Johnson beats teammate Powers to victory

Kabush settles for third on second day in New Belgium

Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) was in a league of his own today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Troy Wells (Clif Bar) firing on all cyclinders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) locked in a long battle with Luke Keough (Champion Systems).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) riding the same barriers that cost him a trip to the hospital on the next lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson neck and neck at the barriers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) racing to a seventh place finish today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) riding the railroad ties while Kabush runs them.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) taking the run-up with his long strides.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) being chased on the run-up by Trebon.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elite men in a scrum on the run-up.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Troy Wells (Clif Bar) at the end of pit row.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) on his last lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sunset at Portland International Raceway.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) wins the battle against Wells to take third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Brian Matter (Geargrinder) cracking the top ten today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) is unable to shake Luke Keough off his wheel.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) having a spectacular weekend.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tristan Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com) having another top ten ride.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) getting ready for a 180 degree turn.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) was in the hunt as usual.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry) later had a problem and did not finish the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) having back-to-back podium races.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A stable of Kona carbon bikes await their riders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Anything Belgian seems to be a fit with cross racing.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Course conditions were faster and dryer than Saturday.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A participant in the "Cruiser bike" race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) approaching the flyover steps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Trebon early in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) dismounting for the steps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) wasted no time in going to the front.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) riding in fourth place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The Green Machine in black and white - Jeremy Powers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) descending the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) riding some off-camber grass.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) moving up in the field as usual.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Troy Wells (Clif Bar) having an amazing 6th place ride.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) in pursuit of Johnson.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) celebrates his victory with the large Fort Collins crowd.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The sun emerged over Fort Collins for the second round of the USGP New Belgium Cup, and while the course was made much faster by the drier conditions, it was no less treacherous, and the higher speed proved problematic for some of the race's top contenders.

Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Tim Johnson had no problems with the tricky descents or the long, grinding climbs and was able to capitalise on the misfortune of others to solo to a commanding victory.

After coming in fifth on the previous day's race, Johnson, the new USGP series leader, said he came into the day wanting to improve.

"I said, 'I am going to have a better race'... that's what I told myself," explained Johnson after his win.

His closest competitor, Kona-FSA's Ryan Trebon, was on the other side of lady luck's favour. Trebon rode an aggressive first two laps, trading attacks with Johnson's teammate Jeremy Powers until Powers flatted, leaving just Johnson and Trebon up front.

"The first couple of laps I was letting Ryan and Jeremy [Powers] just keep smashing each other," said Johnson, who chose to take the start of the race a bit more conservatively.

"You kind of forget it's altitude, but it is, and it does hurt. Even if you don't pay for it with how hard you can pedal, you pay by making mistakes. So I tried to stay as patient as possible."

Cannondale kickstarts the day

Powers took the hole shot, and showed he was having a much better day than Saturday as he attacked the first lap savagely, pulling away a select group containing Johnson, the previous day's winner Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Todd Wells (Specialized) and Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA).

Trebon was equally aggressive, attacking Powers on the climbs, but taking more care on the still greasy descents. His efforts managed to dislodge Kabush and Wells, before an untimely flat tyre for Powers made the race a two-man affair on the second lap.

With the lanky Oregonian clearly on a strong ride, Johnson admitted he was worried that he might not be able to win. "Ryan's got this strength that comes out - we were talking about it yesterday - he hits the gas and keeps going and going. Today's course was a bit better for him, the hardest parts were longer and there was enough traction so he could hit the gas and string it out each time."

Johnson and Trebon appeared equally matched, trading attack after attack until a critical mistake by Trebon on the back side of the course sent him off the track and into the tape. While Johnson stormed away, Trebon would never re-find his groove and eventually faded to 10th.

Trebon said that he got knocked off his line by the bumpy, muddy section on the back side of the course, and went into the tape and over the bars.

"It was a frustrating moment because I was on such a good day. I just couldn't get myself back into it mentally," Trebon explained. "I took a pit bike, but then I wasn't comfortable with the set up and the tyre pressure, and it threw me for a loop. One mistake turned into four, and while sometimes you can push through those issues, other times it defeats you."

With Trebon vanquished, Johnson unleashed an energetic performance for the remainder of the race, putting in the day's first sub-seven minute lap time to pull out an unbeatable lead.

"After I heard Trebon was on the ground, I tried to put together as fast a lap as possible," said Johnson.

Behind him, the attack had the unfortunate effect of distancing his own teammate Powers, who was trying to bluff his way out of one of two flat tyres he had on the day.

"The same thing happened to me in Boulder and I kind of soft pedaled because I didn't want to ruin the wheel," Powers said. He explained his predicament to his teammates and they replied 'ruin the wheel'. "So this time I rode as hard as I could to get to the pit, and I'm glad it worked out."

Powers was able push through the problem to stay in the group with Wells, while Kabush was distanced mid-way through the race. Powers and Wells spent several laps trading pulls in the race for second.

Both riders took the risk to bunny-hop the barriers to save time, but the choice proved unlucky for Wells, who crashed while hopping the barriers with three laps to go and was unable to continue the race.

