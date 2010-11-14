Image 1 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) was in a league of his own today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 40 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) firing on all cyclinders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 40 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) locked in a long battle with Luke Keough (Champion Systems). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 40 Todd Wells (Specialized) riding the same barriers that cost him a trip to the hospital on the next lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 40 Ryan Trebon and Tim Johnson neck and neck at the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 40 Chris Jones (Rapha Focus) racing to a seventh place finish today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 40 Todd Wells (Specialized) riding the railroad ties while Kabush runs them. The sun emerged over Fort Collins for the second round of the USGP New Belgium Cup, and while the course was made much faster by the drier conditions, it was no less treacherous, and the higher speed proved problematic for some of the race's top contenders.

Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld's Tim Johnson had no problems with the tricky descents or the long, grinding climbs and was able to capitalise on the misfortune of others to solo to a commanding victory.

After coming in fifth on the previous day's race, Johnson, the new USGP series leader, said he came into the day wanting to improve.

"I said, 'I am going to have a better race'... that's what I told myself," explained Johnson after his win.

His closest competitor, Kona-FSA's Ryan Trebon, was on the other side of lady luck's favour. Trebon rode an aggressive first two laps, trading attacks with Johnson's teammate Jeremy Powers until Powers flatted, leaving just Johnson and Trebon up front.

"The first couple of laps I was letting Ryan and Jeremy [Powers] just keep smashing each other," said Johnson, who chose to take the start of the race a bit more conservatively.

"You kind of forget it's altitude, but it is, and it does hurt. Even if you don't pay for it with how hard you can pedal, you pay by making mistakes. So I tried to stay as patient as possible."

Cannondale kickstarts the day

Powers took the hole shot, and showed he was having a much better day than Saturday as he attacked the first lap savagely, pulling away a select group containing Johnson, the previous day's winner Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Todd Wells (Specialized) and Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA).

Trebon was equally aggressive, attacking Powers on the climbs, but taking more care on the still greasy descents. His efforts managed to dislodge Kabush and Wells, before an untimely flat tyre for Powers made the race a two-man affair on the second lap.

With the lanky Oregonian clearly on a strong ride, Johnson admitted he was worried that he might not be able to win. "Ryan's got this strength that comes out - we were talking about it yesterday - he hits the gas and keeps going and going. Today's course was a bit better for him, the hardest parts were longer and there was enough traction so he could hit the gas and string it out each time."

Johnson and Trebon appeared equally matched, trading attack after attack until a critical mistake by Trebon on the back side of the course sent him off the track and into the tape. While Johnson stormed away, Trebon would never re-find his groove and eventually faded to 10th.

Trebon said that he got knocked off his line by the bumpy, muddy section on the back side of the course, and went into the tape and over the bars.

"It was a frustrating moment because I was on such a good day. I just couldn't get myself back into it mentally," Trebon explained. "I took a pit bike, but then I wasn't comfortable with the set up and the tyre pressure, and it threw me for a loop. One mistake turned into four, and while sometimes you can push through those issues, other times it defeats you."

With Trebon vanquished, Johnson unleashed an energetic performance for the remainder of the race, putting in the day's first sub-seven minute lap time to pull out an unbeatable lead.

"After I heard Trebon was on the ground, I tried to put together as fast a lap as possible," said Johnson.

Behind him, the attack had the unfortunate effect of distancing his own teammate Powers, who was trying to bluff his way out of one of two flat tyres he had on the day.

"The same thing happened to me in Boulder and I kind of soft pedaled because I didn't want to ruin the wheel," Powers said. He explained his predicament to his teammates and they replied 'ruin the wheel'. "So this time I rode as hard as I could to get to the pit, and I'm glad it worked out."

Powers was able push through the problem to stay in the group with Wells, while Kabush was distanced mid-way through the race. Powers and Wells spent several laps trading pulls in the race for second.

Both riders took the risk to bunny-hop the barriers to save time, but the choice proved unlucky for Wells, who crashed while hopping the barriers with three laps to go and was unable to continue the race.

Even after Wells crashed, Powers said he continued to bunny-hop, despite the obvious risk and his own sizeable margin over Kabush. "It was nicer to not get off; I wasn't running them very quickly so to jump them was just as good," Powers said.

"Todd was actually the one who jumped them in front of me, and I felt I had to jump them if he was, because he was actually putting time into me. Even two seconds on a day like today is enough, and I didn't want that to happen. It was better to take that risk."

