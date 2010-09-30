Image 1 of 11 Andrew Crater back in action in the men's points race. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 2 of 11 Andy McCord leads the pre-event rider's meeting. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 3 of 11 Bobby Lea on his way to the win in the men's omnium points race. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 4 of 11 Bobby Lea in action in the omnium points race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 5 of 11 Lea leads the breakaway in the men's points race (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 6 of 11 Bobby Lea sets the fastest flying lap time in the men's omnium. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 7 of 11 Larry Nolan in the men's points race. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 8 of 11 Riders show varying level of attentiveness to the pre-race meeting. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 9 of 11 Hammer also won the omnium points race. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 10 of 11 Sarah Hammer claimed the flying lap omnium race. (Image credit: Mike Gladu) Image 11 of 11 The action in the women's omnium points race. (Image credit: Mike Gladu)

The 2010 USA Cycling Elite Track National Championships got underway on Wednesday at the Home Depot Center velodrome in Los Angeles. On the menu were the first four omnium events, the points race, flying lap, elimination race, and individual pursuit.

Bobby Lea (Lionofflanders) and reigning world pursuit champ Sarah Hammer (Ouch Pro Cycling Team) lead the men’s and women’s omnium standings going into day two.

Hammer swept the women’s events on day one to take the lead over defending omnium national champ Cari Higgins and Hanan Alves-Hyde (both Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12).

In the men’s events, Lea gained the omnium lead by winning the flying lap, points race, and individual pursuit, and placing sixth in the elimination race which was won by Ian Moir (Racelab U23 Cycling). Lea holds the top spot ahead of Danny Heeley and Kit Karzen (both VRC-Now-MS Society).

The first elite track national titles will be awarded on Thursday as the omniums wrap up with the scratch races and time trials. In addition to the omnium national titles that will be awarded, national champs will be crowned in the men’s kilometer time trial and women’s 500-meter time trial during the morning session. Thursday’s evening session will then feature the men’s and women’s team pursuit.

Full Results

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com) 0:00:14.018 2 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 0:00:00.202 3 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:00:00.229 4 Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:00:00.357 5 Zak Kovalcik 0:00:00.415 6 Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy) 0:00:00.417 7 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters) 0:00:00.513 8 Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:00:00.560 9 Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 0:00:00.598 10 Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM) 0:00:00.604 11 Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles) 0:00:00.622 12 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 0:00:00.641 13 Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 0:00:00.674 14 Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling) 0:00:00.932 15 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing) 0:00:00.974 16 Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1) 0:00:01.010 17 Stephen Bedford 0:00:01.032 18 Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 0:00:01.061 19 Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club) 0:00:01.188 20 Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:01.267 21 Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club) 0:00:01.462 22 Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com) 0:00:01.592 23 Matt Jones (Pista Elite) 0:00:01.632 24 Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:00:01.699 25 Jake Hansen 0:00:01.892

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:14.989 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 0:00:00.216 3 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 0:00:00.727 4 Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession) 0:00:00.876 5 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap) 0:00:00.909 6 Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 0:00:01.269 7 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) 8 Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:00:01.325 9 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) 0:00:01.572 10 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team) 0:00:01.588 11 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:01.705 12 Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team) 0:00:02.170 13 Camille Hook (Bike Central) 0:00:02.219 14 Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain) 0:00:02.838

Women's Omnium - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team) 2 Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 3 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 4 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team) 5 Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team) 6 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap) 7 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 8 Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession) 9 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 10 Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT) 11 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) 12 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) 13 Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain) 14 Camille Hook (Bike Central)

Men's Omnium - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com) 2 Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 3 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 4 Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 5 Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 6 Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling) 7 Jake Hansen 8 Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy) 9 Zak Kovalcik 10 Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM) 11 Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange) 12 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters) 13 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing) 14 Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 15 Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles) 16 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 17 Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College) 18 Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com) 19 Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club) 20 Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 21 Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1) 22 Stephen Bedford 23 Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club) 24 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 24 Matt Jones (Pista Elite)

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM) 2 Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 3 Zak Kovalcik 4 Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy) 5 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 6 Bobby Lea (LionofFlanders.com) 7 Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters) 8 Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 9 Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team) 10 Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1) 11 Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com) 12 Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 13 Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 14 Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles) 15 Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College) 16 Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 17 Matt Jones (Pista Elite) 18 Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange) 19 Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club) 20 Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling) 21 Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club) 22 Stephen Bedford 23 Jake Hansen 24 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing) 25 Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)

Women's Omnium - Eliminations Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team) 2 Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession) 3 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 4 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) 5 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 6 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team) 7 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 8 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap) 9 Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 10 Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT) 11 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) 12 Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team) DNS Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain) DNS Camille Hook (Bike Central)

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:43.214 2 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 0:00:09.515 3 Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad) 0:00:12.064 4 Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:00:14.847 5 Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap) 0:00:15.218 6 Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling) 0:00:17.082 7 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) 0:00:21.598 8 Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team) 0:00:22.427 9 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team) 0:00:23.022 10 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:25.491 11 Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession) 0:00:27.780 12 Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing) 0:00:32.561 DNS Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain) DNS Camille Hook (Bike Central)