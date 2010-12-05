Trending

Portland perfect for Nash

Gould wraps up series, Butler podium

Image 1 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna) takes her fifth USGP Portland Cup win

Katerina Nash (Luna) takes her fifth USGP Portland Cup win
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna) out-sprints her teammate Georgia Gould for the win on the first day in Portland.

Katerina Nash (Luna) out-sprints her teammate Georgia Gould for the win on the first day in Portland.
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 3 of 30

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) getting the hole shot

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) getting the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 30

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the front of the race

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) in the lead

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) in the lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 30

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) will be riding against Ashley James in the U-23 national championships next weekend

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) will be riding against Ashley James in the U-23 national championships next weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 30

Barb Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins)

Barb Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 30

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) was not having one of her best days

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) was not having one of her best days
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 30

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) moving up dramatically after her bike got wrapped in course tape

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) moving up dramatically after her bike got wrapped in course tape
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 30

Kathy Sherwin (Hudz Subaru) riding to an impressive 8th place

Kathy Sherwin (Hudz Subaru) riding to an impressive 8th place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 30

Ashley James (Kenda) riding with some stiff competition

Ashley James (Kenda) riding with some stiff competition
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 30

Canadian Champion Wendy Simms (Ridley-FSA)

Canadian Champion Wendy Simms (Ridley-FSA)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 30

Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) running the barriers on her way to a podium finish

Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) running the barriers on her way to a podium finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 30

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 30

Women's podium (L to R) Georgia Gould (Luna) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna) 1st, Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) 3rd

Women's podium (L to R) Georgia Gould (Luna) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna) 1st, Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 30

Riders were forced off their bikes in places by the mud

Riders were forced off their bikes in places by the mud
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 30

Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling) putting in a brilliant race

Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling) putting in a brilliant race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 30

Dog of the day

Dog of the day
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 30

Linda Sone (Cycle-Smart.com) making a passs

Linda Sone (Cycle-Smart.com) making a passs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 30

Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry ) rounding a corner on the BMX track

Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry ) rounding a corner on the BMX track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 30

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) and Meredith Miller doing a 180 turn

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) and Meredith Miller doing a 180 turn
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 30

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading up a climb

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading up a climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) following Gould

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) following Gould
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 30

Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) riding alone on third place

Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru) riding alone on third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 30

Katerina Nash leading her Luna team-mate Georgia Gould

Katerina Nash leading her Luna team-mate Georgia Gould
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 30

Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru)

Sue Butler (Hudz-Subaru)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 30

Katy Curtis (Bow Cycle) sprinting over the barriers

Katy Curtis (Bow Cycle) sprinting over the barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 30

Nash was too quick for Gould out of the final corner.

Nash was too quick for Gould out of the final corner.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 30

Katerina Nash, the Czech champion, is queen of the Portland Cup.

Katerina Nash, the Czech champion, is queen of the Portland Cup.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 30

Nash dashes over the barriers in Portland.

Nash dashes over the barriers in Portland.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash has more wins than any other rider in the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross Portland Cup, and she brought that total up to five on the first day of the series' final weekend.

The Czech champion may have out-sprinted her teammate Georgia Gould for the victory, but Gould's finish was enough to sew up the 2010 series title - her second career USGP overall.

"I like it here," Nash said. "Usually I enjoy the extremely muddy conditions - that wasn't really the case today, but it's still a challenging course."

Gould put in a concerted effort to best Nash, taking the hole shot and putting in several attacks, but a mechanical in the final half of the race took some of the power out of her legs.

"I got a piece of the course tape in my cassette and that was when the gap opened up. Katerina capitalized on that and put in a good hard effort and made it extremely difficult to close that gap. I was pretty tired by the time I got up there," Gould said.

By the time they reached the final lap, the Luna duo had put minutes into the shattered field and focused on fighting each other for the win.

"The last lap we took turns [attacking] to see if we could make it stick, and it came down to that last corner," Gould explained.

"I kind of attacked coming out of the bmx track, and then led for the next couple corners, then she came around me right before the barriers. I was right there, it came down to both of us going as hard as we could out of that corner and she was faster than me."

Local favorite Sue Butler bounced back from a season-disrupting illness to claim the final podium spot in front of a supportive crowd. She had an aggressive start and led for part of the opening lap before letting go of Nash and Gould and focusing on time trialing for third.

"Two years ago at Portland I had my first USGP podium so it's pretty nice to be back on the podium," Butler said.

The women started under sunny skies, but a brisk winter wind wreaked havoc on the field before the technical section was even reached when a gust sent a barrel tottering into the course.

