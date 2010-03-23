Trending

Guardia speeds to downhill win

Britain goes one-two in women's race with Moseley and Carpenter

Bernat Guardia won the downhill in Vigo

(Image credit: Team Massi)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)0:02:41.52
2Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:00.94
3Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)0:00:01.23
4Brendan Fairclough (GBr)0:00:02.13
5Arnau Sugranes Mateu (Spa)0:00:02.18
6Neko Mullaly (USA)0:00:04.49
7Danny Hart (GBr)0:00:05.76
8Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa)0:00:05.76
9Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:06.40
10Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:06.41
11Tom Deacon (GBr)0:00:06.59
12Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)0:00:06.59
13Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:07.43
14Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:08.24
15Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:08.51
16Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:09.37
17Rob Fraser (Can)0:00:12.20
18Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:12.67
19Alexis Raguet (Fra)0:00:16.69
20Ruben Castro Carril (Spa)0:00:17.88
21Pol Romero Perich (Spa)0:00:18.08
22Xavier Simo Cervera (Spa)0:00:18.49
23Kyle Farrow (GBr)0:00:18.62
24Gregory Brunache (Fra)0:00:20.21
25Marcos Balbuena Garcia (Spa)0:00:20.30
26Liam Little (GBr)0:00:20.45
27Mark Milward (GBr)0:00:20.70
28Jose Manuel Verdia (Spa)0:00:22.58
29Ruben Martinez Rosales (Spa)0:00:22.99
30James Owain (GBr)0:00:23.04
31Javier Pintos (Spa)0:00:23.50
32Alejandro Caamaño (Spa)0:00:23.80
33German Ferrer Rosillo (Spa)0:00:25.26
34Ignacio Bautista Rodriguez (Spa)0:00:25.42
35Antonio Perez Da Costa (Spa)0:00:25.48
36James Metcarfe (GBr)0:00:25.81
37Miguel Pintos (Spa)0:00:26.62

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr)0:03:08.55
2Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:20.19
3Victoria Hernandez Molinas (Spa)0:00:37.25
4Carmen Martinez (Spa)0:00:45.88
5Ajnoha Fontan Omil (Spa)0:00:54.56

