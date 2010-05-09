Trending

Carter, Purcell pounce in Division 1 races

Geng fastest in men's Division 2, Filiberti does a double

The Division 2 men's field races through Madison.

(Image credit: David Stluka Photography/davidstluka.com)

Racing continued at the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships on Saturday in the form of a criterium around the Wisconsin State Capitol Building. Midwestern State University moved up in the team omnium standings after snagging both of the Division 1 criterium titles through Josh Carter and Jennifer Purcell, while powerful riders from Mesa State and Dartmouth continued success with Division 2 titles. After two of three days of competition traditional powerhouses Lees-McRae and Whitman College hold on to tight leads heading into tomorrow’s team time trial.

The Division 2 women’s criterium started things off the exact same way things were left yesterday with Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College), Martha Buckley (MIT) and Kendi Thomas (Whitman College) finishing one, two and three. The trio quickly jumped off the front early and held a significant lead on the field. After gaining a gap of around 45 seconds on the one-kilometre course, the ladies made the conscious decision not to lap and re-join the field. As in Friday’s road race it was Filiberti who earned the national title, this time out-sprinting her breakaway partners by only tenths of a second. A little more than half a minute later Martha Buckley (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) won the bunch sprint for fourth to add to her omnium score.

“When we started getting time gaps at around 30 seconds, I figured we were out of sight, out of mind,” said Filiberti. “I think Kendi was the one who attacked coming up the final hill, so I sat on her wheel and took the inside line because I figured that would be fastest. I think I came out of it with a little gap and drilled it from there.”

With nearly all 86 starters charging the line to the finish, the 45-minute Division 1 women’s criterium played out in dramatically different fashion. With several major players looking to control the race and earn valuable team omnium points, things stayed all together until the final corner. Jennifer Purcell (Midwestern State University) led the pack out of that final turn and held off multi-time national champion Carla Swart (Lees-McRae) to earn her first national title in dramatic fashion.

“This has been my goal for almost a year. It unfolded exactly the way my coach and I discussed,” said Purcell, a senior radiology major. “I knew I had to be first out of that last corner as the sprint is so short. This is really the first time I’ve made cycling a top priority in my life and it paid off.”

After finishing third yesterday in the road race following an exhausting bridge up to the leaders, Division 2 men’s criterium winner Richard Geng (Mesa State) earned his stars-and-stripes today. Multiple attacks animated the 60-minute Division 2 men’s contest, but powerful team tactics saw nearly every attempt covered almost immediately. Pat Lemieux (Minnesota State University-Mankato) and Joe Lewis (University of Denver) earned second and third in the bunch sprint finish.

Following Purcell’s earlier victory, Josh Carter (Midwestern State University) completed his school’s sweep of the Division 1 criterium contests at this year’s USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships. After numerous attacks were launched and countered by the likes of UC-Davis, University of Colorado-Boulder, Lindenwood University, Colorado State and more, it was a late-race break by riders from Michigan State and Marian University with that caught everyone’s attention. With four laps to go Max Korus (University of Pennsylvania) gave chase with riders from the University of Washington not far behind. The group was essentially swallowed up on the final lap however with Carter gaining two bike lengths in the final sprint from the corner. Robert Bush (Marian College) and Matthew Brandt (Lindenwood University) were second and third to the line.

“After Jen won the women’s race, to win this one is amazing,” said Carter. 

