Loader claims elite men's time trial title

Many titles awarded in USA championships

Full Results

Men - Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:36:20
2Christopher Barton (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:35
3James Peterman (Sonic Boom Racing)0:00:46
4Cameron Cogburn (CCB)0:00:50
5Paul Martin (Panther)0:00:50
6Tim Mulvihill (The Contender Club)0:00:54
7Michael Margarite (Stan's NoTubes P)0:00:55
8Brant Speed (Pedal Hard Cycling)0:01:04
9Stephen (Cody) Haroldsen (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:01:08
10Timothy Mitchell (CCB)0:01:10
11David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:12
12Stefan Rothe (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:01:20
13Nicholas Kimpton (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:22
14Winston David (The 706 Project)0:01:27
15Jonathan Jacob (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:31
16Blair Berbert (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:01:31
17Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p)0:01:32
18Alex Vanias (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:01:38
19David Wenger (Super Squadra)0:01:51
20Andrew Seitz (Panther)0:01:51
21Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Club)0:01:54
22Shawn Gravois (The 706 Project)0:01:56
23Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)0:02:00
24David Bailey (Truckee Bicycle Team)0:02:00
25Ariel Herrmann (Metromint Cycling)0:02:02
26Daniel Casper (Revolution Cycle)0:02:10
27Adam Koble0:02:14
28Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)0:02:18
29Clayton Feldman0:02:19
30Ian Stanford (Revolution Cycle)0:02:23
31Daniel Lam (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
32James Schurman (Champion System p)0:02:24
33Zack Allison (Think Finance p)0:02:25
34Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle)0:02:26
35Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p)0:02:29
36Adam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)0:02:32
37Ryan Shanahan0:02:32
38Colby Ricker (Sonic Boom Racing)0:02:35
39George Cyrus (White Mountain Road Club)0:02:37
40Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:38
41Coulton Hartrich (Astellas Cycling Club)0:02:40
42Jeffery Otto (Scarlet Fire)0:02:44
43Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:02:51
44William Buick (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:02:54
45John Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))0:02:55
46Andrew Toftoy (Revolution Cycle)0:03:01
47Jonathan DAlba (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:03:05
48Bryce Mead (Mead's Bike Shop)0:03:05
49Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS)0:03:15
50Matt Bole (Team Dayton Bicycling)0:03:16
51Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:03:17
52Justin Maciekowicz (Metro East Cycling)0:03:18
53Scott Catanzaro (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc)0:03:19
54Shane Braley (Champion System p)0:03:19
55Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:03:24
57Jordan Diekema (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:03:27
58Jonathan Atwell (Panther)0:03:28
59Cory Greenberg (VRC)0:03:34
60Daniel Ajer (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))0:03:52
61Graham Garber (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)0:03:57
62Tim Mulrooney (Synergy)0:04:00
63Isaac Neff0:04:02
64Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Cycling Club)0:04:05
65Matthew Brooks (Team Novo Nordisk)0:04:11
66Alex Cox (CCB)0:04:20
67Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:04:27
68Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United)0:04:37
69Curtis Bice (Trek Midwest Team)0:04:38
70Tristin Bentzler (Synergy)0:04:43
71Jesse Collins-Davies (Magnus)0:04:58
72Jeffrey Gelt (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)0:05:12
73Levon Kalemkiarian (Revolution Cycle)0:05:17
74Michael Norton (Janesville Velo Club)0:05:18
75Seth Eckert (Trek Midwest Team)0:05:50
76Jedadiah Schaller (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)0:05:51
77Brian Turany (MadCity Velo Club)0:05:54
78Vince Rosetta (Synergy)0:06:10
79Mark Caron (Momentum Barracuda Cycling)0:06:17
80Randal Warren (xXx Racing)0:07:03
81jeff lamay0:07:04
82Scott Shapiro (Magnus)0:19:00
DNSStefano Barberi (California Giant Cycling)
DNSBilly Jones (ISCorp Cycling)
DNSTimothy Rugg (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
DNSBen Spies (Elbowz Racing p)
DNSTy Tuttle (Sonic Boom Racing)
DNSCamilo Zambrano (Sonic Boom Racing)
DNFKurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)

Men - BVI
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clark Rachfal (Tachycardia Racing)0:33:52
1David Swanson (Sabino Cycles Racing)
2Anders Swanson (Litespeed-BMW)0:00:43
2Chester Triplett (Team Roger C Peace)
3Stephen Harris0:01:14
3Gregory Miller (KnoxVelo Club)
4Kevin Meyers (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:01:38
4Kurt Page (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
5lance footer (Finish Strong)0:02:26
5Matthew Russell (Scenic City Velo)
6Adam Vanderburg (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:02:54
6Tim Willison
7Ivan Castro (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)0:05:14
7Richard Kirby (Pre-Reg.com)
8Gregory Hoffman (EBS Racing Club)0:05:27
8timothy jones
9Karl Erickson (Speedfix Racing p)0:05:34
9Larry Gunter
10Robert Mangus (Jackalope Velo)0:05:47
10Davian Robinson (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)

Men - C1 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)0:32:40

Men - C2 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Keith (US Paracycling)0:30:20
2Richard Cook0:09:05
3William Reynolds0:10:44

Men - C3 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Rose0:30:37
2Jason Paxton (Paralyzed Veterans of America)0:01:36
3Joseph Berenyi (ABD Cycling Club)0:02:05
4Jason Kimball (Ride 2 Recovery)0:03:17
5Frank Matzke0:12:13

Men - C4 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Copsey (Wired Athletes)0:35:55
2Jeffrey Martin (Cycling Without Limbits)0:00:44
3Sam Kavanagh (Cycling Without Limbits)0:01:56
4Aaron Trent (Team Roger C Peace)0:03:00
5steve kelly (DNA Cycling-UT)0:03:31
6Noah Middlestaedt (Revolution Cycle)0:05:33
7David Peurye-Hissong (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc.)0:06:23
8Justin Widhalm0:06:31
9Brian Wacik (Lehigh Wheelmen Assoc)0:06:38
10Charles McDonald (Covington-Newport Cycling)0:09:23
11Weldon Latham0:18:12

Men - C5 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)0:36:46
2Christopher Murphy (Team Velosport Club)0:00:53
3Jordan Bressler (Old Town Bicycle (OTB))0:01:59
4Bruce Gordon (Pista Elite)0:05:35
5Zachary Linhardt (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:07:21
6Jason Griffin (Team Roger C Peace)0:08:19

Men - H1 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Groulx (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:43:55
2Anthony Pedeferri (Team Roger C Peace)0:00:34
3Delmon Dunston0:14:20

Men - H2 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Lachenauer (Team Roger C Peace)0:32:51
2Matthew Updike (US Handcycling)0:00:24
3David Randall (Team Roger C Peace)0:00:46
4Scott Sweet (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:06:15
5Geoff Hopkins (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:07:31
6Sam Tabaka0:09:27
7Craig Cornwall (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:09:28
8jacob freeland (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:09:32
9Matthew Robinson (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:10:17
10Daniel DeWitt0:11:32
11Michael Bishop (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:27:22

Men - H3 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Davis (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:33:53
2Seth Arseneau (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:01:12
3Butch Martin0:02:23
4owen Daniels0:06:11
5Jeffrey Snover (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:06:19
6Charles Swaim0:09:45
7Dennis Clark0:20:10
8David Neumer (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:22:16
9Brian Conlon0:28:08

Men - H4 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfredo Delossantos (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:37:02
2Anthony Robinson0:03:01
3Dane Pilon (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)0:05:05
4Robert Puckett (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:06:47
5Gregory Damerow0:07:40
6helman roman0:08:07

Men - T1 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Douglas Schneebeck (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)0:57:59
DNSAaron Baker
DNSJay LaPointe

Men - T2 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Peace (Hi -Tech Bikes)0:37:20
2Ryan Boyle (Team Roger C Peace)0:01:51

Men - Junior - 10--12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Lamperti (Team Swift)0:13:58
2William Bobrow (Better Cycling of Louisville)0:00:10
3Grover Rozek (Team Bicycles Plus)0:00:13
4Gianni Lamperti (Team Swift)0:00:21
5Alex Morton (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)0:00:33
6Peter Kiernan0:00:40
7Kerem Ayhan (Somerset Wheelmen)0:00:42
8Colton Villa0:00:50
9David Heath (Frazier Cycling)0:00:51
10Tyler Reynolds (Pella Bike Racing)0:00:53
11Nick Carter (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:07
12Luciano Hasko (Frazier Cycling)0:01:17
13Michael Garrison (Junior Flyers)0:01:18
14Lachlan Hovius (AAA Cycling Team)0:01:18
15Gerard Josulevicz (Vortex Cycling Club)0:01:24
16Carlos Guzman0:01:25
17Iain Mackeith (National Capital Velo Club)0:01:26
18Osvaldo Mora (Bahati Foundation-CA)0:01:44
19W. Harrison Nguy (Frazier Cycling)0:01:45
20Mitchell Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:01:46
21Sam Tullis (Frazier Cycling)0:01:55
22Gregorino Cordasco (Liberty Cycle)0:02:04
23Samuel Kristy (Dominion Cycling and Tri Club)0:02:06
24Sean Branyon (Frazier Cycling)0:02:08
25Nicholas Petrov (Cincinnati Cyclocross)0:02:10
26Ethan Peterson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:17
27Garrett McNear (Red Zone Cycling)0:02:39
28Peter Swinand (Club Bicicletta)0:02:42
29Jackson Mehr (TBTS Junior Cycling)0:02:42
30Gunnar Garriques0:02:55
31Ian Tweedie (ISCorp Cycling)0:03:25
32Reece Latham (Junior Flyers)0:03:57
33jozef meyers0:04:10
34William Goodson (Trace Bikes)0:04:18
35Keaton Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)0:08:20
36Elias Dietrich (Junior Flyers)0:09:22
DNSBrody McDonald (Celo Pacific)

Men - Junior - 13--14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean McELroy (Team Specialized Racing)0:11:54
2Kevin Goguen (C.F. Racing)0:00:37
3Nolan Herzog0:00:37
4Christopher Welch (Motion Elite)0:00:48
5Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:00:48
6Sandor Delgado (Interactive Metronome Development)0:00:51
7Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling)0:00:56
8Nicholas McKey (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:00:56
9Robert Comfort (West Coast Cycling p)0:00:59
10Hans Vandenberg (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:01
11Ben Cook (Team Swift)0:01:03
12Jules Gilliam (Team Specialized Racing)0:01:05
13Conor Schunk (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:09
14Liam Holowesko (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:12
15Andrew Schmidt (ISCorp Cycling)0:01:19
16Jacob Skrip (JVR Sports)0:01:21
17Sam Margolis (Vortex Cycling Club)0:01:22
18Eben Horacek0:01:27
19Samuel Kophazi (Les Amis)0:01:28
20Stephen Sodergren (ISCorp Cycling)0:01:29
21Michael Mace0:01:32
22Trevor Christofferson (International Christian Cycling Club)0:01:32
23Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:34
24Kristopher Sally (Les Amis)0:01:40
25Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)0:01:41
26Beatty Wolverton (Les Amis)0:01:44
27Davis Branyon (Frazier Cycling)0:01:49
28Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:55
29Diego Arana (Beverly Bike)0:01:58
30Trent Bielaszka (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:02:04
31Arvin Jansen (Trace Bikes)0:02:07
32Samuel Spende (ISCorp Cycling)0:02:08
33Samuel Hill (Davis Bike Club)0:02:08
34Jacob Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)0:02:19
35Eric Calder (Les Amis)0:02:23
36Jack Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:02:29
37Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)0:02:33
38Garrett Zueger (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:02:39
39Nicholas Townes (Les Amis)0:02:44
40Xavier Szigethy (High Voltage Racing and Recreation)0:02:45
41Dominic Falter (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc)0:02:47
42Kevin Kato0:02:49
43Kyle Fiori (Davis Bike Club)0:02:52
44Sean McCarthy (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:03:02
45Emile Therrien (VeloBrew Cycling Club)0:03:03
46Matthew Jogodnik (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:03:04
47Parker Powell (Quantum Mesa Cycles)0:03:09
48Ian Anderson (Bicycle-Heaven)0:03:16
49Abe Latorre (T Town Express)0:03:18
50Chris Derby (Monticello Velo Club)0:03:24
51Wyatt Cote (Farm Team Cycling)0:03:27
52Joseph Murdock (Prochain Cycling)0:03:32
53Kyle Izzo (Sammy's Bike)0:03:49
54Aditya Gummadi (Junior Flyers)0:03:55
55Hunter Smith (AAA Cycling Team)0:04:03
56Ryan Patton (Dominion Cycling and Tri Club)0:04:13
57ZION DOWLING (CRIME STOPPERS)0:04:59