Johnson, on the other hand, chose to run the barriers. "I don't think it was faster to bunny hop at all. We all make choices as to what we can do or not do, and I definitely keep it safe by not jumping."

Once Wells was out, it was every man for himself, with Johnson's large lead not threatened by Powers in the run to the line, while Kabush could not close the gap and remained in third to become the only rider to stand on the podium on both days.

"Today definitely hurt a bit more, but it is great to get on the podium both days. I felt just as good today, but there was a bit more pedaling, and I just didn't have the snap to go with Tim, he was riding away strong. I kept Powers close, but he was riding a few sections faster and jumping the barriers," said Kabush.

Kabush held off the chase of Saturday's runner-up Jamey Driscoll, who moved into fourth, while Rabobank-Giant's Adam Craig put in a strong performance in fifth.

The day's most aggressive rider award went to Wells' younger brother Troy, who fought back from a poor starting position into sixth place ahead of Chris Jones (Rapha Focus), Tristan Schouten and the day's best U23 rider Zach McDonald.

Full Results 1 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 1:02:41 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 0:00:40 3 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:01:05 4 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 0:01:13 5 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:01:20 6 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:02:26 7 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus 0:02:39 8 Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf 0:02:45 9 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus 0:02:49 10 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 0:03:51 11 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 0:04:03 12 Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:04:18 13 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 0:04:25 14 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:04:47 15 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 0:04:50 16 Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru 0:04:57 17 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:05:06 18 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 0:05:12 19 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 0:05:19 20 Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel 0:05:24 21 Chris Hurst (USA) 0:05:29 22 Jack Hinkens (USA) Team Plan C/pb Stevens 0:05:33 23 Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized 0:05:35 24 Dave Hackworthy (USA) Team Plan C 0:05:56 25 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 0:06:08 26 Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue 0:06:13 27 Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 0:06:29 28 Robin Eckmann (Ger) Pearl Izumi 0:07:02 29 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team 0:07:43 30 Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports 0:07:59 31 Spencer Powlison (USA) Mafia Racing -1lap 32 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized -2laps 33 Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo-Pomodoro 34 Brad Cole (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires 35 Skyler Trujillo (USA) Black Sheep Jr. Cycling 36 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block -3laps 37 John Curry (USA) GAS/Intrinsik 38 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 39 Troy Heithecker (USA) Ciclismo Racing 40 Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing p/b Harshman Wealth 41 Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers p/b XP Companie 42 David Block (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 43 Caley Fretz (USA) VeloNews 44 Scott Tietzel (USA) Specialized - Curve Inc. 45 Doug Johnson (USA) bandwagon racing -4laps 46 Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition 47 Casey Hill (USA) Mafia Racing 48 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 49 Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts-Izze 50 Will Kaladi Ross (USA) Bro's/Chain Reaction 51 Chris Brandt (USA) Brandt-Sorenson.com 52 Ross Holbrook (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 53 Geoffrey Nenninger (USA) Colorado Multisport -5laps 54 Nathan Miller (USA) The Church of the Big Ring/XSIN 55 James Archer (USA) Specialized Bicycles 56 Adam Mills (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires 57 Keith Batstone (Can) Rundle Mountain Cycling Club 58 Lane Miller (USA) Louisville Cyclery -6laps 59 Trevor Connor (Can) Rio Grande DNF Todd Wells (USA) Specialized DNF Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized DNF Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop DNF Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp DNF Corey Collier (USA) On the River DNF Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX/Verge p/b Challenge Tires DNF David Sheek (USA) SDG Factory Team

Elite men US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross standings after six rounds 1 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 250 pts 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 234 3 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 142 4 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 138 5 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 138 6 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized 137 7 Tristan Schouten (USA) cyclocrossracing.com/Blue/Rolf 127 8 Davide Frattini (Ita) Hudz-Subaru 70 9 Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus 59 10 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 56 11 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 56 12 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 53 13 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 49 14 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 44 15 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 43 16 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 41 17 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha Focus 38 18 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 29 19 Jesse Anthony (USA) California Giant-Specialized 23 20 Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy 23 21 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 21 22 Luca Damiani (Ita) El Gato CX 20 23 Adam Mcgrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel 18 24 Matthew Pacocha (USA) Hudz-Subaru 14 25 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 14 26 Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com 13 27 Mark Lalonde (USA) Specialized 13 28 Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 10 29 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace 10 30 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin/Team Holowesko Partners 9 31 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 8 32 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks 8 33 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 4 34 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 4 35 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 4 36 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 3 37 Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv 2 38 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 1