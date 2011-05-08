Lauren Hall continues Colavita's dominance
UnitedHealthcare stranglehold broken in men's race by Frank Travieso
Frank Travieso (RealCyclist) broke the UnitedHealthcare stranglehold at Speed Week with a win in the 38th annual Dilworth Criterium, the penultimate event in the series. The sprinter out-kicked his four breakaway companions on a tough uphill drag to the finish after 75 minutes of hard-fought racing.
After being just one lap away from victory earlier in the week at the Downtown Walterboro Criterium, Travieso was able to turn the tables in Dilworth. The Cuban-born speedster made a decisive move during the final half of the race that turned out to be crucial. Travieso bridged across to the trio of Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly), Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing), and Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) who were in desperate pursuit of UnitedHealthcare's Boy Van Poppel.
"When I saw the other three guys, I knew I had to go, so I jumped hard," said Travieso.
Travieso joined the chasers and with three laps to go, helped them catch Van Poppel. This put him in good stead for the finale, but the characteristics of the nearly one mile circuit weren't necessarily to his advantage.
"The climb to the finish is very very hard and long, so I had to go early to have a chance at making it," said Travieso.
Travieso did just that, and edged Kreder at the line for the victory.
In the women's race Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) avenged her team's disappointing loss at the Spartanburg Regional Classic less than 24 hours earlier with her first victory of the 2011 season. Hall also found herself coping with the challenges the Dilworth course put forth.
"Rushlee [Buchanan] won on that course last year so she could tell us a lot about and [those trips] over that long hill...aw, man they added up really fast," said Hall. "I thought my sprint went 500 meters, but it was longer than that. Maybe 800 meters. When I jumped, I thought 'This is such a long shot.' But I jumped, went went went, sat down, and looked back to realize that I had a bit of a gap. Then I went again and just took my natural line to the finish line. It was so close. I had no idea that Laura [Van Gilder] was right there on my tail."
For her part Van Gilder took second place and now holds a 33-point edge on the individual overall standings for her efforts. Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) took the final step on the podium.
As far as the overall is concerned Colavita/Forno d'Asolo have the team standings all but locked up, although they lost the individual title when sprinter Theresa Cliff-Ryan left the series for the Pan Am Games. On the men's side of the competition, the individual standings are much tighter. UnitedHealthcare's Jake Keough holds only a four-point advantage over teammate Hilton Clarke and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) who are tied for 2nd place. Keough's squad though has a much healthier margin, however, in the team standings.
The 2011 USA CRITS Speed Week concludes with the Global Imports Sandy Springs Cycling Challenge in Sandy Springs, GA on Sunday.
|1
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|1:16:30
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|3
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:01
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|5
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|0:00:08
|6
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:10
|7
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|8
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|0:00:11
|9
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|10
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|11
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|12
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:12
|13
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|14
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|15
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|16
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|17
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|18
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:14
|19
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|20
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|21
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|22
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|23
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
|24
|Jim Baldesare
|0:00:15
|25
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|26
|Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
|27
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|28
|Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|29
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:17
|30
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|31
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|33
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|34
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|35
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:18
|36
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|37
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|38
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|39
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|40
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|41
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
|0:00:19
|42
|Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
|43
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:21
|44
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|45
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:22
|46
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|47
|David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:23
|48
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|49
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|50
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|0:00:25
|51
|Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|52
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|53
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|0:00:26
|55
|Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|56
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|57
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|0:00:27
|58
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:31
|59
|Mason Haymes (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:34
|60
|Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|0:00:37
|61
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:43
|62
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|0:00:45
|63
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:48
|64
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:52
|65
|Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|0:00:57
|66
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:14
|67
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:18
|68
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|69
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:02:09
|70
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)
|0:02:10
|71
|Ray Adam (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|1
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:50:08
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|3
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:00:01
|4
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|5
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|6
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|7
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:00:02
|8
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|9
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|10
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|11
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|12
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|0:00:03
|13
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|14
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|15
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|16
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|17
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|18
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|0:00:04
|19
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|20
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:05
|21
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:06
|22
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|23
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|0:00:07
|24
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|25
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:00:10
|26
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:13
|27
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|28
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|0:00:22
|29
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|30
|Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
|0:02:19
|31
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|32
|Thea Kent (Pain Pathways)
|0:02:23
|33
|Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|34
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
|35
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:05:19
|36
|Patricia Dowd (Team Rep/Riverstone)
|0:08:19
|1
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1375
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|1371
|3
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1371
|4
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|1333
|5
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|1226
|6
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1199
|7
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|1188
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|1154
|9
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|1093
|10
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|1063
|11
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|957
|12
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|948
|13
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|903
|14
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|873
|15
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|867
|16
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|867
|17
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|852
|18
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|851
|19
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|809
|20
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|752
|21
|Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|739
|22
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|695
|23
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|675
|24
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|670
|25
|David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
|668
