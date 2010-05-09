Carter, Purcell pounce in Division 1 races
Geng fastest in men's Division 2, Filiberti does a double
Racing continued at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships on Saturday in the form of a criterium around the Wisconsin State Capitol Building. Midwestern State University moved up in the team omnium standings after snagging both of the Division 1 criterium titles through Josh Carter and Jennifer Purcell, while powerful riders from Mesa State and Dartmouth continued success with Division 2 titles. After two of three days of competition traditional powerhouses Lees-McRae and Whitman College hold on to tight leads heading into tomorrow’s team time trial.
The Division 2 women’s criterium started things off the exact same way things were left yesterday with Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College), Martha Buckley (MIT) and Kendi Thomas (Whitman College) finishing one, two and three. The trio quickly jumped off the front early and held a significant lead on the field. After gaining a gap of around 45 seconds on the one-kilometre course, the ladies made the conscious decision not to lap and re-join the field. As in Friday’s road race it was Filiberti who earned the national title, this time out-sprinting her breakaway partners by only tenths of a second. A little more than half a minute later Martha Buckley (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) won the bunch sprint for fourth to add to her omnium score.
“When we started getting time gaps at around 30 seconds, I figured we were out of sight, out of mind,” said Filiberti. “I think Kendi was the one who attacked coming up the final hill, so I sat on her wheel and took the inside line because I figured that would be fastest. I think I came out of it with a little gap and drilled it from there.”
With nearly all 86 starters charging the line to the finish, the 45-minute Division 1 women’s criterium played out in dramatically different fashion. With several major players looking to control the race and earn valuable team omnium points, things stayed all together until the final corner. Jennifer Purcell (Midwestern State University) led the pack out of that final turn and held off multi-time national champion Carla Swart (Lees-McRae) to earn her first national title in dramatic fashion.
“This has been my goal for almost a year. It unfolded exactly the way my coach and I discussed,” said Purcell, a senior radiology major. “I knew I had to be first out of that last corner as the sprint is so short. This is really the first time I’ve made cycling a top priority in my life and it paid off.”
After finishing third yesterday in the road race following an exhausting bridge up to the leaders, Division 2 men’s criterium winner Richard Geng (Mesa State) earned his stars-and-stripes today. Multiple attacks animated the 60-minute Division 2 men’s contest, but powerful team tactics saw nearly every attempt covered almost immediately. Pat Lemieux (Minnesota State University-Mankato) and Joe Lewis (University of Denver) earned second and third in the bunch sprint finish.
Following Purcell’s earlier victory, Josh Carter (Midwestern State University) completed his school’s sweep of the Division 1 criterium contests at this year’s USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships. After numerous attacks were launched and countered by the likes of UC-Davis, University of Colorado-Boulder, Lindenwood University, Colorado State and more, it was a late-race break by riders from Michigan State and Marian University with that caught everyone’s attention. With four laps to go Max Korus (University of Pennsylvania) gave chase with riders from the University of Washington not far behind. The group was essentially swallowed up on the final lap however with Carter gaining two bike lengths in the final sprint from the corner. Robert Bush (Marian College) and Matthew Brandt (Lindenwood University) were second and third to the line.
“After Jen won the women’s race, to win this one is amazing,” said Carter.
|1
|Joshua Carter (USA) Midwestern State University
|2
|Robert Bush (USA) Marian College
|3
|Matthew Brandt (USA) Lindenwood University
|4
|Max Korus (USA) University of Pennsylvania
|5
|Pavel Gonda (USA) New York University
|6
|Alder Martz (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|7
|Zack Allison (USA) Colorado State University
|8
|Adam Switters (USA) University of California-Davis
|9
|Grant Boursaw (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
|10
|Cody Foster (USA) Texas A & M University
|11
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Fort Lewis College
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Texas A & M University
|13
|Jordan Heimer (USA) University of Georgia
|14
|Robert Stumpf (USA) University of Pittsburgh
|15
|Jesse Dekrey (USA) Fort Lewis College
|16
|Alex Cox (USA) University of Vermont
|17
|Joseph Kukolla (USA) Marian College
