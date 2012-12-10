Image 1 of 44 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) winning the USGP finale in Bend (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 44 Barry Wicks (Kona) riding through the trees (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 44 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) got off to a good start (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 44 Elite men heading out onto the course (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 5 of 44 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) pulled out second place over Adam Craig (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 6 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) suffered a flat tire after leading the chasers for most of the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 7 of 44 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) leading Todd Wells with one lap to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 8 of 44 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) cornering before the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 9 of 44 A racer on the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 10 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) on the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 11 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) running the stairs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 44 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) running the stairs behind Summerhill (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 44 Riders in the trees (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 44 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) found himself chasing Summerhill for a few laps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 44 Spencer Paxson (Kona) leading Allen Krughoff (Raleigh Clement) with two laps to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 44 Racers snaking their way off the plateau (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 44 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) riding a difficult line on the climb (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 44 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) was competitive again today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 20 of 44 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) with the chasers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 21 of 44 Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant Berries) on the stairs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 22 of 44 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) on the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 44 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) running the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 44 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) was hoping for a better outing than on Saturday (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) had a different warmup routine than most racers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 44 The river in Bend (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 44 The Old Mill District where the races were held was in full Christmas shopping mode (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 44 The entrance to the race venue in Bend (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 44 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) has been putting himself on podiums in the past month (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading Ryan Trebon with a few laps remaining (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 44 U-23 Champion Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 44 Scene from the river next to the race venue (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 44 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) preparing to race in front of his hometown supporters (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 44 It was a great day for racing in Bend (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 44 The race was streamed live to the internet (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 44 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) racing with the chase group (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 44 Geoff Kabush (3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 38 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 39 of 44 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) riding in the chase group (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 40 of 44 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading through the trees (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 41 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) leading the race on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 42 of 44 Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant) did not get a good start (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 43 of 44 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 44 of 44 Todd Wells (Specialized) rode much better than on Saturday (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Sunday's podium at the Trek US Gran Prix of Cyclocross looked a lot like Saturday's, with one small difference. The faces were all the same and Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com still occupied the top two steps, but Saturday runner-up Tim Johnson moved into the top spot and previous winner Ryan Trebon slipped to second. Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) matched his Saturday result, claiming third place with another entertaining ride that included his own handmade jump.

In the battle for the final series standings, Johnson's weekend results leap-frogged him over Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) into third place. Trebon held onto second overall, with an absent Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) having clinched the series crown at the previous USGP weekend in Kentucky.

Sunday's Central Oregon weather brought on blue skies and slightly warmer temperatures from the previous day, and the racers seemed to react to the slightly more favorable conditions. Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team), who rode a strong race on Saturday but eventually tangled with a course marker late in the race and literally fell out of podium contention, won the holeshot for the second consecutive day and led Berden, Johnson and the rest of the field onto the mostly dirt section of the course.

Summerhill still led the race about halfway through the first lap and emerged from the wooded section with Johnson, Berden, Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant-Specialized) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) in tow. That group had a small gap to Trebon, Craig and Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), who chased desperately to make the front group of race favorites. The chasing trio made contact with the leaders a lap later to form a sizable front group of eight, while Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles), Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) and Justin Lindine (Redline) dangled just behind the leaders but never made contact.

Summerhill continued taking a lion's share of the workload on the front of the race as the lead group would stretch out and come back together over the next lap and a half, occasionally shuffling rider order as the group transitioned from tight, technical corners and climbs onto long straightaways on grass or pavement.

Johnson stuck with the leaders and had just moved in front of Trebon in the lead when opportunity presented itself near the end of lap three. As the group made its way through the Brewery Bowl and up a series of climbs and descents beneath the beer factory at the top of the westernmost tip of the course, Trebon washed out his front wheel at the bottom of a long gravel descent that led onto a short, steep, slightly off-camber run up.

