Loader claims elite men's time trial title
Many titles awarded in USA championships
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:36:20
|2
|Christopher Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:35
|3
|James Peterman (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:00:46
|4
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB)
|0:00:50
|5
|Paul Martin (Panther)
|0:00:50
|6
|Tim Mulvihill (The Contender Club)
|0:00:54
|7
|Michael Margarite (Stan's NoTubes P)
|0:00:55
|8
|Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Cycling)
|0:01:04
|9
|Stephen (Cody) Haroldsen (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|10
|Timothy Mitchell (CCB)
|0:01:10
|11
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:12
|12
|Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:01:20
|13
|Nicholas Kimpton (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:22
|14
|Winston David (The 706 Project)
|0:01:27
|15
|Jonathan Jacob (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:31
|16
|Blair Berbert (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:01:31
|17
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p)
|0:01:32
|18
|Alex Vanias (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:38
|19
|David Wenger (Super Squadra)
|0:01:51
|20
|Andrew Seitz (Panther)
|0:01:51
|21
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Club)
|0:01:54
|22
|Shawn Gravois (The 706 Project)
|0:01:56
|23
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)
|0:02:00
|24
|David Bailey (Truckee Bicycle Team)
|0:02:00
|25
|Ariel Herrmann (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:02
|26
|Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle)
|0:02:10
|27
|Adam Koble
|0:02:14
|28
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:02:18
|29
|Clayton Feldman
|0:02:19
|30
|Ian Stanford (Revolution Cycle)
|0:02:23
|31
|Daniel Lam (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|32
|James Schurman (Champion System p)
|0:02:24
|33
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p)
|0:02:25
|34
|Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle)
|0:02:26
|35
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p)
|0:02:29
|36
|Adam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|0:02:32
|37
|Ryan Shanahan
|0:02:32
|38
|Colby Ricker (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:02:35
|39
|George Cyrus (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:02:37
|40
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:38
|41
|Coulton Hartrich (Astellas Cycling Club)
|0:02:40
|42
|Jeffery Otto (Scarlet Fire)
|0:02:44
|43
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:02:51
|44
|William Buick (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:02:54
|45
|John Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|0:02:55
|46
|Andrew Toftoy (Revolution Cycle)
|0:03:01
|47
|Jonathan DAlba (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:03:05
|48
|Bryce Mead (Mead's Bike Shop)
|0:03:05
|49
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)
|0:03:15
|50
|Matt Bole (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|0:03:16
|51
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:03:17
|52
|Justin Maciekowicz (Metro East Cycling)
|0:03:18
|53
|Scott Catanzaro (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc)
|0:03:19
|54
|Shane Braley (Champion System p)
|0:03:19
|55
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:03:24
|57
|Jordan Diekema (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:03:27
|58
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther)
|0:03:28
|59
|Cory Greenberg (VRC)
|0:03:34
|60
|Daniel Ajer (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
|0:03:52
|61
|Graham Garber (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
|0:03:57
|62
|Tim Mulrooney (Synergy)
|0:04:00
|63
|Isaac Neff
|0:04:02
|64
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Club)
|0:04:05
|65
|Matthew Brooks (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:04:11
|66
|Alex Cox (CCB)
|0:04:20
|67
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:04:27
|68
|Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United)
|0:04:37
|69
|Curtis Bice (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:04:38
|70
|Tristin Bentzler (Synergy)
|0:04:43
|71
|Jesse Collins-Davies (Magnus)
|0:04:58
|72