|18
|Tim Norris (USA) Lindenwood University
|19
|Julio Jacobo (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|20
|Rotem Ishay (USA) Fort Lewis College
|21
|Alexi Martinez (USA) Midwestern State University
|22
|Roberto Torres-Aguiar (USA) Pennsylvania State University
|23
|Blake Anton (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis
|24
|Brendan Benson (USA) University of Michigan-Ann Arbo
|25
|Nathan Larson (USA) Lees-McRae College
|26
|Julian Martinez (USA) University of California-Santa
|27
|Eric Thompson (USA) Lees-McRae College
|28
|Clayton Omer (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|29
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Lees-McRae College
|30
|Menso de Jong (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis
|31
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
|32
|Nils Johnson (USA) University of California-Davis
|33
|Joseph Patterson (USA) University of California-Los An
|34
|Caley Fretz (USA) Colorado State University
|35
|Riley Oneal (USA) University of California-Davis
|36
|Brian Crosby (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci
|37
|Alex Wieseler (USA) Marian College
|38
|Sam Bassetti (USA) University of California-Davis
|39
|Nick Hutchinson (USA) US Naval Academy
|40
|John Bennett (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis
|41
|John Cahoy (USA) Stanford University
|42
|Dylan Jones (USA) Colorado State University
|43
|Adrian Richardson (USA) Portland State University
|44
|Daniel Katz (USA) University of California-Santa
|45
|Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Clemson University
|46
|Braden Kappius (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
|47
|Zachary Felpel (USA) Lees-McRae College
|48
|David Williams (USA) Marian College
|49
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) University of Massachusetts-Amh
|50
|Kip Spaude (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|51
|Jonathan Heile (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|52
|Christopher Haga (USA) Texas A & M University
|53
|Andrew Seitz (USA) University of Pittsburgh
|54
|Derek Harnden (USA) University of Vermont
|55
|Hunter Garrison (USA) University of Georgia
|56
|Ryan O'Hara (USA) University of Connecticut
|57
|Andrew Otte (USA) Purdue University
|58
|Chris Gundling (USA) University of Wyoming
|59
|S Charles Zamastil (USA) Temple University
|60
|Gregg Izzo (USA) Northeastern University
|61
|Lee Peters (USA) University of Vermont
|62
|Austin Turner (USA) University of Iowa
|63
|David Glick (USA) University of Arizona
|64
|Nathan Kupperstock (USA) Boston University
|65
|Nicholas Reinert (USA) University of Pittsburgh
|66
|Kyle Bruley (USA) Boston University
|67
|Davis Shepherd (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
|68
|Eric Lau (USA) Stanford University
|69
|David Kuhns (USA) University of Oregon
|70
|Josh Yeaton (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
|71
|Will Niemann-Ross (USA) University of Oregon
|72
|Owen Belton (USA) Lindenwood University
|73
|Hogan Sills (USA) Purdue University
|74
|Steven Derkits (USA) Pennsylvania State University
|75
|Joseph Collins (USA) University of Georgia
|76
|Scott Rosenfield (USA) Northwestern University
|77
|Stephen Leotis (USA) Georgia Institute of Technology
|78
|Shawn Gravois (USA) University of Florida
|79
|Reiss Kohl (USA) US Naval Academy
|80
|Marc Schwartz (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
|81
|Chris Rodgers (USA) Pennsylvania State University
|82
|Gregory Christian (USA) Michigan State University
|83
|Nathaniel Wilson (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
|84
|William Nowak (USA) Northwestern University
|85
|Kyle Rohan (USA) University of Florida
|86
|Justin Crawford (USA) Virginia Polytechnic University
|87
|Sean Whiteman (USA) University of Pennsylvania
|88
|Cody Stephenson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|89
|Steven Scalia (USA) University of Vermont
|90
|Hippolyte Goux (USA) University of California-Los An
|91
|Reid Beloni (USA) Virginia Polytechnic University
|92
|Christopher Hall (USA) Colorado State University
|93
|Joey Iuliano (USA) Purdue University
|94
|Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) University of Arizona
|DNF
|Bryan Derstine (USA) Florida State University
|DNF
|Cedric Bosch (USA) University of Arizona
|DNF
|Jonathan Baskin (USA) University of California-Los An
|DNF
|Danny Robertson (USA) Midwestern State University
|DNF
|Kyle Gheres (USA) Pennsylvania State University
|DNF
|John Crow (USA) North Carolina State University
|DNF
|Greg Hercules (USA) Texas A & M University
|DNF
|Jacob Roche (USA) US Naval Academy
|DNF
|Jonathan Cook (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|DNF
|Allen Stewart (USA) University of Oregon
|DNF
|Matthew Furlow (USA) University of Pennsylvania
|DNF
|James Pradun (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|DNF
|Ian Murray (USA) Northwestern University
|DNF
|Ross Marklein (USA) University of Pennsylvania
|DNF