"I had gone around Ryan right at the top," Johnson said. "And he washed out a little bit in the gravel, so I just hit the gas as hard as I could."

Johnson's move about 20 minutes into the race came at a perfect time to catch the other riders sneaking an extra nanosecond for recovery.

"After 20 minutes of hard riding, everybody kind of likes to take a breath," Johnson said. "But that's when I got away, so I just kind of kept the hammer down. It's tough to start to go fast again right away, so I kind of took advantage of that little lull."

Johnson started the fourth of nine laps with a five-second lead over the seven chasers, who seemed to sense first place was riding away but were unable to match Johnson's pace. Craig and Summerhill took turns on the front but weren't able to bring Johnson back to terms.

"When that mistake happened and Tim got free, I knew that I needed to be there," Craig said. "I'm not strong enough to leave the group and go to Tim, even if he's only eight seconds away and you know that's the move and you know you have to be there."

Johnson had 15 seconds on the chase group a lap later, and he added another 10 seconds in the next half lap. He started lap seven with a 32-second gap on the chasing group, which had shed Kabush but was unable to dent Johnson's lead. Trebon, meanwhile, was staying near the front but not contributing to the chase as his teammate slowly built his lead.

"I was suffering quite a bit out there today," Trebon said. "I knew when Tim went that was it, and more or less second place was going to be the best I could do on the day. I started to feel a little bit better towards the end, and I wanted to make sure that the gap to Tim was secure enough before I started attacking the group."

Trebon's presence in the chase group also aided Johnson's lead by subtly scrubbing a bit of effort from the chase, as the other riders knew they needed to leave something in the tank to fend off his eventual attacks. Craig said they all knew what was coming.

"Once it becomes painfully obvious that [Johnson] ain't coming back," Craig said, "you have to kind of race for second, knowing that Ryan's in that group and is going to be going all kinds of fast for the last couple laps once Tim's place is secure."

Sure enough, with about two laps remaining Trebon hit the gas and blew the chasing group apart. Craig and Summerhill were the only riders who could stick with Trebon initially, but Jones eventually clawed his way back to the first chase group. Berden and Eckmann lost contact for good.

As the chasing quartet exited the grassy Brewery Bowl with a hard-right turn from an off-camber bank - nearly the exact same spot where Summerhill went down the day before - Craig accidentally rammed his rear wheel into Summerhill's derailleur and tore it from its hanger, knocking the Chipotle rider from the lead group and sending him on a jog to the pits.

"He was kind of coming back on a bad line, and I was going forward on a good line," Craig said. "And I just kind of got into his spokes and his derailleur."

It was a tough break for Summerhill, who had ridden two strong races over the weekend without the results to show for it. But he said there were no hard feelings toward Craig.

"It was just an accident," he said. "But it ripped off my derailleur, and obviously there goes another potential for a podium. A bit of a bummer to say the least."

Oblivious to the drama behind, Johnson took the bell for the final lap with a 33-second lead over Trebon, Craig and Jones, while Berden and Eckmann dangled just behind. Trebon kept up the pressure during the final lap, jettisoning Jones early but taking Craig deep into the lap before finally gaining a slight advantage.

"I was pretty happy to be able to keep Ryan's skinny legs in sight at least until the last couple of corners," Craig said.

Johnson cruised in for the win about 15 seconds ahead of his teammate. Over the final lap, Trebon put just four seconds into Craig, who held on for third. Jones finished 16 seconds later for fourth, while Eckmann, who was also the best U23 rider on the day and won the U23 series, crossed the line another four seconds in arrears to round out the top five.

After the race, Johnson reflected on what the weekend meant for the team, and then his thoughts immediately turned to the upcoming world championships in Kentucky.

