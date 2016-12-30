De Jong takes victory at Brico Cross Bredene
Van Loy battles for second, Verscheuren is third
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thalita De Jong (Netherlands)
|0:44:53
|2
|Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)
|0:00:19
|3
|Jolien Verschueren (Belgium)
|0:00:34
|4
|Alicia Franck (Belgium)
|0:00:37
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Belgium)
|6
|Elle Anderson (United States)
|7
|Loes Sels (Belgium)
|0:00:48
|8
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Netherlands)
|0:00:58
|9
|Karen Verhestraeten (Belgium)
|0:01:14
|10
|Anaïs Morichon (France)
|0:02:04
|11
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Belgium)
|0:02:12
|12
|Sunny Gilbert (United States)
|0:02:22
|13
|Monique Van De Ree (Netherlands)
|14
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|0:02:44
|15
|Naomi Williams (Australia)
|16
|Eva Maria Palm (Belgium)
|0:02:54
|17
|Aurelie Vermeir (Belgium)
|0:03:05
|18
|Axelle Bellaert (Belgium)
|0:03:10
|19
|Åsa-Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)
|20
|Emily Wadsworth (Great Britain)
|21
|Rebecca Locke (Australia)
|22
|Jinse Peeters (Belgium)
|0:03:49
|23
|Julie Van De Velde (Belgium)
|0:03:51
|24
|Miyoko Karami (Japan)
|0:04:09
|25
|Tinne Vermeiren (Belgium)
|0:04:28
|26
|Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spain)
|0:04:45
|27
|Jara Noël (Belgium)
|28
|Meg De Bruyne (Belgium)
|0:04:50
|29
|Sarah Lomas (Great Britain)
|30
|Audrey Weingarten (France)
|31
|Laure Michels (Belgium)
|0:05:30
|32
|Christine Vardaros (United States)
|0:05:35
|33
|Gertie Willems (Belgium)
|34
|Yenthe Boons (Belgium)
|35
|Eva Vermeersch (Belgium)
|36
|Virginia Cancellieri (Italy)
|37
|Madeleine Gammons (Great Britain)
|38
|Marike Tache (Romania)
|39
|Emilie Thy (Denmark)
|40
|Mieke Deroo (Belgium)
|41
|Sarah Borremans (Belgium)
|42
|Jo Blanchaert (Belgium)
|43
|Mieke Docx (Belgium)
|DNF
|Audrey Menut (France)
