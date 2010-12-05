Trending

Eckmann continues USGP unbeaten streak

Seventh straight series win for Hot Tubes junior

Full Results
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes0:41:31
2Jeff Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:58
3Cypress Gorry (USA) Web-Op0:01:48
4Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:00
5Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team0:02:03
6Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
7Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:03:18
8Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / Az Devo0:04:07
9Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental0:04:33
10Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:04:43
11Evan Renwick (USA) First Rate Mortgage0:09:18
13Andy Su (USA)-1lap
14J.D. Fette (USA) Hagens Berman-2laps
15Mark Vanbergen (USA)
DNSTravis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth

Junior Men USGP series standings after 7 rounds
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes350pts
2Jeff Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team200
3Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling154
4Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team150
5Andrew Dillman (USA) Red Zone Cycling124
6Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes119
7Cypress Gorry (USA) Web-Op87
8Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes83
9Mitchell Bogardus (USA)64
10Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team54
11Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team49
12Gage Rodriguez (USA) EXPO Racing49
13Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / Az Devo46
14Christopher Osborne (USA) Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In43
15Matthew Phillips (USA) Haymarket/SEAVS34
16Luke Woodard (USA)34
17Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental32
18Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) QCW Lionhearts29
19Cameron Rex (USA) SKC Racing29
20Jeremiah Dyer (USA)28
21Nathan Labecki (USA)26
22Evan Renwick (USA) First Rate Mortgage10
23Julian Meier (USA) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revol10
24Andy Su (USA)9
25Jeffrey Perrin (USA)9
26J.D. Fette (USA) Hagens Berman8
27Mark Vanbergen (USA)7
28Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth6