"To have two guys on the podium like that is huge," Johnson said of his team's performance. "To win both races this weekend is a great way to cap off the season. Obviously, Worlds is going to be the number one thing for the coming weeks. It's a lot sooner than we expect. February 4 is going to come right away."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 1:01:09 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:00:15 3 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Rabobank Team 0:00:19 4 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus 0:00:35 5 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) California Giant/Specialized 0:00:39 6 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement 7 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:00:48 8 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:00:50 9 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp 0:01:11 10 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:01:18 11 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline 0:01:20 12 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles 0:01:27 13 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:01:53 14 Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR 0:02:02 15 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:15 17 Matt Shriver (USA) 0:02:21 18 Brian Matter (USA) RACC pb GG 0:02:40 19 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 0:02:43 20 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement 0:03:06 21 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team 0:03:10 22 Shawn Milne (USA) CyclocrossWorld.Com 0:03:14 23 Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com 0:03:19 24 Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team 0:03:44 25 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt 0:03:47 26 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 303586 0:03:58 27 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 0:04:03 28 Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley 0:04:08 29 Brennan Wodtli (USA) 0:04:10 30 Jake Wells (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross 0:04:27 31 Aaron Schooler (Can) NORCO BICYCLES - SRI Importing 0:04:43 32 Mike Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:47 33 Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing 0:04:50 34 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 0:04:52 35 Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires 0:04:53 36 Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst 0:05:23 37 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:05:24 38 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 39 Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M 0:05:31 40 Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart 0:05:47 41 Damian Schmitt (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside Spo 0:06:02 42 Tyler Coplea (USA) 0:06:21 43 Paul Lacava (USA) Giant Bicycles 0:06:32 44 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:06:53 45 Josh Kelley (USA) Bailey Bikes SPY 0:07:09 -2 Laps Chris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager -2 Laps Brent Gorman (USA) Volkswagen Boise -2 Laps Alex Work (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst -2 Laps Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team -2 Laps Brandon Cross (USA) cole sport -2 Laps Scott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst -2 Laps Patrick Means (USA) Team S&M -3 Laps Cody Peterson (USA) Hutchs Bicycles -3 Laps Sean Leader (USA) CycleWorks -3 Laps Kolby Preble (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross -3 Laps James Williams (USA) Adventures Edge -5 Laps Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition DNF Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus DNF Bill Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team DNF Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Don Walker Cycles DNF Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar junior development DNF Chris Thibodeau (USA) SHO-AIR/S.E.R.T./ T.O.N.C DNS Shaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club DNS Erik Hamilton (USA) Tokyo Joes/Whole Foods DNS Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt DNS Jesse Rients (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective/Penn DNS Kendal Johnson (USA) California Polytechnic DNS Luke Demoe (USA) Evviva/Stoemper DNS Bjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires DNS David Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory DNS Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team DNS Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles

USGP series standings - Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) RAPHA-FOCUS 284 pts 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 273 3 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 242 4 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement 215 5 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha- Focus 174 6 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 144 7 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 139 8 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Rabobank Team 130 9 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) California Giant/Specialized 117 10 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 92 11 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 84 12 Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing 80 13 Brian Matter (USA) RACC pb GG 73 14 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 67 15 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline 49 16 Evan Mcneely (Can) Specialized Canada 39 17 Jonathan Page (USA) MiloEmmaPerle 37 18 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement 34 19 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 31 20 Matt Shriver (USA) 28 21 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 28 22 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp 22 23 Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR 19 24 Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 25 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles 15 26 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 14 27 Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross 12 28 Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 29 Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Bicycles 9 30 Dan Timmerman (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS 9 31 Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes 8 32 Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo 7 33 Jake Wells (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross 7 34 Isaac Neff (USA) 7 35 Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works 7 36 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 6 37 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 6 38 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) BH Swiss 6 39 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 40 Tim Allen (USA) Niner Hayes Ergon 3 41 Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 3 42 Shawn Milne (USA) CyclocrossWorld.Com 2 43 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt 1 44 Adam Morka (Can) 1 45 Keegan Swenson (USA) Evol Elite Racing 1 46 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 1