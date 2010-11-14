Trending

Eckmann continues winning streak

Bahnson runner-up again, Fox slips into third

Image 1 of 8

Yannick Eckmann doubles up.

Yannick Eckmann doubles up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 8

A colourful fan at the New Belgium Cup.

A colourful fan at the New Belgium Cup.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 8

Yannick Eckmann was the class of the field.

Yannick Eckmann was the class of the field.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 8

Jeremiah Dyer (Champion-Systems/Cannondale) approaches the finish.

Jeremiah Dyer (Champion-Systems/Cannondale) approaches the finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 8

Yannick Eckmann en route to victory.

Yannick Eckmann en route to victory.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 8

Jeffrey Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team) was the best of the rest.

Jeffrey Bahnson (Van Dessel Factory Team) was the best of the rest.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 8

Björn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross) battled hard to finish third.

Björn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross) battled hard to finish third.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 8

Yannick Eckmann takes his second win in as many days.

Yannick Eckmann takes his second win in as many days.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

The name at the top of the results sheet of the USGP New Belgium Cup's second round was the same as every other USGP round this year, Yannick Eckmann. The German sped into the lead from the gun, but unlike the previous day when he led from start to finish, he had to put in a lap-long chase to overcome a dropped chain that pushed him back mid-field not long after the start.

"I got the hole shot, but at the run up the chain fell off and I tried to shift it back up and it didn't work, so I had to stop and put it back on. It happened before, so I knew what to do this time, and I didn't lose that much time," Eckmann said.

"I didn't panic, I just kept cool and tried to work my way back up."

Jeffrey Bahnson, yesterday's runner-up, capitalized on the mistake to take the lead, but by the end of the opening lap, Eckmann had clawed his way through the field and was just seconds behind, taking advantage of the much faster and less technical conditions than the mud which Bahnson prefers.

"I took [the dropped chain] as an opportunity to attack and make him work a little harder so maybe later in the race he would have a bit less energy," Bahnson said. "But I knew he'd catch back up."

Mid-way through the second lap, that prediction came true, and with both together it was once agagin Eckmann who proved more powerful. The Hot Tubes rider distanced Bahnson for good with two laps to go. From there, it was a mere formality for the lanky 17-year-old.

The race for third place was a one-man show, with Bjorn Fox putting the Clif Bar development team into the bronze medal position for the second day in a row, following up on teammate Zane Godby's performance yesteray.

"It was a faster course today, which I prefer. I could keep the pace up, they got a gap on me, but I just kept it hard and tried to hold off everybody else," Fox said.

"It's good - it feels better. I feel like it's where I should have been yesterday."

Behind him, Cypress Gorry put in an impressive ride to move up from a second row start to finish just seconds from the podium. "I felt good and was able to move up throughout the race," Gorry said. "I could see [Fox] up there, but I just didn't have enough left to close the gap."

Full Results
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tube Devo Team0:40:34
2Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:49
3Björn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross0:01:57
4Cypress Gorry (USA) Four Unity0:02:15
5Andrew Dillman (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:02:22
6Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:38
7Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross0:03:51
8Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / AZ Devo0:04:22
9Jeremiah Dyer (USA) Champion-Systems/Cannondale0:05:17
10Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:06:28
11Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental0:08:52
DNSJeff Perrin (USA) Rmcef-Westside
DNFZane Godby (USA)

Junior men US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross standings after six rounds
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes Development Cycling300pts
2Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team160
3Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling154
4Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross124
5Andrew Dillman (USA) Red Zone Cycling124
6Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes96
7Mitchell Bogardus (USA)64
8Cypress Gorry (USA) Four Unity53
9Sam O' Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes53
10Gage Rodriguez (USA) EXPO Racing49
11Christopher Osborne (USA) Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In43
12Kolby Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross37
13Zane Godby (USA)34
14Matthew Phillips (USA) Haymarket/SEAVS34
15Luke Woodard (USA)34
16Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / AZ Devo29
17Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) QCW Lionhearts29
18Cameron Rex (USA) SKC Racing29
19Jeremiah Dyer (USA)28
20Nathan Labecki (USA)26
21Zachary Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental18
22Julian Meier (USA) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revolution Wheelworks10
23Jeffrey Perrin (USA) Rmcef-Westside9