Men Division 1
1Joshua Carter (USA) Midwestern State University
2Robert Bush (USA) Marian College
3Matthew Brandt (USA) Lindenwood University
4Max Korus (USA) University of Pennsylvania
5Pavel Gonda (USA) New York University
6Alder Martz (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
7Zack Allison (USA) Colorado State University
8Adam Switters (USA) University of California-Davis
9Grant Boursaw (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
10Cody Foster (USA) Texas A & M University
11Alister Ratcliff (USA) Fort Lewis College
12Chad Haga (USA) Texas A & M University
13Jordan Heimer (USA) University of Georgia
14Robert Stumpf (USA) University of Pittsburgh
15Jesse Dekrey (USA) Fort Lewis College
16Alex Cox (USA) University of Vermont
17Joseph Kukolla (USA) Marian College
18Tim Norris (USA) Lindenwood University
19Julio Jacobo (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
20Rotem Ishay (USA) Fort Lewis College
21Alexi Martinez (USA) Midwestern State University
22Roberto Torres-Aguiar (USA) Pennsylvania State University
23Blake Anton (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis
24Brendan Benson (USA) University of Michigan-Ann Arbo
25Nathan Larson (USA) Lees-McRae College
26Julian Martinez (USA) University of California-Santa
27Eric Thompson (USA) Lees-McRae College
28Clayton Omer (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
29Joseph Welsh (USA) Lees-McRae College
30Menso de Jong (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis
31Jesse Goodrich (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
32Nils Johnson (USA) University of California-Davis
33Joseph Patterson (USA) University of California-Los An
34Caley Fretz (USA) Colorado State University
35Riley Oneal (USA) University of California-Davis
36Brian Crosby (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci
37Alex Wieseler (USA) Marian College
38Sam Bassetti (USA) University of California-Davis
39Nick Hutchinson (USA) US Naval Academy
40John Bennett (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis
41John Cahoy (USA) Stanford University
42Dylan Jones (USA) Colorado State University
43Adrian Richardson (USA) Portland State University
44Daniel Katz (USA) University of California-Santa
45Benjamin Zawacki (USA) Clemson University
46Braden Kappius (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
47Zachary Felpel (USA) Lees-McRae College
48David Williams (USA) Marian College
49Jeremy Durrin (USA) University of Massachusetts-Amh
50Kip Spaude (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
51Jonathan Heile (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
52Christopher Haga (USA) Texas A & M University
53Andrew Seitz (USA) University of Pittsburgh
54Derek Harnden (USA) University of Vermont
55Hunter Garrison (USA) University of Georgia
56Ryan O'Hara (USA) University of Connecticut
57Andrew Otte (USA) Purdue University
58Chris Gundling (USA) University of Wyoming
59S Charles Zamastil (USA) Temple University
60Gregg Izzo (USA) Northeastern University
61Lee Peters (USA) University of Vermont
62Austin Turner (USA) University of Iowa
63David Glick (USA) University of Arizona
64Nathan Kupperstock (USA) Boston University
65Nicholas Reinert (USA) University of Pittsburgh
66Kyle Bruley (USA) Boston University
67Davis Shepherd (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
68Eric Lau (USA) Stanford University
69David Kuhns (USA) University of Oregon
70Josh Yeaton (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
71Will Niemann-Ross (USA) University of Oregon
72Owen Belton (USA) Lindenwood University
73Hogan Sills (USA) Purdue University
74Steven Derkits (USA) Pennsylvania State University
75Joseph Collins (USA) University of Georgia
76Scott Rosenfield (USA) Northwestern University
77Stephen Leotis (USA) Georgia Institute of Technology
78Shawn Gravois (USA) University of Florida
79Reiss Kohl (USA) US Naval Academy
80Marc Schwartz (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
81Chris Rodgers (USA) Pennsylvania State University
82Gregory Christian (USA) Michigan State University
83Nathaniel Wilson (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
84William Nowak (USA) Northwestern University
85Kyle Rohan (USA) University of Florida
86Justin Crawford (USA) Virginia Polytechnic University
87Sean Whiteman (USA) University of Pennsylvania
88Cody Stephenson (USA) Fort Lewis College
89Steven Scalia (USA) University of Vermont
90Hippolyte Goux (USA) University of California-Los An
91Reid Beloni (USA) Virginia Polytechnic University
92Christopher Hall (USA) Colorado State University
93Joey Iuliano (USA) Purdue University
94Michael Sencenbaugh (USA) University of Arizona
DNFBryan Derstine (USA) Florida State University
DNFCedric Bosch (USA) University of Arizona
DNFJonathan Baskin (USA) University of California-Los An
DNFDanny Robertson (USA) Midwestern State University
DNFKyle Gheres (USA) Pennsylvania State University
DNFJohn Crow (USA) North Carolina State University
DNFGreg Hercules (USA) Texas A & M University
DNFJacob Roche (USA) US Naval Academy
DNFJonathan Cook (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
DNFAllen Stewart (USA) University of Oregon
DNFMatthew Furlow (USA) University of Pennsylvania
DNFJames Pradun (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
DNFIan Murray (USA) Northwestern University
DNFRoss Marklein (USA) University of Pennsylvania
DNFJordan Louie (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
DNFWalker Owen (USA) North Carolina State University
DNFAzul Eckman (USA) University of Oregon
DNFNathan Pfaff (USA) University of California-Santa
DNFJoseph Stehlin (USA) US Naval Academy
DNFElliot Hawkes (USA) Stanford University
DNFJason Short (USA) Midwestern State University
DNFBenjamin Hobson (USA) University of Arizona
DNFNat Bricker (USA) University of Florida
DNFAndrew Buntz (USA) University of Iowa
DNFSean Vig (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci
DNFBrandon Krawczyk (USA) University of Minnesota-Twin Ci
DNFChris Moore (USA) University of Iowa
DNFJoe Nellis (USA) University of Iowa

