Albert dominates Druivenveldrit
Defending champion Pauwels out-duels Nys for second
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:53:45
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|0:00:30
|4
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|0:01:09
|5
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|7
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:18
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|9
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
|11
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|12
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|13
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|14
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team
|0:02:37
|15
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL Trans NV
|0:02:51
|16
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie
|0:02:53
|17
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas
|0:03:00
|18
|Tom Van den Bosch (Bel)
|0:03:07
|19
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|0:03:14
|20
|Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|21
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Projob Cycling Team
|22
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|23
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam VZW
|0:03:48
|24
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|0:04:02
|25
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:04:11
|26
|Jempy Drucker (Lux)
|0:04:17
|27
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|0:04:21
|28
|Jan Soetens (Bel) Revor-Jartazi Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|29
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI
|0:04:29
|30
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:04:44
|31
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia 192
|0:05:16
|32
|Mike Thielemans (Bel) Team-Thielemans & Co
|0:05:24
|33
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|34
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:49
|35
|Vinnie Braet (Bel)
|0:06:18
|36
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|0:06:23
|37
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus
|0:06:57
|38
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Vendée U Pays de la Loire
|-1lap
|39
|Lukáš Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb Pro Job Cycling Team
|40
|Jerry Kallenfels (Ned) Easypay Cyclocross Team
|-2laps
|41
|Mike Carrigan (Can)
|-4laps
|42
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) MGLKS Blekitni Sokpol Dobraw
