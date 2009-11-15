Trending

Trebon rains on Johnson's parade

Cannondale team-mates round out the podium

Image 1 of 38

Ryan Trebon (KONA) bettered the Cannondale duo today, making the most of soggy conditions.

Ryan Trebon (KONA) bettered the Cannondale duo today, making the most of soggy conditions.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 38

The Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com riders were quick to find the front at the race's start.

The Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com riders were quick to find the front at the race's start.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 3 of 38

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) powers through the service zone.

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) powers through the service zone.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 4 of 38

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) rides ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona) early in the race.

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) rides ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona) early in the race.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 5 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Kona) gives chase to Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) early on.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) gives chase to Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) early on.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 6 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Kona) takes to the lead.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) takes to the lead.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 7 of 38

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) slips back to second place.

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) slips back to second place.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 8 of 38

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) had to settle for second place.

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) had to settle for second place.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 9 of 38

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale / CyclocrossWorld.com) rides in the series leader's jersey.

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale / CyclocrossWorld.com) rides in the series leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 10 of 38

Ryan Trebon (KONA) said some single-speed racing a weekend earlier set him up well for today's race.

Ryan Trebon (KONA) said some single-speed racing a weekend earlier set him up well for today's race.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 11 of 38

Ryan Trebon (KONA) solos across the line to victory.

Ryan Trebon (KONA) solos across the line to victory.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 12 of 38

Podium (L-R): Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com), Ryan Trebon (KONA), and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale / CyclocrossWorld.com).

Podium (L-R): Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com), Ryan Trebon (KONA), and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale / CyclocrossWorld.com).
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com)
Image 13 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Kona) finally got a small gap on Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com).

Ryan Trebon (Kona) finally got a small gap on Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 38

Adam Craig (Giant Mountain Bike Team) before the race.

Adam Craig (Giant Mountain Bike Team) before the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Kona) at the line.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) at the line.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 38

Christopher Jones (Team Champion System) and Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs) comparing facial hair.

Christopher Jones (Team Champion System) and Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs) comparing facial hair.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Kona) was first over the barriers.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) was first over the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 38

Barry Wicks (Kona) trying to keep pace with his team-mate Ryan Trebon.

Barry Wicks (Kona) trying to keep pace with his team-mate Ryan Trebon.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 38

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers.

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 38

Jake Keough (Team Champion Systems) near the front of the race.

Jake Keough (Team Champion Systems) near the front of the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 38

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) on a long run in the mud.

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) on a long run in the mud.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 38

Gavin Mannion (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team) riding while Barry Wicks (Kona) chooses to run.

Gavin Mannion (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team) riding while Barry Wicks (Kona) chooses to run.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 38

Gavin Mannion (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team)

Gavin Mannion (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 38

Todd Wells (Specialized) making a return to cyclo-cross.

Todd Wells (Specialized) making a return to cyclo-cross.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 38

Barry Wicks (Kona) taking the steps two at time.

Barry Wicks (Kona) taking the steps two at time.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 38

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) running the steps.

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) running the steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 38

Todd Wells (Specialized) got a slow start but worked his way to the front.

Todd Wells (Specialized) got a slow start but worked his way to the front.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 38

Men's start at Mercer County Park.

Men's start at Mercer County Park.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 38

Davide Frattini (Team Fuji) gets the hole shot ahead of Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com).

Davide Frattini (Team Fuji) gets the hole shot ahead of Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 38

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) can pick lines better than anyone.

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) can pick lines better than anyone.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 38

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) cornering in a crowd of riders.

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) cornering in a crowd of riders.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 38

Riders make a U-turn on the course.

Riders make a U-turn on the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 38

Daniel Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin) taking the Under-23 win.

Daniel Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin) taking the Under-23 win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 38

Ryan Trebon (Kona) running a hill at the front of the race.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) running a hill at the front of the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 38

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) trying to keep pace with Ryan Trebon (Kona).