|Jeffrey Gelt (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
|0:05:12
|73
|Levon Kalemkiarian (Revolution Cycle)
|0:05:17
|74
|Michael Norton (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:05:18
|75
|Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:05:50
|76
|Jedadiah Schaller (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|0:05:51
|77
|Brian Turany (MadCity Velo Club)
|0:05:54
|78
|Vince Rosetta (Synergy)
|0:06:10
|79
|Mark Caron (Momentum Barracuda Cycling)
|0:06:17
|80
|Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
|0:07:03
|81
|jeff lamay
|0:07:04
|82
|Scott Shapiro (Magnus)
|0:19:00
|DNS
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Cycling)
|DNS
|Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling)
|DNS
|Timothy Rugg (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|DNS
|Ben Spies (Elbowz Racing p)
|DNS
|Ty Tuttle (Sonic Boom Racing)
|DNS
|Camilo Zambrano (Sonic Boom Racing)
|DNF
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clark Rachfal (Tachycardia Racing)
|0:33:52
|1
|David Swanson (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|2
|Anders Swanson (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:00:43
|2
|Chester Triplett (Team Roger C Peace)
|3
|Stephen Harris
|0:01:14
|3
|Gregory Miller (KnoxVelo Club)
|4
|Kevin Meyers (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:01:38
|4
|Kurt Page (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|5
|lance footer (Finish Strong)
|0:02:26
|5
|Matthew Russell (Scenic City Velo)
|6
|Adam Vanderburg (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:02:54
|6
|Tim Willison
|7
|Ivan Castro (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|0:05:14
|7
|Richard Kirby (Pre-Reg.com)
|8
|Gregory Hoffman (EBS Racing Club)
|0:05:27
|8
|timothy jones
|9
|Karl Erickson (Speedfix Racing p)
|0:05:34
|9
|Larry Gunter
|10
|Robert Mangus (Jackalope Velo)
|0:05:47
|10
|Davian Robinson (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)
|0:32:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Keith (US Paracycling)
|0:30:20
|2
|Richard Cook
|0:09:05
|3
|William Reynolds
|0:10:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Rose
|0:30:37
|2
|Jason Paxton (Paralyzed Veterans of America)
|0:01:36
|3
|Joseph Berenyi (ABD Cycling Club)
|0:02:05
|4
|Jason Kimball (Ride 2 Recovery)
|0:03:17
|5
|Frank Matzke
|0:12:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Copsey (Wired Athletes)
|0:35:55
|2
|Jeffrey Martin (Cycling Without Limbits)
|0:00:44
|3
|Sam Kavanagh (Cycling Without Limbits)
|0:01:56
|4
|Aaron Trent (Team Roger C Peace)
|0:03:00
|5
|steve kelly (DNA Cycling-UT)
|0:03:31
|6
|Noah Middlestaedt (Revolution Cycle)
|0:05:33
|7
|David Peurye-Hissong (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc.)
|0:06:23
|8
|Justin Widhalm
|0:06:31
|9
|Brian Wacik (Lehigh Wheelmen Assoc)
|0:06:38
|10
|Charles McDonald (Covington-Newport Cycling)
|0:09:23
|11
|Weldon Latham
|0:18:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:36:46
|2
|Christopher Murphy (Team Velosport Club)
|0:00:53
|3
|Jordan Bressler (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))
|0:01:59
|4
|Bruce Gordon (Pista Elite)
|0:05:35
|5
|Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:07:21
|6
|Jason Griffin (Team Roger C Peace)
|0:08:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Groulx (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:43:55
|2
|Anthony Pedeferri (Team Roger C Peace)
|0:00:34
|3
|Delmon Dunston
|0:14:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Lachenauer (Team Roger C Peace)
|0:32:51
|2
|Matthew Updike (US Handcycling)
|0:00:24
|3
|David Randall (Team Roger C Peace)
|0:00:46
|4
|Scott Sweet (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:06:15
|5
|Geoff Hopkins (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:07:31
|6
|Sam Tabaka
|0:09:27
|7
|Craig Cornwall (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:09:28
|8
|jacob freeland (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:09:32
|9
|Matthew Robinson (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:10:17
|10
|Daniel DeWitt
|0:11:32
|11
|Michael Bishop (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:27:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Davis (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:33:53
|2
|Seth Arseneau (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:01:12
|3
|Butch Martin
|0:02:23
|4
|owen Daniels
|0:06:11
|5
|Jeffrey Snover (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:06:19
|6
|Charles Swaim
|0:09:45
|7
|Dennis Clark
|0:20:10
|8
|David Neumer (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:22:16
|9
|Brian Conlon
|0:28:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfredo Delossantos (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:37:02
|2
|Anthony Robinson
|0:03:01
|3
|Dane Pilon (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|0:05:05
|4
|Robert Puckett (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:06:47
|5
|Gregory Damerow
|0:07:40
|6
|helman roman
|0:08:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Douglas Schneebeck (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|0:57:59
|DNS
|Aaron Baker
|DNS
|Jay LaPointe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Peace (Hi -Tech Bikes)
|0:37:20
|2
|Ryan Boyle (Team Roger C Peace)
|0:01:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Lamperti (Team Swift)
|0:13:58
|2
|William Bobrow (Better Cycling of Louisville)
|0:00:10
|3
|Grover Rozek (Team Bicycles Plus)
|0:00:13
|4
|Gianni Lamperti (Team Swift)
|0:00:21
|5
|Alex Morton (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|0:00:33
|6
|Peter Kiernan
|0:00:40
|7
|Kerem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:00:42
|8
|Colton Villa
|0:00:50
|9
|David Heath (Frazier Cycling)
|0:00:51
|10
|Tyler Reynolds (Pella Bike Racing)
|0:00:53
|11
|Nick Carter (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:07
|12
|Luciano Hasko (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:17
|13
|Michael Garrison (Junior Flyers)
|0:01:18
|14
|Lachlan Hovius (AAA Cycling Team)
|0:01:18
|15
|Gerard Josulevicz (Vortex Cycling Club)
|0:01:24
|16
|Carlos Guzman
|0:01:25
|17
|Iain Mackeith (National Capital Velo Club)
|0:01:26
|18
|Osvaldo Mora (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|0:01:44
|19
|W. Harrison Nguy (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:45
|20
|Mitchell Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:01:46
|21
|Sam Tullis (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:55
|22
|Gregorino Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)
|0:02:04
|23
|Samuel Kristy (Dominion Cycling and Tri Club)
|0:02:06
|24
|Sean Branyon (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:08
|25
|Nicholas Petrov (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|0:02:10
|26
|Ethan Peterson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:02:17
|27
|Garrett McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:39
|28
|Peter Swinand (Club Bicicletta)
|0:02:42
|29
|Jackson Mehr (TBTS Junior Cycling)
|0:02:42
|30
|Gunnar Garriques
|0:02:55
|31
|Ian Tweedie (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:03:25
|32
|Reece Latham (Junior Flyers)
|0:03:57
|33
|jozef meyers
|0:04:10
|34
|William Goodson (Trace Bikes)
|0:04:18
|35
|Keaton Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
|0:08:20
|36
|Elias Dietrich (Junior Flyers)
|0:09:22
|DNS
|Brody McDonald (Celo Pacific)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean McELroy (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:11:54
|2
|Kevin Goguen (C.F. Racing)
|0:00:37
|3
|Nolan Herzog
|0:00:37
|4
|Christopher Welch (Motion Elite)
|0:00:48
|5
|Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:00:48
|6
|Sandor Delgado (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:00:51
|7
|Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:00:56
|8
|Nicholas McKey (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:00:56
|9
|Robert Comfort (West Coast Cycling p)
|0:00:59
|10
|Hans Vandenberg (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:01
|11
|Ben Cook (Team Swift)
|0:01:03
|12
|Jules Gilliam (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:01:05
|13
|Conor Schunk (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:09
|14
|Liam Holowesko (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:12
|15
|Andrew Schmidt (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:01:19
|16
|Jacob Skrip (JVR Sports)
|0:01:21
|17
|Sam Margolis (Vortex Cycling Club)
|0:01:22
|18
|Eben Horacek
|0:01:27
|19
|Samuel Kophazi (Les Amis)
|0:01:28
|20
|Stephen Sodergren (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:01:29
|21
|Michael Mace
|0:01:32
|22
|Trevor Christofferson (International Christian Cycling Club)
