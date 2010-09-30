Trending

Image 1 of 11

Andrew Crater back in action in the men's points race.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Andy McCord leads the pre-event rider's meeting.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Bobby Lea on his way to the win in the men's omnium points race.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Bobby Lea in action in the omnium points race

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Lea leads the breakaway in the men's points race

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Bobby Lea sets the fastest flying lap time in the men's omnium.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Larry Nolan in the men's points race.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Riders show varying level of attentiveness to the pre-race meeting.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Hammer also won the omnium points race.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Sarah Hammer claimed the flying lap omnium race.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
The action in the women's omnium points race.

(Image credit: Mike Gladu)

The 2010 USA Cycling Elite Track National Championships got underway on Wednesday at the Home Depot Center velodrome in Los Angeles.  On the menu were the first four omnium events, the points race, flying lap, elimination race, and individual pursuit.

Bobby Lea (Lionofflanders) and reigning world pursuit champ Sarah Hammer (Ouch Pro Cycling Team) lead the men’s and women’s omnium standings going into day two.

Hammer swept the women’s events on day one to take the lead over defending omnium national champ Cari Higgins and Hanan Alves-Hyde (both Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12).

In the men’s events, Lea gained the omnium lead by winning the flying lap, points race, and individual pursuit, and placing sixth in the elimination race which was won by Ian Moir (Racelab U23 Cycling). Lea holds the top spot ahead of Danny Heeley and Kit Karzen (both VRC-Now-MS Society).

The first elite track national titles will be awarded on Thursday as the omniums wrap up with the scratch races and time trials. In addition to the omnium national titles that will be awarded, national champs will be crowned in the men’s kilometer time trial and women’s 500-meter time trial during the morning session. Thursday’s evening session will then feature the men’s and women’s team pursuit.

Full Results

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com)0:00:14.018
2Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)0:00:00.202
3Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:00.229
4Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:00.357
5Zak Kovalcik0:00:00.415
6Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)0:00:00.417
7Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:00:00.513
8Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)0:00:00.560
9Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:00:00.598
10Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)0:00:00.604
11Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)0:00:00.622
12Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:00:00.641
13Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:00:00.674
14Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)0:00:00.932
15Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)0:00:00.974
16Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)0:00:01.010
17Stephen Bedford0:00:01.032
18Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:00:01.061
19Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)0:00:01.188
20Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)0:00:01.267
21Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)0:00:01.462
22Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)0:00:01.592
23Matt Jones (Pista Elite)0:00:01.632
24Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:00:01.699
25Jake Hansen0:00:01.892

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)0:00:14.989
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)0:00:00.216
3Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)0:00:00.727
4Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)0:00:00.876
5Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)0:00:00.909
6Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)0:00:01.269
7Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
8Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)0:00:01.325
9Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:01.572
10Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)0:00:01.588
11Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:01.705
12Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)0:00:02.170
13Camille Hook (Bike Central)0:00:02.219
14Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)0:00:02.838

Women's Omnium - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
2Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
3Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
4Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
5Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
6Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
7Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
8Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
9Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
10Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
11Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
12Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
13Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
14Camille Hook (Bike Central)

Men's Omnium - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com)
2Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
3Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
4Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
5Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
6Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
7Jake Hansen
8Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
9Zak Kovalcik
10Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
11Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
12Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
13Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
14Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
15Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
16Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
17Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
18Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
19Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
20Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
21Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
22Stephen Bedford
23Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
24Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
24Matt Jones (Pista Elite)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
2Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
3Zak Kovalcik
4Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
5Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
6Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com)
7Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
8Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
9Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
10Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
11Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
12Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
13Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
14Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
15Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
16Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
17Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
18Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
19Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
20Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
21Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
22Stephen Bedford
23Jake Hansen
24Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
25Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)

Women's Omnium - Eliminations Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
2Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
3Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
4Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
5Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
6Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
7Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
8Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
9Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
10Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
11Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
12Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
DNSEmily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
DNSCamille Hook (Bike Central)

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)0:03:43.214
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)0:00:09.515
3Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)0:00:12.064
4Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)0:00:14.847
5Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)0:00:15.218
6Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)0:00:17.082
7Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:21.598
8Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)0:00:22.427
9Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)0:00:23.022
10Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:25.491
11Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)0:00:27.780
12Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)0:00:32.561
DNSEmily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
DNSCamille Hook (Bike Central)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)0:04:32.649
2Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)0:00:19.402
3Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)0:00:20.260
4Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:20.713
5Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:21.162
6Stephen Bedford0:00:25.164
7Zak Kovalcik0:00:26.364
8Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:00:26.758
9Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)0:00:27.090
10Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)0:00:28.254
11Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)0:00:28.593
12Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)0:00:28.787
13Jake Hansen0:00:29.234
14Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:00:30.281
15Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:00:31.977
16Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)0:00:32.066
17Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:00:32.314
18Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:00:32.319
19Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)0:00:33.917
20Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)0:00:37.320
21Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)0:00:37.966
22Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)0:00:44.162
23Matt Jones (Pista Elite)0:00:44.860
DNSAndrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
DNSAndrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)

 

