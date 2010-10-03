Image 1 of 33 Dana Feiss takes the second ride in the Women's Match Sprint Final for the Gold Medal against Cristin Walker. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 2 of 33 Men's Keirin Podium: Andy Lakatosh, Giddeon Massie, Matt Baranoski, Jimmy Watkins, David Espinoza. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 3 of 33 Men's Point Race Champion Daniel Holt. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 4 of 33 Men's Point Race Podium: Zak Kovalcik, Shane Klein, Daniel Holt, Cody O'Reilley, Austin Carroll. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 5 of 33 Women's Point Race Champion Cari Higgins. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 6 of 33 Women's Point Race Podium: Beth Newell, Hanan Alves-Hyde, Cari Higgins, Kim Geist, Megan Hottman. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 7 of 33 Women's Match Sprint Champion Dana Feiss. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 8 of 33 Women's Match Sprint Podium: Jen Featheringill, Cristin Walker, Dana Feiss, Liz Carlson, Tela Crane. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 9 of 33 With the pacer gone Baranoski retains the lead as the rest play out exiting turn four (L-R: Watkins, Massie, Sullivan, Lakatosh, Espinoza, Baranoski). (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 10 of 33 Two is for two National Titles in 2010 (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 11 of 33 With one to go, Baranwski leads the echelon of Espinoza, Lakatosh and Sullivan on his hip while Jimmy Watkins and Giddeon Massie move into passing position. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 12 of 33 Shelby Reynolds his the net while Beth Newell protects her head in a Women's Points Race Final with mash-up Somersby Jenkins and Valerie Bostrom. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 13 of 33 At the line Massie gets the closest, but Baranoski holds for the win. (L-R: Lakatosh, Espinoza, Massie, Watkins, Baranoski, Sullivan) (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 14 of 33 Cari Higgins nips Kim Geist at the line in the final sprint of the Women's Points Race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 15 of 33 Cari Higgins celebrates after winning Women's Points Race. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 16 of 33 Men's Keirin Champion Matt Baranoski (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 17 of 33 Cari Higgins Women's Points Race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 18 of 33 Cari Higgins Women's Points Race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 19 of 33 Keirin Gold Medal Final behind the electric scooter (F-B: Matt Baranoski, David Espinoza, Daniel Sullivan, Jimmy Watkins, Giddeon Massie, Andy Lakatosh). (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 20 of 33 Everyone watching to see where Massie is. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 21 of 33 Daniel Holt on a solo break attempt at the start of the Men's Point Race Final. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 22 of 33 Cari Higgins Women's Points Race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 23 of 33 First Round Keirin action with Matt Baranoski, John Linchitz, Daniel Walker and Jack Lindquist. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 24 of 33 Linchitz leans on Walker until something had to give. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 25 of 33 Linchitz is already sliding, and Walker is going down hard. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 26 of 33 The handlebars are not very soft to land on. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 27 of 33 The endless sliding commences. Linchitz DQ'ed, Walker down and out. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 28 of 33 Later in the race Daniel Holt gets away to take a lap on the field. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 29 of 33 Jame Carney came to the front and ramped up the pace any time a lap attempt got too close to success. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 30 of 33 Cari Higgins in the Women's Points Race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 31 of 33 Colleen Hayduk patrols at the front of the Women's Points Race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 32 of 33 Hanan Alves-Hyde on the attack in the Women's Points Race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 33 of 33 Jen Featheringill wins the second ride against Liz Carlson in the best-of-three Women's Match Sprint Final for the Bronze Medal, but went down in the deciding ride and could not continue. (Image credit: Mike Gladu)

Holt bolts to points race win

Team Type 1's Daniel Holt hit out hard to claim his first national title in the men's points race, topping breakaway companion Shane Kline (Bissell) and Cody O'Reilly (OUCH). The 29-year-old said the win "has been a long time coming".

"I didn't have too many expectations for the race, but I'm happy it happened, especially after having such a horrible omnium earlier this week," Holt said.

The Michigan native was aggressive early, countering a suicidal early attack by Andrew Crater and nearly gaining a lap. The five points he gained while away proved critical to his gold medal ride.

"That attack kind of killed me. I won one of the sprints and then I sat in the bunch suffering for about 30 laps," Holt said.

