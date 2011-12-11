Image 1 of 33 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) off the front of the race wth Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 33 Tim Johnson was not pleased to be beaten by his friend and rival, Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 33 Geoff Kabush (Maxxis), Ben Berden (Clement) and Danny Summerhill attempting to reel in Powers and Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 33 The late race schedule had the riders finishing after sunset (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 33 The Old Mill District where the race was held in Bend, Oregon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 33 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) got off to a good start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 33 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) crashed out of the race and may have been injured (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 33 Tim Johnson (Cannnondale) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) traded pulls for several laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 33 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) riding in third place ahead of Geoff Kabush (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 33 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) off to a good start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 33 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) leading Powers with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 33 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) kept letting small gaps open to Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 33 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) riding the lower part of the course with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 33 Ben Berden (Clement-Ops Ale) with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 33 A lone paddler heads up the river next to the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 33 Rapha Focus riders Zach McDonald and Chris Jones worked together to bridge up to the main chase group mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 33 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) descending the flyover in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 33 Sculpture at the entrance to the Old Mill District (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 33 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) leading the race though some whoops on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 33 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) running the steps with the chasers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 33 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 33 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Chipotle) leading Powers up the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 33 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) was active early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 33 Ben Berden (Clement-Ops Ale) with the leaders early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 33 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 33 Elite men head off the pavement onto grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 33 Elite men at staging (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 33 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 33 Christian Heule (Cannondale) will be returning home to Switzerland after this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 33 There was some beautiful foliage around the race course today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 33 A dogpoweredscooter.com rider is propelled along by his dog (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 33 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) descending in pursuit of Jones (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 33 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) in the lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) sewed up the overall Exergy USGP series with a déjà vu battle against his former teammate Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in Bend.

While the race is the penultimate round in the series, Powers accrued enough points to make it impossible for Geoff Kabush to overtake him in the standings. Currently second place in the standings, Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) is sitting out the final weekend with a leg injury.

It's the first time this year that Powers and Johnson, who were the main two protagonists of last season, have gone head to head at the front of a race, and Johnson very nearly got the better of his foe. In the final lap, Powers was able to close down a small gap to Johnson and out-sprint the former US champion for his fourth win in the series.

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle) took the final podium spot from a chasing group over Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld).

Powers knew to watch out for Johnson, who has had a slower than normal start to the season but who won his first two races of the year in the past two weeks.

"Tim's been riding good, and I never discount him," Powers said. "He's been trying hard all season. I let my form go a little after Koksijde - I needed to take a break before building up for nationals. I haven't been in race mode every weekend, and the other guys have been coming up. I expected Tim to be catching up, and I definitely saw it today."

Powers made a mistake on the second to last lap which very nearly ended his time at the front with Johnson, but when Johnson didn't capitalize on the opportunity, Powers was ready to pounce.

"I had a bobble with two to go when I was off the bike and had a mis-shift. I should have been in a different gear. I was in too big a gear when I went to accelerate, and had to get off the bike. Tim got a few seconds and I had to bring him back. That was his opportunity to win the race, and he didn't. So then I knew I had to try and be as aggressive as I could. I took the front in the last lap and didn't let him take it back.

"Tim wants to win, he hasn't won a GP yet, we have one more race to go and I expect he'll be there tomorrow."

Johnson was aiming for today's race as his opportunity to win one of the Exergy USGP rounds and was disappointed to miss out especially considering Sunday's final round is the last domestic UCI race before the national championships.

"I'm bummed the domestic scene is over already, but hopefully I can win tomorrow. But today was the day I wanted the most," Johnson said.

Johnson chalked up his loss to his unwillingness to be "cut-throat".

"Going into the last lap I was content to let [Powers] stay in the lead for the majority of the lap. I knew I could out-run him on the stairs, and I came inside in the final corner and when I stood up to accelerate I was in too small a gear.

"I could have shut the door on him - it was probably my biggest mistake not doing that. If I wanted to be cut-throat I would have, but shoving someone into the barriers is no way to win a race."

Yet Johnson was satisfied to see that he had pushed his former teammate to his limits. "There wasn't a whole lot left in either of us," Johnson said. "I felt like I had good legs and could punch it - and do a lot of the things that Jeremy has been doing to us this year, I felt like I could answer for the first time this year. I'll take that as a big plus."