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) trying to keep pace with Ryan Trebon (Kona).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 38

Chris Jones (Team Champion System) running in third place.

Chris Jones (Team Champion System) running in third place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 38

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) got a brilliant start and led the first lap.

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) got a brilliant start and led the first lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 38

Adam Craig (Giant Mountain Bike Team) riding what everyone else had to run.

Adam Craig (Giant Mountain Bike Team) riding what everyone else had to run.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

United States of America Cyclo-cross Champion Ryan Trebon (KONA) road away from break companion Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with two laps to go and captured a solo victory at the Mercer Cup presented by Knapp’s Cyclery, round five of the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-Cross (USGP). After a turbulent start at the New Jersey race Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) clawed his way through the field and into third place.

“I felt good today,” Trebon said. “It was a hard course, a real grind the whole way. I tried to push everywhere I could to gain time on Tim. I tried to gain the gaps on the mud sections but, it wasn’t an easy day.”

Trebon made an impressive comeback from a serious crash two weeks ago, which forced his withdrawal from Derby City Cup, round four of the USGP. That saw Trebon lose the series leader’s jersey to Driscoll, but today’s win earned Trebon the required points to recover the series’ prestigious jersey.

“I wanted to win today, not worry about the points,” Trebon said. “I knew that if I won the race that I would take the lead back. I just went into it wanting to win. After the crash I went in to get my head and neck looked at and it was fine but it turns out I had some problems with my hips so I got that figured out too. I couldn’t figure out why I couldn’t push that hard sometimes.”

Hurricane aftermath touches Mercer Cup

Hurricane Ida stalled on the eastern seaboard, but remnants of high winds and rain tormented the course on the eve of the Mercer Cup presented by Knapp’s Cyclery double-header. Officials, organisers and volunteers pieced the course back together before dawn, just in time to start a day full of muddy cyclo-cross racing.

“I had no problems with any of the sections of the course,” Trebon said. “I like getting on and off the bike a lot and running. I run a lot at home.”

Running was a major factor in the elite men’s field, with sections of the course forcing riders to run for several minutes at a time. Tricky off-camber twists and turns caused the riders to slip, slide and topple over one another on the first lap. A long line of cyclo-cross talents fought onward through the drudge, over the double barriers to the back-side of the Mercer County Park before sweeping back around through the start-finish line.

“Sounds like earlier today it was even worse,” Johnson said. “It’s just tough and you’ve got to keep on the gas and keep pedaling. Pretty much wherever your shoulders were pointed was where you were going to go. The way the ruts were out there, it was difficult to find a line so trying to chase someone was a whole lot easier to pick a good line.”

Canadian Cyclo-cross Champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) took the hole-shot on to the mud-churned grass. Swiss youngster Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles-Scott Newwork) followed Kabush and the pair gained a five-second lead over Trebon, Johnson, Chris Jones (Champion Systems), Davide Frattini (Team Fuji), Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms), Danny Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin), Barry Wicks (Kona) and Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar).

Scherz fell off the fast pace and swapped positions with Weighall. He too met his demise trying to follow the Canadian and soon Trebon, Johnson and Jones worked their way through Sherz and Weighall and caught Kabush on the
second lap.

Trebon attacked his four companions half way through the second lap and only Johnson was able to bridge the gap. The pair pressed on and the advantage exploded to 15, then 25 seconds. Kabush and Jones desperately tried to limit their losses while racing for the third place on the podium. Not too far behind Frattini led a second chase group that included Summerhill, Wells and Zach McDonald (Classic Cycles).

Trebon attacked Johnson with three laps remaining and gained enough padding over the final laps to earn himself a commanding victory. Johnson pushed on to keep well ahead of the chase group. “I think I got a gap in the running section and I had a little more power in my legs today,” Trebon said.

“Tim definitely was riding pretty good today in the technical stuff,” he continued. “But there was a small amount of technical stuff and more slogging away at the pedals. I just kept it up out front and was pushing as hard as I could and it worked out. I was looking back and I’m like ‘come on Tim crack’ because I was going pretty hard and my legs were getting loaded up on the last lap.