Men - Junior - 15--16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:25:50
2Gage Hecht (Team Specialized Racing)0:00:37
3Ian McShane (Clarksville Schwinn)0:01:14
4Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:20
5Brandon McNulty (White Mountain Road Club)0:01:20
6Christopher Blevins (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:24
7Ethan Reynolds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:31
8Jason Saltzman (Team Specialized Racing)0:01:52
9Jordan Marhanka (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)0:01:52
10Tom Dudzik (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:54
11Eric Oien (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)0:01:57
12Grant McElroy (Team Specialized Racing)0:02:02
13Nicholas Garcia (Interactive Metronome Development)0:02:07
14Michael Hernandez (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:12
15Tommy Lucas (Bear Development Team)0:02:13
16Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing)
17Evan East (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:15
18Garrett Marking (Chico Corsa Cycling Team)0:02:17
19Logan Zueger (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:02:23
20Ian Clarke0:02:29
21Kenneth Englert (Bike America Racing Elite Development Team)0:02:33
22Cameron Beard (Hutch's - Slocom - Co Motion)0:02:38
23Samuel Rosenberg (Hutch's - Slocom - Co Motion)0:02:44
24Gavin Hoover (Team Velosport Club)0:02:48
25Jonathan Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus)0:02:48
26Spencer Petrov (Prochain Cycling)0:02:50
27Daniel Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)0:02:50
28Bo Knickman (VRC)0:02:53
29Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:57
30Adam Alvarez (LUX Pro Development)0:03:10
31Sebastian York (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:19
32Christian Husband (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)0:03:20
33Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:03:23
34Nicholas Castellano (Team Specialized Racing)0:03:24
35Ian Baun (UPMC)0:03:27
36Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists)0:03:38
37Ian Garrison (Junior Flyers)0:03:42
38Hayden Blom (Monticello Velo Club)0:03:45
39Tanner Browne (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)0:03:48
40Clayton McGrath (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:04:01
41Davis Dombrowski (Dominion - Falcon Bank)0:04:01
42Connor Herrington (KingRacingGroup)0:04:05
43Nicholas McRight (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:04:07
44Willem deBoer (UPMC)0:04:08
45Michael Hocking (The Foundation for Responsible Cycling)0:04:10
46DEVIN REAVIS (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:04:16
47Kyle Kato (Rasmussen Bike Shop)0:04:19
48Noah Beggs (PDX DEVO Junior Cycling Team)0:04:25
49Dylan Gray (Williams Racing Academy)0:04:30
50Noah BaderFourney (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:04:32
51Thomas Revard (KCV Cycling Club)0:04:34
52Sean Rice (Young Medalists)0:04:38
53Nathan Clair (High Voltage Racing and Recreation)0:04:39
54Jacques de Curnou (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:04:47
55Nick Oestreich (Junior Flyers)0:04:49
56Josue Perez (BOOM Development Team)0:04:50
57Alexander Dorschner (ISCorp Cycling)0:04:50
58Gavin Haley (ISCorp Cycling)0:05:04
59chaz hogenauer (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:05:07
60Alexander Dijkema (Frazier Cycling)0:05:07
61Lucas Weyand (Classic Cycles)0:05:13
62Julio Revoredo0:05:17
63Jake Thompson (HPC)0:05:20
64Jim Baskin (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:05:23
65Cameron Bellian (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:24
66Alec Porter (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:05:28
67Spencer Virtue (Monticello Velo Club)0:05:31
68William Luce (Les Amis)0:05:34
69Phillip Truppelli (Somerset Wheelmen)0:05:42
70Samuele Bianchi (Chicago Velo Campus)0:05:45
71Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club)0:05:47
72Hugh Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:05:57
73Justin Bird (Red Zone Cycling)0:05:58
74James Brookshire (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:06:01
75Nikos Hessert (xXx Racing)0:06:10
76Bret Izzo (Sammy's Bike)0:06:14
77Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Club)0:07:09
78Stuart Cole (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:07:14
79Parker Haney (Frazier Cycling)0:08:28
80Isaac Drew0:08:54
81Robert Anderson (Monticello Velo Club)0:09:03
82Parker Goodson (Trace Bikes)0:09:04
83Seth Fickel0:09:15
84Joseph Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)0:09:45
85Maxx Hall (ISCorp Cycling)0:09:55
86Jonas Wood (Trace Bikes)0:10:21
87Matthew Dailey (Davis Bike Club)0:10:33
88Sam MillerPoling (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:10:55
DNSWyatt Drake (Farm Team Cycling)
DNSJohn Gilbert (Interactive Metronome Development)
DNSBroderick Hartley (D3DEVO)
DNSStuart Mcknight (Boulder Junior Cycling)
DNSLiam Panero (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)
DNSRobert Wright

