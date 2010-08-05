Olheiser, Igoe fastest in masters time trial
28 titles awarded on day 1 of US championships
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Ellefson (Veloproject.Com)
|0:34:37
|2
|Robert Alt (Columbia Cycling Clu)
|0:00:01
|3
|Richard Reynolds (Summit Velo)
|0:00:53
|4
|Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Mag)
|0:01:44
|5
|Peter Murphy (Masters Cycle Racing)
|0:01:48
|6
|Thomas O'Rourke (Cadieux Bicycle Club)
|0:02:04
|7
|David Shanks (Unattached)
|0:02:18
|8
|Kurt Eickelmann (Southern Sierra Cycl)
|0:03:04
|9
|Richard Simons (Midwest Masters Cycl)
|0:04:43
|10
|Edward Wang (Unattached)
|0:05:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arrietta Clauss (Madcity Velo Club)
|0:29:50
|2
|Ann Marie Miller (Century Road Club As)
|0:01:22
|3
|Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:01:49
|4
|Elizabeth Tyrell (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:02:04
|5
|Barbara Grabowski (Steel City Endurance)
|0:02:56
|6
|Jane Geisse (Lake Effect Cycling)
|0:04:05
|7
|Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike)
|0:04:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marie DeRosa (VO2 Maxout.Com)
|0:35:23
|2
|Kay Tsui (HPC)
|0:00:29
|3
|Malonnie Kinnison (Sublime Athletics Ve)
|0:02:43
|4
|Jo Johnson (Team Drt/Deep Blue)
|0:03:02
|5
|Teresa Knight (Southern Cycling Ope)
|0:03:42
|6
|Sandra Davis (Jackson Spokes)
|0:04:51
|7
|Alison Gase (Rapid Wheelmen)
|0:06:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Cl)
|0:38:53
|2
|Nancy Brown (Joyride Bicycles)
|0:02:29
|3
|Elena Patterson (Unattached)
|0:07:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jim Fox (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:30:19
|2
|James Conway (Blue River Bicycle C)
|0:00:56
|3
|Richard Shaffer (South Mountain Velo)
|0:01:08
|4
|Palle Terslin (Team RPM)
|0:01:17
|5
|S Durward Higgins (Scenic City Velo)
|0:01:20
|6
|Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutritio)
|0:01:33
|7
|James Dlouhy (Unattached)
|0:01:38
|8
|Michael Patterson (Unattached)
|0:01:42
|9
|Monty Maughan (Foss1L Racing/Fossil)
|0:02:00
|10
|Kenneth Benusis (Black Hills Domestiq)
|0:02:45
|11
|Marcel Bastide (Unattached)
|0:03:00
|12
|Gary Carr (Big Shark Bicycle Co)
|0:04:05
|13
|Dale Harless (Cycle U)
|0:04:13
|14
|Ira Wikel (North Atlanta Riding)
|0:04:20
|15
|Gerald Lauchle (Susquehanna Valley V)
|0:04:26
|16
|Mount Davis (Unattached)
|0:04:34
|17
|Michael Williams (Unattached)
|0:05:33
|18
|maurice john (Unattached)
|0:05:35
|19
|Philip Martin (Stark Velo)
|0:06:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Meyers (Unattached)
|0:31:09
|2
|Scott Tucker (Schwab Cycles Racing)
|0:00:03
|3
|Kenneth Rosskopf (Fulton Flyers Cyclin)
|0:02:04
|4
|Robert Schulte (Unattached)
|0:03:14
|5
|George Carter (Unattached)
|0:05:25
|6
|Charles Fetzer (Unattached)
|0:05:39
|7
|Henry Banta (National Capital Vel)
|0:05:50
|8
|Thomas Bridges (Favata's Trt Bicycle)
|0:06:39
|9
|Lawrence Miller (Capital Bicycle Raci)
|0:07:40
|10
|Tomasz Radzikowski (Unattached)
|0:11:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Underwood (Unattached)
|0:53:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Grove (Unattached)
|0:33:49
|2
|Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club/)
|0:07:18
|3
|Donald Werling (Unattached)
|0:10:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patty Puz (DC (Durance Cyclewor)
|0:42:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Mitchell (CCB International)
|0:29:39
|2
|Jonathan Jacob (Indianapolis Cycling)
|0:00:24
|3
|Matthew Weeks (Carbon Racing)
|0:01:03
|4
|Sam Krieg (Krieg Cycling)
|0:01:05
|5
|Eneas Freyre (Fastar/Targetraining)
|0:01:20
|6
|Yip Tsang (Zmotion Racing Team)
|0:01:30
|7
|Nathan Smith (Kryki Sports/Lenovo)
|0:01:56
|8
|Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Grou)
|0:02:14
|9
|Bain Foote (Herring Gas Cycling/)
|0:02:26
|10
|Joshua Roeser (Flat City Cycling Cl)
|0:02:48
|11
|Joshua Whitmore (Globalbike Racing/Te)
|0:03:01
|12
|Kris French (Panther Pb Competiti)
|0:03:10
|13
|Eric Jones (Unattached)
|0:03:16
|14
|Timothy Unkert (Unattached)
|0:05:28
|15
|Michael Edlin (Unattached)
|0:05:38
|16
|James Freeman (Bike Clicks/Team Lou)
|0:07:41
|17
|Mathew Davis (Team Las'Port)
|0:10:22
|18
|Linden Ferguson (Unattached)
|0:11:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Olheiser (Tristar Cycling Team)
|0:28:58
|2
|Gregory Strock (Kentucky Flyers Cycl)
|0:01:23
|3
|Benjamin Blaugrund (Team Hotel San Jose/)
|0:02:03
|4
|Ladd Lumpkin (South Carolina Sport)
|0:02:23
|5
|Mike Fawell (HPC/HPC/List)
|0:02:24
|6
|John Hart (Friends Great Smokie)
|0:02:34
|7
|Jason Jeansonne (Friends Great Smokie)
|0:02:50
|8
|Jason Bentley (Team Brain And Spine)
|0:03:07
|9
|Ryan Jenkins (Carolina Masters /Ca)
|0:03:07
|10
|Ryan Shanahan (Speedway Wheelmen)
|0:03:08
|11
|Grant Baldwin (North Georgia Cyclin)
|0:03:46
|12
|Matthew Segur (Mix1)
|0:03:56
|13
|Chad Weisgram (River Valley Cycling)
|0:04:25
|14
|Micah Fritzinger
|0:04:29
|15
|Dan Korienek (Leadout Racing)
|0:04:35
|16
|Robert Binkley (Scenic City Velo)
|0:04:37
|17
|Thomas Rieber (Metro State College-)
|0:05:10
|18
|Nathan Roberson (Scheller's Racing Te)
|0:07:05
|19
|Donald Parr (Bike Clicks/Team Lou)
|0:09:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Feldman (Durance - Colnago)
|0:29:49
|2
|Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Rac)
|0:00:06
|3
|Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)
|0:00:42
|4
|Jeffery Otto (River Valley Cycling)
|0:01:02
|5
|Paul Deninger (Unattached)
|0:01:11
|6
|Nico Toutenhoofd (Team Hotel San Jose)
|0:01:12
|7
|Paul Thomas (Rideclean)
|0:01:19
|8
|Dan Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/S)
|0:01:32
|9
|Grant Potter (Zmotion)
|0:01:36
|10
|Daniel Casper (Grandstay Hotels)
|0:02:18
|11
|Kurt Spoerle (Zipp Factory Team)
|0:02:20
|12
|Matthew Heitmann (Panther PB Competiti)
|0:02:24
|13
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycli)
|0:02:44
|14
|Gary Aspnes (TWZ Masters Cycling)
|0:02:51
|15
|Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycl)
|0:02:55
|16
|Daniel Logan (River Valley Cycling)
|0:03:36
|17
|Michael Oriley (Unattached)
|0:04:11
|18
|Walter Warwick (Unattached)
|0:04:15
|19
|James Kruse (Men Of Steel Racing)
|0:04:45
|20
|Eric Barnett (Peloton Sports Group)
|0:05:22
|21
|Rick Laliberte (River Valley Cycling)
|0:06:39
|22
|Edward Kendrick Sr (New Orleans Bicycle)
|0:07:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|0:30:20
|2
|Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Rac)
|0:00:12
|3
|Todd Robertson (Skins Racing)
|0:00:20
|4
|Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Rac)
|0:00:27
|5
|Jonathan Bold (Corner Cycle)
|0:00:41
|6
|Jonathan Card (Unattached)
|0:01:00
|7
|Mark Swartzendruber (Scarlet Fire)
|0:01:07
|8
|Robert Garwood (Final Kick Racing)
|0:01:09
|9
|James Gotsick (Unattached)
|0:01:18
|10
|Simon Walker (Suburban Health Spor)
|0:01:18
|11
|Ralf Warmuth (Highland Park Hermes)
|0:01:41
|12
|Francis Manfred (Mob Squad (Motivated)
|0:01:46
|13
|Blain Reeves (Zmotion Racing Team)
|0:02:05
|14
|Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling Of Lo)
|0:02:18
|15
|Peter Wimberg (Queen City Wheels)
|0:02:19
|16
|James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Raci)
|0:02:40
|17
|Bob McCall (High Desert Cycling)
|0:02:43
|18
|Curtis Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycl)
|0:02:49
|19
|Craig Cozza (UPMC Cycling Perform)
|0:03:06
|20
|Gregory Berlind (Unattached)
|0:03:22
|21
|Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling Of Lo)
|0:03:31
|22
|Gene Fowler (Hilton Head Cycling)
|0:03:31
|23
|TIM STONE (Team Ion-United Heal)
|0:03:32
|24
|David Keire (Mesa Cycles Shop And)
|0:03:38
|25
|Daniel Leberger (High Desert Cycling)
|0:04:18
|26
|Raife Snover (Zmotion Racing Team)
|0:05:01
|27
|Glen Alden (Queen City Wheels)
|0:05:27
|28
|Gregory Francken (Team Wisconsin/Team)
|0:05:39
|29
|Douglas Deaton (Team Dayton Bicyclin)
|0:06:29
|30
|Curtis Jackson (Team Ville)
|0:07:50
|31
|Paul Bedell (Unattached)
|0:10:19
|DNF
|Mark Pinchak (Unattached)
|DNF
|Carter Faber (Skins Racing)
|DNF
|Jose Mendez (Bike America Racing)
|DNF
|Scott Cole (Morgan Stanley Cycli)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thurlow Rogers (Amgen-Ubs Elite Mast)
|0:30:41
|2
|John Novitsky (VOS Racing)
|0:00:38
|3
|Gary Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)
|0:01:04
|4
|Eugene Palumbo (Mix1)
|0:01:12
|5
|Brian Batke (Carbon Racing)
|0:01:17
|6
|Gerald Finken (St Paul Bicycle Raci)
|0:01:17
|7
|Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling)
|0:01:45
|8
|Roger Friend (Monticello Velo Club)
|0:02:01
|9
|David Grice (Asheville Bicycle Ra)
|0:02:10
|10
|James G Wenzel (Velo Voodoo)
|0:02:32
|11
|Glenn Snyder (UPMC Cycling Perform)
|0:02:36
|12
|Joseph Paulson (Vic'S Espresso / Pee)
|0:03:03
|13
|David Beirne (Rideclean)
|0:03:05
|14
|Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling)
|0:03:06
|15
|jeff lamay (Unattached)
|0:03:20
|16
|Paul McDonald (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
|0:03:22
|17
|Elmer Colyer (River Valley Cycling)
|0:03:26
|18
|Gary Dalton (Swamp Yankee Road Cl)
|0:03:52
|19
|Timothy Perry (Team Las'Port)
|0:03:52
|20
|Arthur Brown (Battley Harley-David)
|0:03:54
|21
|Pascal Sauvayre (Unattached)
|0:03:55
|22
|Chris Daffin (SVMIC Cycling)
|0:03:57
|23
|David Hilton (PA Masters RC)
|0:04:17
|24
|Derek Wilford (Spin)
|0:04:46
|25
|Timothy Taylor (Jackson Spokes)
|0:04:55
|26
|Michael Burri (Genesee Valley Cycli)
|0:05:00
|27
|Mark Gowler (St Louis Cycling Clu)
