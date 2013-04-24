USA Pro Challenge: Stage 2 preview
Stage 2 map and profile
Stage 2: Aspen - Breckenridge
The stage to Breckenridge could take some riders by surprise: with two big, high-altitude climbs, first to Independence Pass at 12,000 feet, then at Hoosier Pass at 11,500, riders will not feel the same at the end as they would at lower altitudes. It will be a huge factor in the stage.
While Hoosier Pass will be selective, coming at 25km to go, the final obstacle will be Moonstone Road. It's a 2km kicker that is steep in parts. It will be a prime opportunity for guys like me, who can't sit back and wait for the time trial, to try and get a few seconds.
Stage 2 map
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
Stage 2 profile
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
