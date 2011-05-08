Image 1 of 31 Frank Travieso leading the break with one lap remaining (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 2 of 31 Lauren Hall (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 3 of 31 Pro Women Series leader Laura Van Gilder lines up at the Dilworth Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 4 of 31 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 5 of 31 Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis) back in action (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 6 of 31 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) will lose the series leader's jersey to Jake Keough (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 7 of 31 L-R: Carlos Alzate Escobar, Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace), Andrew Pinfold (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 8 of 31 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) & Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) in the 5-man break (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 9 of 31 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 10 of 31 Boy Van Poppel held off a chase group of 4 led by Travieso, and finished 4th (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 11 of 31 UnitedHealthcare setting up for the field sprint for 6th (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 12 of 31 Frank Trevieso wins the Dilworth Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 13 of 31 Jake Keough wins the bunch sprint over teammate Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 14 of 31 Pro Men's Podium (L-R): Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team), Frank Trevieso, Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 15 of 31 Series leader's podium topped by Jakob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 16 of 31 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 17 of 31 Dilworth pro men's start led by Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 18 of 31 Cyclingnews Most Aggressive Rider Laura McCaughey (Ride Clean) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 19 of 31 Birthday girl Kelly Benjamin (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 20 of 31 Early pace at Dilworth led by Anne Samplonius of of Rouse Bicycles (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 21 of 31 Robin Farina (lap Leader) flies solo again (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 22 of 31 Colavita setting the pace up the hill to the start/finish (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 23 of 31 Christina Gokey-Smith will be denied top spot on the podium (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 24 of 31 Laura Van Gilder (R) Series leader will finish Dilworth in 2nd (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 25 of 31 Laura McCaughey (Ride Clean) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 26 of 31 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 27 of 31 Lauren Hall of Colavita wins the Dilworth Criterium (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 28 of 31 Chad Andrews with race winner Lauren Hall (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 29 of 31 Dilworth Pro Women's Podium L-R) Laura Van Gilder, Lauren Hall, Nicky Wangsgard (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 30 of 31 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 31 of 31 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Jon Safka)

Frank Travieso (RealCyclist) broke the UnitedHealthcare stranglehold at Speed Week with a win in the 38th annual Dilworth Criterium, the penultimate event in the series. The sprinter out-kicked his four breakaway companions on a tough uphill drag to the finish after 75 minutes of hard-fought racing.

After being just one lap away from victory earlier in the week at the Downtown Walterboro Criterium, Travieso was able to turn the tables in Dilworth. The Cuban-born speedster made a decisive move during the final half of the race that turned out to be crucial. Travieso bridged across to the trio of Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly), Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing), and Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) who were in desperate pursuit of UnitedHealthcare's Boy Van Poppel.

"When I saw the other three guys, I knew I had to go, so I jumped hard," said Travieso.

Travieso joined the chasers and with three laps to go, helped them catch Van Poppel. This put him in good stead for the finale, but the characteristics of the nearly one mile circuit weren't necessarily to his advantage.

"The climb to the finish is very very hard and long, so I had to go early to have a chance at making it," said Travieso.

Travieso did just that, and edged Kreder at the line for the victory.

In the women's race Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) avenged her team's disappointing loss at the Spartanburg Regional Classic less than 24 hours earlier with her first victory of the 2011 season. Hall also found herself coping with the challenges the Dilworth course put forth.

"Rushlee [Buchanan] won on that course last year so she could tell us a lot about and [those trips] over that long hill...aw, man they added up really fast," said Hall. "I thought my sprint went 500 meters, but it was longer than that. Maybe 800 meters. When I jumped, I thought 'This is such a long shot.' But I jumped, went went went, sat down, and looked back to realize that I had a bit of a gap. Then I went again and just took my natural line to the finish line. It was so close. I had no idea that Laura [Van Gilder] was right there on my tail."

For her part Van Gilder took second place and now holds a 33-point edge on the individual overall standings for her efforts. Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) took the final step on the podium.

As far as the overall is concerned Colavita/Forno d'Asolo have the team standings all but locked up, although they lost the individual title when sprinter Theresa Cliff-Ryan left the series for the Pan Am Games. On the men's side of the competition, the individual standings are much tighter. UnitedHealthcare's Jake Keough holds only a four-point advantage over teammate Hilton Clarke and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) who are tied for 2nd place. Keough's squad though has a much healthier margin, however, in the team standings.

The 2011 USA CRITS Speed Week concludes with the Global Imports Sandy Springs Cycling Challenge in Sandy Springs, GA on Sunday.

Elite men 1 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 1:16:30 2 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) 3 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:01 4 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 5 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda) 0:00:08 6 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:10 7 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 8 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:11 9 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 10 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 11 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling) 12 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:00:12 13 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 14 David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:13 15 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 16 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 17 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 18 Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 0:00:14 19 Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team) 20 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team) 21 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 22 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 23 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 24 Jim Baldesare 0:00:15 25 Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 26 Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes) 27 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 28 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 29 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:00:17 30 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 31 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team) 33 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 34 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 35 Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:00:18 36 Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 37 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 38 Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 39 Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 40 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 41 Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association) 0:00:19 42 Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness) 43 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:00:21 44 Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 45 Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 0:00:22 46 Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team) 47 David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA) 0:00:23 48 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 49 Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:24 50 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 0:00:25 51 Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare) 52 Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 53 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 54 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 0:00:26 55 Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 56 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 57 Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 0:00:27 58 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:31 59 Mason Haymes (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:00:34 60 Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:00:37 61 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 0:00:43 62 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 0:00:45 63 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:48 64 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:52 65 Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team) 0:00:57 66 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:14 67 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 68 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 69 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 0:02:09 70 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place) 0:02:10 71 Ray Adam (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)

Elite women 1 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:50:08 2 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 3 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:00:01 4 Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 5 Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels) 6 Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 7 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:02 8 Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits) 9 Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 10 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 11 Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 12 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 0:00:03 13 Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation) 14 Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) 15 Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop) 16 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 17 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 18 Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com) 0:00:04 19 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 20 Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:00:05 21 Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson) 0:00:06 22 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 23 Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized) 0:00:07 24 Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling) 25 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:10 26 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:13 27 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA) 28 Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits) 0:00:22 29 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 30 Addy Albershardt (DIY Music) 0:02:19 31 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 32 Thea Kent (Pain Pathways) 0:02:23 33 Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing) 34 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team) 35 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:19 36 Patricia Dowd (Team Rep/Riverstone) 0:08:19

Men's Speed Week overall standings 1 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1375 pts 2 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 1371 3 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1371 4 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 1333 5 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling) 1226 6 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1199 7 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 1188 8 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) 1154 9 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 1093 10 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 1063 11 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 957 12 Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 948 13 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 903 14 David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 873 15 Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team) 867 16 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 867 17 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 852 18 Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 851 19 Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA) 809 20 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 752 21 Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 739 22 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 695 23 Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 675 24 Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA) 670 25 David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA) 668 26 Luis Zayas 654 27 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 628 28 Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team) 626 29 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media) 625 30 Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association) 618 31 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace) 616 32 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 612 33 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team) 606 34 Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team) 604 35 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 576 36 Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness) 573 37 Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 573 38 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 556 39 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 556 40 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda) 548 41 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 545 42 Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team) 542 43 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 541 44 Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team) 524 45 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 521 46 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 520 47 Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 499 48 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 478 49 Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 472 50 Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 459 51 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 458 52 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA) 453 53 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 449 54 Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 444 55 Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 443 56 Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 438 57 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 435 58 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 425 59 Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes) 418 60 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 416 61 Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling) 415 62 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) 410 63 Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW) 405 64 Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 400 65 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 399 66 Jim Baldesare 389 67 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 384 68 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 383 69 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 382 70 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 370 71 Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 365 72 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 363 73 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 362 74 Rob White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 361 75 Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 352 76 Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team) 350 77 Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team) 348 78 Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA) 345 79 Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 345 80 Brian Hill (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 342 81 Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) 341 82 Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 340 83 Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW) 340 84 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 339 85 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 337 86 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 336 87 Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 330 88 Remi McManus (Team Exergy) 330 89 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 328 90 John Tomlinson (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 320 91 Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team) 320 92 Kenneth Ng 320 93 Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta) 320 94 Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 311 95 Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 301 96 Damien Dunn (Hub) 300 97 Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com) 300 98 Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson) 300 99 Curtis Winsor (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 297 100 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team) 296 101 Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 285 102 Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team) 277 103 Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team) 273 104 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team) 269 105 Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 263 106 Fred Rodriguez (Specialized Racing) 246 107 Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub) 232 108 Geoff Godsey (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 200 109 Graham Foster (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma) 200 110 Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics Elite) 200 111 Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville) 199 112 Eric Young (Bissell Cycling) 198 113 Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma) 179 114 Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub) 173 115 Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club) 170 116 John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 164 117 Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 163 118 Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC) 160 119 Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC) 160 120 Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care) 160 121 Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable) 157 122 Jonny Sundt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 153 123 Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 151 124 Michael Raynor (DIY Music p/b AYC) 150 125 Blair Smith (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com) 150 126 Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team) 150 127 Richard Bailey (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville) 150 128 Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 150 129 Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 150 130 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) 150 131 Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team) 149 132 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development Team) 149 133 Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing) 143 134 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 134 135 Patrick Allison (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 121