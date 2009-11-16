Image 1 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) got a great start today and pulled away for the victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) won today in faster, drier conditions than those in which Saturday’s race took place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 40 Josh Dillion (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) descending through the trees. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 40 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) at the start line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 40 Davide Frattini (Team Fuji) got a jump on the field at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 40 Nobody is faster in a pavement sprint than Davide Frattini (Team Fuji). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 40 Jesse Anthony (Team Jamis Bikes) got off to a good start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 40 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) went right to the front after less than half a lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Kona) suffered a poor start and had to work through slower riders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 40 The track was still quite muddy but much improved over earlier races. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 40 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) is first over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 40 Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) near the front again. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 40 Barry Wicks (Kona) riding on his 28th birthday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 40 Josh Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX Watches) running the barriers ahead of Todd Wells (Specialized). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 40 Adam Craig (Team Giant) did not seem quite as competitive today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 40 Davide Frattini (Team Fuji) sprinting over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 40 Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) riding in fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 40 Todd Wells (Specialized) sliced through the field today and was awarded the most agressive rider title. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 40 Ethan Gilmour (US National Development) riding a section that many were running (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 40 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) snaking his way around the course in first place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 40 Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) rounding a 180 corner. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 40 Series leader Ryan Trebon (Kona) chasing race leader Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 40 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) having another great ride. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 40 Todd Wells (Specialized) closing in on Davide Frattini (Team Fuji). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 40 Chris Jones (Champion Systems) cornering. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 40 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipoltle) came up a bit short in the Under 23 race, after winning the previous day's event. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 40 Chris Jones (Champion Systems) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 40 Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar) running the steps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 40 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the steps with one lap remaining. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 40 Luke Keough (Champion Systems) riding through some S-turns. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 40 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) climbing up one of the uphill grades. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 40 Tim Johnson carried on the Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale run of success in 2009/10. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 33 of 40 Ryan Trebon was looking for the win after a crash took him out several weeks ago. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 34 of 40 Todd Wells looked composed en route to a podium place. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 35 of 40 Tim Johnson again showed the form that has won him plenty of races this season. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 36 of 40 Todd Wells (Specialized) rides to third. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 37 of 40 A smiling Tim Johnson wins after a tough fight. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 38 of 40 Tim Johnson is interviewed post-race. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 39 of 40 The elite men's podium (l-r): Todd Wells, Tim Johnson and Ryan Trebon. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 40 of 40 Massive crowds came to see Tim Johnson and co fight it out in the Mercer Cup. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com)

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) rode away with astounding solo victory at the Mercer Cup presented by My Laps, round six of the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-Cross. He finished the New Jersey race with enough time to shake spectator’s hands on the final straightaway, savoring the win before he crossed the line. United States of America Cyclo-cross Champion Ryan Trebon (Kona) struggled with his pedals on the start line and spent most of the race regaining lost ground to eventually finish in second place.

“When you go to a race like yesterday, it’s an easy thing for me to understand, we were riding through some really hard mud and Trebon just powered away from me,” said Johnson, who placed second to Trebon the previous day. “It was the battle that I just couldn’t win. Today was another day and another chance and it’s just another shot to try to win.”

Arguably the most impressive ride of the day came from Todd Wells (Specialized) who showed up to the New Jersey double header with only one race under his belt. With a limited number of International Cycling Union (UCI) points, Wells started near the back yet still rode his way up to third place, earning himself the day’s most aggressive rider’s award.

“I was planning to start my cyclo-cross season in Boulder but I got sick and had to take a little time off,” Wells said. “I think it’s coming around and hopefully it will get better and better. I didn’t think I would be third today. I hope to be in contention for nationals and that’s pretty much it.”

Trebon’s second place was good enough to maintain his overall lead in the USGP series. “It’s important,” Trebon said. “I’m looking forward to going into Portland in the lead and it’s not going to be 70 degrees and sunny. It will probably be 35 and pouring rain.”

