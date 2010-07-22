Trending

Rodriguez Golindano wins four cross title

Angulo Gomez, Guia round out top three

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katherine Rodriguez Golindano (Ven)
2Andrea Angulo Gomez (Ven)
3Nancy Guia (Ven)
4Jaimarys Bandres (Ven)