|0:05:24
|28
|Victor Siegfried (Evolution Cycling Cl)
|0:05:24
|29
|John Hamilton (Main Line Cycling)
|0:05:48
|30
|Patrick Flautt (Depaula Racing)
|0:06:17
|31
|Marco Bonelli (Trisports Cycling/Ec)
|0:06:18
|32
|Bruce Gordon (Indiana Masters Raci)
|0:06:20
|33
|Thomas Dell (Coachchris/Tedveliko)
|0:06:51
|34
|Steven Griffith (Zmotion Racing Team)
|0:06:59
|35
|Kirk Morrison (AG3R)
|0:07:32
|36
|Brian Blackwell (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:10:19
|DNF
|Perry Seltz (Greenville Spinners)
|DNF
|Frank LaRondie (Scheller'S Racing Te)
|DNF
|Gary Smith (Team Cannell Champio)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Anderson (Team Specialized Rac)
|0:32:03
|2
|Gordon Paulson (Planet Bike)
|0:00:06
|3
|Vic MIERA
|0:00:13
|4
|Dennis Rainear (Team Nature'S Path/3)
|0:01:03
|5
|Michael Newsome (Vic's Espresso / Pee)
|0:01:05
|6
|Scott Sifferman (Ozark Cycling Club)
|0:01:09
|7
|James Dickerson (Cody Racing/Cody Rac)
|0:01:11
|8
|Peter Leousis (Triangle Velo)
|0:01:12
|9
|Thomas Doughty (Amgen-UBS Elite Mast)
|0:01:17
|10
|James (Jimmy) Day (Velo Del Norte)
|0:01:19
|11
|Dean Sandoval (Vic's Espresso / Pee)
|0:01:23
|12
|Eddie Morris (Amgen-UBS Elite Mast)
|0:01:24
|13
|William Watkins (US Military Academy/)
|0:01:36
|14
|Shannon Fox (Unattached)
|0:01:50
|15
|RIchard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling/Te)
|0:02:01
|16
|John Spieker (Shore Velocity Cycli)
|0:02:15
|17
|Brian Griffith (Cycle Funattic)
|0:02:21
|18
|Dow (Skip) Rogers (UPMC Cycling Perform)
|0:03:06
|19
|Ralph Antolino (A World Of Pain)
|0:03:11
|20
|James Greenawalt (Southwest Cycling Cl)
|0:03:46
|21
|Alex Collins (Canyon Velo)
|0:04:08
|22
|Tim FITZGERALD
|0:04:22
|23
|Jack Evans (Cumberland Cycles In)
|0:04:42
|24
|Michael Ellis (UPMC Cycling Perform)
|0:05:22
|25
|David Jarboe (Bike Clicks/Team Lou)
|0:06:15
|26
|Duane Mulvaney (White Mountain Road)
|0:06:29
|27
|Roger Hungerford (Buffalo Bicycling Cl)
|0:07:48
|28
|Patrick McMullen (Queen City Wheels)
|0:08:04
|29
|Herman Storms (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:10:47
|DNF
|David Lamy (Unattached)
|DNF
|Andrew Hauck (Unattached)
|DNF
|Gregory McCrea (Gulf Coast Cycling A)
|DNF
|Terence Martin (Indiana Masters Raci)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce)
|0:32:26
|2
|Ken Louder (Velosport Racing)
|0:00:41
|3
|Bernard Sanders (East Coasters Bike S)
|0:00:51
|4
|Stuart Ross (DC Velo Limited)
|0:01:24
|5
|David Stevens (Veloproject.Com)
|0:02:08
|6
|Michael Krywanski (Priority Health Cycl)
|0:02:11
|7
|Dennis Hastings (Vic's Espresso / Pee)
|0:02:12
|8
|Robert Kirk (Unattached)
|0:03:43
|9
|Lloyd Rath (Mako/Mellow Motors/M)
|0:03:48
|10
|Gary Hickey (Team Dayton Bicyclin)
|0:04:21
|11
|Angelo Cilli (Iron Data Racing)
|0:04:22
|12
|Randall Maddox (Greenville Spinners)
|0:04:36
|13
|George Liolios (Summit Freewheelers)
|0:04:36
|14
|Ralph Schmook (Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:04:46
|15
|Scott Bulfinch (Joyride Bicycles)
|0:05:10
|16
|James Hartnett (South Mountain Velo)
|0:05:25
|17
|Phillip Davis (Jackson Spokes)
|0:05:46
|18
|Michael Adsit (Skylands Cycling)
|0:06:14
|19
|Douglas Fyffe (Unattached)
|0:07:29
|20
|Bill Cole (Savannah Wheelmen/Os)