Warm temperatures dry up hurricane aftermath

Not a trace of hurricane Ida remained at the Mercer County Park for round six of the USGP series. Blue skies and warm temperatures greeted the elite men’s field prepared to muscle through the thick, semi-dried mud that was churned up the previous day.

Italian Davide Frattini (Team Fuji) nabbed the hole shot and took advantage of his leading position to avoid getting stuck behind potential crashes through the circuit’s early technical turns. Deep ruts sent riders in every direction, making it difficult to move forward or pass rivals in close proximity.

Johnson quickly moved to the front, displaying a look of sheer determination as he bridged across to Frattini. Johnson was alone out front half a lap later, putting significant time into the next chase group that included Frattini, Canadian Cyclo-cross Champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Jesse Anthony (Jamis) and Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs).

Noticeably absent from the chase was the previous day’s winner Trebon, who had trouble with his pedals at the start line. Trebon powered around the circuit, continually passing clumps of riders in an effort to reach the lead group. He caught Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossoworld.com) on lap two, who had moved into third, which put him in sight of second placed Kabush but Johnson was nowhere to be seen.

“I stubbed my front toes into the pedals at the start and I just kind of dropped back and couldn’t accelerate to the front,” Trebon said. “I was 20th at the start. I had pretty good legs but Tim was riding really strong today and I burned a lot of matches trying to get up to the front.”

Trebon caught and passed Kabush by the fourth lap, then pressed on in pursuit of the solo leader. Johnson’s lead grew from 30-seconds to nearly a minute with two laps remaining, an insurmountable win barring crashes or mechanicals.

“I stagnated there and didn’t have anything left to catch him,” Trebon said. “I much preferred the course yesterday where you could plow through everything. It was so hard to stay in the lines because the ruts were so stiff. One line was good and one line was really bad and I just didn’t have it today.”

Wells enjoyed his successful ride, fully recovered from an illness that prevented him from racing since CrossVegas. “If you’re going well you can pick your own lines,” Wells said. “Starting that far back you can usually increase your speed pretty quick and pass guys on the straights. There was a lot of passing out there.”

While the podium places were all but decided, racing for top 10 position continued. Kabush ended the day in fourth after a valiant attempt to claim a spot on the podium. Driscoll rolled in for fifth place ahead of heated battle for sixth between Barry Wicks (Kona) and Frattini.

Valentin Sherz (Pro Cycles Scott) hung on for eight place after spending the majority of the race yo-yoing between the top 10 riders. His performance earned him the Under 23 category win. David Hackworthy (Bianchi-Grand Performance) continues to lead the USGP Under 23 series.

Results

Elite Men 1 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 3 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 4 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 5 Jamey Driscoll (USA) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com 6 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 7 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Fuji 8 Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches - Radix 9 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Pro Cycles-Scott-Newwork 10 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Champion System 11 Derrick St John (Can) Garneau-Club Chaussures-Ogilvy 12 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin 13 Nicholas Weighall (USA) Rad Racing Nw 14 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team 16 Luke Keough (USA) Cl Noonan/Coast To Coast/Kam 17 Ethan Gilmour (USA) Us National Development Team 18 Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Jamis Bikes 19 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage / If 20 Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 21 Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit 22 Zach Mcdonald (USA) Classic Cycles 23 Mark Lalonde (USA) Planet Bike 24 Michael Garrigan (Can) Jetpower/ Epic Ride 25 Joshua Berry (USA) Team Bode 26 Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) S. Camel 27 Brian Matter (USA) Team Geargrinder 28 Adam Mcgrath (USA) Thule/Van Dessel 29 Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe's Garage / If 30 Dave Hackworthy (USA) Team Plan C 31 Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw 32 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 33 Chance Noble (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 34 Travis Livermon (USA) Cannondale 35 Nathan Bannerman (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 36 Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck 37 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 38 David Wilcox (USA) Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym 39 Colin Reuter (USA) International Bicycle Centers 40 Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop 41 Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 42 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Kccx/Verge 43 Emmanuel Goguen (USA) Bikereg.Com/Joes Garage/If 44 Mark Batty (Can) Planet Energy 45 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 46 Pavel Gonda (USA) Crca / Pacifico Team 47 John Burns (USA) Bikeman.Com 48 William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 49 Carl Hesselein (USA) Whole Athlete 50 Andrew Reardon (USA) Starbrite Carwash / Moab 51 Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes 52 Logan Vonbokel (USA) Mesa Cycles Racing Team 53 Kat Statman (USA) Pioneer Racing 54 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing 55 John Crow (USA) Inland Construction 56 William Street (USA) Sisu Custom Cycles

