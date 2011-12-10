Image 1 of 18 Logan Owen (Redline) takes the victory with a comfortable margin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 18 Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant Berry) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 18 Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) leading Logan Owen (Redline) over the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 18 Max Toeldte (Byrds) in fifth place at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 18 Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) running the barriers in fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 18 Zane Godby (Clif Bar) sprinting over the barriers in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 18 Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) running the barriers with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 18 Spencer Downing (Clif Bar) in action during the Junior men's event. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 18 Clif Bar riders chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 18 Logan Owen (Redline) running the steps in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 18 Zane Godby (Clif Bar) running the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 18 Max Toeldte (Byrds) riding one of the steeper hills (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 18 Logan Owen (Redline) riding fifth wheel on the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 18 Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) riding one of the short steep pitches (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 18 Andrew Dillman (Bob’s Red Mill) is considered one of the race favorites (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 18 Team Clif Bar has four riders in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 18 Bend seems to be all about bikes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 18 Zane Godby (Clif Bar) catching some air to the delight of the spectators (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Logan Owen (Redline) overcame a botched start, several crashes and a fierce battle with Drew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) to claim his second Exergy USGP race of the season.

Dillman gave ground only in the final lap as Owen rode away for the win, while California Giant-Specialized rider Tobin Ortenblad kept the pressure on and passed Zane Godby to claim the final podium position.

Owen, a Washington State native, had to chase down a ten second gap from the start line after his chain dropped on the line and he had to get off and replace it before beginning his race.

He was able to bridge up to the leaders and despite a couple crashes and more furious chasing, was able to regain the front of the race and trade blows in the final few laps with Dillman and finally run away with the win on the last lap.

Despite fading to fourth, Godby earned enough points to hold the Exergy USGP leader's jersey, but his advantage shrank to just 14 points over Owen heading into Sunday's final round.

