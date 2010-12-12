Image 1 of 2 Kimberly Flynn (University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga) speaks to the press after winning the Division 2 collegiate race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Division 1 collegiate champion Ashley James (Appalachian State University) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Ashley James (Appalachian State University) kicked off the final day of cyclo-cross racing with a victory at the women's Collegiate Division 1 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held on Sunday in Bend, Oregon. The youngster finished the 45-minute race more than a minute ahead of runner-up Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) while Carla Swart (Lees-McRea College ) placed third.

"It was a good today," James said. "Kaitlin is a really strong rider but I figured that it was sloppy out there and it could've been anyone's game so why not go for it. I got a gap and at that point you just have to go because anything could happen. I hadn't beaten Kaitlin all year and I figured I had a snowball's chance in hell so why not go for it."

Kim Flynn (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga) won the stars-and-stripes jersey in the women's Collegiate Division 2 category ahead of Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in second and Courtney McFadden (Western Washington University) in third.

"I just wanted ride hard and have fun," said Flynn who won her first national title. "The course was epic. The fast sections were getting faster and the muddy sections were getting so much worse. I just put my head down and kept riding."

Full Results

Women Division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ashley James (Appalachian State University) 0:39:10 2 Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) 0:01:04 3 Carla Swart (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:01:33 4 Erica Zaveta (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:01:38 5 Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) 0:04:34 6 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 0:04:51 7 Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College) 0:05:04 8 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 0:05:06 9 Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College) 0:05:32 10 Cinthia Lehner (Lees-Mcrae College) 0:06:25 11 Lauren Taylor (Fort Lewis College) 0:07:06 12 Allison Halpin (Oregon State University) 0:07:11 13 Rebecca Finley (Marian University) 0:07:25 14 Sierra Siebenlist (Marian University) 0:07:49 15 Joanna Bechtel (University Of California-Berkeley) 0:08:00 16 Devon Simpson (University Of Washington-Seattle) 0:09:24 17 Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University) 0:09:30 18 Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College) 0:10:44 19 Allie Dragoo (Marian University) 0:10:51 20 Molly Hurford (Rutgers University-New Brunswick) 0:11:42 21 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:13:16 -1lap Rachel VandenEnde (Appalachian State University) -1lap Bridgette McLean (Appalachian State University) -1lap Rachel Beckmann (Oregon State University) -1lap Elizabeth George (University Of California-Berkeley) -1lap Rachel Warner (Lees-Mcrae College) DNF Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)