Women Division 1
1Jennifer Purcell (USA) Midwestern State University
2Carla Swart (USA) Lees-McRae College
3Leia Tyrrell (USA) Oregon State University
4Flora Duffy (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
5Sinead Miller (USA) Marian College
6Courtney O'Donnell (USA) University of California-Los An
7Chloe Forsman (USA) University of Arizona
8Magen Long (USA) Fort Lewis College
9Erica Zaveta (USA) Lees-McRae College
10Tammy Wildgoose (USA) University of California-San Di
11Melissa (Missy) Erickson (USA) Fort Lewis College
12Rachel Warner (USA) Lees-McRae College
13Danielle Haulman (USA) University of California-Davis
14KimberlyAnn Zubris (USA) Boston University
15Peggy LeGrand (USA) US Naval Academy
16Holly Mathews (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
17Melanie Meyers (USA) University of Arizona
18Ashley James (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
19Rebecca Finley (USA) Marian College
20Anna Young (USA) Marian College
21Kelley Hess (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
22Sara Painter (USA) University of California-Los An
23Kelly Egan (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
24Katy Applin (USA) Northeastern University
25Lisa Auchincloss (USA) University of California-Davis
26Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Marian College
27Sarah Sturm (USA) Fort Lewis College
28Kim Trenbath (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
29Claire Routledge (USA) Midwestern State University
30Cinthia Lehner (USA) Lees-McRae College
31Natalie Smith (USA) Purdue University
32Amy Chandos (USA) University of California-Davis
33Rae Brownsberger (USA) Stanford University
34Megan Melack (USA) University of California-Santa
35Larissa Fitchett (USA) University of California-Davis
36Devon Simpson (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
37Lauren Shirock (USA) Pennsylvania State University
38Sarah Patz (USA) University of California-Santa
39Rachel Nosheny (USA) Stanford University
40Stephanie Skoreyko (USA) University of Utah
41Ashley Nice (USA) Colorado State University
42Kathryn Hicks (USA) California Polytechnic-San Luis
43Courtney O'Neill (USA) Northwestern University
44Judy Jenkins (USA) University of Arizona
45Heather Fischer (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
46Jena Greaser (USA) University of Connecticut
47Jessica Kutz (USA) Pennsylvania State University
48Phoebe Erdman (USA) University of Colorado-Boulder
49Rachelle Hobson (USA) University of Oregon
50Eun Young Choi (USA) Harvard University
51Rebecca Chan (USA) University of Pennsylvania
52Allie Dragoo (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
53Kathryn Tolle (USA) Ohio State University
54Brenna Wozniak (USA) Colorado State University
55Axie Navas (USA) Northwestern University
56Morgan Farnsworth (USA) Pennsylvania State University
57Carolyn Horiye (USA) US Naval Academy
58Kimberly Truitt (USA) University of Arizona
59Marlena Grovenstein (USA) Colorado State University
60Lisa Toner (USA) University of Washington-Seattl
61Lindsey Durst (USA) University of Wisconsin-Madison
62Maggie Sullivan (USA) Northeastern University
DNFBrooke Crum (USA) Lindsey Wilson College
DNFZoe Roy (USA) University of Utah
DNFLoren Eggenschwiler (USA) Midwestern State University
DNFEmily Fancher (USA) University of Georgia
DNFWhitney Schultz (USA) University of Texas-Austin
DNFSage Wilderman (USA) Fort Lewis College
DNFKatherine Reinhart (USA) University of Oregon
DNFMarilyn Cullinane (USA) Midwestern State University

