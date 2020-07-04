Live coverage
Virtual Tour de France stage 1 – Live coverage
By Cyclingnews
All the action from the men's and women's e-race
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) has put in an attack and she's pushing big watts to try and stay away – over 400 at the moment.
That's 10 points for her with three more times up the hill to come.
Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) led Joscelin Lowden (Drops) over the first QOM of the race.
29km remaining
After 10 minutes, the riders have covered 7km of the 36km course
Chantal Blaak-van den Broek and Amy Pieters of Boels Dolmans are up front early on, but it's a mid-sized group forming here.
Here's the profile of today's stage.
Today's stage is a 9.1km loop with 108m of climbing, which will be traversed four times by both the men's and women's pelotons, covering a total digital distance of 36.4 km (22.8 mi) and an ascent of 432 m (1,416 ft).
After a short, rolling section, the first sprint of the day comes as riders approach JWB bridge at 2.4km. The sprint is a 200m, pan flat segment that is sure to be lively as teams look to open their accounts in a bid for the coveted green jersey.
A further rolling section follows before the test of the route, the Zwift KOM / QOM reverse climb. A 2.4km section that averages just 2 per cent, it'll be an early indicator as to which riders are on form for the impending season restart.
And we're off! It's the women's race up first.
We're about to go live in just a few minutes. The excitement is palpable!
There are plenty of stars on the start list today, including Michał Kwiatkowski, Kasper Asgreen, Oliver Naesen, Mathieu van der Poel, Greg Van Avermaet, Mads Pedersen and Michael Matthews.
In the women's race we'll see Chantal Blaak-van den Broeck, Amy Pieters, Chloe Dygert-Owen, and Elisa Longo Borghini.
Check out the full start list for stage 1 here.
Stage 1 is set to get underway in half an hour, and there's a plethora of viewing options available. Check them out here in our 'how to watch' guide.
Hello and welcome to our first ever live coverage of a virtual race, stage 1 of the Virtual Tour de France.
In a normal year, we'd be bringing you live coverage of stage 8 of the real Tour de France, from Cazères to Loudenvielle, but with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning the race has been postponed to August and September, this Zwift reimagining of the Tour has sprung up to keep us occupied throughout July.