Cat 2/3 1 Craig Lebair (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 2 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation) 3 Matt Harris (Philadelphia Ciclismo/Velo Europa Imports) 4 Sam Okeefe (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) 5 Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling) 6 Peter Ozolins (Chriscookies/Swancycles) 7 Nicholas Bennette (Minuteman Road Club) 8 Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - Cyclistsarenotrockstars.Com) 9 Nathan Roberson (Schellers Fitness & Cycle) 10 Soren Klingsporn (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games) 11 Fred Brown (Mtbnj.Com-Halters Cycles) 12 Blake Bedoya (Sbr Multisports) 13 Shane Watters (Bicycle Therapy) 14 Cary Fridrich (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 15 Daniel Chabanov (Kissena Cycling Club) 16 Kyle Peppo (Jonathan Adler Racing) 17 Cooper Ray (Gs Gotham/Toga Bikes) 18 R. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 19 Joseph Grimm (Team Army) 20 Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 21 Willem Heydendael (Bicycle Therapy) 22 Mark Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 23 John Cutler (Crca) 24 Peter Hurst (Rapha Racing) 25 William Messenger (Mob Cycling) 26 Steven Ordons 27 Forrest Conrad (Secret Henry's Team) 28 Dave Trimble (Kissena Cycling Club) 29 Gerald Adasavage (Bicycle Therapy) 30 Sam Dodge (Stage 1 / Fusionthink) 31 Marco Mora (Sids Bikes) 32 Mark Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 33 Robert Biese (Team Vortex) 34 Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars / Lees-Mcrae College) 35 Samuel Richardson (Jonathan Adler Racing) 36 Jason Eicholtz (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 37 Ricky Gargiulo (Colavita Racing) 38 Eric Ragot 39 Felipe Leite (Sid's Bikes) 40 Erik Leaver (National Capital Velo Club/Inova Health) 41 Christopher Esnes (High Gear Cyclery/Watchung Wheelmen) 42 Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing) 43 Erik Wilburn (Team Army) 44 Joseph Tramontano (Connecticut Coast Cycling) 45 Gregoire Faber (Ncvc/Inova Health System) 46 Keith Reynolds (Nebc/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 47 Christopher Tarnowski (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 48 Charles Thompson (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 49 Matthew Hennessy (Team Bbc) 50 Shane Mulrooney 51 Todd Schwartz (Guy's Racing) 52 Keith Plunkett (Hup United /Fifth Street Cross) 53 Tadeusz Marszalek (Kissena Cycling Club) 54 Gary Bryant (Bike Doctor) 55 Christopher Dietrich (Team Fuji) 56 David Anderson 57 Matthew Morrison (South Mountain Cycles) 58 Chris Hopwood (Unattached) 59 Zachary Semian (Team Alliance Environmental) 60 Andrew Eckstein (Pabst Blue Ribbon) 61 Esteban Rodriguez (Sid's-Cannondale) 62 Kansas Waugh (Jonathan Adler Racing) 63 Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team) 64 John Glodek (Twin Six) 65 Eric Carlson (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 66 Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing Club) 67 Francis Dionisio (Kissena Cycling Club) 68 Gregory Keith (Team Army) 69 Corey Twyman (Dcmtb - Fueled By Whole Foods Market) 70 Vincent Galatro (Flying Penguins) 71 Patrick Snoop 72 W Michael Matejovic (Team Metra / Wendy's P/B Cycles 54) 73 Steven Hopengarten (Team Wheelworks) 74 Joseph Mulligan (Montclair Cyclists) 75 Benjamin Tufford (Seacoast Builders/Brielle Cyclery/Dcm) 76 Ian Anderson (Heart House/Cadv/Cc Evesham) 77 Joseph Favara (Wildthyme/Hampton Velo Presented By If) 78 Eric Rundstrom

