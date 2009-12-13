Trending

Albert dominates Druivenveldrit

Defending champion Pauwels out-duels Nys for second

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) shoulders his bike.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team).

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) rides alone in pursuit of Niels Albert.

Czech champion Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) ended the day in 13th place.

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) celebrates his victory.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) takes the win in Sunday's Vlaamse Druivenveldrit.

Defending champion Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) didn't repeat as victor, but still finished on the podium in second place.

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) claimed third.

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) finished fourth at Druivenveldrit.

Czech champion Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) finishes in fifth, followed by his teammate Tom Meeusen in sixth.

Belgium's Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) crosses the line for sixth place.

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Projob Cycling Team) outsprints Gerben de Knegt (Rabobank) for eighth place.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago) doesn't look too happy with his third place finish.

The men's podium: Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team), 2nd; Niels Albert (BCKP - Powerplus), 1st; Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago), 3rd.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) rides the climb while compatiot Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) tackles it on foot.

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet - Colnago) is urged on by spectators.

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) powers up a climb.

Tom Meeusen (Telent-Fidea Cycling Team)

Elite men
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:53:45
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:20
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago0:00:30
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank0:01:09
5Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:13
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:18
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob Cycling Team0:01:37
9Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
10Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
11Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team0:02:10
12John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:12
13Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:23
14Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team0:02:37
15Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV0:02:51
16Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie0:02:53
17Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas0:03:00
18Tom Van den Bosch (Bel)0:03:07
19Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank0:03:14
20Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team0:03:17
21Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Projob Cycling Team
22Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:03:40
23Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW0:03:48
24Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras0:04:02
25Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)0:04:11
26Jempy Drucker (Lux)0:04:17
27Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago0:04:21
28Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cycling Team0:04:28
29Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI0:04:29
30Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:04:44
31Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia 1920:05:16
32Mike Thielemans (Bel) Team-Thielemans & Co0:05:24
33Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:05:36
34Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank0:05:49
35Vinnie Braet (Bel)0:06:18
36Karel Hnik (Cze)0:06:23
37Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus0:06:57
38Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire-1lap
39Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
40Jerry Kallenfels (Ned) Easypay Cyclocross Team-2laps
41Mike Carrigan (Can)-4laps
42Kamil Gradek (Pol) MGLKS Blekitni Sokpol Dobraw