|0:01:32
|23
|Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:34
|24
|Kristopher Sally (Les Amis)
|0:01:40
|25
|Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:01:41
|26
|Beatty Wolverton (Les Amis)
|0:01:44
|27
|Davis Branyon (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:49
|28
|Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:55
|29
|Diego Arana (Beverly Bike)
|0:01:58
|30
|Trent Bielaszka (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:02:04
|31
|Arvin Jansen (Trace Bikes)
|0:02:07
|32
|Samuel Spende (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:02:08
|33
|Samuel Hill (Davis Bike Club)
|0:02:08
|34
|Jacob Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)
|0:02:19
|35
|Eric Calder (Les Amis)
|0:02:23
|36
|Jack Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:02:29
|37
|Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:02:33
|38
|Garrett Zueger (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:02:39
|39
|Nicholas Townes (Les Amis)
|0:02:44
|40
|Xavier Szigethy (High Voltage Racing and Recreation)
|0:02:45
|41
|Dominic Falter (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc)
|0:02:47
|42
|Kevin Kato
|0:02:49
|43
|Kyle Fiori (Davis Bike Club)
|0:02:52
|44
|Sean McCarthy (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:03:02
|45
|Emile Therrien (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|0:03:03
|46
|Matthew Jogodnik (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:03:04
|47
|Parker Powell (Quantum Mesa Cycles)
|0:03:09
|48
|Ian Anderson (Bicycle-Heaven)
|0:03:16
|49
|Abe Latorre (T Town Express)
|0:03:18
|50
|Chris Derby (Monticello Velo Club)
|0:03:24
|51
|Wyatt Cote (Farm Team Cycling)
|0:03:27
|52
|Joseph Murdock (Prochain Cycling)
|0:03:32
|53
|Kyle Izzo (Sammy's Bike)
|0:03:49
|54
|Aditya Gummadi (Junior Flyers)
|0:03:55
|55
|Hunter Smith (AAA Cycling Team)
|0:04:03
|56
|Ryan Patton (Dominion Cycling and Tri Club)
|0:04:13
|57
|ZION DOWLING (CRIME STOPPERS)
|0:04:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Costa (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:25:50
|2
|Gage Hecht (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:00:37
|3
|Ian McShane (Clarksville Schwinn)
|0:01:14
|4
|Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:20
|5
|Brandon McNulty (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:01:20
|6
|Christopher Blevins (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:24
|7
|Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:31
|8
|Jason Saltzman (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:01:52
|9
|Jordan Marhanka (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)
|0:01:52
|10
|Tom Dudzik (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:54
|11
|Eric Oien (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)
|0:01:57
|12
|Grant McElroy (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:02:02
|13
|Nicholas Garcia (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:02:07
|14
|Michael Hernandez (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:12
|15
|Tommy Lucas (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:13
|16
|Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing)
|17
|Evan East (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:15
|18
|Garrett Marking (Chico Corsa Cycling Team)
|0:02:17
|19
|Logan Zueger (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:02:23
|20
|Ian Clarke
|0:02:29
|21
|Kenneth Englert (Bike America Racing Elite Development Team)
|0:02:33
|22
|Cameron Beard (Hutch's - Slocom - Co Motion)
|0:02:38
|23
|Samuel Rosenberg (Hutch's - Slocom - Co Motion)
|0:02:44
|24
|Gavin Hoover (Team Velosport Club)
|0:02:48
|25
|Jonathan Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus)
|0:02:48
|26
|Spencer Petrov (Prochain Cycling)
|0:02:50
|27
|Daniel Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)
|0:02:50
|28
|Bo Knickman (VRC)
|0:02:53
|29
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:57
|30
|Adam Alvarez (LUX Pro Development)
|0:03:10
|31
|Sebastian York (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:03:19
|32
|Christian Husband (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)
|0:03:20
|33
|Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:03:23
|34
|Nicholas Castellano (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:03:24
|35
|Ian Baun (UPMC)
