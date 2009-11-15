Image 1 of 38 Ryan Trebon (KONA) bettered the Cannondale duo today, making the most of soggy conditions. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 38 The Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com riders were quick to find the front at the race's start. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 3 of 38 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) powers through the service zone. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 4 of 38 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) rides ahead of Ryan Trebon (Kona) early in the race. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 5 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) gives chase to Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) early on. (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich / www.tso-photo.com) Image 6 of 38 Ryan Trebon (Kona) takes to the lead. United States of America Cyclo-cross Champion Ryan Trebon (KONA) road away from break companion Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with two laps to go and captured a solo victory at the Mercer Cup presented by Knapp’s Cyclery, round five of the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-Cross (USGP). After a turbulent start at the New Jersey race Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) clawed his way through the field and into third place.

“I felt good today,” Trebon said. “It was a hard course, a real grind the whole way. I tried to push everywhere I could to gain time on Tim. I tried to gain the gaps on the mud sections but, it wasn’t an easy day.”

Trebon made an impressive comeback from a serious crash two weeks ago, which forced his withdrawal from Derby City Cup, round four of the USGP. That saw Trebon lose the series leader’s jersey to Driscoll, but today’s win earned Trebon the required points to recover the series’ prestigious jersey.

“I wanted to win today, not worry about the points,” Trebon said. “I knew that if I won the race that I would take the lead back. I just went into it wanting to win. After the crash I went in to get my head and neck looked at and it was fine but it turns out I had some problems with my hips so I got that figured out too. I couldn’t figure out why I couldn’t push that hard sometimes.”

Hurricane aftermath touches Mercer Cup

Hurricane Ida stalled on the eastern seaboard, but remnants of high winds and rain tormented the course on the eve of the Mercer Cup presented by Knapp’s Cyclery double-header. Officials, organisers and volunteers pieced the course back together before dawn, just in time to start a day full of muddy cyclo-cross racing.

“I had no problems with any of the sections of the course,” Trebon said. “I like getting on and off the bike a lot and running. I run a lot at home.”

Running was a major factor in the elite men’s field, with sections of the course forcing riders to run for several minutes at a time. Tricky off-camber twists and turns caused the riders to slip, slide and topple over one another on the first lap. A long line of cyclo-cross talents fought onward through the drudge, over the double barriers to the back-side of the Mercer County Park before sweeping back around through the start-finish line.

“Sounds like earlier today it was even worse,” Johnson said. “It’s just tough and you’ve got to keep on the gas and keep pedaling. Pretty much wherever your shoulders were pointed was where you were going to go. The way the ruts were out there, it was difficult to find a line so trying to chase someone was a whole lot easier to pick a good line.”

Canadian Cyclo-cross Champion Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) took the hole-shot on to the mud-churned grass. Swiss youngster Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles-Scott Newwork) followed Kabush and the pair gained a five-second lead over Trebon, Johnson, Chris Jones (Champion Systems), Davide Frattini (Team Fuji), Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms), Danny Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin), Barry Wicks (Kona) and Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar).

Scherz fell off the fast pace and swapped positions with Weighall. He too met his demise trying to follow the Canadian and soon Trebon, Johnson and Jones worked their way through Sherz and Weighall and caught Kabush on the

second lap.

Trebon attacked his four companions half way through the second lap and only Johnson was able to bridge the gap. The pair pressed on and the advantage exploded to 15, then 25 seconds. Kabush and Jones desperately tried to limit their losses while racing for the third place on the podium. Not too far behind Frattini led a second chase group that included Summerhill, Wells and Zach McDonald (Classic Cycles).

Trebon attacked Johnson with three laps remaining and gained enough padding over the final laps to earn himself a commanding victory. Johnson pushed on to keep well ahead of the chase group. “I think I got a gap in the running section and I had a little more power in my legs today,” Trebon said.

“Tim definitely was riding pretty good today in the technical stuff,” he continued. “But there was a small amount of technical stuff and more slogging away at the pedals. I just kept it up out front and was pushing as hard as I could and it worked out. I was looking back and I’m like ‘come on Tim crack’ because I was going pretty hard and my legs were getting loaded up on the last lap.

