

It's pretty much a pan flat road all the way to the uphill finish now.

60km remaining from 180km With 60km left to race, the gap is down to 4:10.

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) sprinted to victory on yesterday's opening stage to take his first win of 2020. The Dutchman edged out compatriot Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the line in Vila-Real. Read our stage 1 report here

66km remaining from 180km The break's advantage has fallen again slightly, down to 4:20.

One intermediate sprint point remains on the course, coming in around 20km.

A number of teams have put their men to work at the head of the peloton. Astana, Movistar, Lotto-Soudal, Bahrain McLaren and Jumbo-Visma all have riders up there. It's no surprise, given they all have a man capable of winning the stage, or – in Jumbo's case – have the race lead.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Alejandro Valverde, who has won this race three times, looks like the man to beat this week. He spoke yesterday about his plans for the rest of the season – Olympic gold is the main aim – and confirmed his retirement at the end of 2021. Read the full story here

The break is about to leave the lumpy first half of the stage behind and drop down to the long, flat run-in to the coastal town of Cullera.

As well as the GC contenders like Martin, Valverde and Pogačar, there are several other names in contention for today's stage. Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) is here, as are Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team). Meanwhile, Marc Soler (Movistar) and Ion Izagirre (Astana) are among the other GC names who could show themselves at the finish.

82km remaining from 180km The break's advantage has slimmed somewhat – it's 4:25 now.

Today's stage should see the first of the race's two GC showdowns. The climb to the finish line is 2km long at an average of 8 per cent gradient. Too tough for the sprinters then, so we should see the likes of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) out front.

Both of today's categorized climbs are out of the way and the breakaway is holding onto a 4'45" advantage with 100km still to go.

93km remaining from 180km The break are 4:45 up on the peloton at the moment.

Cuadros led the way over both of the second-category climbs so far at Dos Aguas and Alto Millares. He'll be the KOM leader tonight. It's largely flat from here on in.

There are five men up the road at the moment. They are Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), and the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA duo of Alvaro Cuadros and Hector Saez.

We join the stage around midway through the action. There's a break around five minutes up the road, and the run-in to the hilltop finish is largely flat.