“I knew if I made a small mistake he would bring it back,” he added. “Tim’s not one of those guys who gives up once you get a gap on him.”

Notably missing from the lead group was Driscoll, who faltered on the start line and lost valuable places. All eyes were watching as he worked his way through the traffic wearing the USGP leader’s jersey.

“Today was a lot easier to pass people because there were slower conditions,” Driscoll said. “I’ve had quite a lot of practice with starting at the back this year, unfortunately. You definitely can’t think about being 30 seconds down. You have got to keep your head in the game and a lot of those guys started blistering fast but I passed them pretty successfully half way through the race.”

Driscoll picked off one rider after another until he found himself comfortably in fifth place with two laps remaining. He gained an additional two more places when Kabush broke his derailleur and Jones crashed into the fencing and struggled with his rear wheel.

“I took a bike and cut it inside and hit a stake,” Jones said. “I hit it and crashed and my chain got caught between the cog and the frame. I had to take the wheel out and put it back in. It was a mental error on my part. Fourth is still good and tomorrow will be better.”

The USGP continues with round six at the Mercer Cup held at the Mercer County Park, New Jersey on Sunday. The remnants of hurricane Ida are expected to pass and temperatures to reach as high as 65 Fahrenheit.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Trebon (KONA)
2Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com)
3Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale / CyclocrossWorld.com)
4Christopher Jones (Team Champion System)
5Davide Frattini (Team Fuji)
6Daniel Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin)
7Barry Wicks (Kona)
8Valentin Scherz (PRO CYCLES-SCOTT-NEWWORK)
9Zach Mcdonald (Classic Cycles)
10Todd Wells (Specialized)
11Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
12Adam Craig (Giant Mountain Bike Team)
13Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
14Gavin Mannion (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team)
15Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
16Derrick St John (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Ogilvy)
17Carl Decker (Giant)
18Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder)
19Mark Lalonde (Planet Bike)
20Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
21Adam Mcgrath (Thule/Van Dessel)
22Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
23Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)
24Travis Livermon (Cannondale)
25Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW)
26Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
27Emmanuel Goguen (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM)
28Joshua Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
29Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
30Kirt Fitzpatrick (S. Camel)
31Ryan Hopping (United Cycle)
32Joshua Berry (Team BODE)
33Mark Batty (Planet Energy)
34Nathan Bannerman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
35Kevin Noiles (La Bicicletta Pro Shop)
36Dave Hackworthy (Team Plan C)
37Joseph Schmalz (KCCX/Verge)
38Chance Noble (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
39Jared Stafford (Bikesports Racing)
40Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Sollay.com)
41Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit)
42Michael Garrigan (JETPOWER/ Epic ride)
43Ethan Gilmour (US National Development Team)
44Jesse Anthony (Team Jamis Bikes)
45William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
46Gavriel Epstein (Champion System Racing)
47Lisban Quintero (TEAM FOUNDATION)
48John Burns (Bikeman.com)
49Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz/ Santa Cruz/Industry Nine)
50Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
51Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes)
52Daniel Langlois
53David Wilcox (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym)
54Andrew Reardon (Starbrite Carwash / MOAB)
55Logan Vonbokel (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
56J Partland (Kissena Cycling Club)
57John Crow (Inland Construction)
58Christopher Consorto (Secret Henry's Team)
59Carl Hesselein (Whole Athlete)
60Pavel Gonda (CRCA / Pacifico Team)
61Kat Statman (Pioneer Racing)
62Macky Franklin (Pioneer Racing)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin)
2Zach Mcdonald (Classic Cycles)
3Adam Mcgrath (Thule/Van Dessel)
4Travis Livermon (Cannondale)
5Emmanuel Goguen (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM)
6Joshua Berry (Team BODE)
7Logan Vonbokel (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
8Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit)
9Ethan Gilmour (US National Development Team)
10Dave Hackworthy (Team Plan C)
11Nathan Bannerman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
12Joseph Schmalz (KCCX/Verge)