“I knew if I made a small mistake he would bring it back,” he added. “Tim’s not one of those guys who gives up once you get a gap on him.”

Notably missing from the lead group was Driscoll, who faltered on the start line and lost valuable places. All eyes were watching as he worked his way through the traffic wearing the USGP leader’s jersey.

“Today was a lot easier to pass people because there were slower conditions,” Driscoll said. “I’ve had quite a lot of practice with starting at the back this year, unfortunately. You definitely can’t think about being 30 seconds down. You have got to keep your head in the game and a lot of those guys started blistering fast but I passed them pretty successfully half way through the race.”

Driscoll picked off one rider after another until he found himself comfortably in fifth place with two laps remaining. He gained an additional two more places when Kabush broke his derailleur and Jones crashed into the fencing and struggled with his rear wheel.

“I took a bike and cut it inside and hit a stake,” Jones said. “I hit it and crashed and my chain got caught between the cog and the frame. I had to take the wheel out and put it back in. It was a mental error on my part. Fourth is still good and tomorrow will be better.”

The USGP continues with round six at the Mercer Cup held at the Mercer County Park, New Jersey on Sunday. The remnants of hurricane Ida are expected to pass and temperatures to reach as high as 65 Fahrenheit.



Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Trebon (KONA) 2 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) 3 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale / CyclocrossWorld.com) 4 Christopher Jones (Team Champion System) 5 Davide Frattini (Team Fuji) 6 Daniel Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin) 7 Barry Wicks (Kona) 8 Valentin Scherz (PRO CYCLES-SCOTT-NEWWORK) 9 Zach Mcdonald (Classic Cycles) 10 Todd Wells (Specialized) 11 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) 12 Adam Craig (Giant Mountain Bike Team) 13 Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar) 14 Gavin Mannion (Hot Tubes Junior Development Team) 15 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) 16 Derrick St John (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Ogilvy) 17 Carl Decker (Giant) 18 Brian Matter (Team Geargrinder) 19 Mark Lalonde (Planet Bike) 20 Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 21 Adam Mcgrath (Thule/Van Dessel) 22 Braden Kappius (Clif Bar) 23 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 24 Travis Livermon (Cannondale) 25 Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW) 26 Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 27 Emmanuel Goguen (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM) 28 Joshua Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 29 Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team) 30 Kirt Fitzpatrick (S. Camel) 31 Ryan Hopping (United Cycle) 32 Joshua Berry (Team BODE) 33 Mark Batty (Planet Energy) 34 Nathan Bannerman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 35 Kevin Noiles (La Bicicletta Pro Shop) 36 Dave Hackworthy (Team Plan C) 37 Joseph Schmalz (KCCX/Verge) 38 Chance Noble (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 39 Jared Stafford (Bikesports Racing) 40 Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Sollay.com) 41 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit) 42 Michael Garrigan (JETPOWER/ Epic ride) 43 Ethan Gilmour (US National Development Team) 44 Jesse Anthony (Team Jamis Bikes) 45 William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team) 46 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System Racing) 47 Lisban Quintero (TEAM FOUNDATION) 48 John Burns (Bikeman.com) 49 Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz/ Santa Cruz/Industry Nine) 50 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 51 Michael Jenks (Highland Park Hermes) 52 Daniel Langlois 53 David Wilcox (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym) 54 Andrew Reardon (Starbrite Carwash / MOAB) 55 Logan Vonbokel (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) 56 J Partland (Kissena Cycling Club) 57 John Crow (Inland Construction) 58 Christopher Consorto (Secret Henry's Team) 59 Carl Hesselein (Whole Athlete) 60 Pavel Gonda (CRCA / Pacifico Team) 61 Kat Statman (Pioneer Racing) 62 Macky Franklin (Pioneer Racing)

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Summerhill (Felt-Holowesko Partners-Garmin) 2 Zach Mcdonald (Classic Cycles) 3 Adam Mcgrath (Thule/Van Dessel) 4 Travis Livermon (Cannondale) 5 Emmanuel Goguen (CL Noonan/Coast to Coast/KAM) 6 Joshua Berry (Team BODE) 7 Logan Vonbokel (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) 8 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles/Home Visit) 9 Ethan Gilmour (US National Development Team) 10 Dave Hackworthy (Team Plan C) 11 Nathan Bannerman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 12 Joseph Schmalz (KCCX/Verge)