Men - Junior - 17--18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Dessau (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:25:23
2Zeke Mostov (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:00:07
3Jordan Cullen (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:00:12
4Tyler Schwartz (VRC)0:00:36
5Logan Owen (California Giant Cycling)0:00:42
6Curtis White0:00:46
7William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:00:47
8JAKE SILVERBERG (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:07
9Stephen Bassett (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)0:01:09
10Geoffrey Curran (VRC)0:01:15
11Jonathon Schilling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:26
12Miguel Bryon (BOOM Development Team)0:01:31
13Rudyard Peterson (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc)0:01:37
14Diego Binatena (Swami's Cycling Club)0:01:39
14Brendan Rhim (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
16Peter Goguen (C.F. Racing)0:01:46
17Peter Vollers (Woodstock Bicycle Club)0:01:53
18Justin Oien (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)0:01:53
19Philip O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:58
20Richard Rainville (ISCorp Cycling)0:02:06
21Casey Braga (Interactive Metronome Development)0:02:10
22Samuel Cerruti (Bear Development Team)0:02:12
23Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club)0:02:17
24Noah Granigan (C.F. Racing)0:02:17
25Nathan Rico (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)0:02:22
26Colin Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)0:02:22
27Charlie Hough (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)0:02:23
28Gregory Ratzell (Young Medalists)0:02:25
29Andres Alayon (Interactive Metronome Development)0:02:25
30Max O'Neal (Herriott Sports Performance)0:02:30
31Noah Williams (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:31
32Efren Flores (VRC)0:02:31
33Gunner Dygert (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:02:38
34Carlo Villarreal (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:40
35Evan Hartig (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc)0:02:43
36Nicholas Torraca (Elbowz Racing p)0:02:45
37Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)0:02:46
38Ian McMullen (VeloBrew Cycling Club)0:02:48
39Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:02:48
40Austin Vincent (C.F. Racing)0:02:49
41Earl Gage (Scalo Veloce)0:02:49
42Chad Young (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:02:51
43Daniel Gay (VRC)0:02:52
44Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)0:02:53
45Alex Bumpers (Dallas Racing)
46Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:02:54
47John Murdock (Prochain Cycling)0:02:56
48Jonah Tannos (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:56
49Trevor Ellsworth (Bear Development Team)0:02:57
50Sam Damphousse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:02:58
51Shane Scoggin (HPC)0:02:59
52Jack McCann (Prochain Cycling)0:03:04
53Robert Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)0:03:07
54Ansel Dickey (Woodstock Bicycle Club)0:03:12
55Frankie Gonzalez (Interactive Metronome Development)0:03:14
56Josey Weik (ISCorp Cycling)0:03:16
57Fletcher Lydick (Frazier Cycling)0:03:22
58Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:03:25
59Jacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:03:27
60Brandon Pruett (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)0:03:38
61Douglas Hall (Swami's Cycling Club)0:03:38
