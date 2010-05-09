The Division 2 men's field races through Madison. (Image credit: David Stluka Photography/davidstluka.com)

Racing continued at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships on Saturday in the form of a criterium around the Wisconsin State Capitol Building. Midwestern State University moved up in the team omnium standings after snagging both of the Division 1 criterium titles through Josh Carter and Jennifer Purcell, while powerful riders from Mesa State and Dartmouth continued success with Division 2 titles. After two of three days of competition traditional powerhouses Lees-McRae and Whitman College hold on to tight leads heading into tomorrow’s team time trial.

The Division 2 women’s criterium started things off the exact same way things were left yesterday with Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College), Martha Buckley (MIT) and Kendi Thomas (Whitman College) finishing one, two and three. The trio quickly jumped off the front early and held a significant lead on the field. After gaining a gap of around 45 seconds on the one-kilometre course, the ladies made the conscious decision not to lap and re-join the field. As in Friday’s road race it was Filiberti who earned the national title, this time out-sprinting her breakaway partners by only tenths of a second. A little more than half a minute later Martha Buckley (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) won the bunch sprint for fourth to add to her omnium score.

“When we started getting time gaps at around 30 seconds, I figured we were out of sight, out of mind,” said Filiberti. “I think Kendi was the one who attacked coming up the final hill, so I sat on her wheel and took the inside line because I figured that would be fastest. I think I came out of it with a little gap and drilled it from there.”

With nearly all 86 starters charging the line to the finish, the 45-minute Division 1 women’s criterium played out in dramatically different fashion. With several major players looking to control the race and earn valuable team omnium points, things stayed all together until the final corner. Jennifer Purcell (Midwestern State University) led the pack out of that final turn and held off multi-time national champion Carla Swart (Lees-McRae) to earn her first national title in dramatic fashion.

“This has been my goal for almost a year. It unfolded exactly the way my coach and I discussed,” said Purcell, a senior radiology major. “I knew I had to be first out of that last corner as the sprint is so short. This is really the first time I’ve made cycling a top priority in my life and it paid off.”

After finishing third yesterday in the road race following an exhausting bridge up to the leaders, Division 2 men’s criterium winner Richard Geng (Mesa State) earned his stars-and-stripes today. Multiple attacks animated the 60-minute Division 2 men’s contest, but powerful team tactics saw nearly every attempt covered almost immediately. Pat Lemieux (Minnesota State University-Mankato) and Joe Lewis (University of Denver) earned second and third in the bunch sprint finish.

Following Purcell’s earlier victory, Josh Carter (Midwestern State University) completed his school’s sweep of the Division 1 criterium contests at this year’s USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships. After numerous attacks were launched and countered by the likes of UC-Davis, University of Colorado-Boulder, Lindenwood University, Colorado State and more, it was a late-race break by riders from Michigan State and Marian University with that caught everyone’s attention. With four laps to go Max Korus (University of Pennsylvania) gave chase with riders from the University of Washington not far behind. The group was essentially swallowed up on the final lap however with Carter gaining two bike lengths in the final sprint from the corner. Robert Bush (Marian College) and Matthew Brandt (Lindenwood University) were second and third to the line.

“After Jen won the women’s race, to win this one is amazing,” said Carter.

