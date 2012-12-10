Trending

Johnson gets the better of Trebon at Trek USGP

Craig takes final spot on podium

Sunday's podium at the Trek US Gran Prix of Cyclocross looked a lot like Saturday's, with one small difference. The faces were all the same and Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com still occupied the top two steps, but Saturday runner-up Tim Johnson moved into the top spot and previous winner Ryan Trebon slipped to second. Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) matched his Saturday result, claiming third place with another entertaining ride that included his own handmade jump.

In the battle for the final series standings, Johnson's weekend results leap-frogged him over Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) into third place. Trebon held onto second overall, with an absent Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) having clinched the series crown at the previous USGP weekend in Kentucky.

Sunday's Central Oregon weather brought on blue skies and slightly warmer temperatures from the previous day, and the racers seemed to react to the slightly more favorable conditions. Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team), who rode a strong race on Saturday but eventually tangled with a course marker late in the race and literally fell out of podium contention, won the holeshot for the second consecutive day and led Berden, Johnson and the rest of the field onto the mostly dirt section of the course.

Summerhill still led the race about halfway through the first lap and emerged from the wooded section with Johnson, Berden, Yannick Eckmann (Cal Giant-Specialized) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing) in tow. That group had a small gap to Trebon, Craig and Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), who chased desperately to make the front group of race favorites. The chasing trio made contact with the leaders a lap later to form a sizable front group of eight, while Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles), Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) and Justin Lindine (Redline) dangled just behind the leaders but never made contact.

Summerhill continued taking a lion's share of the workload on the front of the race as the lead group would stretch out and come back together over the next lap and a half, occasionally shuffling rider order as the group transitioned from tight, technical corners and climbs onto long straightaways on grass or pavement.

Johnson stuck with the leaders and had just moved in front of Trebon in the lead when opportunity presented itself near the end of lap three. As the group made its way through the Brewery Bowl and up a series of climbs and descents beneath the beer factory at the top of the westernmost tip of the course, Trebon washed out his front wheel at the bottom of a long gravel descent that led onto a short, steep, slightly off-camber run up.

"I had gone around Ryan right at the top," Johnson said. "And he washed out a little bit in the gravel, so I just hit the gas as hard as I could."

Johnson's move about 20 minutes into the race came at a perfect time to catch the other riders sneaking an extra nanosecond for recovery.

"After 20 minutes of hard riding, everybody kind of likes to take a breath," Johnson said. "But that's when I got away, so I just kind of kept the hammer down. It's tough to start to go fast again right away, so I kind of took advantage of that little lull."

Johnson started the fourth of nine laps with a five-second lead over the seven chasers, who seemed to sense first place was riding away but were unable to match Johnson's pace. Craig and Summerhill took turns on the front but weren't able to bring Johnson back to terms.

"When that mistake happened and Tim got free, I knew that I needed to be there," Craig said. "I'm not strong enough to leave the group and go to Tim, even if he's only eight seconds away and you know that's the move and you know you have to be there."

Johnson had 15 seconds on the chase group a lap later, and he added another 10 seconds in the next half lap. He started lap seven with a 32-second gap on the chasing group, which had shed Kabush but was unable to dent Johnson's lead. Trebon, meanwhile, was staying near the front but not contributing to the chase as his teammate slowly built his lead.

"I was suffering quite a bit out there today," Trebon said. "I knew when Tim went that was it, and more or less second place was going to be the best I could do on the day. I started to feel a little bit better towards the end, and I wanted to make sure that the gap to Tim was secure enough before I started attacking the group."

Trebon's presence in the chase group also aided Johnson's lead by subtly scrubbing a bit of effort from the chase, as the other riders knew they needed to leave something in the tank to fend off his eventual attacks. Craig said they all knew what was coming.

"Once it becomes painfully obvious that [Johnson] ain't coming back," Craig said, "you have to kind of race for second, knowing that Ryan's in that group and is going to be going all kinds of fast for the last couple laps once Tim's place is secure."

