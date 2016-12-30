Trending

De Jong takes victory at Brico Cross Bredene

Van Loy battles for second, Verscheuren is third

Ellen Van Loy, Thalita De Jong and Jolien Verschueren on the Bredene podium

Thalita De Jong takes victory at Brico Cross Bredene

Thalita De Jong on her way to victory at Brico Cross Bredene

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Netherlands)0:44:53
2Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)0:00:19
3Jolien Verschueren (Belgium)0:00:34
4Alicia Franck (Belgium)0:00:37
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Belgium)
6Elle Anderson (United States)
7Loes Sels (Belgium)0:00:48
8Lindy Van Anrooij (Netherlands)0:00:58
9Karen Verhestraeten (Belgium)0:01:14
10Anaïs Morichon (France)0:02:04
11Suzanne Verhoeven (Belgium)0:02:12
12Sunny Gilbert (United States)0:02:22
13Monique Van De Ree (Netherlands)
14Ida Jansson (Sweden)0:02:44
15Naomi Williams (Australia)
16Eva Maria Palm (Belgium)0:02:54
17Aurelie Vermeir (Belgium)0:03:05
18Axelle Bellaert (Belgium)0:03:10
19Åsa-Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
20Emily Wadsworth (Great Britain)
21Rebecca Locke (Australia)
22Jinse Peeters (Belgium)0:03:49
23Julie Van De Velde (Belgium)0:03:51
24Miyoko Karami (Japan)0:04:09
25Tinne Vermeiren (Belgium)0:04:28
26Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spain)0:04:45
27Jara Noël (Belgium)
28Meg De Bruyne (Belgium)0:04:50
29Sarah Lomas (Great Britain)
30Audrey Weingarten (France)
31Laure Michels (Belgium)0:05:30
32Christine Vardaros (United States)0:05:35
33Gertie Willems (Belgium)
34Yenthe Boons (Belgium)
35Eva Vermeersch (Belgium)
36Virginia Cancellieri (Italy)
37Madeleine Gammons (Great Britain)
38Marike Tache (Romania)
39Emilie Thy (Denmark)
40Mieke Deroo (Belgium)
41Sarah Borremans (Belgium)
42Jo Blanchaert (Belgium)
43Mieke Docx (Belgium)
DNFAudrey Menut (France)