Even after Wells crashed, Powers said he continued to bunny-hop, despite the obvious risk and his own sizeable margin over Kabush. "It was nicer to not get off; I wasn't running them very quickly so to jump them was just as good," Powers said.

"Todd was actually the one who jumped them in front of me, and I felt I had to jump them if he was, because he was actually putting time into me. Even two seconds on a day like today is enough, and I didn't want that to happen. It was better to take that risk."

Johnson, on the other hand, chose to run the barriers. "I don't think it was faster to bunny hop at all. We all make choices as to what we can do or not do, and I definitely keep it safe by not jumping."

Once Wells was out, it was every man for himself, with Johnson's large lead not threatened by Powers in the run to the line, while Kabush could not close the gap and remained in third to become the only rider to stand on the podium on both days.

"Today definitely hurt a bit more, but it is great to get on the podium both days. I felt just as good today, but there was a bit more pedaling, and I just didn't have the snap to go with Tim, he was riding away strong. I kept Powers close, but he was riding a few sections faster and jumping the barriers," said Kabush.

Kabush held off the chase of Saturday's runner-up Jamey Driscoll, who moved into fourth, while Rabobank-Giant's Adam Craig put in a strong performance in fifth.

The day's most aggressive rider award went to Wells' younger brother Troy, who fought back from a poor starting position into sixth place ahead of Chris Jones (Rapha Focus), Tristan Schouten and the day's best U23 rider Zach McDonald.

Full Results
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com1:02:41
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:40
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:01:05
4James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:13
5Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:01:20
6Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:26
7Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:02:39
8Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf0:02:45
9Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus0:02:49
10Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:03:51
11Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona0:04:03
12Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:18
13Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:04:25
14Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:47
15Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:04:50
16Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:04:57
17Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:05:06
18Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:05:12
19Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:05:19
20Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel0:05:24
21Chris Hurst (USA)0:05:29
22Jack Hinkens (USA) Team Plan C/pb Stevens0:05:33
23Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:05:35
24Dave Hackworthy (USA) Team Plan C0:05:56
25Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized0:06:08
26Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue0:06:13
27Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:06:29
28Robin Eckmann (Ger) Pearl Izumi0:07:02
29Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:07:43
30Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports0:07:59
31Spencer Powlison (USA) Mafia Racing-1lap
32Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized-2laps
33Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo-Pomodoro
34Brad Cole (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
35Skyler Trujillo (USA) Black Sheep Jr. Cycling
36Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block-3laps
37John Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik
38Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
39Troy Heithecker (USA) Ciclismo Racing
40Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing p/b Harshman Wealth
41Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers p/b XP Companie
42David Block (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
43Caley Fretz (USA) VeloNews
44Scott Tietzel (USA) Specialized - Curve Inc.
45Doug Johnson (USA) bandwagon racing-4laps
46Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition
47Casey Hill (USA) Mafia Racing
48Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
49Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts-Izze
50Will Kaladi Ross (USA) Bro's/Chain Reaction
51Chris Brandt (USA) Brandt-Sorenson.com
52Ross Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
53Geoffrey Nenninger (USA) Colorado Multisport-5laps
54Nathan Miller (USA) The Church of the Big Ring/XSIN
55James Archer (USA) Specialized Bicycles
56Adam Mills (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
57Keith Batstone (Can) Rundle Mountain Cycling Club
58Lane Miller (USA) Louisville Cyclery-6laps
59Trevor Connor (Can) Rio Grande
DNFTodd Wells (USA) Specialized
DNFNicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
DNFMike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
DNFSteve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp
DNFCorey Collier (USA) On the River
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires
DNFDavid Sheek (USA) SDG Factory Team

Elite men US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross standings after six rounds
1Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com250pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com234
3James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com142
4Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain138
5Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona138
6Todd Wells (USA) Specialized137
7Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf127
8Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru70
9Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus59
10Barry Wicks (USA) Kona56
11Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS56
12Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder53
13Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar49
14Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike44
15Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team43
16Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ41
17Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus38
18Sean Babcock (USA) Kona29
19Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized23
20Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy23
21Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross21
22Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX20
23Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel18
24Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru14
25Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized14
26Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com13
27Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized13
28Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar10
29Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace10
30Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners9
31Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized8
32Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks8
33Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns4
34Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport4
35Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized4
36Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block3
37Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv2
38Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized1

U23 men US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross standings after six rounds
1Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross244pts
2Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized184
3Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized184
4Dave Hackworthy (USA) Team Plan C144
5Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus130
6Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge123
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners90
8Clayton Omer (USA) Papa Johns' Racing Team63
9Robin Eckmann (Ger) Pearl Izumi61
10Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp60
11Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue54
12Skyler Trujillo (USA) Black Sheep Jr. Cycling51
13Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks50
14Jack Hinkens (USA)49
15Chris Hurst (USA)44
16Zachary Edwards (USA) DRT Racing44
17Josh Johnson (USA) DRT Racing42
18Logan Vonbokel (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge23
19Christopher Bogedin (USA) CCSH - RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Eli18
20Caley Fretz (USA) VeloNews17
21Jared Stafford (Can) Bikesports Racing17
22David Block (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport15
23Will Ross (USA)15
24Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines/acfstores.com13
25Alex Howes (USA)12

