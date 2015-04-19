Optum Pro Cycling win women's US team time trial title
UnitedHealthcare and Tibco-SVB on the podium in second and third
Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies won the US team time trial championships title in Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday. They covered the 32.16km course with the fastest time of 42:35, beating runner-up team UnitedHealthcare and third-placed team Tibco-SVB.
Optum’s Brianna Walle, who placed third in the previous day’s championships criterium, led the team that also included Jasmin Glaesser, Amy Charity, Annie Ewart, Leah Kirchmann and Alison Tetrick. They were the last team to start the race but finished with the winning time.
UnitedHealthcare’s team included Lauren Tamayo, Rushlee Buchanan, Cari Higgins, Laura Brown, Linda Villumsen and Hannah Barnes.
Tibco-SVB, whose young rider Kendall Ryan won the criterium title the night before, was a part of the team time trial squad that also included Sara Headley, Lauren Stephens, Alizee Brien, Joanne Kiesanowski and Anika Todd.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:42:35
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:34
|3
|Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:17
|4
|Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:03:53
|5
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth
|0:05:59