A number of moves went during the middle part of the race, with the revived OUCH team being particularly aggressive. Austin Carroll mopped up points while Cody O'Reilly went on a solo attack to gain several sprints. But the defining move of the night was a mid-race attack by Dan Harm, who had been present in a number of earlier breakaways.

Harm's attack came after a series of moves had shattered the field, and Holt and Kline sensed it was the right time to put in the effort to steal a lap.

"I noticed everyone was getting a little tired, and I made the right move and got with the right guys," Holt said.

Kline seized the opportunity to make his first trip to an elite podium, conserving his energy early in the race and then making the move when it counted. "I knew I had just one solid effort in me. I watched the race play out for a while, then saw the opportunity when guys were starting to hurt. I got across and Holt came with me, and from there it was just go as hard as you can and take the lap.

"I just sat in the rest of the race - I started cramping pretty bad, so I didn't have my sights on winning anymore. It was about surviving and holding on for second."

O'Reilly bounced back from a late-race crash, jumping back on his bike with torn shorts and a four-inch long splinter still lodged in his leg. He was surprised to still have enough left to gain the critical points in the final sprints to earn the bronze medal.

"I was thinking I would lead Austin out, because I didn't think I would have enough, but when I rolled the sprint I thought, well I guess I do have some gas left. I was too far back with three laps to go, but I got in the right spot and got up there.

"It's pretty nice, I'm usually not so good at points races."

Baranoski surprises in men's keirin

17-year-old Matthew Baranoski provided the big surprise of the night by besting comparative giants Giddeon Massie and Jimmy Walker to win the men's keirin.

In his first trip to the elite national championships, Baranoski was surprised to pull off the win. "This was not expected at all. I was just hoping to make the final and I was stoked at that."

Baranoski got the first spot behind the motor and never relinquished his lead throughout the race, while Massie and Walker sat at the back marking each other.

The sprint rivals made a last lap charge from the back and nearly succeeded, but Walker said he ran out of steam in the last corner."I think we left it at the right time, but unfortunately I blew up in the last corner. I had to come from a long way, and I just didn't have that speed-endurance tonight.

Having Walker and Massie worried about each other worked out perfectly for Baranoski. "I wanted to go early because I knew I didn't have the top end speed to go with these guys," he said. "My sprint went with a lap and a half to go, they went with three quarters to go. They left the door open for me in turn three and I just took it and went."

Massie was philosophical about the race. "I wanted to make my move much earlier than that, but unfortunately Jimmy and I spent maybe a little too much time watching each other. I saw the video and Matt had actually ridden the front the entire race. He's very strong, he obviously showed that at the junior world championships. That's keirin racing, it's anybody's game once you're in the final."

Higgins wins crash-marred points race

Cari Higgins and Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12 teammate Hanan Alves-Hyde dominated the women's points race, with Higgins' well-timed sprints earning her the winning margin, while Alves-Hyde used several solo breakaways to net the silver medal.

Frequent attacks were well-marked by the teammates, who never allowed any move to gain more than half a lap. "It was actually a fun race, because it was really active. A few of the girls who knew they couldn't win in the sprints were definitely putting in big efforts to get away, and it made us sprinter types work a lot harder to keep them from getting away," Higgins said.

Alves-Hyde said she was tired from the omnium earlier in the week, and after finding her sprint lacking decided to gain points by attacking. "I thought I'd just go get the points the hard way. I almost got a lap twice, and it cooked me but it worked out really well."

Third-placed Kim Geist was not so happy with the tactics, finding it impossible to get away. "From my point of view it was really negative, but that's how it goes. There were some moves - there was someone initiating, but then everything was shut down."

The race was marred by a nasty crash at the mid-way point which took down fourth-placed Elizabeth Newell and Heather Albert, who got back up, and Valerie Brostrom and Shelby Reynolds, who were too injured to continue.

Feiss adds another gold in the sprint

Keirin champion Dana Feiss used her power and newly-gained confidence to add a second national title to her palmares in the women's sprint. The 20-year-old topped last year's champion Cristin Walker with an unbeatable lap-long effort.

"I'm on cloud nine right now, it feels fantastic," Feiss said, confirming that the keirin win gave her the mental boost necessary to take her second victory. "It was the reinforcement that said 'you trained all year for this and you can do this'. Every rider has to believe they have it when they go to the line.

"This actually feels surprisingly good, because the keirin is usually my strongest event. But I got to the line and said I know how to do this, it's just a matter of execution. I got into the right mindset and did just like I did in training and it came together perfectly."

