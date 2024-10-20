Magnus Cort solos to Veneto Classic victory from breakaway

By
published

Romain Grégoire makes late attack to finish second

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)
Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) won the Veneto Classic on the final day of the European road season. He was part of a six-rider breakaway who moved away from the peloton in the opening 25km and launched a solo attack on the Diesel Farm climb with 10km remaining to score the victory.

Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) finished 16 seconds back in the chase for second. Meurisse Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) outsprinted 2022 Veneto winner Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) for the final podium spot another two seconds back.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