Men Division 1 1 Joshua Carter (USA) Midwestern State University 2 Robert Bush (USA) Marian College 3 Matthew Brandt (USA) Lindenwood University 4 Max Korus (USA) University of Pennsylvania 5 Pavel Gonda (USA) New York University 6 Alder Martz (USA) Lindsey Wilson College 7 Zack Allison (USA) Colorado State University 8 Adam Switters (USA) University of California-Davis 9 Grant Boursaw (USA) University of Washington-Seattl 10 Cody Foster (USA) Texas A & M University 11 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Fort Lewis College 12 Chad Haga (USA) Texas A & M University 13 Jordan Heimer (USA) University of Georgia 14 Robert Stumpf (USA) University of Pittsburgh 15 Jesse Dekrey (USA) Fort Lewis College 16 Alex Cox (USA) University of Vermont 17 Joseph Kukolla (USA) Marian College 18 Tim Norris (USA) Lindenwood University 19 Julio Jacobo (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison 20 Rotem Ishay (USA) Fort Lewis College 21 Alexi Martinez (USA) Midwestern State University 22 Roberto Torres-Aguiar (USA) Pennsylvania State University 23 Blake Anton (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis 24 Brendan Benson (USA) University of Michigan-Ann Arbo 25 Nathan Larson (USA) Lees-McRae College 26 Julian Martinez (USA) University of California-Santa 27 Eric Thompson (USA) Lees-McRae College 28 Clayton Omer (USA) Lindsey Wilson College 29 Joseph Welsh (USA) Lees-McRae College 30 Menso de Jong (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis 31 Jesse Goodrich (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder 32 Nils Johnson (USA) University of California-Davis 33 Joseph Patterson (USA) University of California-Los An 34 Caley Fretz (USA) Colorado State University 35 Riley Oneal (USA) University of California-Davis 36 Brian Crosby (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci 37 Alex Wieseler (USA) Marian College 38 Sam Bassetti (USA) University of California-Davis 39 Nick Hutchinson (USA) US Naval Academy 40 John Bennett (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis 41 John Cahoy (USA) Stanford University 42 Dylan Jones (USA) Colorado State University 43 Adrian Richardson (USA) Portland State University 44 Daniel Katz (USA) University of California-Santa 45 Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Clemson University 46 Braden Kappius (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder 47 Zachary Felpel (USA) Lees-McRae College 48 David Williams (USA) Marian College 49 Jeremy Durrin (USA) University of Massachusetts-Amh 50 Kip Spaude (USA) Lindsey Wilson College 51 Jonathan Heile (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison 52 Christopher Haga (USA) Texas A & M University 53 Andrew Seitz (USA) University of Pittsburgh 54 Derek Harnden (USA) University of Vermont 55 Hunter Garrison (USA) University of Georgia 56 Ryan O'Hara (USA) University of Connecticut 57 Andrew Otte (USA) Purdue University 58 Chris Gundling (USA) University of Wyoming 59 S Charles Zamastil (USA) Temple University 60 Gregg Izzo (USA) Northeastern University 61 Lee Peters (USA) University of Vermont 62 Austin Turner (USA) University of Iowa 63 David Glick (USA) University of Arizona 64 Nathan Kupperstock (USA) Boston University 65 Nicholas Reinert (USA) University of Pittsburgh 66 Kyle Bruley (USA) Boston University 67 Davis Shepherd (USA) University of Washington-Seattl 68 Eric Lau (USA) Stanford University 69 David Kuhns (USA) University of Oregon 70 Josh Yeaton (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder 71 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) University of Oregon 72 Owen Belton (USA) Lindenwood University 73 Hogan Sills (USA) Purdue University 74 Steven Derkits (USA) Pennsylvania State University 75 Joseph Collins (USA) University of Georgia 76 Scott Rosenfield (USA) Northwestern University 77 Stephen Leotis (USA) Georgia Institute of Technology 78 Shawn Gravois (USA) University of Florida 79 Reiss Kohl (USA) US Naval Academy 80 Marc Schwartz (USA) University of Washington-Seattl 81 Chris Rodgers (USA) Pennsylvania State University 82 Gregory Christian (USA) Michigan State University 83 Nathaniel Wilson (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder 84 William Nowak (USA) Northwestern University 85 Kyle Rohan (USA) University of Florida 86 Justin Crawford (USA) Virginia Polytechnic University 87 Sean Whiteman (USA) University of Pennsylvania 88 Cody Stephenson (USA) Fort Lewis College 89 Steven Scalia (USA) University of Vermont 90 Hippolyte Goux (USA) University of California-Los An 91 Reid Beloni (USA) Virginia Polytechnic University 92 Christopher Hall (USA) Colorado State University 93 Joey Iuliano (USA) Purdue University 94 Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) University of Arizona DNF Bryan Derstine (USA) Florida State University DNF Cedric Bosch (USA) University of Arizona DNF Jonathan Baskin (USA) University of California-Los An DNF Danny Robertson (USA) Midwestern State University DNF Kyle Gheres (USA) Pennsylvania State University DNF John Crow (USA) North Carolina State University DNF Greg Hercules (USA) Texas A & M University DNF Jacob Roche (USA) US Naval Academy DNF Jonathan Cook (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison DNF Allen Stewart (USA) University of Oregon DNF Matthew Furlow (USA) University of Pennsylvania DNF James Pradun (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison DNF Ian Murray (USA) Northwestern University DNF Ross Marklein (USA) University of Pennsylvania DNF Jordan Louie (USA) University of Washington-Seattl DNF Walker Owen (USA) North Carolina State University DNF Azul Eckman (USA) University of Oregon DNF Nathan Pfaff (USA) University of California-Santa DNF Joseph Stehlin (USA) US Naval Academy DNF Elliot Hawkes (USA) Stanford University DNF Jason Short (USA) Midwestern State University DNF Benjamin Hobson (USA) University of Arizona DNF Nat Bricker (USA) University of Florida DNF Andrew Buntz (USA) University of Iowa DNF Sean Vig (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci DNF Brandon Krawczyk (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci DNF Chris Moore (USA) University of Iowa DNF Joe Nellis (USA) University of Iowa