Walker acknowledged that the level of competition had been raised since last year. "Everyone else did great, all their times improved, it was really good competition this year," she said.

The bronze medal final saw the night's quickest 200m qualifier Jen Featheringill crash out during the second ride, leaving Liz Carlson to claim the bronze.

"It's a tough way to win a bronze medal. Jen's a really great competitor and she's in really good form so it's unfortunate to see that happen," Carlson said, adding that the racing up until that point had been very good.

"The competition has been really stiff, and everyone's racing very strong. They've been working hard - I've been training with Dana for a couple years and it's been cool to see her progress and realize her potential. It's exciting for USA Cycling.

Full Results

Women's sprint qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jen Featheringill (Bike Central) 0:00:12.172 2 Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team) 0:00:00.074 3 Elizabeth Carlson (Classic Cycling Essentials (CCE)) 0:00:00.134 4 Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group) 0:00:00.198 5 Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 0:00:00.286 6 Madalyn Godby 0:00:00.509 7 Anissa Cobb (River City Racing- KY) 0:00:00.546 8 Alissa Maglaty (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team) 0:00:00.794 9 Heather VanValkenburg (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Team Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:00:01.104 10 Melissa (Missy) Erickson 0:00:01.118 11 Susannah Nelson (Portland State University) 0:00:01.321 12 Autumn Wentworth (Peachtree Bikes) 0:00:01.377

Men's keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Baranoski (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 2 Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion) 3 James Watkins (Momentum Cycling Powered by Hawk Relay) 4 Andrew Lakatosh (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 5 David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles) 6 Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles) 7 Kevin Mansker (Momentum Coaching Group) 8 Dean Tracy (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club) 9 Samuel Milroy (LTO Velo) 10 Jonathan Fraley (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 11 Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23) 12 Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)

Men's points race final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 30 2 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) 20 3 Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling Team) 17 4 Zak Kovalcik 14 5 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy) 13 6 Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 11 7 Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM) 8 Daniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 9 9 Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail) 8 10 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 7 11 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 12 Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 4 13 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 14 James Carney 15 Ignacio (Iggy) Silva (Trek-Livestrong U23) 3 16 Ryan Luttrell (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee) 17 John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home presented by Colavita) 2 18 David Moyer (xXx Racing) 19 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 20 Keith Ketterer (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters) DNF Jake Hansen DNF Stephen Bedford DNF Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling) DNF Charles (Chazz) Martin (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc./ISCorp Cycling Team)

Women's points race final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 2 Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 3 Kimberly Geist (Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental) 4 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap) 5 Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT) 6 Jennifer Weinbrecht (B&L Bikes) 7 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 8 Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Racing Team) 9 Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession) 10 Kira Prokopakis (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/Los Gatos) 11 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten/Vanderkitten Racing presented by Kenda) 12 Jane Wolcott (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo) 13 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) 14 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team) 15 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 16 Elspeth Huyett (Verducci/ Breakaway Racing) 17 Vera Divenyi (RockyMounts~Izze Racing) DNF Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) DNF Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara) DNF Valerie Brostrom (Bouledogue Tout Noir)

Women's sprint final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team) 2 Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Group) 3 Elizabeth Carlson (Classic Cycling Essentials (CCE)) 4 Jen Featheringill (Bike Central) 5 Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 6 Anissa Cobb (River City Racing- KY) 7 Madalyn Godby (RockyMounts~Izze Racing) 8 Alissa Maglaty (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team) 9 Heather VanValkenburg (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Team Rubicon-ORBEA) 10 Melissa (Missy) Erickson (The Bike & Fitness Co.) 11 Susannah Nelson (Portland State University) 12 Autumn Wentworth (Peachtree Bikes)

Quarterfinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jen Featheringill 0:00:13.480 2 Alissa Maglaty

Quarterfinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dana Feiss 0:00:12.759 2 Anissa Cobb

Quarterfinal Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Carlson 0:00:12.770 2 Madalyn Godby

Quarterfinal Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristin Walker 0:00:12.570 2 Tela Crane

Semifinal Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cristin Walker 0:00:12.842 2 Jen Featheringill

Semifinal Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dana Feiss 0:00:12.702 2 Elizabeth Carlson

3-4 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elizabeth Carlson DNF Jen Featheringill

1-2 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dana Feiss 0:00:12.643 2 Cristin Walker