Cat 4 1 Stephen Pierce (King Kog) 2 Jeff Lorish (Bikesport) 3 Syd Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji) 4 Eric Davidson (Stealth Operations Racing) 5 Jeffrey Ingraham (Sanchez Houlihan-Lokey) 6 Jason Nyrop (Highland Park Hermes) 7 William Cukierski (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 8 Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy) 9 David Casale (Amoroso's Racing Team) 10 Myles Fennell (3D Racingteam / Tom's Atlantic Cyclery) 11 Douglas Jones (Wayside Racing) 12 Matthew Tucker 13 Gregory Pizarek (Sotheby's International Realty) 14 Michael Green (Bicycle Therapy) 15 Pascal Sauvayre (Pacifico - Hincapie Sportswear) 16 John Drummond (Bicycle Therapy) 17 Jeff Chen (Miya Shoji) 18 Robert Reid (Mac5Bikes/Mcallister Sign) 19 Cody Gillenwater 20 Aron Kansal (Simpletick.Com) 21 Breogan Alvarez (Nyvelocity) 22 Angelo Mascelli (Watchung Wheelman) 23 Alex Belgiovine (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage) 24 Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes) 25 John Witmer (Gmbc/Catamount) 26 Ilya Cantor (Mtbnj.Com - Halter's) 27 Joel Ankeny (Rgm Watches/Richard Sachs Cycles) 28 Gregory Hoffman (Have Bike Lets Travel) 29 Ed Kallatch (Evolution Racing) 30 Andras Gipp (Fgx Racing) 31 Max Knee (Team Independence Cycling Team) 32 Martin Kozera (Unattached) 33 Tiernan Mulrooney 34 Kevin Dillard (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 35 Stephen Rogacki (Usma Cycling Team) 36 Ed Keller (Vollerslaw/Starthouse) 37 Seth Timen 38 Ryan Brennan 39 Kasper Ludwig - Larsen (Crca) 40 Thomas Macclarence (Battenkill-United) 41 Mark Plotz (Hub Racing) 42 Jeffrey Baumgardner (Kingpin Racing-Hjd) 43 Steven Brownlie (Fgx Racing) 44 Chris Buonomo (Quaker City Wheelmen/Breakawaybikes.Com) 45 Matthew Balch (Mac 5 Bikes / Gvcc /) 46 Chad Casselman (Fgx Racing) 47 Nicholas Salerno (Deathrow Velo) 48 Lawrence Murphy 49 Kevin Rutherford (Usma Cycling Team) 50 Tom Keeth 51 Raymond Brettle (Guys Racing) 52 Scott Hein (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa) 53 Phillip Sundin (Megasonic Sweeping) 54 James Nelson (Kissena Cycling Club) 55 Gregory Smaldone (Cornell University) 56 Richard Edwards 57 Tim Lang 58 Ian Curtis 59 Mike Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 60 Langford Davidson (Stealth Ops. Racing) 61 Daniel Mcmahon (Kissena Cycling Club) 62 Tim Graham 63 Mark Mahoney (Bethel Cycle) 64 Mark Cywin (Propeller Racing) 65 Laurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles) 66 Christopher Stine (Cedar Bike) 67 Eric Marowitz (Century Road Club Of America) 68 Paul Michael (Cyclesports / Worth & Company) 69 Michael Dolan (Cyclocrossworld.Com) 70 Ryan Csolak 71 Harald Weigl 72 Brian Mckinney (Team Fuji Bikes) 73 Max Smith (Usma Cycling Team) 74 Joshua Ferrer 75 Eric Mehlenbeck 76 Boyd Garrison 77 Michael Corasaniti (Crca) 78 Norman Walker 79 Kenneth Fetsurka (Philadelphia Bicycle Messenger Association) 80 Michael Mulrooney 81 Raymund Calaquian (Evolution Racing)

