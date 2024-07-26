Biniam Girmay confirmed as Eritrea flag bearer for Paris Olympic opening ceremony but other cyclists stay away

By
published

Race schedules mean most big-name riders are unable to take part or not yet in Paris

Biniam Girmay, shown here winning a post-Tour de France criterium in Herentals, will be an Eritrean flag bearer for the Paris Olympic Games
Biniam Girmay, shown here winning a post-Tour de France criterium in Herentals, will be an Eritrean flag bearer for the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay will be the flag bearer for Eritrea at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Friday but most of the contenders for the cycling medals will be absent from the spectacular four-hour parade down the river Seine.

Race schedules for the 16 days of competition mean that many riders have still to arrive in Paris or are prioritising rest and preparation rather than joining the 6,500 athletes for the opening ceremony.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.