|26
|Luis Zayas
|654
|27
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|628
|28
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|626
|29
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
|625
|30
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
|618
|31
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|616
|32
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|612
|33
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|606
|34
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|604
|35
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|576
|36
|Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
|573
|37
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|573
|38
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|556
|39
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|556
|40
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|548
|41
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|545
|42
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|542
|43
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|541
|44
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|524
|45
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|521
|46
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|520
|47
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|499
|48
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|478
|49
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|472
|50
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|459
|51
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|458
|52
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|453
|53
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|449
|54
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|444
|55
|Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|443
|56
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|438
|57
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|435
|58
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|425
|59
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|418
|60
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|416
|61
|Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling)
|415
|62
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|410
|63
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
|405
|64
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|400
|65
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|399
|66
|Jim Baldesare
|389
|67
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|384
|68
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|383
|69
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|382
|70
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|370
|71
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|365
|72
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|363
|73
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|362
|74
|Rob White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|361
|75
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|352
|76
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|350
|77
|Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|348
|78
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|345
|79
|Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|345
|80
|Brian Hill (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|342
|81
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|341
|82
|Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|340
|83
|Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
|340
|84
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|339
|85
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|337
|86
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
|336
|87
|Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|330
|88
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|330
|89
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|328
|90
|John Tomlinson (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|320
|91
|Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)
|320
|92
|Kenneth Ng
|320
|93
|Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|320
|94
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|311
|95
|Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|301
|96
|Damien Dunn (Hub)
|300
|97
|Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
|300
|98
|Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|300
|99
|Curtis Winsor (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|297
|100
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|296
|101
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|285
|102
|Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|277
|103
|Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|273
|104
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|269
|105
|Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|263
|106
|Fred Rodriguez (Specialized Racing)
|246
|107
|Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)
|232
|108
|Geoff Godsey (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|200
|109
|Graham Foster (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|200
|110
|Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics Elite)
|200
|111
|Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)
|199
|112
|Eric Young (Bissell Cycling)
|198
|113
|Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|179
|114
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|173
|115
|Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|170
|116
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|164
|117
|Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|163
|118
|Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|160
|119
|Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|160
|120
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|160
|121
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|157
|122
|Jonny Sundt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|153
|123
|Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|151
|124
|Michael Raynor (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|150
|125
|Blair Smith (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
|150
|126
|Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)
|150
|127
|Richard Bailey (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)
|150
|128
|Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|150
|129
|Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|150
|130
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|150
|131
|Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)
|149
|132
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Development Team)
|149
|133
|Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)
|143
|134
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
|134
|135
|Patrick Allison (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|121
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|1443
|pts
|2
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|1410
|3
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|1301
|4
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|1273
|5
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1267
|6
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|1177
|7
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|1128
|8
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|1119
|9
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|1087
|10
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|1055
|11
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1035
|12
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|1029
|13
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|1029
|14
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|1018
|15
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|993
|16
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|946
|17
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|942
|18
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|922
|19
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|895
|20
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|886
|21
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|862
|22
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|861
|23
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|837
|24
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|813
|25
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|806
|26
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|806
|27
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|801
|28
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|800
|29
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|794
|30
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|738
|31
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|699
|32
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|642
|33
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|557
|34
|Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
|521
|35
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|465
|36
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|452
|37
|Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|421
|38
|Kirsten Fee
|419
|39
|Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|409
|40
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
|407
|41
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|395
|42
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|383
|43
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|343
|44
|Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|337
|45
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)
|313
|46
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|307
|47
|Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|300
|48
|Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)
|300
|49
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|300
|50
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|300
|51
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|277
|52
|Christy Blakely (Cycle-Smart)
|270
|53
|Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|211
|54
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|205
|55
|Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)
|168
|56
|Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)
|150
|57
|Jennie May (Pedal Right)
|150
|58
|Cinthia Lehner (Team Headstrong)
|138
|59
|Christine Roettger (Team Rev)
|123
|60
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|123
|61
|Collen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|120
|62
|Cristina Lindsey (Team Headstrong)
|117
|63
|Thea Kent (Pain Pathways)
|114
|64
|Patricia Dowd (Team Rep/Riverstone)
|102
|65
|Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|100
|66
|Elizabeth Lee (Icebox)
|100
|67
|Katie Reynolds (LG Factory Team)
|100
|68
|Jamie Dinkins (Scenic City Velo/Motor Mile Racing)
|100
|69
|Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|100
|70
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|100
|71
|Christina Dekraay
|50