Unlike last year's national championships, which took place on the same course covered in snow and mud, the recent dry weather left the circuit dry, dusty and rocky making the off-camber gravel corners treacherous. 59 riders lined up under sunny skies, but with a chilly wind blowing down the finishing straight.

Berden claimed the hole shot over Summerhill, who is racing his final cyclo-cross events of the year, but after an aggressive opening lap, the Chipotle rider faded back to fourth place as Rapha-Focus rider Chris Jones went to the front and opened up a lead with Powers and Johnson.

However, a crash soon dropped Jones out of the leading group which began to separate itself from the rest of the field. Johnson and Powers soon began to pull away from Kabush, Summerhill, Chris Shepperd (Rocky Mountain/Shimano), Berden and Driscoll as Jones was left chasing with his young teammate Zach McDonald.

Powers and Johnson proved to be equally matched, with only a few minor mistake by each rider allowing small gaps to form from time to time. Johnson opened up a lead in the penultimate lap, but Powers was able to close it and the Rapha-Focus rider once again unleashed his punchy sprint to take his first victory in Bend.

As the chasing five played cat and mouse, Jones and McDonald made the juncture in the penultimate lap, but a last-lap crash from Jones split the group, allowing Driscoll and Summerhill to gain an advantage. Summerhill easily out-sprinted Driscoll to take third.

Danny Summerhill talks about his third place

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha/Focus 1:05:20 2 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com 3 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:35 4 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:00:37 5 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale - Stoemper 0:00:45 6 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis / Rocky Mountain 0:00:49 7 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles/Shimano 0:00:53 8 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha/Focus 0:01:03 9 Zach Mcdonald (USA) Rapha/Focus 0:01:30 10 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:01:58 11 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joe'S 0:02:02 12 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:02:12 13 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 0:02:15 14 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 0:02:27 15 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder / Clif Bar 0:02:45 16 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized Mtb 0:02:47 17 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi/Shimano 0:03:13 18 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue Bicycles 0:03:14 19 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 0:03:34 20 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:03:50 21 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:04:36 22 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Cycling 0:04:44 23 Russell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh 0:04:48 24 Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M 0:04:49 25 Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting / Rad Racing Nw 0:05:22 26 Donald Reeb (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue 0:05:23 27 Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:05:28 28 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:05:33 29 Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing 0:05:57 30 Scott Tietzel (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing 0:06:03 31 Damian Schmitt (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside Sports 0:06:32 32 (-3 laps) Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.Com 33 Gian Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco 34 (-4 laps) Josh Whitney (USA) Rocky Mounts~Izze 35 Aaron Bradford (USA) Bay101/Hrs/Rocklobster 36 Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team 37 John-Christian Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates 38 Paul Lacava (USA) Giant Cycling Club/ Giant Cycling Team 39 Jason Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 40 Nathan Bannerman (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue Competitive Cycles 41 Brent Gorman (USA) Speedway Cycles 42 Chris Jackson (USA) Rambuski Law 43 Matthew Fox (USA) Silverado Gallery/Sunnyside 44 (-5 laps) John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes 45 John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes 46 Matt Lyons (USA) University Of Denver 47 John Mundelius (USA) Cal Giant/Specialized 48 (-6 laps) Cole Sprague (USA) Reed College 49 Evan Renwick (USA) Cycle U-Pop Cap 50 Henry Kramer (USA) Cal Giant / Specialized 51 (-9 laps) James Gentes (USA) DNF Jerome Townsend (USA) Smartstop / Mockorangebikes/Ridley DNF Aaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts Cyclocross Team DNF Drew Mackenzie (Can) Condo Group/Shimano/Marin DNF Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe'S Garage DNS Molly Cameron (USA) USA

Elite men - Exergy USGP series standings after 7 rounds 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 282 pts 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 226 3 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 192 4 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 166 5 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 154 6 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 133 7 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 90 8 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus 77 9 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 73 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 66 11 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 66 12 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 66 13 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 65 14 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus 63 15 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 63 16 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 60 17 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 60 18 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 53 19 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 50 20 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 43 21 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 31 22 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 28 23 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 23 24 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 23 25 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 15 26 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 10 27 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 10 28 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 9 29 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 9 30 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 31 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 6 32 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 5 33 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 5 34 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 5 35 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 3 36 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 3 37 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 2 38 Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Endurance 2 39 Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar 1 40 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 1 41 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 1