Women Division 1 1 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Midwestern State University 2 Carla Swart (USA) Lees-McRae College 3 Leia Tyrrell (USA) Oregon State University 4 Flora Duffy (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder 5 Sinead Miller (USA) Marian College 6 Courtney O'Donnell (USA) University of California-Los An 7 Chloe Forsman (USA) University of Arizona 8 Magen Long (USA) Fort Lewis College 9 Erica Zaveta (USA) Lees-McRae College 10 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) University of California-San Di 11 Melissa (Missy) Erickson (USA) Fort Lewis College 12 Rachel Warner (USA) Lees-McRae College 13 Danielle Haulman (USA) University of California-Davis 14 KimberlyAnn Zubris (USA) Boston University 15 Peggy LeGrand (USA) US Naval Academy 16 Holly Mathews (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison 17 Melanie Meyers (USA) University of Arizona 18 Ashley James (USA) Lindsey Wilson College 19 Rebecca Finley (USA) Marian College 20 Anna Young (USA) Marian College 21 Kelley Hess (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison 22 Sara Painter (USA) University of California-Los An 23 Kelly Egan (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison 24 Katy Applin (USA) Northeastern University 25 Lisa Auchincloss (USA) University of California-Davis 26 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Marian College 27 Sarah Sturm (USA) Fort Lewis College 28 Kim Trenbath (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder 29 Claire Routledge (USA) Midwestern State University 30 Cinthia Lehner (USA) Lees-McRae College 31 Natalie Smith (USA) Purdue University 32 Amy Chandos (USA) University of California-Davis 33 Rae Brownsberger (USA) Stanford University 34 Megan Melack (USA) University of California-Santa 35 Larissa Fitchett (USA) University of California-Davis 36 Devon Simpson (USA) University of Washington-Seattl 37 Lauren Shirock (USA) Pennsylvania State University 38 Sarah Patz (USA) University of California-Santa 39 Rachel Nosheny (USA) Stanford University 40 Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) University of Utah 41 Ashley Nice (USA) Colorado State University 42 Kathryn Hicks (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis 43 Courtney O'Neill (USA) Northwestern University 44 Judy Jenkins (USA) University of Arizona 45 Heather Fischer (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder 46 Jena Greaser (USA) University of Connecticut 47 Jessica Kutz (USA) Pennsylvania State University 48 Phoebe Erdman (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder 49 Rachelle Hobson (USA) University of Oregon 50 Eun Young Choi (USA) Harvard University 51 Rebecca Chan (USA) University of Pennsylvania 52 Allie Dragoo (USA) Lindsey Wilson College 53 Kathryn Tolle (USA) Ohio State University 54 Brenna Wozniak (USA) Colorado State University 55 Axie Navas (USA) Northwestern University 56 Morgan Farnsworth (USA) Pennsylvania State University 57 Carolyn Horiye (USA) US Naval Academy 58 Kimberly Truitt (USA) University of Arizona 59 Marlena Grovenstein (USA) Colorado State University 60 Lisa Toner (USA) University of Washington-Seattl 61 Lindsey Durst (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison 62 Maggie Sullivan (USA) Northeastern University DNF Brooke Crum (USA) Lindsey Wilson College DNF Zoe Roy (USA) University of Utah DNF Loren Eggenschwiler (USA) Midwestern State University DNF Emily Fancher (USA) University of Georgia DNF Whitney Schultz (USA) University of Texas-Austin DNF Sage Wilderman (USA) Fort Lewis College DNF Katherine Reinhart (USA) University of Oregon DNF Marilyn Cullinane (USA) Midwestern State University