Category 2/3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling) 2 Craig Lebair (philadelphia ciclismo) 3 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation) 4 Soren Klingsporn (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games) 5 Daniel Chabanov (Kissena Cycling Club) 6 Cary Fridrich (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL) 7 Peter Hurst (Rapha Racing) 8 Ryan Pomajevich (Gotham Cyclists) 9 Nathan Roberson (SCHELLERS FITNESS & CYCLE) 10 Mike Festa (Pawling Cycle and Sport) 11 Sam Okeefe (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) 12 Forrest Conrad (Secret Henry's Team) 13 William Messenger (MOB Cycling) 14 Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 15 Fred Brown (MTBNJ.com-Halters Cycles) 16 Brian Swehla (Wheel Wright Bikes) 17 Hunter Pronovost (Cheshire Cycle Racing - cyclistsarenotrockstars.com) 18 Kyle Peppo (Jonathan Adler Racing) 19 Dave Trimble (Kissena Cycling Club) 20 Shane Watters (Bicycle therapy) 21 Ricky Gargiulo (Colavita Racing) 22 Mark Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 23 Steven Ordons 24 Erik Wilburn (Team Army) 25 R. Michael Mckittrick (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 26 Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars / Lees-McRae College) 27 Sam Dodge (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK) 28 Willem Heydendael (Bicycle Therapy) 29 Peter Ozolins (ChrisCookies/SwanCycles) 30 Johann Liljengren (Faulkner Honda Racing) 31 Mark Flis (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 32 Ryan Heerschap (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft) 33 Christopher Esnes (High Gear Cyclery/Watchung Wheelmen) 34 Jamie Harris (Philadelphia Ciclismo/Velo Europa Imports) 35 Jason Eicholtz (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 36 Adam Duncan (FGX Racing) 37 Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing) 38 Blake Bedoya (SBR Multisports) 39 Keith Plunkett (Hup United /Fifth Street Cross) 40 Matthew Even (Hub Racing) 41 John Cutler (CRCA) 42 Joseph Tramontano (Connecticut Coast Cycling) 43 Matt Allyn (HUP United) 44 Marco Mora (sids bikes) 45 Joseph Bruce (Philadelphia Ciclismo) 46 Christopher Dietrich (Team Fuji) 47 Cooper Ray (GS Gotham/Toga Bikes) 48 Christopher Tarnowski (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 49 Robert Biese (Team Vortex) 50 Rich Uliana (GOTHAM) 51 Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team) 52 Mike Mast (Bicycle Therapy) 53 Patrick Snoop 54 David Anderson 55 Shane Mulrooney 56 Todd Mcloughlin (Kissena) 57 Jason Reckner (Breakaway Racing) 58 Gregory Keith (Team Army) 59 Joseph Grimm (Team Army) 60 Keith Reynolds (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 61 Matthew Hennessy (Team BBC) 62 Nathanael Horne (Kissena) 63 Charles Gardiner (Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon) 64 Corey Twyman (DCMTB - Fueled By Whole Foods Market) 65 Ken Deitch (Pabst Blue Ribbon) 66 John Glodek (Twin Six) 67 George Vlahogiannis (JIMENEZ VELO SPORT) 68 Brian Rosener (Eastern Mountain Sports Mid Atlantic) 69 Eloy Anzola (Kissena Cycling Club) 70 Vincent Galatro (Flying Penguins) 71 Joseph Mulligan (Montclair Cyclists) 72 David Chiu (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 73 Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing Club) 74 Benjamin Tufford (Seacoast Builders/Brielle Cyclery/DCM) 75 Joseph Favara (Wildthyme/Hampton Velo presented by IF) 76 Ian Anderson (Heart House/CADV/CC EVESHAM) 77 Marc Bertucco (ABD Cycling Team) 78 W Michael Matejovic (Team Metra / Wendy's p/b Cycles 54) 79 Zachary Semian (Team Alliance Environmental)

Category 4 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeff Lorish (Bikesport) 2 Cody Gillenwater 3 William Cukierski (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 4 Stephen Pierce (King Kog) 5 Aaron Horvath (Princeton) 6 Brendan Mcgrath (Bicycle Therapy) 7 Syd Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji) 8 Myles Fennell (3D RacingTeam / Tom's Atlantic Cyclery) 9 Jack Sparks (Bikeworks Racing) 10 Jeffrey Ingraham (Sanchez Houlihan-Lokey) 11 Jason Nyrop (Highland Park Hermes) 12 William Doyle-Capitman (Kissena Cycling Club) 13 James Mernin (Kingpin Racing-HJD) 14 John Drummond (Bicycle Therapy) 15 Daniel Rapp (family) 16 Eric Davidson (Stealth Operations Racing) 17 Matthew Tucker 18 Jason Cole (Philadelphia Ciclismo /Velo Europa Imports) 19 Jeff Chen (Miya Shoji) 20 Angelo Mascelli (Watchung Wheelman) 21 Aaron Bitters (KISSENA) 22 Anthony Carlisi 23 Alex Belgiovine (Westwood Velo/Trade Manage) 24 Mark Plotz (Hub Racing) 25 Robert Reid (MAC5Bikes/McAllister Sign) 26 Dan Reiners (Kissena Cycling Club) 27 Abraham Soler (Foundation CRCA) 28 Joel Ankeny (RGM Watches/Richard Sachs Cycles) 29 Gregory Pizarek (Sotheby's International Realty) 30 John Witmer (GMBC/Catamount) 31 Chris Michaloski 32 Elan Weissman (UNATTACHED) 33 Thomas Macclarence (Battenkill-United) 34 Joseph Mundi (Watchung Wheelmen) 35 Ryan Clune (Team Vortex) 36 Ilya Cantor (MTBNJ.com - Halter's) 37 Robert Morgan (Geekhouse Bikes) 38 Tiernan Mulrooney 39 Chad Casselman (FGX Racing) 40 Peter Hall (Bikesport Inc) 41 Douglas Von Bushberger (Kingpin Racing-HJD) 42 Matthew Balch (Mac 5 Bikes / GVCC /) 43 Miles Camp (Cape Atlantic Racing/Beaconcycling.com) 44 Seth Timen 45 James Lagan (Unattached) 45 Gregory Smaldone (Cornell University) 46 Gregory Hoffman (Have Bike Lets Travel) 47 Daniel Mcmahon (Kissena Cycling Club) 48 Christopher Bloome 48 Adam Rosenthal (Kingpin Racing-HJD) 49 Kasper Ludwig - Larsen (CRCA) 50 Ed Kallatch (Evolution Racing) 52 Jay Rothberg (EVOLUTION RACING) 53 Brian Wester 54 Tim Graham 56 Kevin Dillard (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 57 Stephen Rogacki (USMA Cycling Team) 58 Bladdymir Coronel (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 59 Jonathan Fink 60 Chris Buonomo (Quaker City Wheelmen/Breakawaybikes.com) 61 Daniel Hauber (Pro Pedals Team Muddy) 62 Paul Michael (Cyclesports / Worth & Company) 63 Mike Romanovsky (Muddy Cup Cycling) 64 Tom Keeth 65 Daniel Sullivan 66 Kevin Rutherford (USMA Cycling Team) 67 Patrick Littlefield (FGX Racing) 68 Scott Hein (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 69 David L’Heureux (Bicycle Magazine) 70 Joe Liston (Bikesport) 71 Ian Curtis 72 Robert Sands (Evolution Racing) 73 Greg Eater (TAS) 74 Laurence Etgen (Halter's Cycles) 75 Langford Davidson (Stealth Ops. Racing) 76 Christopher Stine (Cedar Bike) 77 Anthony Cross 78 Michael Hill (Guardian) 79 Ryan Brennan 80 Jared Borowik 81 Todd Moyer (Unattached) 82 Mark Cywin (Propeller Racing) 83 Zaccari Scalzi (Cyclesports/ Worth & Company) 85 James Ambrosini 85 Max Smith (USMA Cycling Team) 86 Roy Hough (Team FUJI Bikes) 87 James Hessler (FUJI MTB) 88 Sean Refsnider 89 Ryan Csolak 90 Raymund Calaquian (Evolution Racing) 91 Adam Ebihara Gelfand (CRCA) 92 Tom Roth (Team FUJI Bikes) 93 Potter Todd (Ix Specialty Fabrics) 94 Jude Vilain (Team FUJI Bikes) 95 Tim Curlett 96 Thomas Ditullio (Action Wheels) 97 Francis Kimchick 98 Richard Edwards (UNATTACHED) 99 Michael Mulrooney 100 Tom Mattey 101 Kristopher Fleming (Unione Sportiva Italiana) 102 Peter Kremer 103 Mike Van Wert (park solar) 104 Ron Abramson (UNATTACHED) 105 Joseph Feeney (UNATTACHED) 106 Doug Alpers

