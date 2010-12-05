Eckmann continues USGP unbeaten streak
Seventh straight series win for Hot Tubes junior
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes
|0:41:31
|2
|Jeff Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Cypress Gorry (USA) Web-Op
|0:01:48
|4
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:00
|5
|Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|0:02:03
|6
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|7
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:03:18
|8
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / Az Devo
|0:04:07
|9
|Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental
|0:04:33
|10
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:04:43
|11
|Evan Renwick (USA) First Rate Mortgage
|0:09:18
|13
|Andy Su (USA)
|-1lap
|14
|J.D. Fette (USA) Hagens Berman
|-2laps
|15
|Mark Vanbergen (USA)
|DNS
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes
|350
|pts
|2
|Jeff Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|200
|3
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|154
|4
|Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|150
|5
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|124
|6
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|119
|7
|Cypress Gorry (USA) Web-Op
|87
|8
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|83
|9
|Mitchell Bogardus (USA)
|64
|10
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|54
|11
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|49
|12
|Gage Rodriguez (USA) EXPO Racing
|49
|13
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / Az Devo
|46
|14
|Christopher Osborne (USA) Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In
|43
|15
|Matthew Phillips (USA) Haymarket/SEAVS
|34
|16
|Luke Woodard (USA)
|34
|17
|Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental
|32
|18
|Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) QCW Lionhearts
|29
|19
|Cameron Rex (USA) SKC Racing
|29
|20
|Jeremiah Dyer (USA)
|28
|21
|Nathan Labecki (USA)
|26
|22
|Evan Renwick (USA) First Rate Mortgage
|10
|23
|Julian Meier (USA) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revol
|10
|24
|Andy Su (USA)
|9
|25
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA)
|9
|26
|J.D. Fette (USA) Hagens Berman
|8
|27
|Mark Vanbergen (USA)
|7
|28
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|6
