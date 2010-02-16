Chodroff repeats in Valley of the Sun
Small takes women's overall
|1
|Cole House (BMC)
|1:10:45
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|3
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|4
|Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)
|5
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|6
|Patric Rostel (Man Purse Racing)
|7
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|8
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|9
|Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|10
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|11
|Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|12
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|13
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|14
|Michael Grabinger (Pista Palace)
|15
|Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
|16
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|17
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|18
|Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|19
|Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)
|20
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)
|21
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|22
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|23
|Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|24
|Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|25
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|26
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|27
|Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|28
|Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|29
|David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
|30
|Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
|31
|Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)
|32
|Renee Brown
|33
|Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|34
|Richard Geng
|35
|Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|36
|Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
|37
|Scotto Divetta (Baboco)
|38
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|39
|Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)
|40
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|41
|Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|42
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|43
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
|44
|Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|45
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|46
|James Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)
|47
|Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)
|48
|Michael Telega (Pista Palace)
|49
|Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
|50
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|51
|Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)
|52
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|53
|Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)
|54
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|1
|Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|5:03:35
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:37
|3
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:10
|4
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)
|0:01:26
|5
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|0:01:31
|6
|Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
|7
|Michael Grabinger (Pista Palace)
|0:01:47
|8
|Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:01:48
|9
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:17
|10
|David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:02:41
|11
|Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:03:06
|12
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:04:28
|13
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:10:25
|14
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|0:11:21
|15
|James Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)
|0:11:27
|16
|Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:11:52
|17
|Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)
|0:11:57
|18
|Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:12:13
|19
|Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)
|20
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:12:18
|21
|Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:12:30
|22
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|0:12:34
|23
|Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
|0:12:43
|24
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:12:47
|25
|Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
|0:12:54
|26
|Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:12:55
|27
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|0:12:58
|28
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:13:14
|29
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:13:18
|30
|Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)
|0:13:29
|31
|Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:13:32
|32
|Michael Telega (Pista Palace)
|0:13:33
|33
|Richard Geng
|0:14:01
|34
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|35
|Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|0:14:34
|36
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|0:14:37
|37
|Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)
|0:14:38
|38
|Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|39
|Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:14:43
|40
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:14:59
|41
|Cole House (BMC)
|0:15:00
|42
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:15:11
|43
|Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
|0:15:20
|44
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:16:04
|45
|Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)
|0:16:22
|46
|Scotto Divetta (Baboco)
|0:16:50
|47
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:20:02
|48
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:20:38
|49
|Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)
|0:20:51
|50
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|0:21:15
|51
|Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)
|0:22:43
|52
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|0:25:07
|53
|Patric Rostel (Man Purse Racing)
|0:29:56
|54
|Renee Brown
|1:01:16
|1
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)
|0:40:10
|2
|Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)
|3
|Jessica Fernanda (UACH CHIHUAHUA)
|4
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|5
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
|6
|Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|7
|Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)
|8
|Eschenwald (Simple Green)
|9
|Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
|10
|Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|11
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|12
|Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)
|13
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|14
|Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|15
|Julie Cutts
|16
|Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|17
|Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|18
|Tayler Wiles (Colavita)
|19
|Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|20
|Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)
|21
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|22
|Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)
|23
|Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)
|24
|Paula Bohte (Simple Green)
|25
|Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)
|26
|Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)
|27
|Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
|28
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|29
|Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|30
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|31
|Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|32
|Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|33
|Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:02:00
|34
|Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:03:00
|1
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|3:56:33
|2
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:00:02
|3
|Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|0:01:02
|4
|Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|0:01:11
|5
|Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)
|0:01:14
|6
|Julie Cutts
|0:01:19
|7
|Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|0:01:24
|8
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:27
|9
|Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)
|0:01:31
|10
|Tayler Wiles (Colavita)
|0:01:45
|11
|Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:01:47
|12
|Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|0:02:01
|13
|Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|0:02:03
|14
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)
|0:02:08
|15
|Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)
|16
|Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:02:33
|17
|Jessica Fernanda (UACH CHIHUAHUA)
|0:03:04
|18
|Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)
|0:03:07
|19
|Eschenwald (Simple Green)
|0:03:26
|20
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:03:43
|21
|Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)
|0:04:00
|22
|Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
|0:04:17
|23
|Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)
|0:04:20
|24
|Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|25
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|0:04:22
|26
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:30
|27
|Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)
|0:04:33
|28
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
|0:05:12
|29
|Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
|0:05:25
|30
|Paula Bohte (Simple Green)
|0:05:44
|31
|Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:06:51
|32
|Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|0:14:02
|33
|Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:15:11
|34
|Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)
|0:21:35