Category 2/3 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling)
2Craig Lebair (philadelphia ciclismo)
3Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
4Soren Klingsporn (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games)
5Daniel Chabanov (Kissena Cycling Club)
6Cary Fridrich (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)
7Peter Hurst (Rapha Racing)
8Ryan Pomajevich (Gotham Cyclists)
9Nathan Roberson (SCHELLERS FITNESS & CYCLE)
10Mike Festa (Pawling Cycle and Sport)
11Sam Okeefe (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
12Forrest Conrad (Secret Henry's Team)
13William Messenger (MOB Cycling)
14Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
15Fred Brown (MTBNJ.com-Halters Cycles)
16Brian Swehla (Wheel Wright Bikes)
17Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com)
18Kyle Peppo (Jonathan Adler Racing)
19Dave Trimble (Kissena Cycling Club)
20Shane Watters (Bicycle therapy)
21Ricky Gargiulo (Colavita Racing)
22Mark Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)
23Steven Ordons
24Erik Wilburn (Team Army)
25R. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
26Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars / Lees-McRae College)
27Sam Dodge (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
28Willem Heydendael (Bicycle Therapy)
29Peter Ozolins (ChrisCookies/SwanCycles)
30Johann Liljengren (Faulkner Honda Racing)
31Mark Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
32Ryan Heerschap (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft)
33Christopher Esnes (High Gear Cyclery/Watchung Wheelmen)
34Jamie Harris (Philadelphia Ciclismo/Velo Europa Imports)
35Jason Eicholtz (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
36Adam Duncan (FGX Racing)
37Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)
38Blake Bedoya (SBR Multisports)
39Keith Plunkett (Hup United /Fifth Street Cross)
40Matthew Even (Hub Racing)
41John Cutler (CRCA)
42Joseph Tramontano (Connecticut Coast Cycling)
43Matt Allyn (HUP United)
44Marco Mora (sids bikes)
45Joseph Bruce (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
46Christopher Dietrich (Team Fuji)
47Cooper Ray (GS Gotham/Toga Bikes)
48Christopher Tarnowski (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital)
49Robert Biese (Team Vortex)
50Rich Uliana (GOTHAM)
51Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team)
52Mike Mast (Bicycle Therapy)
53Patrick Snoop
54David Anderson
55Shane Mulrooney
56Todd Mcloughlin (Kissena)
57Jason Reckner (Breakaway Racing)
58Gregory Keith (Team Army)
59Joseph Grimm (Team Army)
60Keith Reynolds (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
61Matthew Hennessy (Team BBC)
62Nathanael Horne (Kissena)
63Charles Gardiner (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon)
64Corey Twyman (DCMTB - Fueled By Whole Foods Market)
65Ken Deitch (Pabst Blue Ribbon)
66John Glodek (Twin Six)
67George Vlahogiannis (JIMENEZ VELO SPORT)
68Brian Rosener (Eastern Mountain Sports Mid Atlantic)
69Eloy Anzola (Kissena Cycling Club)
70Vincent Galatro (Flying Penguins)
71Joseph Mulligan (Montclair Cyclists)
72David Chiu (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
73Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing Club)
74Benjamin Tufford (Seacoast Builders/Brielle Cyclery/DCM)
75Joseph Favara (Wildthyme/Hampton Velo presented by IF)
76Ian Anderson (Heart House/CADV/CC EVESHAM)
77Marc Bertucco (ABD Cycling Team)
78W Michael Matejovic (Team Metra / Wendy's p/b Cycles 54)
79Zachary Semian (Team Alliance Environmental)

