Image 1 of 10 The top three for the women's field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 10 TIBCO lined up at the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 10 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO) was all business after her win in yesterday's crit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 10 Team TIBCO heads out on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 10 The UnitedHealthcare women leave the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 10 TIBCO on the way back towards the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 10 BMW stays in a tight rotation as they close in on the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 10 UnitedHealthcare stayed well organized heading into the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 10 The Optum women on the way to the fastest time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 10 The BMW women wait to be called to the start area (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies won the US team time trial championships title in Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday. They covered the 32.16km course with the fastest time of 42:35, beating runner-up team UnitedHealthcare and third-placed team Tibco-SVB.

Optum’s Brianna Walle, who placed third in the previous day’s championships criterium, led the team that also included Jasmin Glaesser, Amy Charity, Annie Ewart, Leah Kirchmann and Alison Tetrick. They were the last team to start the race but finished with the winning time.

UnitedHealthcare’s team included Lauren Tamayo, Rushlee Buchanan, Cari Higgins, Laura Brown, Linda Villumsen and Hannah Barnes.

Tibco-SVB, whose young rider Kendall Ryan won the criterium title the night before, was a part of the team time trial squad that also included Sara Headley, Lauren Stephens, Alizee Brien, Joanne Kiesanowski and Anika Todd.