|0:08:49
|21
|Frank Quinlan (Bicycle Shack Racing)
|0:10:44
|DNF
|Frank Cornett (Depaula Racing)
|DNF
|Stephen Bennett (Colobikelaw.Com)
|DNF
|Steven Lehman (Tri State Velo)
|DNF
|Harry (Jerry) Fondren (Mesa Cycles Shop And)
|DNF
|Robert Burke (Pact- Dish Network C)
|DNF
|Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)
|DNF
|Donald Sax (Unattached)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Appleby-Krieg (Idaho Cycling Enthus)
|0:35:43
|2
|Colleen Cornelius (Promotioncycling.Com)
|0:00:51
|3
|Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda)
|0:01:42
|4
|Erica Hemmy (S3 Racing Team/S3 Ra)
|0:01:43
|5
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Unattached)
|0:02:52
|6
|Anne Donley (Unattached)
|0:03:53
|DNF
|Janelle Renschler (The Gang Group)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenn Halladay (Bobs Bicycles Cyclin)
|0:33:42
|2
|Catherine James (Team Kenda)
|0:04:00
|3
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda)
|0:04:03
|4
|Melissa Corliss (Team Dayton Bicyclin)
|0:04:44
|5
|Trenna Adams (Wicked Cycling Inc)
|0:07:04
|6
|Colleen Brown (Cadieux Bicycle Club)
|0:10:02
|DNF
|Leslie Jennings (Unattached)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Igoe (Buffalo Bicycling Cl)
|0:33:29
|2
|Cathy Cote (Atlantic Shores Velo)
|0:01:50
|3
|Alaina Gurski (Cawes P/B Specialize)
|0:01:54
|4
|Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda)
|0:02:38
|5
|Anne Grabowski (Flat City Cycling Cl)
|0:02:41
|6
|Traci Cummings (Buffalo Bicycling Cl)
|0:03:12
|7
|Andi Smith (Alto Velo Racing Clu)
|0:03:35
|8
|Sheila Lopez (Bike America Racing)
|0:03:43
|9
|Deb Landon (Madcity Velo Club)
|0:04:28
|10
|Joan Carlson (River Valley Cycling)
|0:04:38
|11
|barbara walker (Queen City Wheels)
|0:06:01
|12
|Olga Weeks (SCMIC Cycling)
|0:08:05
|13
|Judith Kendrick (New Orleans Bicycle)
|0:08:16
|14
|Jeanette Shires (Team Dayton Bicyclin)
|0:09:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terrie Clouse (Colobikelaw.Com)
|0:34:31
|2
|Giselle Weekes (Greenville Spinners)
|0:00:56
|3
|Connie Inks (Unattached)
|0:01:17
|4
|Monica McDonald (Team Chiropractic Pa)
|0:02:23
|5
|Jeanne Fleck (Velo Duluth)
|0:02:34
|6
|Gina Kavesh (Union Bay Cycling/Bi)
|0:02:54
|7
|Marni Harker (Team Kenda)
|0:03:29
|8
|Monique Karlen (Team Kenda)
|0:03:55
|9
|Bonnie Karas (Unattached)
|0:04:10
|10
|Kim Wik (Team Affinity/Team I)
|0:05:03
|11
|Lorna WatersTellez (Team Dayton Bicyclin)
|0:06:31
|DNF
|Karin Berg (Amateur Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Schryver (Genesee Valley Cycli)
|0:33:56
|2
|MaryAnn Levenson (Kalyrabella Nova Wom)
|0:01:34
|3
|Leigh Thompson (Vision Quest Llc/Vis)
|0:01:42
|4
|Marianne Holt (Carolina Bicycle Com)
|0:02:49
|5
|Jane Fyffe (Unattached)
|0:03:13
|6
|Beverly Enslow (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:03:17
|7
|Sarah Sauvayre (Century Road Club As)
|0:03:29
|8
|Beth Travers (Nashvillecyclist.Com)
|0:03:40
|9
|Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling C)
|0:05:03
|10
|Christina Maddox (Greenville Spinners)
|0:05:51
|11
|Teresa Camacho (Pista Elite)
|0:07:01
|12
|Debra Cavender (Unattached)
|0:11:37
|13
|Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:13:52