Junior 17-18 1 Yannick Eckmann (Sv Kirchzarten) 2 Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule / Van Dessel) 3 Stuart Wight (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) 4 Robin Eckmann (Sv Kirchzarten) 5 Chris Wallace (Kccx/Navigators Insurance/Verge) 6 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Strawberries/Specialize) 7 Skyler Trujillo (Niner) 8 Matthew Spinks (Team Metra / Wendy's P/B Cycles 54) 9 Jesse Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 10 Andrew Bennett (Team Redline) 11 Joshua Lehmann (Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team) 12 Kolben Preble (Hammer Velo) 13 Gunnar Bergey (C3- Athletes Seving Athletes) 14 Jeremiah Dyer (Hudz-Subaru Jr-Development Cx) 15 Benjamin Wolfe (Mystic Velo Juniors) 16 Paul Lynch (Cl Noonan/Coast To Coast/Kam)

Junior Boys 10-14 1 Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club) 2 Nicolas Catlin (My Way) 3 Brian Wolfe (Mystic Velo Juniors) 4 Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing) 5 Luke Cowell

Junior Boys 15-16 1 Nate Morse (Cl Noonan/Coast To Coast/Kam) 2 Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) 3 Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 4 Dag Anderson (Team Somerset) 5 Zachary Bender (Cycle-Smart) 6 Tom Goguen (Minuteman Road Club) 7 Jack Macclarence (Farm Team Cycling) 8 Kyle Miller (Henry's Bikes) 9 Julian Meier (Beans Bikes) 10 Aidan Snyder (Farm Team)

Master 35+ 1 Ali Goulet (Church Of The Big Ring/Look) 2 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 3 Matthew Kraus (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches - Radix) 4 Andrew Messer (Drt Racing) 5 Ralf Warmuth (Westwood Velo) 6 Richard Feldman (Durance - Colnago) 7 Jonathan Card (Jack's Bike/Saturn Of Toledo/Cane Creek) 8 Tim Butler (River City Bicycles) 9 Maurice Gamanho (Mtbnj.Com - Halter's) 10 Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport) 11 Kristopher Auer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 12 Micah Fritzinger (Schellers) 13 Chris Samuel (Cape Atlantic/Beaconcycling) 14 Kelly Cline (Wissahickon) 15 Clay Harris (Rrv) 16 Andrew Gorski (Nhvelo) 17 Marc Boudreau (Ride With Rendall) 18 Chad Culbertson (Guy's Racing) 19 Kevin Molloy (Empire Cycling) 20 Bradley Ford (South Mountain Cycles) 21 Todd Kruger (Heart House/Cadv/Cc Evesham) 22 Mark Pohndorf (Colavita Racing) 23 Donald Snoop Jr (Verge Sport / Test Pilot) 24 Barry Holman (T.E.A.M. Fuji) 25 Kirk Reisinger 26 David Wilson (Northeastern Hardware/Cjct) 27 David Freifelder (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 28 Benjamin Anemone (Christiana Care Pt+/Fsvs) 29 Christopher Facas (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 30 Werner Freymann (Pure Energy Cycling) 31 Joel Moats (Ybr/Mountainside Racing) 32 Raymond Zeimet (Guy's Racing Club) 33 Charles Erndl (Team Drv/Deathrowvelo-Clothing) 34 Charles Von Isenburg (Mob Cycling) 35 Bruce Pisarek (Cobc National Engineering) 36 Eric Moody (C.C. Gervias Rioux) 37 Barry Wahner (Drwahner.Com) 38 Kevin Keane (Skylands Cycling) 39 J Partland (Kissena Cycling Club) 40 Frederick Klenk (Evolution Racing) 41 Joshua Delmanzo (Sandhills Cycling) 42 Alex Monte-Sano 42 Marc Bertucco (Abd Cycling Team) 43 Christopher Mcgill (Cannondale Factory Racing/Backyard Bikeclub) 44 Trevor Williams (Guy's Racing Club) 45 Robert Piacine (Guys Racing Club) 46 Joseph Lanza (Guys Racing Club) 47 Karl Rahn (Crca/Empire Cycling Team P/B Northwave) 48 Zachary Latimer (Evolution Racing) 49 Francis Schlipf (Guys Racing Club) 50 James Furman (Van Dessel) 51 Glen Calhoun