|0:03:27
|36
|Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists)
|0:03:38
|37
|Ian Garrison (Junior Flyers)
|0:03:42
|38
|Hayden Blom (Monticello Velo Club)
|0:03:45
|39
|Tanner Browne (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)
|0:03:48
|40
|Clayton McGrath (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:04:01
|41
|Davis Dombrowski (Dominion - Falcon Bank)
|0:04:01
|42
|Connor Herrington (KingRacingGroup)
|0:04:05
|43
|Nicholas McRight (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:04:07
|44
|Willem deBoer (UPMC)
|0:04:08
|45
|Michael Hocking (The Foundation for Responsible Cycling)
|0:04:10
|46
|DEVIN REAVIS (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:04:16
|47
|Kyle Kato (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
|0:04:19
|48
|Noah Beggs (PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team)
|0:04:25
|49
|Dylan Gray (Williams Racing Academy)
|0:04:30
|50
|Noah BaderFourney (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:04:32
|51
|Thomas Revard (KCV Cycling Club)
|0:04:34
|52
|Sean Rice (Young Medalists)
|0:04:38
|53
|Nathan Clair (High Voltage Racing and Recreation)
|0:04:39
|54
|Jacques de Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:04:47
|55
|Nick Oestreich (Junior Flyers)
|0:04:49
|56
|Josue Perez (BOOM Development Team)
|0:04:50
|57
|Alexander Dorschner (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:04:50
|58
|Gavin Haley (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:05:04
|59
|chaz hogenauer (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:05:07
|60
|Alexander Dijkema (Frazier Cycling)
|0:05:07
|61
|Lucas Weyand (Classic Cycles)
|0:05:13
|62
|Julio Revoredo
|0:05:17
|63
|Jake Thompson (HPC)
|0:05:20
|64
|Jim Baskin (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:05:23
|65
|Cameron Bellian (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:05:24
|66
|Alec Porter (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:05:28
|67
|Spencer Virtue (Monticello Velo Club)
|0:05:31
|68
|William Luce (Les Amis)
|0:05:34
|69
|Phillip Truppelli (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:05:42
|70
|Samuele Bianchi (Chicago Velo Campus)
|0:05:45
|71
|Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club)
|0:05:47
|72
|Hugh Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:05:57
|73
|Justin Bird (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:05:58
|74
|James Brookshire (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:06:01
|75
|Nikos Hessert (xXx Racing)
|0:06:10
|76
|Bret Izzo (Sammy's Bike)
|0:06:14
|77
|Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:07:09
|78
|Stuart Cole (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:07:14
|79
|Parker Haney (Frazier Cycling)
|0:08:28
|80
|Isaac Drew
|0:08:54
|81
|Robert Anderson (Monticello Velo Club)
|0:09:03
|82
|Parker Goodson (Trace Bikes)
|0:09:04
|83
|Seth Fickel
|0:09:15
|84
|Joseph Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)
|0:09:45
|85
|Maxx Hall (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:09:55
|86
|Jonas Wood (Trace Bikes)
|0:10:21
|87
|Matthew Dailey (Davis Bike Club)
|0:10:33
|88
|Sam MillerPoling (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:10:55
|DNS
|Wyatt Drake (Farm Team Cycling)
|DNS
|John Gilbert (Interactive Metronome Development)
|DNS
|Broderick Hartley (D3DEVO)
|DNS
|Stuart Mcknight (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|DNS
|Liam Panero (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)
|DNS
|Robert Wright
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Dessau (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:25:23
|2
|Zeke Mostov (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:00:07
|3
|Jordan Cullen (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:00:12
|4
|Tyler Schwartz (VRC)
|0:00:36
|5
|Logan Owen (California Giant Cycling)
|0:00:42
|6
|Curtis White
|0:00:46
|7
|William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:00:47
|8
|JAKE SILVERBERG (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:07
|9
|Stephen Bassett (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|0:01:09
|10
|Geoffrey Curran (VRC)
|0:01:15
|11
|Jonathon Schilling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:26
|12
|Miguel Bryon (BOOM Development Team)
|0:01:31
|13
|Rudyard Peterson (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc)
|0:01:37
|14
|Diego Binatena (Swami's Cycling Club)
|0:01:39
|14
|Brendan Rhim (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
|16
|Peter Goguen (C.F. Racing)
|0:01:46
|17
|Peter Vollers (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
|0:01:53
|18
|Justin Oien (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)
|0:01:53
|19
|Philip O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:58
|20
|Richard Rainville (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:02:06
|21
|Casey Braga (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:02:10
|22
|Samuel Cerruti (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:12
|23
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:02:17
|24
|Noah Granigan (C.F. Racing)
|0:02:17
|25
|Nathan Rico (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)
|0:02:22
|26
|Colin Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:02:22
|27
|Charlie Hough (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)
|0:02:23
|28
|Gregory Ratzell (Young Medalists)
|0:02:25
|29
|Andres Alayon (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:02:25
|30
|Max O'Neal (Herriott Sports Performance)
|0:02:30
|31
|Noah Williams (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:31
|32
|Efren Flores (VRC)
|0:02:31
|33
|Gunner Dygert (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:02:38
|34
|Carlo Villarreal (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:40
|35
|Evan Hartig (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc)
|0:02:43
|36
|Nicholas Torraca (Elbowz Racing p)
|0:02:45
|37
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|0:02:46
|38
|Ian McMullen (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|0:02:48
|39
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:48
|40
|Austin Vincent (C.F. Racing)
|0:02:49
|41
|Earl Gage (Scalo Veloce)
|0:02:49
|42
|Chad Young (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:02:51
|43
|Daniel Gay (VRC)
|0:02:52
|44
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:02:53
|45
|Alex Bumpers (Dallas Racing)
|46
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:02:54
|47
|John Murdock (Prochain Cycling)
|0:02:56
|48
|Jonah Tannos (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:56
|49
|Trevor Ellsworth (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:57
|50
|Sam Damphousse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:02:58
|51
|Shane Scoggin (HPC)
|0:02:59
|52
|Jack McCann (Prochain Cycling)
|0:03:04
|53
|Robert Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)
|0:03:07
|54
|Ansel Dickey (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
|0:03:12
|55
|Frankie Gonzalez (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:03:14
|56
|Josey Weik (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:03:16
|57
|Fletcher Lydick (Frazier Cycling)
|0:03:22
|58
|Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:03:25
|59
|Jacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:03:27
|60
|Brandon Pruett (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)
|0:03:38
|61
|Douglas Hall (Swami's Cycling Club)
|0:03:38
|62
|Nolan Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)
|0:03:41
|63
|Zachary Nehr (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:03:45
|64
|David Lombardo (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:03:48
|65
|Lance Eddis-Finbow (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:03:51
|66
|Jake Schneidewind (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|0:03:58
|67
|Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Assoc)
|0:04:03
|68
|Luke Broadwell (Junior Flyers)
|0:04:10
|69
|Sammy Moseley (Century Road Club Development Foundation)
|0:04:13
|70
|Ryan Kingsolver (Bpdstudios)
|0:04:16
|71
|Daniel Svedberg (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:04:17
|72
|david duquette (Carolina Break)
|0:04:18
|73
|William Pestcoe (Young Medalists)
|0:04:19
|74
|Tyler Roberts (International Christian Cycling)
|0:04:21
|75
|Peter Davis (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:04:28
|76
|Connor Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)
|0:04:29
|77
|Taylor Skinner (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:04:30
|78
|Michael Gaines (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:04:30
|79
|beau boggs (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:04:31
|80