Category 4 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeff Lorish (Bikesport)
2Cody Gillenwater
3William Cukierski (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
4Stephen Pierce (King Kog)
5Aaron Horvath (Princeton)
6Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy)
7Syd Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji)
8Myles Fennell (3D RacingTeam / Tom's Atlantic Cyclery)
9Jack Sparks (Bikeworks Racing)
10Jeffrey Ingraham (Sanchez Houlihan-Lokey)
11Jason Nyrop (Highland Park Hermes)
12William Doyle-Capitman (Kissena Cycling Club)
13James Mernin (Kingpin Racing-HJD)
14John Drummond (Bicycle Therapy)
15Daniel Rapp (family)
16Eric Davidson (Stealth Operations Racing)
17Matthew Tucker
18Jason Cole (Philadelphia Ciclismo /Velo Europa Imports)
19Jeff Chen (Miya Shoji)
20Angelo Mascelli (Watchung Wheelman)
21Aaron Bitters (KISSENA)
22Anthony Carlisi
23Alex Belgiovine (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage)
24Mark Plotz (Hub Racing)
25Robert Reid (MAC5Bikes/McAllister Sign)
26Dan Reiners (Kissena Cycling Club)
27Abraham Soler (Foundation CRCA)
28Joel Ankeny (RGM Watches/Richard Sachs Cycles)
29Gregory Pizarek (Sotheby's International Realty)
30John Witmer (GMBC/Catamount)
31Chris Michaloski
32Elan Weissman (UNATTACHED)
33Thomas Macclarence (Battenkill-United)
34Joseph Mundi (Watchung Wheelmen)
35Ryan Clune (Team Vortex)
36Ilya Cantor (MTBNJ.com - Halter's)
37Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes)
38Tiernan Mulrooney
39Chad Casselman (FGX Racing)
40Peter Hall (Bikesport Inc)
41Douglas Von Bushberger (Kingpin Racing-HJD)
42Matthew Balch (Mac 5 Bikes / GVCC /)
43Miles Camp (Cape Atlantic Racing/Beaconcycling.com)
44Seth Timen
45James Lagan (Unattached)
45Gregory Smaldone (Cornell University)
46Gregory Hoffman (Have Bike Lets Travel)
47Daniel Mcmahon (Kissena Cycling Club)
48Christopher Bloome
48Adam Rosenthal (Kingpin Racing-HJD)
49Kasper Ludwig - Larsen (CRCA)
50Ed Kallatch (Evolution Racing)
52Jay Rothberg (EVOLUTION RACING)
53Brian Wester
54Tim Graham
56Kevin Dillard (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
57Stephen Rogacki (USMA Cycling Team)
58Bladdymir Coronel (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital)
59Jonathan Fink
60Chris Buonomo (Quaker City Wheelmen/Breakawaybikes.com)
61Daniel Hauber (Pro Pedals Team Muddy)
62Paul Michael (Cyclesports / Worth & Company)
63Mike Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling)
64Tom Keeth
65Daniel Sullivan
66Kevin Rutherford (USMA Cycling Team)
67Patrick Littlefield (FGX Racing)
68Scott Hein (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
69David L’Heureux (Bicycle Magazine)
70Joe Liston (Bikesport)
71Ian Curtis
72Robert Sands (Evolution Racing)
73Greg Eater (TAS)
74Laurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles)
75Langford Davidson (Stealth Ops. Racing)
76Christopher Stine (Cedar Bike)
77Anthony Cross
78Michael Hill (Guardian)
79Ryan Brennan
80Jared Borowik
81Todd Moyer (Unattached)
82Mark Cywin (Propeller Racing)
83Zaccari Scalzi (Cyclesports/ Worth & Company)
85James Ambrosini
85Max Smith (USMA Cycling Team)
86Roy Hough (Team FUJI Bikes)
87James Hessler (FUJI MTB)
88Sean Refsnider
89Ryan Csolak
90Raymund Calaquian (Evolution Racing)
91Adam Ebihara Gelfand (CRCA)
92Tom Roth (Team FUJI Bikes)
93Potter Todd (Ix Specialty Fabrics)
94Jude Vilain (Team FUJI Bikes)
95Tim Curlett
96Thomas Ditullio (Action Wheels)
97Francis Kimchick
98Richard Edwards (UNATTACHED)
99Michael Mulrooney
100Tom Mattey
101Kristopher Fleming (Unione Sportiva Italiana)
102Peter Kremer
103Mike Van Wert (park solar)
104Ron Abramson (UNATTACHED)
105Joseph Feeney (UNATTACHED)
106Doug Alpers

