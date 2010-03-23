Guardia speeds to downhill win
Britain goes one-two in women's race with Moseley and Carpenter
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa)
|0:02:41.52
|2
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:00.94
|3
|Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa)
|0:00:01.23
|4
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|0:00:02.13
|5
|Arnau Sugranes Mateu (Spa)
|0:00:02.18
|6
|Neko Mullaly (USA)
|0:00:04.49
|7
|Danny Hart (GBr)
|0:00:05.76
|8
|Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa)
|0:00:05.76
|9
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:06.40
|10
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:06.41
|11
|Tom Deacon (GBr)
|0:00:06.59
|12
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa)
|0:00:06.59
|13
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:07.43
|14
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:08.24
|15
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:08.51
|16
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:09.37
|17
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|0:00:12.20
|18
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:12.67
|19
|Alexis Raguet (Fra)
|0:00:16.69
|20
|Ruben Castro Carril (Spa)
|0:00:17.88
|21
|Pol Romero Perich (Spa)
|0:00:18.08
|22
|Xavier Simo Cervera (Spa)
|0:00:18.49
|23
|Kyle Farrow (GBr)
|0:00:18.62
|24
|Gregory Brunache (Fra)
|0:00:20.21
|25
|Marcos Balbuena Garcia (Spa)
|0:00:20.30
|26
|Liam Little (GBr)
|0:00:20.45
|27
|Mark Milward (GBr)
|0:00:20.70
|28
|Jose Manuel Verdia (Spa)
|0:00:22.58
|29
|Ruben Martinez Rosales (Spa)
|0:00:22.99
|30
|James Owain (GBr)
|0:00:23.04
|31
|Javier Pintos (Spa)
|0:00:23.50
|32
|Alejandro Caamaño (Spa)
|0:00:23.80
|33
|German Ferrer Rosillo (Spa)
|0:00:25.26
|34
|Ignacio Bautista Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:00:25.42
|35
|Antonio Perez Da Costa (Spa)
|0:00:25.48
|36
|James Metcarfe (GBr)
|0:00:25.81
|37
|Miguel Pintos (Spa)
|0:00:26.62
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|0:03:08.55
|2
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:00:20.19
|3
|Victoria Hernandez Molinas (Spa)
|0:00:37.25
|4
|Carmen Martinez (Spa)
|0:00:45.88
|5
|Ajnoha Fontan Omil (Spa)
|0:00:54.56