Sure enough, with about two laps remaining Trebon hit the gas and blew the chasing group apart. Craig and Summerhill were the only riders who could stick with Trebon initially, but Jones eventually clawed his way back to the first chase group. Berden and Eckmann lost contact for good.

As the chasing quartet exited the grassy Brewery Bowl with a hard-right turn from an off-camber bank - nearly the exact same spot where Summerhill went down the day before - Craig accidentally rammed his rear wheel into Summerhill's derailleur and tore it from its hanger, knocking the Chipotle rider from the lead group and sending him on a jog to the pits.

"He was kind of coming back on a bad line, and I was going forward on a good line," Craig said. "And I just kind of got into his spokes and his derailleur."

It was a tough break for Summerhill, who had ridden two strong races over the weekend without the results to show for it. But he said there were no hard feelings toward Craig.

"It was just an accident," he said. "But it ripped off my derailleur, and obviously there goes another potential for a podium. A bit of a bummer to say the least."

Oblivious to the drama behind, Johnson took the bell for the final lap with a 33-second lead over Trebon, Craig and Jones, while Berden and Eckmann dangled just behind. Trebon kept up the pressure during the final lap, jettisoning Jones early but taking Craig deep into the lap before finally gaining a slight advantage.

"I was pretty happy to be able to keep Ryan's skinny legs in sight at least until the last couple of corners," Craig said.

Johnson cruised in for the win about 15 seconds ahead of his teammate. Over the final lap, Trebon put just four seconds into Craig, who held on for third. Jones finished 16 seconds later for fourth, while Eckmann, who was also the best U23 rider on the day and won the U23 series, crossed the line another four seconds in arrears to round out the top five.

After the race, Johnson reflected on what the weekend meant for the team, and then his thoughts immediately turned to the upcoming world championships in Kentucky.

"To have two guys on the podium like that is huge," Johnson said of his team's performance. "To win both races this weekend is a great way to cap off the season. Obviously, Worlds is going to be the number one thing for the coming weeks. It's a lot sooner than we expect. February 4 is going to come right away."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld1:01:09
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:15
3Adam Craig (USA) Giant Rabobank Team0:00:19
4Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:35
5Yannick Eckmann (Ger) California Giant/Specialized0:00:39
6Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:48
8Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:00:50
9Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:01:11
10Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:01:18
11Justin Lindine (USA) Redline0:01:20
12Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:01:27
13Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:01:53
14Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:02:02
15Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:15
17Matt Shriver (USA)0:02:21
18Brian Matter (USA) RACC pb GG0:02:40
19Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:02:43
20Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement0:03:06
21Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team0:03:10
22Shawn Milne (USA) CyclocrossWorld.Com0:03:14
23Kevin Noiles (Can) cyclocrossracing.com0:03:19
24Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team0:03:44
25Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:03:47
26Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 3035860:03:58
27Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:04:03
28Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com p/b Ridley0:04:08
29Brennan Wodtli (USA)0:04:10
30Jake Wells (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross0:04:27
31Aaron Schooler (Can) NORCO BICYCLES - SRI Importing0:04:43
32Mike Sherer (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:47
33Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing0:04:50
34Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:52
35Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires0:04:53
36Aaron Bradford (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst0:05:23
37Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:05:24
38Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
39Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M0:05:31
40Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:05:47
41Damian Schmitt (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside Spo0:06:02
42Tyler Coplea (USA)0:06:21
43Paul Lacava (USA) Giant Bicycles0:06:32
44Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar0:06:53
45Josh Kelley (USA) Bailey Bikes SPY0:07:09
-2 LapsChris Brandt (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
-2 LapsBrent Gorman (USA) Volkswagen Boise
-2 LapsAlex Work (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst
-2 LapsBjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
-2 LapsBrandon Cross (USA) cole sport
-2 LapsScott Chapin (USA) Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobst
-2 LapsPatrick Means (USA) Team S&M
-3 LapsCody Peterson (USA) Hutchs Bicycles
-3 LapsSean Leader (USA) CycleWorks
-3 LapsKolby Preble (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross
-3 LapsJames Williams (USA) Adventures Edge
-5 LapsPhil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
DNFZach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
DNFBill Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFGiancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Don Walker Cycles
DNFZane Godby (USA) Clif Bar junior development
DNFChris Thibodeau (USA) SHO-AIR/S.E.R.T./ T.O.N.C
DNSShaun Adamson (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
DNSErik Hamilton (USA) Tokyo Joes/Whole Foods
DNSJason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt
DNSJesse Rients (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective/Penn
DNSKendal Johnson (USA) California Polytechnic
DNSLuke Demoe (USA) Evviva/Stoemper
DNSBjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
DNSDavid Reyes (USA) SRAM Factory
DNSLuke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
DNSNathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles

USGP series standings - Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) RAPHA-FOCUS284pts
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld273
3Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld242
4Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement215
5Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha- Focus174
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team144
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld139
8Adam Craig (USA) Giant Rabobank Team130
9Yannick Eckmann (Ger) California Giant/Specialized117
10Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies92
11Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing84
12Geoff Kabush (Can) SCOTT-3Rox Racing80
13Brian Matter (USA) RACC pb GG73
14Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus67
15Justin Lindine (USA) Redline49
16Evan Mcneely (Can) Specialized Canada39
17Jonathan Page (USA) MiloEmmaPerle37
18Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement34
19Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing31
20Matt Shriver (USA)28
21Mitchell Hoke (USA)28
22Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp22
23Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR19
24Alex Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies16
25Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles15
26Barry Wicks (USA) Kona14
27Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross12
28Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
29Chris Sheppard (USA) Rocky Mountain Bicycles9
30Dan Timmerman (USA) RGM WATCHES - RICHARD SACHS9
31Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes8
32Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo7
33Jake Wells (USA) NoTubes Elite Cyclocross7
34Isaac Neff (USA)7
35Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works7
36Sean Babcock (USA) Kona6
37Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective6
38Lukas Winterberg (Swi) BH Swiss6
39Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
40Tim Allen (USA) Niner Hayes Ergon3
41Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com3
42Shawn Milne (USA) CyclocrossWorld.Com2
43Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt1
44Adam Morka (Can)1
45Keegan Swenson (USA) Evol Elite Racing1
46Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross1

USGP series standings - U-23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) California Giant/Specialized350pts
2Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp221
3Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada217
4Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus200
5Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized192
6Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek Mountain Bike Team120
7Joshua Johnson (USA) Bissell-ABG-Nuvo90
8Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team77
9Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing65
10Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX/Fuji63
11Keegan Swenson (USA) Evol Elite Racing62
12Tyler Coplea (USA) BH/ Hammer Nutrition55
13Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart53
14Kolby Preble (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross45
15Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team40
16Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross40
17Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing40
18Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverine Racing Elite CX38
19Robin Eckmann (Ger) Peral Izumi, shimano team36
20Luke Haley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team32
21Adam Morka (Can)30
22Skyler Trujillo (USA) Niner/Stans/Erogn29
23Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team22
24Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons17
25Dean Haas (USA) Team Specialized Racing Juniors16
26Michael Sampson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15
27Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Team14
28Adam York (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health14
29Lewis Gaffney (USA) Team FITaos13
30Kendal Johnson (USA) California Polytechnic12
31Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized11
32Connor Wilson (Can) Juventus Cycling Club11
33Jesse Rients (USA) KUHL10
34Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Michigan9
35Matt Lyons (USA) Feedback Sports8
36Johnathan Freter (USA) Don Walker Cycles Racing4
37Zeb King (USA) MOB p/b Ridley4

 