|Jordan Louie (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
|DNF
|Walker Owen (USA) North Carolina State University
|DNF
|Azul Eckman (USA) University of Oregon
|DNF
|Nathan Pfaff (USA) University of California-Santa
|DNF
|Joseph Stehlin (USA) US Naval Academy
|DNF
|Elliot Hawkes (USA) Stanford University
|DNF
|Jason Short (USA) Midwestern State University
|DNF
|Benjamin Hobson (USA) University of Arizona
|DNF
|Nat Bricker (USA) University of Florida
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (USA) University of Iowa
|DNF
|Sean Vig (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci
|DNF
|Brandon Krawczyk (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci
|DNF
|Chris Moore (USA) University of Iowa
|DNF
|Joe Nellis (USA) University of Iowa
|1
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Midwestern State University
|2
|Carla Swart (USA) Lees-McRae College
|3
|Leia Tyrrell (USA) Oregon State University
|4
|Flora Duffy (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
|5
|Sinead Miller (USA) Marian College
|6
|Courtney O'Donnell (USA) University of California-Los An
|7
|Chloe Forsman (USA) University of Arizona
|8
|Magen Long (USA) Fort Lewis College
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Lees-McRae College
|10
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) University of California-San Di
|11
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|12
|Rachel Warner (USA) Lees-McRae College
|13
|Danielle Haulman (USA) University of California-Davis
|14
|KimberlyAnn Zubris (USA) Boston University
|15
|Peggy LeGrand (USA) US Naval Academy
|16
|Holly Mathews (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|17
|Melanie Meyers (USA) University of Arizona
|18
|Ashley James (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|19
|Rebecca Finley (USA) Marian College
|20
|Anna Young (USA) Marian College
|21
|Kelley Hess (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|22
|Sara Painter (USA) University of California-Los An
|23
|Kelly Egan (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|24
|Katy Applin (USA) Northeastern University
|25
|Lisa Auchincloss (USA) University of California-Davis
|26
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Marian College
|27
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Fort Lewis College
|28
|Kim Trenbath (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
|29
|Claire Routledge (USA) Midwestern State University
|30
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) Lees-McRae College
|31
|Natalie Smith (USA) Purdue University
|32
|Amy Chandos (USA) University of California-Davis
|33
|Rae Brownsberger (USA) Stanford University
|34
|Megan Melack (USA) University of California-Santa
|35
|Larissa Fitchett (USA) University of California-Davis
|36
|Devon Simpson (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
|37
|Lauren Shirock (USA) Pennsylvania State University
|38
|Sarah Patz (USA) University of California-Santa
|39
|Rachel Nosheny (USA) Stanford University
|40
|Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) University of Utah
|41
|Ashley Nice (USA) Colorado State University
|42
|Kathryn Hicks (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis
|43
|Courtney O'Neill (USA) Northwestern University
|44
|Judy Jenkins (USA) University of Arizona
|45
|Heather Fischer (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
|46
|Jena Greaser (USA) University of Connecticut
|47
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Pennsylvania State University
|48
|Phoebe Erdman (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
|49
|Rachelle Hobson (USA) University of Oregon
|50
|Eun Young Choi (USA) Harvard University
|51
|Rebecca Chan (USA) University of Pennsylvania
|52
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|53
|Kathryn Tolle (USA) Ohio State University
|54
|Brenna Wozniak (USA) Colorado State University
|55
|Axie Navas (USA) Northwestern University
|56
|Morgan Farnsworth (USA) Pennsylvania State University
|57
|Carolyn Horiye (USA) US Naval Academy
|58
|Kimberly Truitt (USA) University of Arizona
|59
|Marlena Grovenstein (USA) Colorado State University
|60
|Lisa Toner (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
|61
|Lindsey Durst (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
|62
|Maggie Sullivan (USA) Northeastern University
|DNF
|Brooke Crum (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
|DNF
|Zoe Roy (USA) University of Utah
|DNF
|Loren Eggenschwiler (USA) Midwestern State University
|DNF
|Emily Fancher (USA) University of Georgia
|DNF
|Whitney Schultz (USA) University of Texas-Austin
|DNF
|Sage Wilderman (USA) Fort Lewis College
|DNF
|Katherine Reinhart (USA) University of Oregon
|DNF
|Marilyn Cullinane (USA) Midwestern State University
|1
|Richard Geng (USA) Mesa State College
|2
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Minnesota State University-Mank
|3
|Joe Lewis (USA) University of Denver
|4
|Ben Chaddock (USA) Whitman College
|5
|Ben Damhoff (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev
|6
|Cory Scott (USA) College of William and Mary
|7
|Ian Crane (USA) Whatcom Community College
|8
|Robert Ferris (USA) Duke University
|9
|Trevor Eide (USA) Dartmouth College
|10
|Logan Wetzel (USA) Western Washington University
|11
|Jeffrey Salvitti (USA) Bucknell University
|12
|Ryan Sullivan (USA) Cumberland University
|13
|John ShalekBriski (USA) US Air Force Academy
|14
|Timbah Bell (USA) Whitman College
|15
|Scott Lipp (USA) Montana State University-Bozema
|16
|Steve Fisher (USA) Western Washington University
|17
|Corey Meyer (USA) Brevard College
|18
|Luke Ramseth (USA) Humboldt State University
|19
|Andrew Baker (USA) Furman University
|20
|Nikola Milanovic (USA) Mars Hill College
|21
|Patric Rostel (USA) Mesa State College
|22
|Paul Webb (USA) Mars Hill College
|23
|Kyle Knott (USA) Mars Hill College
|24
|Ryan Short (USA) Western Washington University
|25
|Douglass Endrizzi (USA) Yale University
|26
|Justin Goodin (USA) US Air Force Academy
|27
|Brian Kaker (USA) University of Wisconsin-Whitewa
|28
|Cory St Clair (USA) Xavier University
|29
|Ross White (USA) University of Wisconsin-Whitewa
|30
|Aaron Meyers (USA) Bucknell University
|31
|Colin Don (USA) University of Denver
|32
|Colin Gibson (USA) Whitman College
|33
|Alejandro Padilla (USA) Cumberland University
|34
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Mesa State College
|35
|Matthew Nichols (USA) Dartmouth College
|36
|Joe Magro (USA) University of Notre Dame
|37
|Maxwell Anderson (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev
|38
|Michael Garrett (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|39
|Matthew Willing (USA) Mars Hill College
|40
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Mesa State College
|41
|Brendon Gallant (USA) Willamette University
|42
|Tristin Bentzler (USA) University of Wisconsin-Eau Cla
|43
|Tucker Sawin (USA) Georgetown University
|44
|Adam Koble (USA) University of Wisconsin-Eau Cla
|45
|Elliot DuMont (USA) Claremont Colleges Consortium
|46
|Ryan Smolko (USA) Kutztown University of Pennsylv
|47
|Jonathan Dreher (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|48
|Kyle Wagner (USA) Lehigh University
|49
|John Rhoden (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|50
|Michael Niemi (USA) Duke University
|51
|Thomas Clark (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev
|52
|Robert Burnett (USA) Franklin and Marshall College
|53
|Benjamin Rathkamp (USA) Western Washington University
|DNF
|Evan Cooper (USA) Tufts University
|DNF
|Tim Humpton (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|DNF
|Gregory Keith (USA) US Military Academy
|DNF
|Aaron Cravez (USA) Bucknell University
|DNF
|Maciej Balajewicz (USA) Duke University
|DNF
|Spencer Beamer (USA) Furman University
|DNF
|Joe Pigga (USA) Lehigh University
|DNF
|Douglas Ansel (USA) University of Notre Dame
|DNF
|Arthur Moran (USA) Wentworth Institute of Technolo
|DNF
|Mariusz Czarnomski (USA) University of North Dakota
|DNF
|Thomas Brown (USA) Emory University
|DNF
|Brock Logan (USA) US Air Force Academy
|DNF
|Craig McKinney (USA) Furman University
|DNF
|Tony Damhoff (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev
|DNF
|James Mitchell (USA) Furman University
|DNF
|Waylon Janowiak (USA) Illinois Institute of Technology
|DNF
|Patrick Barter (USA) Dartmouth College
|DNF
|Timothy Campbell (USA) Oakland University
|DNF
|Alex Abarbanel-Grossman (USA) Middlebury College
|DNF
|Matt St Marie (USA) Brevard College
|1
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Dartmouth College
|2
|Kendi Thomas (USA) Whitman College
|3
|Rita Klofta (USA) DePauw University
|4
|Martha Buckley (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|5
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Seattle Pacific University
|6
|Claire McKenna (USA) Dartmouth College
|7
|Mia Huth (USA) Whitman College
|8
|Amara Boursaw (USA) Pacific Lutheran University
|9
|Julia Tellman (USA) Brevard College
|10
|Sarah Bowman (USA) Yale University
|11
|Elle Anderson (USA) Dartmouth College
|12
|Lindsy Campbell (USA) University of Montana
|13
|Laura Ralston (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|14
|Elizabeth Lauer (USA) University of Wisconsin-Whitewa
|15
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Western Washington University
|16
|Elena Dorr (USA) Illinois Institute of Technology
|17
|Elizabeth Lee (USA) Mercer University
|18
|Elizabeth Martin (USA) University of Northern Colorado
|19
|Yuri Matsumoto (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|20
|Netana Hotimsky (USA) Mesa State College
|21
|Roxanne Pierson (USA) Whitman College
|22
|Caitlin Marine (USA) St. Olaf College
|23
|Jennifer Perricone (USA) University of Notre Dame
|24
|Silvia Moelk (USA) Mesa State College
|25
|Emily Rodriguez (USA) Whitman College
|26
|Kelsey Hassin (USA) US Military Academy
|27
|Klara Rossouw (USA) Mars Hill College
|28
|Yolanda Colon (USA) Mars Hill College
|DNS
|Zuzana Trnovcova (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy