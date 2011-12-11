Trending

Powers prevails in Bend battle with Johnson

Summerhill gains first elite USGP podium

Image 1 of 33

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) off the front of the race wth Johnson

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) off the front of the race wth Johnson
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 33

Tim Johnson was not pleased to be beaten by his friend and rival, Jeremy Powers

Tim Johnson was not pleased to be beaten by his friend and rival, Jeremy Powers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 33

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis), Ben Berden (Clement) and Danny Summerhill attempting to reel in Powers and Johnson

Geoff Kabush (Maxxis), Ben Berden (Clement) and Danny Summerhill attempting to reel in Powers and Johnson
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 33

The late race schedule had the riders finishing after sunset

The late race schedule had the riders finishing after sunset
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 33

The Old Mill District where the race was held in Bend, Oregon

The Old Mill District where the race was held in Bend, Oregon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 33

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) got off to a good start.

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) got off to a good start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 33

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) crashed out of the race and may have been injured

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) crashed out of the race and may have been injured
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 33

Tim Johnson (Cannnondale) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) traded pulls for several laps

Tim Johnson (Cannnondale) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) traded pulls for several laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 33

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) riding in third place ahead of Geoff Kabush

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) riding in third place ahead of Geoff Kabush
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 33

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) off to a good start

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) off to a good start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 33

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading Powers with two laps to go

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading Powers with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 33

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) kept letting small gaps open to Johnson

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) kept letting small gaps open to Johnson
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 33

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) riding the lower part of the course with two laps to go

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) riding the lower part of the course with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 33

Ben Berden (Clement-Ops Ale) with two laps to go

Ben Berden (Clement-Ops Ale) with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 33

A lone paddler heads up the river next to the race

A lone paddler heads up the river next to the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 33

Rapha Focus riders Zach McDonald and Chris Jones worked together to bridge up to the main chase group mid-race

Rapha Focus riders Zach McDonald and Chris Jones worked together to bridge up to the main chase group mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 33

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) descending the flyover in third place

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) descending the flyover in third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 33

Sculpture at the entrance to the Old Mill District

Sculpture at the entrance to the Old Mill District
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 33

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) leading the race though some whoops on the course

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) leading the race though some whoops on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 33

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) running the steps with the chasers

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) running the steps with the chasers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 33

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com)

Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 33

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading Powers up the steps

Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading Powers up the steps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 33

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) was active early in the race

Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) was active early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 33

Ben Berden (Clement-Ops Ale) with the leaders early in the race

Ben Berden (Clement-Ops Ale) with the leaders early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 33

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) at the end of lap one

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 33

Elite men head off the pavement onto grass

Elite men head off the pavement onto grass
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 33

Elite men at staging

Elite men at staging
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 33

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle)

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 33

Christian Heule (Cannondale) will be returning home to Switzerland after this weekend

Christian Heule (Cannondale) will be returning home to Switzerland after this weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 33

There was some beautiful foliage around the race course today

There was some beautiful foliage around the race course today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 33

A dogpoweredscooter.com rider is propelled along by his dog

A dogpoweredscooter.com rider is propelled along by his dog
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 33

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) descending in pursuit of Jones

Tim Johnson (Cannondale) descending in pursuit of Jones
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 33

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in the lead

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in the lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) sewed up the overall Exergy USGP series with a déjà vu battle against his former teammate Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in Bend.

While the race is the penultimate round in the series, Powers accrued enough points to make it impossible for Geoff Kabush to overtake him in the standings. Currently second place in the standings, Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) is sitting out the final weekend with a leg injury.

It's the first time this year that Powers and Johnson, who were the main two protagonists of last season, have gone head to head at the front of a race, and Johnson very nearly got the better of his foe. In the final lap, Powers was able to close down a small gap to Johnson and out-sprint the former US champion for his fourth win in the series.

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle) took the final podium spot from a chasing group over Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).

Powers knew to watch out for Johnson, who has had a slower than normal start to the season but who won his first two races of the year in the past two weeks.

"Tim's been riding good, and I never discount him," Powers said. "He's been trying hard all season. I let my form go a little after Koksijde - I needed to take a break before building up for nationals. I haven't been in race mode every weekend, and the other guys have been coming up. I expected Tim to be catching up, and I definitely saw it today."

Powers made a mistake on the second to last lap which very nearly ended his time at the front with Johnson, but when Johnson didn't capitalize on the opportunity, Powers was ready to pounce.

"I had a bobble with two to go when I was off the bike and had a mis-shift. I should have been in a different gear. I was in too big a gear when I went to accelerate, and had to get off the bike. Tim got a few seconds and I had to bring him back. That was his opportunity to win the race, and he didn't. So then I knew I had to try and be as aggressive as I could. I took the front in the last lap and didn't let him take it back.

"Tim wants to win, he hasn't won a GP yet, we have one more race to go and I expect he'll be there tomorrow."

Johnson was aiming for today's race as his opportunity to win one of the Exergy USGP rounds and was disappointed to miss out especially considering Sunday's final round is the last domestic UCI race before the national championships.

"I'm bummed the domestic scene is over already, but hopefully I can win tomorrow. But today was the day I wanted the most," Johnson said.

Johnson chalked up his loss to his unwillingness to be "cut-throat".

"Going into the last lap I was content to let [Powers] stay in the lead for the majority of the lap. I knew I could out-run him on the stairs, and I came inside in the final corner and when I stood up to accelerate I was in too small a gear.

"I could have shut the door on him - it was probably my biggest mistake not doing that. If I wanted to be cut-throat I would have, but shoving someone into the barriers is no way to win a race."

Yet Johnson was satisfied to see that he had pushed his former teammate to his limits. "There wasn't a whole lot left in either of us," Johnson said. "I felt like I had good legs and could punch it - and do a lot of the things that Jeremy has been doing to us this year, I felt like I could answer for the first time this year. I'll take that as a big plus."

Unlike last year's national championships, which took place on the same course covered in snow and mud, the recent dry weather left the circuit dry, dusty and rocky making the off-camber gravel corners treacherous. 59 riders lined up under sunny skies, but with a chilly wind blowing down the finishing straight.

Berden claimed the hole shot over Summerhill, who is racing his final cyclo-cross events of the year, but after an aggressive opening lap, the Chipotle rider faded back to fourth place as Rapha-Focus rider Chris Jones went to the front and opened up a lead with Powers and Johnson.

However, a crash soon dropped Jones out of the leading group which began to separate itself from the rest of the field. Johnson and Powers soon began to pull away from Kabush, Summerhill, Chris Shepperd (Rocky Mountain/Shimano), Berden and Driscoll as Jones was left chasing with his young teammate Zach McDonald.

Powers and Johnson proved to be equally matched, with only a few minor mistake by each rider allowing small gaps to form from time to time. Johnson opened up a lead in the penultimate lap, but Powers was able to close it and the Rapha-Focus rider once again unleashed his punchy sprint to take his first victory in Bend.

As the chasing five played cat and mouse, Jones and McDonald made the juncture in the penultimate lap, but a last-lap crash from Jones split the group, allowing Driscoll and Summerhill to gain an advantage. Summerhill easily out-sprinted Driscoll to take third.

Danny Summerhill talks about his third place

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha/Focus1:05:20
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com
3Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:35
4James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com0:00:37
5Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper0:00:45
6Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis / Rocky Mountain0:00:49
7Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Shimano0:00:53
8Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha/Focus0:01:03
9Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha/Focus0:01:30
10Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:01:58
11Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joe'S0:02:02
12Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com0:02:12
13Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:02:15
14Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:02:27
15Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder / Clif Bar0:02:45
16Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized Mtb0:02:47
17Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi/Shimano0:03:13
18Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue Bicycles0:03:14
19Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique0:03:34
20Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:50
21Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:36
22Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Cycling0:04:44
23Russell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh0:04:48
24Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M0:04:49
25Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting / Rad Racing Nw0:05:22
26Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue0:05:23
27Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:05:28
28Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:05:33
29Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing0:05:57
30Scott Tietzel (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing0:06:03
31Damian Schmitt (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside Sports0:06:32
32 (-3 laps)Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.Com
33Gian Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco
34 (-4 laps)Josh Whitney (USA) Rocky Mounts~Izze
35Aaron Bradford (USA) Bay101/Hrs/Rocklobster
36Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
37John-Christian Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
38Paul Lacava (USA) Giant Cycling Club/ Giant Cycling Team
39Jason Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
40Nathan Bannerman (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue Competitive Cycles
41Brent Gorman (USA) Speedway Cycles
42Chris Jackson (USA) Rambuski Law
43Matthew Fox (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside
44 (-5 laps)John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
45John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
46Matt Lyons (USA) University Of Denver
47John Mundelius (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized
48 (-6 laps)Cole Sprague (USA) Reed College
49Evan Renwick (USA) Cycle U-Pop Cap
50Henry Kramer (USA) Cal Giant / Specialized
51 (-9 laps)James Gentes (USA)
DNFJerome Townsend (USA) Smartstop / Mockorangebikes/Ridley
DNFAaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team
DNFDrew Mackenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano/Marin
DNFJustin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe'S Garage
DNSMolly Cameron (USA) USA

Elite men - Exergy USGP series standings after 7 rounds
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus282pts
2Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt226
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain192
4James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld166
5Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld154
6Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper133
7Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea90
8Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus77
9Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar73
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team66
11Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano66
12Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld66
13Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles65
14Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus63
15Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar63
16Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus60
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea60
18Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing53
19Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles50
20Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar43
21Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport31
22Barry Wicks (USA) Kona28
23Sean Babcock (USA) Kona23
24Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized23
25Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage15
26Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C1010
27Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team10
28Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized9
29Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)9
30Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
31Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team6
32Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley5
33Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley5
34Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized5
35Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block3
36Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada3
37Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique2
38Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Endurance2
39Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar1
40Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized1
41Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross1

U23 men - Exergy USGP series standings after 7 rounds
1Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus308pts
2Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus298
3Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized248
4Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires140
5Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires76
6Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com73
7Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized63
8Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com61
9Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team60
10Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School56
11Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall53
12Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo52
13Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team42
14Thomson Remo (USA) Team Wheel & Sprocket40
15Weston Luzadder (USA) NUVO-Cultural Trail-Marian University31
16Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team31
17Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW30
18Jesse Goodrich (USA) Plains to Peaks Racing24
19Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power-Blue Sky24
20Matt Lyons (USA) University of Denver23
21Cole Sprague (USA) Reed College20
22Evan Renwick (USA) Cycle U-Pop Cap17
23Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes17
24Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles17
25Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross14
26Mitch Nordahl (USA) MNJRC12
27Drew Hogg (USA) RGF Solutions9
28Alex Dayton (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley6

Latest on Cyclingnews