Owen victorious in junior men's opener
Dillman, Ortenblad complete podium
Logan Owen (Redline) overcame a botched start, several crashes and a fierce battle with Drew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) to claim his second Exergy USGP race of the season.
Dillman gave ground only in the final lap as Owen rode away for the win, while California Giant-Specialized rider Tobin Ortenblad kept the pressure on and passed Zane Godby to claim the final podium position.
Owen, a Washington State native, had to chase down a ten second gap from the start line after his chain dropped on the line and he had to get off and replace it before beginning his race.
He was able to bridge up to the leaders and despite a couple crashes and more furious chasing, was able to regain the front of the race and trade blows in the final few laps with Dillman and finally run away with the win on the last lap.
Despite fading to fourth, Godby earned enough points to hold the Exergy USGP leader's jersey, but his advantage shrank to just 14 points over Owen heading into Sunday's final round.
FullResults
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) Team Redline
|0:41:26
|2
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:00:27
|3
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:57
|4
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:01:11
|5
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:01:17
|6
|Zack Gould (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:02:58
|7
|Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:03:23
|8
|Max Toeldte (Can) BYRDS
|0:03:50
|9
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:05:39
|10
|Colin Dunlap (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|0:08:11