That incident benefited newcomer Linnea Coons, who turned heads with a strong fourth place finish.

"I got a great start down the left side, and a barrel came blowing on the course. I just happened to be out of the way of everything. People were falling and I got around them, and all of a sudden I look up and it's Sue Butler and Wendy Simms and I together with a gap and only two riders ahead," Coons said.

A New Zealand native, Coons moved to the US a decade ago at the age of 16. Following her first year on the pro mountain bike circuit, she scored her most prestigious finish in a cyclo-cross race with fourth.

"It was my perfect race, I guess, which I've been working towards all year," she said.

Third in the series at the start of the day, Meredith Miller had anything but a perfect race. After a season full of hard knocks, Miller hasn't managed to put all her bad luck behind her. On the first lap, a piece of loose course tape got caught up in her drive train just after the pit and the resulting struggle to find a working gear put her back in 18th position.

Miller used her strength and determination to slowly work her way back through the field to take fifth on the day, gaining enough points to move into second overall ahead of the absent US champion Katie Compton.

"I did what I could, it's tough when something like that prevents you from getting a result," said Miller.

The racing continues on Sunday for the USGP finale, where Gould will take home the title even if she fails to win a single point. She holds an untouchable 93-point lead on Miller.

Full Results
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:42:07
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:01
3Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:01:50
4Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:02:09
5Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:02:35
6Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:40
7Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle0:02:54
8Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:03:03
9Wendy Simms (Can) Ridley-FSA0:03:06
10Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt0:03:24
11Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus0:03:30
12Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:03:32
13Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M0:03:34
14Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins0:03:38
15Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:03:45
16Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team0:04:05
17Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:04:07
18Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles0:04:53
19Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:05:09
20Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY120:05:21
21Serena Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:05:29
22Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike0:05:59
23Rebecca Blatt (USA) Silverbull Central Wheel0:06:32
24Emily Thurston (USA) Missing Link0:06:50
25Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law0:06:59
26Shannon Gibson (USA) Velobella- Ellsworth0:07:21
27Kelly Jones (Can) North Shore Sports Medicine0:07:23
28Abby Watson (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:07:48
29Megan Chinburg (USA) Veloforma0:07:56
30Joele Guynup (USA) Island Racing Club-Everti-Shimano
31Corey Coogan (USA) Team Plan C Pb Stevens0:08:08
32Carrie Cash (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:08:18
33Tina Brubaker (USA) The Vanilla Workshop/Speedvagen0:08:21
34Laura Winberry (USA) Elite Endurance/Cascade Couriers0:08:30
35Brigette Stoick (USA) River City Bicycles0:08:41
36Karen Oppenheimer (USA) Yard Sale Cyclocross0:09:31
37Becca Blay (USA) Mafia Racing0:09:32
38Renee Scott (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:09:37
39Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
40Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik-1laps
41Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific-4laps
DNFAnna Dingman (USA) Gas/Intrinsik Cycling Team
DNFBrenna Lopez-Otero (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care Race Team
DNSAnissa Cobb (USA) River City Bicycles
DNSChristina Probert (USA) The Team
DNSMegan Elliott (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
DNSJennifer Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Cda
DNSPatricia Dowd (USA) Team Delphine

Women USGP standings after 7 rounds
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team288pts
2Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized195
3Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike-Stevens Bikes190
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team140
5Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru127
6Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team112
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com104
8Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru94
9Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes86
10Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized83
11Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles83
12Nicole Duke (USA) Hudz-Subaru72
13Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy70
14Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus52
15Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt50
16Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M43
17Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda43
18Amanda Miller (USA) Hudz-Subaru40
19Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing33
20Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles33
21Katy Curtis (Can) CMC/Bow Cycle32
22Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal30
23Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike30
24Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos26
25Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins24
26Lisa Strong (USA) Hudz-Subaru19
27Kimberly Flynn (USA) Grace Law-Trek p/b Vantaggio19
28Robin Williams (USA) Mercy-Specialized17
29Carrie Cash Wootten (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation16
30Wendy Simms (Can) Ridley-FSA14
31Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden14
32Holly Klug (USA) Pony Shoop10
33Nicole Borem (USA) DRT Racing9
34Lisa Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik8
35Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C6
36Marne Smiley (USA) Scott/Ollett Coaching6
37Anne Schwartz (USA) Flying Rhino Cycling Club6
38Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports4
39Shannon Gibson (USA) Velobella- Ellsworth4
40Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles3
41Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo3
42Miranda Long (USA) Team Pg-133
43Megan Taylor (USA) COMotion Sports2
44Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill2
45Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY121
46Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team1

Latest on Cyclingnews