|Andrew Biscardi (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|0:04:33
|81
|Robert Archer (Southern Elite)
|0:04:34
|82
|Grayson Brookshire (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:04:37
|83
|Zachary Smith (Dallas Racing)
|0:04:42
|84
|Nathaniel Morse (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:04:46
|85
|Derek Cote (Farm Team Cycling)
|0:04:48
|86
|Sawyer currie (DNA Racing)
|0:04:49
|87
|Dimitri Lemus (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)
|0:04:53
|88
|Garrison Horton (Cadence Cyclery)
|0:04:54
|89
|Skyler Mackey (Team Soundpony)
|0:04:59
|90
|Ian Whaley (Bethel Cycle Sport Club)
|0:05:01
|91
|Trevor Rolette (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|92
|Jonah MeadVanCort (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
|0:05:02
|93
|Kenneth Gonzales (Team Swift)
|0:05:04
|94
|Kyle Berlind (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:05:20
|95
|jefferey may (Dallas Racing)
|0:05:22
|96
|Andrew Fleming (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:05:34
|97
|David Hart (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:05:37
|97
|Anthony Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Team)
|99
|Austin Schouman (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:05:39
|100
|Eliot Childs (GP Velotek)
|0:05:43
|101
|Raymond Reisen (Skylands Cycling)
|0:05:56
|102
|Steven Turney (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:05:58
|103
|Ben OMalley (xXx Racing)
|0:06:13
|104
|Zander Guzy-Sprague (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)
|0:06:15
|105
|Spencer Downing
|0:06:19
|106
|Pedro Zaragoza
|0:07:02
|107
|Karoly Godo (KingRacingGroup)
|0:07:16
|108
|Joseph Tarnowski (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:07:17
|109
|Kyle Mindick (xXx Racing)
|0:07:35
|110
|Keane Brennan (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)
|0:08:12
|111
|Eric Paulos (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:09:02
|112
|Brian Gaines (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:09:20
|113
|Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)
|0:09:41
|114
|Kevin Baumann (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:13:06
|115
|Garrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:13:58
|DNS
|Connor Brown (Bike America Racing Elite Development Team)
|DNS
|Maxx Chance (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|DNS
|Justin Griffin (Velosport Racing)
|DNS
|Chaz Lane (San Tan Racing)
|DNS
|Ian McPherson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|DNS
|Imari Miller (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|DNS
|Paul (PJ) Price (Globalbike Racing)
|DNS
|Jeremy Purchase (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|DNS
|Dakota Schaeffer (Young Medalists)
|DNS
|Alden Suokko (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
|DNS
|Seth Veenbaas (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)
|DNS
|Davis Wilkey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|DNF
|Samuel Caroca (The Foundation for Responsible Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karissa Whitsell (US Paralympic)
|0:37:22
|1
|Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)
|2
|Shawn Cheshire
|0:00:41
|2
|Jennifer Triplett (Boulder Orthopedics)
|3
|Rachael Scdoris
|0:00:38
|3
|Lisa Turnbull
|4
|Catherine Dickson (Team Winded)
|0:01:56
|4
|Kara Vatthauer (USA)
|5
|Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club)
|0:08:50
|5
|kathryn woodford
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Jones (Globalbike Racing)
|0:34:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Whitmore
|0:33:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Fisher (Union Bay Cycling)
|0:33:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greta Neimanas (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:30:29
|2
|Samantha Heinrich (West Coast Cycling p)
|0:01:28
|DNS
|Christine Wodke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianna Davis (UTAH HANDCYCLE)
|0:38:17
|2
|Alicia Dana (Putney Bicycle Club)
|0:01:03
|3
|Anjii Hanson
|0:09:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thea Rosa (Victory Velo Racing)
|0:43:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beth Hope (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)
|0:22:22
|2
|Kristin Brown
|0:05:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:14:25