Master 45+ 1 Thomas Price (Kccx/Lincoln Industries) 2 David Hunt (Team Somerset) 3 Michael Mcshane (Calistoga Racing Team) 4 Eric Schlauch (Team Somerset) 5 Blair Saunders (Ben's Performance Bike's/Ridley) 6 Troy Kimball (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 7 Jimmy Bruner (Inland Construction / Back To Dirt) 8 Kevin Saint Clair (Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur Coaching) 9 Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 10 Jeffrey Appeltans (Mambo Kings Racing) 11 David Lowe (Pabst Blue Ribbon) 12 Paul Wahner (Drwahner.Com) 13 William Irving (Bicycle Depot/Team Perkins , New Paltz, Ny) 14 Waldek Stepniowski 15 Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Prc Cycling Team) 16 Albert Greene (Yellow Breeches Racing) 17 J Devon Alvarez (Cole) 18 Wayne Barlow (Nh Cycling Club) 19 Karl Kensinger (Ncvc/Inova Health System) 20 Rick Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen) 21 Larry Kaufman (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa) 22 James Feehan (Kissena) 23 Carl Reglar 24 Daryl Rains (Mock Orange Racing) 25 Lars Jacobsen 26 Bill Okeefe (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) 27 Dave Baumgardner 28 Don Catlin (My Way) 29 Pascal Sauvayre (Pacifico - Hincapie Sportswear) 30 Theo Kindermans (Cyclocrossworld.Com) 31 Robert Webster (Watchung Wheelmen) 32 Lee Rogers (Bicycle Therapy) 33 Kevin Breckenmaker (Yellow Breeches Racing) 34 Marc Frazer 35 Rick Meloff (La Bicicletta/ J. Lindeberg) 36 Matthew Snow (Trek Of Fairfield) 37 Doug Nagel (Evolution Racing) 38 Paul Schoening (Team Plan C) 39 Ted Josberger 40 Terry Fina (The Spoke) 41 Jay Mongillo (Keltic Construction / Zanes Cycles) 42 Al Curtis 43 Robert Vaughan (Colavita Racing) 44 Bob Kennelly (Halters Cycle - Bteam) 45 Cliff Saper (Sanchez Houlihan-Lokey) 46 Louis D'amelio (Pure Energy - Proair Hfa) 47 Edward Troianello (Watchung Wheelmen) 48 Jeffrey Sutherland 49 Mark Wanco (Hup United) 50 Gary Snyder (Evolution Racing) 51 Scott Demarzio (Heart House/Cadv/Cc Evesham) 52 George Harriott (Bike Line/Lwa) 53 William Bray (Saucon Valley Bikes) 54 John Koenck (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)

Master 55+ 1 Richard Sachs (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches - Radix) 2 David Goodwin (Ncc/Bikereg.Com) 3 Nunzio Dibiasi (Yellow Breeches Racing) 4 Lawrence Dudek (Team Somerset) 5 Richard Bauch (Colavita Racing) 6 Kevin Tuttle (Main Line Cycling-Bikyle/Mazur Coaching) 7 James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club) 8 Robert Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji) 9 Eugene Colon