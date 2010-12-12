Trending

Kimberly Flynn (University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga) speaks to the press after winning the Division 2 collegiate race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Division 1 collegiate champion Ashley James (Appalachian State University)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Ashley James (Appalachian State University) kicked off the final day of cyclo-cross racing with a victory at the women's Collegiate Division 1 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held on Sunday in Bend, Oregon. The youngster finished the 45-minute race more than a minute ahead of runner-up Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) while Carla Swart (Lees-McRea College ) placed third.

"It was a good today," James said. "Kaitlin is a really strong rider but I figured that it was sloppy out there and it could've been anyone's game so why not go for it. I got a gap and at that point you just have to go because anything could happen. I hadn't beaten Kaitlin all year and I figured I had a snowball's chance in hell so why not go for it."

Kim Flynn (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga) won the stars-and-stripes jersey in the women's Collegiate Division 2 category ahead of Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in second and Courtney McFadden (Western Washington University) in third.

"I just wanted ride hard and have fun," said Flynn who won her first national title. "The course was epic. The fast sections were getting faster and the muddy sections were getting so much worse. I just put my head down and kept riding."

Full Results

Women Division 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashley James (Appalachian State University)0:39:10
2Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)0:01:04
3Carla Swart (Lees-Mcrae College)0:01:33
4Erica Zaveta (Lees-Mcrae College)0:01:38
5Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)0:04:34
6Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)0:04:51
7Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)0:05:04
8Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)0:05:06
9Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College)0:05:32
10Cinthia Lehner (Lees-Mcrae College)0:06:25
11Lauren Taylor (Fort Lewis College)0:07:06
12Allison Halpin (Oregon State University)0:07:11
13Rebecca Finley (Marian University)0:07:25
14Sierra Siebenlist (Marian University)0:07:49
15Joanna Bechtel (University Of California-Berkeley)0:08:00
16Devon Simpson (University Of Washington-Seattle)0:09:24
17Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)0:09:30
18Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College)0:10:44
19Allie Dragoo (Marian University)0:10:51
20Molly Hurford (Rutgers University-New Brunswick)0:11:42
21Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)0:13:16
-1lapRachel VandenEnde (Appalachian State University)
-1lapBridgette McLean (Appalachian State University)
-1lapRachel Beckmann (Oregon State University)
-1lapElizabeth George (University Of California-Berkeley)
-1lapRachel Warner (Lees-Mcrae College)
DNFMadison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)

Women Division 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Flynn (University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga)0:43:34
2Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)0:00:47
3Courtenay McFadden (Western Washington University)0:01:20
4Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College)0:02:15
5Lindsy Campbell (University Of Montana)0:02:36
6Esmeralda MartinezRamos (Mesa State College)0:03:53
7Hannah Neubeck (Western Washington University)0:05:11
8Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)0:05:28
9Olivia Harkness (Maine College Of Art)0:05:36
10Annika Johannesen (Central Oregon Community College)0:06:15
11Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)0:07:00
12Zephyr Sylvester (Whitman College)0:08:20
-1lapWhitney Anderson (Western Washington University)
-1lapStephanie Bunnett (Mars Hill College)
-1lapElizabeth Kane (New Mexico State University)
-1lapRoxanne Pierson (Whitman College)
-1lapYolanda Colon (Mars Hill College)
-1lapAmara Boursaw (Pacific Lutheran University)
DNSSarah Madsen (Mesa State College)
DNSAurora Bowers (Whitman College)

