USA Pro Challenge: Stage 1 preview
Stage 1 preview, map and profile
Stage 1: Aspen -
The start in Aspen is a great opportunity both for the riders, who will spend several days in this world-famous destination, and for the fans, who will be treated to a spectator-friendly circuit race. It's cool that the town is willing to embrace the race, and there are a ton of activities for cyclists and the community.
The fans will be able to follow the action as the race passes by three times, and get a better sense of how the race unfolds. It will be good for both the die-hard fans and to educate those who are less knowledgeable about the sport.
Look for a dynamic, aggressive, hard stage, as the riders will come to the start ready to race. Don't be fooled by the short length of the stage: the outcome will not be any different if the race is two hours or four, as we saw in the Salt Lake City circuit in Tour of Utah. I wouldn't say it will be a definite bunch sprint. It will be difficult for teams to control, and with no race leader teams will look for someone else to take charge, leaving the race wide open.
Stage 1 map
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
Stage 1 profile
Image ©: USA Pro Challenge