Men Division 2 1 Richard Geng (USA) Mesa State College 2 Pat Lemieux (USA) Minnesota State University-Mank 3 Joe Lewis (USA) University of Denver 4 Ben Chaddock (USA) Whitman College 5 Ben Damhoff (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev 6 Cory Scott (USA) College of William and Mary 7 Ian Crane (USA) Whatcom Community College 8 Robert Ferris (USA) Duke University 9 Trevor Eide (USA) Dartmouth College 10 Logan Wetzel (USA) Western Washington University 11 Jeffrey Salvitti (USA) Bucknell University 12 Ryan Sullivan (USA) Cumberland University 13 John ShalekBriski (USA) US Air Force Academy 14 Timbah Bell (USA) Whitman College 15 Scott Lipp (USA) Montana State University-Bozema 16 Steve Fisher (USA) Western Washington University 17 Corey Meyer (USA) Brevard College 18 Luke Ramseth (USA) Humboldt State University 19 Andrew Baker (USA) Furman University 20 Nikola Milanovic (USA) Mars Hill College 21 Patric Rostel (USA) Mesa State College 22 Paul Webb (USA) Mars Hill College 23 Kyle Knott (USA) Mars Hill College 24 Ryan Short (USA) Western Washington University 25 Douglass Endrizzi (USA) Yale University 26 Justin Goodin (USA) US Air Force Academy 27 Brian Kaker (USA) University of Wisconsin-Whitewa 28 Cory St Clair (USA) Xavier University 29 Ross White (USA) University of Wisconsin-Whitewa 30 Aaron Meyers (USA) Bucknell University 31 Colin Don (USA) University of Denver 32 Colin Gibson (USA) Whitman College 33 Alejandro Padilla (USA) Cumberland University 34 Conor Mullervy (USA) Mesa State College 35 Matthew Nichols (USA) Dartmouth College 36 Joe Magro (USA) University of Notre Dame 37 Maxwell Anderson (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev 38 Michael Garrett (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology 39 Matthew Willing (USA) Mars Hill College 40 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Mesa State College 41 Brendon Gallant (USA) Willamette University 42 Tristin Bentzler (USA) University of Wisconsin-Eau Cla 43 Tucker Sawin (USA) Georgetown University 44 Adam Koble (USA) University of Wisconsin-Eau Cla 45 Elliot DuMont (USA) Claremont Colleges Consortium 46 Ryan Smolko (USA) Kutztown University of Pennsylv 47 Jonathan Dreher (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology 48 Kyle Wagner (USA) Lehigh University 49 John Rhoden (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology 50 Michael Niemi (USA) Duke University 51 Thomas Clark (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev 52 Robert Burnett (USA) Franklin and Marshall College 53 Benjamin Rathkamp (USA) Western Washington University DNF Evan Cooper (USA) Tufts University DNF Tim Humpton (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology DNF Gregory Keith (USA) US Military Academy DNF Aaron Cravez (USA) Bucknell University DNF Maciej Balajewicz (USA) Duke University DNF Spencer Beamer (USA) Furman University DNF Joe Pigga (USA) Lehigh University DNF Douglas Ansel (USA) University of Notre Dame DNF Arthur Moran (USA) Wentworth Institute of Technolo DNF Mariusz Czarnomski (USA) University of North Dakota DNF Thomas Brown (USA) Emory University DNF Brock Logan (USA) US Air Force Academy DNF Craig McKinney (USA) Furman University DNF Tony Damhoff (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev DNF James Mitchell (USA) Furman University DNF Waylon Janowiak (USA) Illinois Institute of Technology DNF Patrick Barter (USA) Dartmouth College DNF Timothy Campbell (USA) Oakland University DNF Alex Abarbanel-Grossman (USA) Middlebury College DNF Matt St Marie (USA) Brevard College