|2
|Cheyenne Comer (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:00:25
|3
|Ava Sykes (TBTS Junior Cycling)
|0:00:52
|4
|Viola Hasko (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:39
|5
|Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:48
|6
|Annalise Oestreich (Junior Flyers)
|0:01:48
|7
|Inge Vandenberg (Williams Racing Academy)
|0:02:17
|8
|Emma Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:02:23
|9
|Isabella Brunner (Team Swift)
|0:02:30
|10
|Jayda Bessel (ISCorp Cycling)
|0:02:34
|11
|Samantha McKinnon (Dominion Cycling and Tri Club)
|0:02:36
|12
|Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:03:02
|13
|Veronica Church (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:03:06
|14
|Victoria Brocket (Ethos Racing)
|0:03:36
|15
|Jennifer Mettler
|0:03:58
|16
|Cara King (King's Cyclery Cycling Club)
|0:04:11
|17
|Jaclyn Olsen (Star Track)
|0:04:17
|DNS
|Whitleigh Powell (GS Tenzing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (Farm Team Cycling)
|0:30:10
|2
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|0:00:47
|3
|Chloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc.)
|0:00:49
|4
|Ashlyn Woods (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:01:15
|5
|Abigail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)
|0:01:29
|6
|Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:01:42
|7
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:01:45
|8
|Hannah Green (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:02:06
|9
|Hannah Arensman (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:02:16
|10
|Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:02:18
|11
|Maryann Riley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:02:38
|12
|Madeleine Boutet
|0:02:44
|13
|Zoe Mullins (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:03:26
|14
|Morgan McKey (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:03:39
|15
|Marta Morris (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:03:49
|16
|Danielle Mullis (JET Cycling)
|0:04:04
|17
|Frances Sledge
|0:04:16
|18
|Marjolein Pawlus (Cycle Sport Concepts Tampa)
|0:04:51
|19
|Kieran Devere (Stevens Bicycle Racing)
|0:04:58
|20
|Mackenzie Green (Bio Wheels Racing)
|0:05:03
|21
|Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing)
|0:05:12
|22
|Jenny Lucke (Naked Women's Racing)
|0:05:18
|23
|Diana Ramos (Junior Flyers)
|0:05:36
|24
|Hannah McDade (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:05:57
|25
|Phelan Purnell
|0:06:25
|26
|Emily Abraham (Team Swift)
|0:06:28
|27
|Victoria Kanizer (JET Cycling)
|0:06:51
|28
|Madeleine Haney (Frazier Cycling)
|0:08:27
|29
|Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling)
|0:08:36
|30
|Hannah Polenske
|0:09:58
|31
|Allyson Hurst (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:11:29
|32
|charlotte mcadams (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:13:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:30:40
|2
|Janelle Cole (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:00:02
|3
|Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:00:07
|4
|Kelly Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)
|0:00:19
|5
|Sara Youmans (Stranamanti Cycling)
|0:00:24
|6
|Laurel Rathbun (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:00:30
|7
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|0:00:34
|8
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|0:01:44
|9
|Ellen Noble (C.F. Racing)
|0:01:48
|10
|Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:01:57
|11
|Savannah Adams (Front Rangers Cycling Club)
|0:02:52
|12
|Zoe Reeves (Einstein Racing)
|0:03:01
|13
|Nadia Latzgo (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:03:03
|14
|Christina Koeppe (Team TIBCO II)
|0:04:00
|15
|Tara McCormick (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:04:29
|16
|Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists)
|0:05:02
|17
|Karen Brocket (JET Cycling)
|0:06:14
|18
|Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:07:31
|19
|Victoria Haney (Frazier Cycling)
|0:09:02
|20
|Emily Neice (Spin Zone Racing)
|0:10:19
|DNS
|Emily Bramel (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNS
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|DNS
|Rachael Jensen (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc)
|DNS
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