Men Division 2
1Richard Geng (USA) Mesa State College
2Pat Lemieux (USA) Minnesota State University-Mank
3Joe Lewis (USA) University of Denver
4Ben Chaddock (USA) Whitman College
5Ben Damhoff (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev
6Cory Scott (USA) College of William and Mary
7Ian Crane (USA) Whatcom Community College
8Robert Ferris (USA) Duke University
9Trevor Eide (USA) Dartmouth College
10Logan Wetzel (USA) Western Washington University
11Jeffrey Salvitti (USA) Bucknell University
12Ryan Sullivan (USA) Cumberland University
13John ShalekBriski (USA) US Air Force Academy
14Timbah Bell (USA) Whitman College
15Scott Lipp (USA) Montana State University-Bozema
16Steve Fisher (USA) Western Washington University
17Corey Meyer (USA) Brevard College
18Luke Ramseth (USA) Humboldt State University
19Andrew Baker (USA) Furman University
20Nikola Milanovic (USA) Mars Hill College
21Patric Rostel (USA) Mesa State College
22Paul Webb (USA) Mars Hill College
23Kyle Knott (USA) Mars Hill College
24Ryan Short (USA) Western Washington University
25Douglass Endrizzi (USA) Yale University
26Justin Goodin (USA) US Air Force Academy
27Brian Kaker (USA) University of Wisconsin-Whitewa
28Cory St Clair (USA) Xavier University
29Ross White (USA) University of Wisconsin-Whitewa
30Aaron Meyers (USA) Bucknell University
31Colin Don (USA) University of Denver
32Colin Gibson (USA) Whitman College
33Alejandro Padilla (USA) Cumberland University
34Conor Mullervy (USA) Mesa State College
35Matthew Nichols (USA) Dartmouth College
36Joe Magro (USA) University of Notre Dame
37Maxwell Anderson (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev
38Michael Garrett (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
39Matthew Willing (USA) Mars Hill College
40Kevin Mullervy (USA) Mesa State College
41Brendon Gallant (USA) Willamette University
42Tristin Bentzler (USA) University of Wisconsin-Eau Cla
43Tucker Sawin (USA) Georgetown University
44Adam Koble (USA) University of Wisconsin-Eau Cla
45Elliot DuMont (USA) Claremont Colleges Consortium
46Ryan Smolko (USA) Kutztown University of Pennsylv
47Jonathan Dreher (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
48Kyle Wagner (USA) Lehigh University
49John Rhoden (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
50Michael Niemi (USA) Duke University
51Thomas Clark (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev
52Robert Burnett (USA) Franklin and Marshall College
53Benjamin Rathkamp (USA) Western Washington University
DNFEvan Cooper (USA) Tufts University
DNFTim Humpton (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
DNFGregory Keith (USA) US Military Academy
DNFAaron Cravez (USA) Bucknell University
DNFMaciej Balajewicz (USA) Duke University
DNFSpencer Beamer (USA) Furman University
DNFJoe Pigga (USA) Lehigh University
DNFDouglas Ansel (USA) University of Notre Dame
DNFArthur Moran (USA) Wentworth Institute of Technolo
DNFMariusz Czarnomski (USA) University of North Dakota
DNFThomas Brown (USA) Emory University
DNFBrock Logan (USA) US Air Force Academy
DNFCraig McKinney (USA) Furman University
DNFTony Damhoff (USA) University of Wisconsin-Plattev
DNFJames Mitchell (USA) Furman University
DNFWaylon Janowiak (USA) Illinois Institute of Technology
DNFPatrick Barter (USA) Dartmouth College
DNFTimothy Campbell (USA) Oakland University
DNFAlex Abarbanel-Grossman (USA) Middlebury College
DNFMatt St Marie (USA) Brevard College

Women Division 2
1Arielle Filiberti (USA) Dartmouth College
2Kendi Thomas (USA) Whitman College
3Rita Klofta (USA) DePauw University
4Martha Buckley (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
5Kimberley Turner (USA) Seattle Pacific University
6Claire McKenna (USA) Dartmouth College
7Mia Huth (USA) Whitman College
8Amara Boursaw (USA) Pacific Lutheran University
9Julia Tellman (USA) Brevard College
10Sarah Bowman (USA) Yale University
11Elle Anderson (USA) Dartmouth College
12Lindsy Campbell (USA) University of Montana
13Laura Ralston (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
14Elizabeth Lauer (USA) University of Wisconsin-Whitewa
15Courtenay McFadden (USA) Western Washington University
16Elena Dorr (USA) Illinois Institute of Technology
17Elizabeth Lee (USA) Mercer University
18Elizabeth Martin (USA) University of Northern Colorado
19Yuri Matsumoto (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
20Netana Hotimsky (USA) Mesa State College
21Roxanne Pierson (USA) Whitman College
22Caitlin Marine (USA) St. Olaf College
23Jennifer Perricone (USA) University of Notre Dame
24Silvia Moelk (USA) Mesa State College
25Emily Rodriguez (USA) Whitman College
26Kelsey Hassin (USA) US Military Academy
27Klara Rossouw (USA) Mars Hill College
28Yolanda Colon (USA) Mars Hill College
DNSZuzana Trnovcova (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology

 