Single speed # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephen Kincaid (Empire) 2 Todd Peterson (Team Bulldog/Cycle Craft) 3 Markus Bowman (South Mountain Cycles) 4 Edward Haack (CycleCraft Racing Team) 5 Ellis Kim 6 Chris Evans (Wissahickon) 7 Daniel Suhr 8 Guillermo Weinmann (Kissena Cycling Club) 9 Andrew Brennan (Team Atlantic) 10 Matthew O'rourke (DFL)

Master 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 2 Matthew Kraus (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) 3 Ali Goulet (Church of the Big Ring/LOOK) 4 Richard Feldman (Durance - Colnago) 5 Jonathan Card (JACK'S BIKE/SATURN OF TOLEDO/CANE CREEK) 6 Andrew Messer (DRT Racing) 7 Tim Butler (River City Bicycles) 8 Ralf Warmuth (Westwood Velo) 9 Kristopher Auer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 10 Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport) 11 Clay Harris (RRV) 12 Andrew Gorski (NHVelo) 13 Barry Holman (T.E.A.M. Fuji) 14 Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team) 15 Dave Weaver (ALAN North America Cycling Team) 16 Marc Boudreau (Ride with Rendall) 17 Micah Fritzinger (Schellers) 18 Maurice Gamanho (MTBNJ.com - Halter's) 19 Todd Kruger (Heart House/CADV/CC EVESHAM) 20 Joshua West (BIKEMAN.com) 21 Nils Johan Anestad (Evolution Racing) 22 Chad Culbertson (Guy's Racing) 23 Bradley Ford (South Mountain Cycles) 24 Kelly Cline (Wissahickon) 25 Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 26 Mark Pohndorf (Colavita Racing) 27 Alex Monte-Sano 28 Frederick Klenk (Evolution Racing) 29 Charles Erndl (Team DRV/Deathrowvelo-clothing) 30 Christopher Facas (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 31 Joel Moats (YBR/Mountainside Racing) 32 Chris Samuel (Cape Atlantic/Beaconcycling) 33 Raymond Zeimet (Guy's Racing Club) 34 Charles Von Isenburg (MOB Cycling) 35 Eric Moody (C.C. Gervias Rioux) 36 Kevin Keane (Skylands Cycling) 37 Christopher Mcgill (CANNONDALE FACTORY RACING/Backyard BikeClub) 38 Bruce Pisarek (COBC National Engineering) 39 Joshua Delmanzo (Sandhills Cycling) 40 Todd Pittman 41 Erik Leaver (National Capital Velo Club/Inova Health) 42 Werner Freymann (Pure Energy Cycling) 43 Zachary Latimer (Evolution Racing) 44 Jay Downs (WVU Healthcare) 45 Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing) 46 Trevor Williams (Guy's Racing Club) 47 Michael Cushionbury (South Mountain Cycles) 48 Glen Calhoun 49 Timothy Glenn 50 Joseph Lanza (Guys Racing Club) 51 Francis Schlipf (Guys Racing Club)