Single speed
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephen Kincaid (Empire)
2Todd Peterson (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft)
3Markus Bowman (South Mountain Cycles)
4Edward Haack (CycleCraft Racing Team)
5Ellis Kim
6Chris Evans (Wissahickon)
7Daniel Suhr
8Guillermo Weinmann (Kissena Cycling Club)
9Andrew Brennan (Team Atlantic)
10Matthew O'rourke (DFL)

Master 35+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)
2Matthew Kraus (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
3Ali Goulet (Church of the Big Ring/LOOK)
4Richard Feldman (Durance - Colnago)
5Jonathan Card (JACK'S BIKE/SATURN OF TOLEDO/CANE CREEK)
6Andrew Messer (DRT Racing)
7Tim Butler (River City Bicycles)
8Ralf Warmuth (Westwood Velo)
9Kristopher Auer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
10Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
11Clay Harris (RRV)
12Andrew Gorski (NHVelo)
13Barry Holman (T.E.A.M. Fuji)
14Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
15Dave Weaver (ALAN North America Cycling Team)
16Marc Boudreau (Ride with Rendall)
17Micah Fritzinger (Schellers)
18Maurice Gamanho (MTBNJ.com - Halter's)
19Todd Kruger (Heart House/CADV/CC EVESHAM)
20Joshua West (BIKEMAN.com)
21Nils Johan Anestad (Evolution Racing)
22Chad Culbertson (Guy's Racing)
23Bradley Ford (South Mountain Cycles)
24Kelly Cline (Wissahickon)
25Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
26Mark Pohndorf (Colavita Racing)
27Alex Monte-Sano
28Frederick Klenk (Evolution Racing)
29Charles Erndl (Team DRV/Deathrowvelo-clothing)
30Christopher Facas (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital)
31Joel Moats (YBR/Mountainside Racing)
32Chris Samuel (Cape Atlantic/Beaconcycling)
33Raymond Zeimet (Guy's Racing Club)
34Charles Von Isenburg (MOB Cycling)
35Eric Moody (C.C. Gervias Rioux)
36Kevin Keane (Skylands Cycling)
37Christopher Mcgill (CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING/Backyard BikeClub)
38Bruce Pisarek (COBC National Engineering)
39Joshua Delmanzo (Sandhills Cycling)
40Todd Pittman
41Erik Leaver (National Capital Velo Club/Inova Health)
42Werner Freymann (Pure Energy Cycling)
43Zachary Latimer (Evolution Racing)
44Jay Downs (WVU Healthcare)
45Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)
46Trevor Williams (Guy's Racing Club)
47Michael Cushionbury (South Mountain Cycles)
48Glen Calhoun
49Timothy Glenn
50Joseph Lanza (Guys Racing Club)
51Francis Schlipf (Guys Racing Club)

Master 45+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Mcshane (Calistoga Racing Team)
2David Hunt (Team Somerset)
3Eric Schlauch (Team Somerset)
4Troy Kimball (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital)
5Kevin Saint Clair (Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur coaching)
6Jeffrey Appeltans (Mambo Kings Racing)
7Thomas Price (KCCX/Lincoln Industries)
8Jimmy Bruner (Inland Construction / Back To Dirt)
9Paul Wahner (DrWahner.com)
10David Lowe (Pabst Blue Ribbon)
11Larry Kaufman (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
12Karl Kensinger (NCVC/Inova Health System)
13Douglass Gray (Christiana Care PT+/FSVS)
14Jeffrey Cordisco (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
15James Feehan (Kissena)
16Jonathan Tarbox (Delta Surveying Services)
17Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-PRC Cycling Team)
18Kevin Breckenmaker (Yellow Breeches Racing)
19Theo Kindermans (cyclocrossworld.com)
20Daryl Rains (Mock Orange Racing)
21John Miller (Guys Racing Club)
22J Devon Alvarez (Cole)
23Robert Webster (Watchung Wheelmen)
24Carl Reglar
25Alan Blanchard (Westwood Velo)
26David Troop (First State Velo Sport)
27Scott Sugent (Watchung Wheelmen)
28Scott Reynolds (Guy's Racing Club)
29Christopher Vegh (UNATTACHED)
30Dennis Smith (Secret Henry's Team)
31Doug Nagel (Evolution Racing)
32Matthew Snow (Trek of Fairfield)
33Andy Keesler (Liberty Cycle)
34Don Catlin (My Way)
35Rick Meloff (La Bicicletta/ J. Lindeberg)
36Paul Schoening (Team Plan C)
37Dusan Strika (Kissena Cycling Team)
38Ted Josberger
39Terry Fina (USGP)
40Patrick Leonard (Evolution Racing)
41Greg Campi (3D Racing Team/Tom's Atlantic Cyclery)
42Igor Bystrycky (Cycle Craft Racing)
43Gary Snyder (Evolution Racing)
44Louis D'amelio (Pure Energy - ProAir HFA)
45Robert Vaughan (Colavita Racing)
46Harry Langdon (Guys Racing)
47Dave Baumgardner
48Alan Romefelt (C3 - Athletes serving Athletes)
49John Watson (UNATTACHED)

Master 55+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richard Sachs (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
2Patrick Kennedy (Liberty Cycle)
3Arthur White (Team Campmor)
4Lawrence Dudek (Team Somerset)
5Robert Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji)
6Robert Perna (beans bikes)
7William Speg (FSVS)
8James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club)
9Richard Bauch (Colavita Racing)
10Kevin Tuttle (Main Line Cycling-BiKyle/Mazur Coaching)
11Daniel Jass

Junior boys 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yannick Eckmann (CLIF BAR DEVELOPMENT CROSS TEAM)
2Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule / Van Dessel)
3Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
4Skyler Trujillo (NINER)
5Robin Eckmann (CLIF BAR DEVELOPMENT CROSS TEAM)
6Matthew Spinks (Team Metra / Wendy's p/b Cycles 54)
7Jesse Keough (CLNoonan/KAM/Coast to Coast)
8Gunnar Bergey (C3- Athletes Seving Athletes)
9Joshua Lehmann (Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team)
10Andrew Bennett (Team Redline)
11David Kessler (CLIF BAR Development Team)
12Jeremiah Dyer (HUDZ-Subaru Jr-Development CX)
13Jacob Arnold (Pioneer Racing)
14Chris Wallace (KCCX/Navigators Insurance/Verge)
15Stuart Wight (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team)
16Kolben Preble (hammer velo)
17Cam Mancuso (DEATH ROW VELO)

Junior boys 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club)
2Noah Granigan (Team Somerset)
3Nicolas Catlin (My Way)
4Ian Keough (CLNoonan/KAM/Coast to Coast)
5Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing)
6Luke Cowell
7Jimmy Maurer (Guy's Racing Club)
8Michael Romefelt (C3-Solay.com)
1Nate Morse (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM)
2Tom Goguen (Minuteman Road Club)
3Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team)
4Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
5Zachary Bender (Cycle-Smart)
6Dag Anderson (Team Somerset)
7Jack Macclarence (Farm Team Cycling)
8Kyle Miller (Henry's Bikes)
9Julian Meier (Beans Bikes)
10Anthony Skorochod (Team Alliance Environmental)
11Aidan Snyder (farm team)
12Tyler Smith

 