62Nolan Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)0:03:41
63Zachary Nehr (ISCorp Cycling)0:03:45
64David Lombardo (ISCorp Cycling)0:03:48
65Lance Eddis-Finbow (White Mountain Road Club)0:03:51
66Jake Schneidewind (Fayetteville Wheelmen)0:03:58
67Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Assoc)0:04:03
68Luke Broadwell (Junior Flyers)0:04:10
69Sammy Moseley (Century Road Club Development Foundation)0:04:13
70Ryan Kingsolver (Bpdstudios)0:04:16
71Daniel Svedberg (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:04:17
72david duquette (Carolina Break)0:04:18
73William Pestcoe (Young Medalists)0:04:19
74Tyler Roberts (International Christian Cycling)0:04:21
75Peter Davis (ISCorp Cycling)0:04:28
76Connor Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)0:04:29
77Taylor Skinner (White Mountain Road Club)0:04:30
78Michael Gaines (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:04:30
79beau boggs (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:04:31
80Andrew Biscardi (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)0:04:33
81Robert Archer (Southern Elite)0:04:34
82Grayson Brookshire (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:04:37
83Zachary Smith (Dallas Racing)0:04:42
84Nathaniel Morse (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:04:46
85Derek Cote (Farm Team Cycling)0:04:48
86Sawyer currie (DNA Racing)0:04:49
87Dimitri Lemus (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)0:04:53
88Garrison Horton (Cadence Cyclery)0:04:54
89Skyler Mackey (Team Soundpony)0:04:59
90Ian Whaley (Bethel Cycle Sport Club)0:05:01
91Trevor Rolette (South Chicago Wheelmen)
92Jonah MeadVanCort (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)0:05:02
93Kenneth Gonzales (Team Swift)0:05:04
94Kyle Berlind (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:20
95jefferey may (Dallas Racing)0:05:22
96Andrew Fleming (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:34
97David Hart (ISCorp Cycling)0:05:37
97Anthony Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Team)
99Austin Schouman (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:05:39
100Eliot Childs (GP Velotek)0:05:43
101Raymond Reisen (Skylands Cycling)0:05:56
102Steven Turney (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:05:58
103Ben OMalley (xXx Racing)0:06:13
104Zander Guzy-Sprague (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)0:06:15
105Spencer Downing0:06:19
106Pedro Zaragoza0:07:02
107Karoly Godo (KingRacingGroup)0:07:16
108Joseph Tarnowski (ISCorp Cycling)0:07:17
109Kyle Mindick (xXx Racing)0:07:35
110Keane Brennan (GS CycleLife Development Cycling)0:08:12
111Eric Paulos (Janesville Velo Club)0:09:02
112Brian Gaines (Gopher Wheelmen)0:09:20
113Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)0:09:41
114Kevin Baumann (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:13:06
115Garrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling)0:13:58
DNSConnor Brown (Bike America Racing Elite Development Team)
DNSMaxx Chance (Boulder Junior Cycling)
DNSJustin Griffin (Velosport Racing)
DNSChaz Lane (San Tan Racing)
DNSIan McPherson (Boulder Junior Cycling)
DNSImari Miller (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
DNSPaul (PJ) Price (Globalbike Racing)
DNSJeremy Purchase (Boulder Junior Cycling)
DNSDakota Schaeffer (Young Medalists)
DNSAlden Suokko (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
DNSSeth Veenbaas (MRI Endurance Elite Juniors)
DNSDavis Wilkey (Boulder Junior Cycling)
DNFSamuel Caroca (The Foundation for Responsible Cycling)