Master 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Mcshane (Calistoga Racing Team) 2 David Hunt (Team Somerset) 3 Eric Schlauch (Team Somerset) 4 Troy Kimball (Westwood Cycle/Trade Manage Capital) 5 Kevin Saint Clair (Main Line Cycling - Bikyle/Mazur coaching) 6 Jeffrey Appeltans (Mambo Kings Racing) 7 Thomas Price (KCCX/Lincoln Industries) 8 Jimmy Bruner (Inland Construction / Back To Dirt) 9 Paul Wahner (DrWahner.com) 10 David Lowe (Pabst Blue Ribbon) 11 Larry Kaufman (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 12 Karl Kensinger (NCVC/Inova Health System) 13 Douglass Gray (Christiana Care PT+/FSVS) 14 Jeffrey Cordisco (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes) 15 James Feehan (Kissena) 16 Jonathan Tarbox (Delta Surveying Services) 17 Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-PRC Cycling Team) 18 Kevin Breckenmaker (Yellow Breeches Racing) 19 Theo Kindermans (cyclocrossworld.com) 20 Daryl Rains (Mock Orange Racing) 21 John Miller (Guys Racing Club) 22 J Devon Alvarez (Cole) 23 Robert Webster (Watchung Wheelmen) 24 Carl Reglar 25 Alan Blanchard (Westwood Velo) 26 David Troop (First State Velo Sport) 27 Scott Sugent (Watchung Wheelmen) 28 Scott Reynolds (Guy's Racing Club) 29 Christopher Vegh (UNATTACHED) 30 Dennis Smith (Secret Henry's Team) 31 Doug Nagel (Evolution Racing) 32 Matthew Snow (Trek of Fairfield) 33 Andy Keesler (Liberty Cycle) 34 Don Catlin (My Way) 35 Rick Meloff (La Bicicletta/ J. Lindeberg) 36 Paul Schoening (Team Plan C) 37 Dusan Strika (Kissena Cycling Team) 38 Ted Josberger 39 Terry Fina (USGP) 40 Patrick Leonard (Evolution Racing) 41 Greg Campi (3D Racing Team/Tom's Atlantic Cyclery) 42 Igor Bystrycky (Cycle Craft Racing) 43 Gary Snyder (Evolution Racing) 44 Louis D'amelio (Pure Energy - ProAir HFA) 45 Robert Vaughan (Colavita Racing) 46 Harry Langdon (Guys Racing) 47 Dave Baumgardner 48 Alan Romefelt (C3 - Athletes serving Athletes) 49 John Watson (UNATTACHED)

Master 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Richard Sachs (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) 2 Patrick Kennedy (Liberty Cycle) 3 Arthur White (Team Campmor) 4 Lawrence Dudek (Team Somerset) 5 Robert Lea (T.E.A.M. Fuji) 6 Robert Perna (beans bikes) 7 William Speg (FSVS) 8 James Carlson (Potomac Velo Club) 9 Richard Bauch (Colavita Racing) 10 Kevin Tuttle (Main Line Cycling-BiKyle/Mazur Coaching) 11 Daniel Jass

Junior boys 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yannick Eckmann (CLIF BAR DEVELOPMENT CROSS TEAM) 2 Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule / Van Dessel) 3 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 4 Skyler Trujillo (NINER) 5 Robin Eckmann (CLIF BAR DEVELOPMENT CROSS TEAM) 6 Matthew Spinks (Team Metra / Wendy's p/b Cycles 54) 7 Jesse Keough (CLNoonan/KAM/Coast to Coast) 8 Gunnar Bergey (C3- Athletes Seving Athletes) 9 Joshua Lehmann (Sunapee/S&W/Continental Paving Racing Team) 10 Andrew Bennett (Team Redline) 11 David Kessler (CLIF BAR Development Team) 12 Jeremiah Dyer (HUDZ-Subaru Jr-Development CX) 13 Jacob Arnold (Pioneer Racing) 14 Chris Wallace (KCCX/Navigators Insurance/Verge) 15 Stuart Wight (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) 16 Kolben Preble (hammer velo) 17 Cam Mancuso (DEATH ROW VELO)