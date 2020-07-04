Virtual Tour de France stage 1 – Live coverage

Refresh

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) has put in an attack and she's pushing big watts to try and stay away – over 400 at the moment.

That's 10 points for her with three more times up the hill to come.

Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) led Joscelin Lowden (Drops) over the first QOM of the race.

29km remaining After 10 minutes, the riders have covered 7km of the 36km course

Chantal Blaak-van den Broek and Amy Pieters of Boels Dolmans are up front early on, but it's a mid-sized group forming here.

(Image credit: zwift) Here's the profile of today's stage.

Today's stage is a 9.1km loop with 108m of climbing, which will be traversed four times by both the men's and women's pelotons, covering a total digital distance of 36.4 km (22.8 mi) and an ascent of 432 m (1,416 ft). After a short, rolling section, the first sprint of the day comes as riders approach JWB bridge at 2.4km. The sprint is a 200m, pan flat segment that is sure to be lively as teams look to open their accounts in a bid for the coveted green jersey. A further rolling section follows before the test of the route, the Zwift KOM / QOM reverse climb. A 2.4km section that averages just 2 per cent, it'll be an early indicator as to which riders are on form for the impending season restart.

And we're off! It's the women's race up first.

We're about to go live in just a few minutes. The excitement is palpable!

There are plenty of stars on the start list today, including Michał Kwiatkowski, Kasper Asgreen, Oliver Naesen, Mathieu van der Poel, Greg Van Avermaet, Mads Pedersen and Michael Matthews. In the women's race we'll see Chantal Blaak-van den Broeck, Amy Pieters, Chloe Dygert-Owen, and Elisa Longo Borghini. Check out the full start list for stage 1 here.

Stage 1 is set to get underway in half an hour, and there's a plethora of viewing options available. Check them out here in our 'how to watch' guide.