Women - BVI
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karissa Whitsell (US Paralympic)0:37:22
1Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)
2Shawn Cheshire0:00:41
2Jennifer Triplett (Boulder Orthopedics)
3Rachael Scdoris0:00:38
3Lisa Turnbull
4Catherine Dickson (Team Winded)0:01:56
4Kara Vatthauer (USA)
5Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club)0:08:50
5kathryn woodford

Women - C2 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Jones (Globalbike Racing)0:34:53

Women - C3 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Whitmore0:33:43

Women - C4 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Fisher (Union Bay Cycling)0:33:07

Women - C5 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greta Neimanas (ExergyTWENTY16)0:30:29
2Samantha Heinrich (West Coast Cycling p)0:01:28
DNSChristine Wodke

Women - H2 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianna Davis (UTAH HANDCYCLE)0:38:17
2Alicia Dana (Putney Bicycle Club)0:01:03
3Anjii Hanson0:09:42

Women - H3 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thea Rosa (Victory Velo Racing)0:43:28

Women - T2 Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beth Hope (Paralyzed Veterans Racing)0:22:22
2Kristin Brown0:05:12

Women - Junior - 10--12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Clouse (Cole Sport)0:14:25
2Cheyenne Comer (Stage 17 Racing)0:00:25
3Ava Sykes (TBTS Junior Cycling)0:00:52
4Viola Hasko (Frazier Cycling)0:01:39
5Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling)0:01:48
6Annalise Oestreich (Junior Flyers)0:01:48
7Inge Vandenberg (Williams Racing Academy)0:02:17
8Emma Osborne (Team Extreme)0:02:23
9Isabella Brunner (Team Swift)0:02:30
10Jayda Bessel (ISCorp Cycling)0:02:34
11Samantha McKinnon (Dominion Cycling and Tri Club)0:02:36
12Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)0:03:02
13Veronica Church (ExergyTWENTY16)0:03:06
14Victoria Brocket (Ethos Racing)0:03:36
15Jennifer Mettler0:03:58
16Cara King (King's Cyclery Cycling Club)0:04:11
17Jaclyn Olsen (Star Track)0:04:17
DNSWhitleigh Powell (GS Tenzing)

Women - Junior - 15--16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (Farm Team Cycling)0:30:10
2Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)0:00:47
3Chloe Dygert (Midwest Development Cycling Inc.)0:00:49
4Ashlyn Woods (ExergyTWENTY16)0:01:15
5Abigail Aldridge (PCP Race Team)0:01:29
6Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:01:42
7Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:01:45
8Hannah Green (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:02:06
9Hannah Arensman (ExergyTWENTY16)0:02:16
10Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts)0:02:18
11Maryann Riley (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:02:38
12Madeleine Boutet0:02:44
13Zoe Mullins (ExergyTWENTY16)0:03:26
14Morgan McKey (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:03:39
15Marta Morris (ExergyTWENTY16)0:03:49
16Danielle Mullis (JET Cycling)0:04:04
17Frances Sledge0:04:16
18Marjolein Pawlus (Cycle Sport Concepts Tampa)0:04:51
19Kieran Devere (Stevens Bicycle Racing)0:04:58
20Mackenzie Green (Bio Wheels Racing)0:05:03
21Victoria Gates (Tenet Racing)0:05:12
22Jenny Lucke (Naked Women's Racing)0:05:18
23Diana Ramos (Junior Flyers)0:05:36
24Hannah McDade (ExergyTWENTY16)0:05:57
25Phelan Purnell0:06:25
26Emily Abraham (Team Swift)0:06:28
27Victoria Kanizer (JET Cycling)0:06:51
28Madeleine Haney (Frazier Cycling)0:08:27
29Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling)0:08:36
30Hannah Polenske0:09:58
31Allyson Hurst (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:11:29
32charlotte mcadams (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:13:01

Women - Junior - 17--18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:30:40
2Janelle Cole (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:00:02
3Sarah Huang (ExergyTWENTY16)0:00:07
4Kelly Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)0:00:19
5Sara Youmans (Stranamanti Cycling)0:00:24
6Laurel Rathbun (ExergyTWENTY16)0:00:30
7Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)0:00:34
8Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)0:01:44
9Ellen Noble (C.F. Racing)0:01:48
10Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:01:57
11Savannah Adams (Front Rangers Cycling Club)0:02:52
12Zoe Reeves (Einstein Racing)0:03:01
13Nadia Latzgo (ExergyTWENTY16)0:03:03
14Christina Koeppe (Team TIBCO II)0:04:00
15Tara McCormick (ExergyTWENTY16)0:04:29
16Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists)0:05:02
17Karen Brocket (JET Cycling)0:06:14
18Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:07:31
19Victoria Haney (Frazier Cycling)0:09:02
20Emily Neice (Spin Zone Racing)0:10:19
DNSEmily Bramel (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
DNSZoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
DNSRachael Jensen (Coulee Region Youth Cycling Inc)
DNSDominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)

