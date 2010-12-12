James earns Division 1 collegiate title for App State
Flynn number one for University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Ashley James (Appalachian State University) kicked off the final day of cyclo-cross racing with a victory at the women's Collegiate Division 1 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held on Sunday in Bend, Oregon. The youngster finished the 45-minute race more than a minute ahead of runner-up Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University) while Carla Swart (Lees-McRea College ) placed third.
"It was a good today," James said. "Kaitlin is a really strong rider but I figured that it was sloppy out there and it could've been anyone's game so why not go for it. I got a gap and at that point you just have to go because anything could happen. I hadn't beaten Kaitlin all year and I figured I had a snowball's chance in hell so why not go for it."
Kim Flynn (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga) won the stars-and-stripes jersey in the women's Collegiate Division 2 category ahead of Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in second and Courtney McFadden (Western Washington University) in third.
"I just wanted ride hard and have fun," said Flynn who won her first national title. "The course was epic. The fast sections were getting faster and the muddy sections were getting so much worse. I just put my head down and kept riding."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashley James (Appalachian State University)
|0:39:10
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)
|0:01:04
|3
|Carla Swart (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:01:33
|4
|Erica Zaveta (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:01:38
|5
|Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:34
|6
|Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:51
|7
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:05:04
|8
|Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
|0:05:06
|9
|Nathalie Krantz (Fort Lewis College)
|0:05:32
|10
|Cinthia Lehner (Lees-Mcrae College)
|0:06:25
|11
|Lauren Taylor (Fort Lewis College)
|0:07:06
|12
|Allison Halpin (Oregon State University)
|0:07:11
|13
|Rebecca Finley (Marian University)
|0:07:25
|14
|Sierra Siebenlist (Marian University)
|0:07:49
|15
|Joanna Bechtel (University Of California-Berkeley)
|0:08:00
|16
|Devon Simpson (University Of Washington-Seattle)
|0:09:24
|17
|Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)
|0:09:30
|18
|Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College)
|0:10:44
|19
|Allie Dragoo (Marian University)
|0:10:51
|20
|Molly Hurford (Rutgers University-New Brunswick)
|0:11:42
|21
|Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:13:16
|-1lap
|Rachel VandenEnde (Appalachian State University)
|-1lap
|Bridgette McLean (Appalachian State University)
|-1lap
|Rachel Beckmann (Oregon State University)
|-1lap
|Elizabeth George (University Of California-Berkeley)
|-1lap
|Rachel Warner (Lees-Mcrae College)
|DNF
|Madison Mills (Lindsey Wilson College)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberly Flynn (University Of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
|0:43:34
|2
|Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|0:00:47
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (Western Washington University)
|0:01:20
|4
|Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College)
|0:02:15
|5
|Lindsy Campbell (University Of Montana)
|0:02:36
|6
|Esmeralda MartinezRamos (Mesa State College)
|0:03:53
|7
|Hannah Neubeck (Western Washington University)
|0:05:11
|8
|Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|0:05:28
|9
|Olivia Harkness (Maine College Of Art)
|0:05:36
|10
|Annika Johannesen (Central Oregon Community College)
|0:06:15
|11
|Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)
|0:07:00
|12
|Zephyr Sylvester (Whitman College)
|0:08:20
|-1lap
|Whitney Anderson (Western Washington University)
|-1lap
|Stephanie Bunnett (Mars Hill College)
|-1lap
|Elizabeth Kane (New Mexico State University)
|-1lap
|Roxanne Pierson (Whitman College)
|-1lap
|Yolanda Colon (Mars Hill College)
|-1lap
|Amara Boursaw (Pacific Lutheran University)
|DNS
|Sarah Madsen (Mesa State College)
|DNS
|Aurora Bowers (Whitman College)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy