Results
1Cole House (BMC)1:10:45
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
3Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
4Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)
5Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
6Patric Rostel (Man Purse Racing)
7Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
8Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
9Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
10James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
11Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
12Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
13Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
14Michael Grabinger (Pista Palace)
15Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
16Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
17Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
18Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
19Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)
20Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)
21Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
22Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
23Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)
24Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
25Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
26Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
27Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
28Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)
29David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
30Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
31Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)
32Renee Brown
33Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
34Richard Geng
35Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
36Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
37Scotto Divetta (Baboco)
38Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
39Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)
40Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
41Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
42Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)
43Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
44Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
45Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
46James Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)
47Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)
48Michael Telega (Pista Palace)
49Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
50Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
51Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)
52Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
53Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)
54Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)

Final general classification
1Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)5:03:35
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:37
3Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:10
4Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)0:01:26
5Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:01:31
6Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
7Michael Grabinger (Pista Palace)0:01:47
8Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:48
9James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:02:17
10David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:02:41
11Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:03:06
12Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:04:28
13Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:10:25
14Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)0:11:21
15James Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)0:11:27
16Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:11:52
17Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)0:11:57
18Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:12:13
19Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)
20Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:12:18
21Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:12:30
22Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)0:12:34
23Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)0:12:43
24Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)0:12:47
25Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:12:54
26Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:12:55
27Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:12:58
28Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:14
29Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:18
30Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)0:13:29
31Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:13:32
32Michael Telega (Pista Palace)0:13:33
33Richard Geng0:14:01
34Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
35Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)0:14:34
36Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)0:14:37
37Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)0:14:38
38Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
39Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:14:43
40Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:14:59
41Cole House (BMC)0:15:00
42Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:15:11
43Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:15:20
44Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:16:04
45Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)0:16:22
46Scotto Divetta (Baboco)0:16:50
47Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:20:02
48Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:20:38
49Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)0:20:51
50Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)0:21:15
51Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)0:22:43
52Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:25:07
53Patric Rostel (Man Purse Racing)0:29:56
54Renee Brown1:01:16

1Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)0:40:10
2Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)
3Jessica Fernanda (UACH CHIHUAHUA)
4Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
5Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
6Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
7Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)
8Eschenwald (Simple Green)
9Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
10Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)
11Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
12Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)
13Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
14Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
15Julie Cutts
16Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)
17Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
18Tayler Wiles (Colavita)
19Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
20Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)
21Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
22Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)
23Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)
24Paula Bohte (Simple Green)
25Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)
26Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)
27Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
28Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
29Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
30Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
31Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
32Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
33Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:02:00
34Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:03:00

Final general classification
1Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)3:56:33
2Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:00:02
3Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)0:01:02
4Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)0:01:11
5Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)0:01:14
6Julie Cutts0:01:19
7Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:01:24
8Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:01:27
9Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)0:01:31
10Tayler Wiles (Colavita)0:01:45
11Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:01:47
12Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:02:01
13Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:02:03
14Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)0:02:08
15Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)
16Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:02:33
17Jessica Fernanda (UACH CHIHUAHUA)0:03:04
18Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)0:03:07
19Eschenwald (Simple Green)0:03:26
20Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:03:43
21Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)0:04:00
22Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)0:04:17
23Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)0:04:20
24Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
25Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)0:04:22
26Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)0:04:30
27Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)0:04:33
28Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)0:05:12
29Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)0:05:25
30Paula Bohte (Simple Green)0:05:44
31Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:06:51
32Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)0:14:02
33Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:15:11
34Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)0:21:35

