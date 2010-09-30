Hammer sweeps women's Omnium on day 1
Lea nets three of four
The 2010 USA Cycling Elite Track National Championships got underway on Wednesday at the Home Depot Center velodrome in Los Angeles. On the menu were the first four omnium events, the points race, flying lap, elimination race, and individual pursuit.
Bobby Lea (Lionofflanders) and reigning world pursuit champ Sarah Hammer (Ouch Pro Cycling Team) lead the men’s and women’s omnium standings going into day two.
Hammer swept the women’s events on day one to take the lead over defending omnium national champ Cari Higgins and Hanan Alves-Hyde (both Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12).
In the men’s events, Lea gained the omnium lead by winning the flying lap, points race, and individual pursuit, and placing sixth in the elimination race which was won by Ian Moir (Racelab U23 Cycling). Lea holds the top spot ahead of Danny Heeley and Kit Karzen (both VRC-Now-MS Society).
The first elite track national titles will be awarded on Thursday as the omniums wrap up with the scratch races and time trials. In addition to the omnium national titles that will be awarded, national champs will be crowned in the men’s kilometer time trial and women’s 500-meter time trial during the morning session. Thursday’s evening session will then feature the men’s and women’s team pursuit.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com)
|0:00:14.018
|2
|Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
|0:00:00.202
|3
|Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:00.229
|4
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:00.357
|5
|Zak Kovalcik
|0:00:00.415
|6
|Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
|0:00:00.417
|7
|Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:00:00.513
|8
|Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:00:00.560
|9
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|0:00:00.598
|10
|Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
|0:00:00.604
|11
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|0:00:00.622
|12
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:00:00.641
|13
|Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:00:00.674
|14
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
|0:00:00.932
|15
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|0:00:00.974
|16
|Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
|0:00:01.010
|17
|Stephen Bedford
|0:00:01.032
|18
|Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|0:00:01.061
|19
|Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
|0:00:01.188
|20
|Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:01.267
|21
|Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
|0:00:01.462
|22
|Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
|0:00:01.592
|23
|Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
|0:00:01.632
|24
|Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:00:01.699
|25
|Jake Hansen
|0:00:01.892
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:14.989
|2
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|0:00:00.216
|3
|Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
|0:00:00.727
|4
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
|0:00:00.876
|5
|Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
|0:00:00.909
|6
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|0:00:01.269
|7
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
|8
|Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
|0:00:01.325
|9
|Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:01.572
|10
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
|0:00:01.588
|11
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:00:01.705
|12
|Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
|0:00:02.170
|13
|Camille Hook (Bike Central)
|0:00:02.219
|14
|Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|0:00:02.838
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|3
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|4
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
|5
|Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
|6
|Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
|7
|Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
|8
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
|9
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|10
|Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
|11
|Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|12
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
|13
|Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|14
|Camille Hook (Bike Central)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com)
|2
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|3
|Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|4
|Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|5
|Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|6
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
|7
|Jake Hansen
|8
|Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
|9
|Zak Kovalcik
|10
|Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
|11
|Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
|12
|Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|13
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|14
|Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|15
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|16
|Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
|17
|Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
|18
|Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
|19
|Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
|20
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|21
|Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
|22
|Stephen Bedford
|23
|Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
|24
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|24
|Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
|2
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|3
|Zak Kovalcik
|4
|Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
|5
|Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
|6
|Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com)
|7
|Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|8
|Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|9
|Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|10
|Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
|11
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|12
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|13
|Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|14
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|15
|Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
|16
|Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|17
|Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
|18
|Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
|19
|Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
|20
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
|21
|Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
|22
|Stephen Bedford
|23
|Jake Hansen
|24
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|25
|Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
|3
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|4
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
|5
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|6
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
|7
|Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
|8
|Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
|9
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|10
|Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
|11
|Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|12
|Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
|DNS
|Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|DNS
|Camille Hook (Bike Central)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:43.214
|2
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|0:00:09.515
|3
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|0:00:12.064
|4
|Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
|0:00:14.847
|5
|Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
|0:00:15.218
|6
|Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
|0:00:17.082
|7
|Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:21.598
|8
|Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
|0:00:22.427
|9
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
|0:00:23.022
|10
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:00:25.491
|11
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
|0:00:27.780
|12
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
|0:00:32.561
|DNS
|Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|DNS
|Camille Hook (Bike Central)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)
|0:04:32.649
|2
|Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
|0:00:19.402
|3
|Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
|0:00:20.260
|4
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:20.713
|5
|Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:21.162
|6
|Stephen Bedford
|0:00:25.164
|7
|Zak Kovalcik
|0:00:26.364
|8
|Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|0:00:26.758
|9
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|0:00:27.090
|10
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|0:00:28.254
|11
|Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
|0:00:28.593
|12
|Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:00:28.787
|13
|Jake Hansen
|0:00:29.234
|14
|Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:00:30.281
|15
|Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:00:31.977
|16
|Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
|0:00:32.066
|17
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:00:32.314
|18
|Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:00:32.319
|19
|Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
|0:00:33.917
|20
|Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
|0:00:37.320
|21
|Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
|0:00:37.966
|22
|Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:44.162
|23
|Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
|0:00:44.860
|DNS
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|DNS
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
