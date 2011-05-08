Trending

Lauren Hall continues Colavita's dominance

UnitedHealthcare stranglehold broken in men's race by Frank Travieso

Image 1 of 31

Frank Travieso leading the break with one lap remaining

Frank Travieso leading the break with one lap remaining
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 2 of 31

Lauren Hall

Lauren Hall
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 3 of 31

Pro Women Series leader Laura Van Gilder lines up at the Dilworth Criterium

Pro Women Series leader Laura Van Gilder lines up at the Dilworth Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 4 of 31

Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)

Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 5 of 31

Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis) back in action

Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis) back in action
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 6 of 31

Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) will lose the series leader's jersey to Jake Keough

Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) will lose the series leader's jersey to Jake Keough
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 7 of 31

L-R: Carlos Alzate Escobar, Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace), Andrew Pinfold

L-R: Carlos Alzate Escobar, Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace), Andrew Pinfold
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 8 of 31

Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) & Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) in the 5-man break

Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) & Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) in the 5-man break
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 9 of 31

Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)

Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 10 of 31

Boy Van Poppel held off a chase group of 4 led by Travieso, and finished 4th

Boy Van Poppel held off a chase group of 4 led by Travieso, and finished 4th
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 11 of 31

UnitedHealthcare setting up for the field sprint for 6th

UnitedHealthcare setting up for the field sprint for 6th
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 12 of 31

Frank Trevieso wins the Dilworth Criterium

Frank Trevieso wins the Dilworth Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 13 of 31

Jake Keough wins the bunch sprint over teammate Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)

Jake Keough wins the bunch sprint over teammate Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 14 of 31

Pro Men's Podium (L-R): Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team), Frank Trevieso, Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)

Pro Men's Podium (L-R): Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team), Frank Trevieso, Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 15 of 31

Series leader's podium topped by Jakob Keough (UnitedHealthcare)

Series leader's podium topped by Jakob Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 16 of 31

Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)

Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 17 of 31

Dilworth pro men's start led by Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare)

Dilworth pro men's start led by Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 18 of 31

Cyclingnews Most Aggressive Rider Laura McCaughey (Ride Clean)

Cyclingnews Most Aggressive Rider Laura McCaughey (Ride Clean)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 19 of 31

Birthday girl Kelly Benjamin

Birthday girl Kelly Benjamin
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 20 of 31

Early pace at Dilworth led by Anne Samplonius of of Rouse Bicycles

Early pace at Dilworth led by Anne Samplonius of of Rouse Bicycles
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 21 of 31

Robin Farina (lap Leader) flies solo again

Robin Farina (lap Leader) flies solo again
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 22 of 31

Colavita setting the pace up the hill to the start/finish

Colavita setting the pace up the hill to the start/finish
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 23 of 31

Christina Gokey-Smith will be denied top spot on the podium

Christina Gokey-Smith will be denied top spot on the podium
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 24 of 31

Laura Van Gilder (R) Series leader will finish Dilworth in 2nd

Laura Van Gilder (R) Series leader will finish Dilworth in 2nd
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 25 of 31

Laura McCaughey (Ride Clean)

Laura McCaughey (Ride Clean)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 26 of 31

Kelly Benjamin (Colavita)

Kelly Benjamin (Colavita)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 27 of 31

Lauren Hall of Colavita wins the Dilworth Criterium

Lauren Hall of Colavita wins the Dilworth Criterium
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 28 of 31

Chad Andrews with race winner Lauren Hall

Chad Andrews with race winner Lauren Hall
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 29 of 31

Dilworth Pro Women's Podium L-R) Laura Van Gilder, Lauren Hall, Nicky Wangsgard

Dilworth Pro Women's Podium L-R) Laura Van Gilder, Lauren Hall, Nicky Wangsgard
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 30 of 31

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan
(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 31 of 31

Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)

Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Jon Safka)

Frank Travieso (RealCyclist) broke the UnitedHealthcare stranglehold at Speed Week with a win in the 38th annual Dilworth Criterium, the penultimate event in the series. The sprinter out-kicked his four breakaway companions on a tough uphill drag to the finish after 75 minutes of hard-fought racing.

After being just one lap away from victory earlier in the week at the Downtown Walterboro Criterium, Travieso was able to turn the tables in Dilworth. The Cuban-born speedster made a decisive move during the final half of the race that turned out to be crucial. Travieso bridged across to the trio of Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly), Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing), and Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) who were in desperate pursuit of UnitedHealthcare's Boy Van Poppel.

"When I saw the other three guys, I knew I had to go, so I jumped hard," said Travieso.

Travieso joined the chasers and with three laps to go, helped them catch Van Poppel. This put him in good stead for the finale, but the characteristics of the nearly one mile circuit weren't necessarily to his advantage.

"The climb to the finish is very very hard and long, so I had to go early to have a chance at making it," said Travieso.

Travieso did just that, and edged Kreder at the line for the victory.

In the women's race Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) avenged her team's disappointing loss at the Spartanburg Regional Classic less than 24 hours earlier with her first victory of the 2011 season. Hall also found herself coping with the challenges the Dilworth course put forth.

"Rushlee [Buchanan] won on that course last year so she could tell us a lot about and [those trips] over that long hill...aw, man they added up really fast," said Hall. "I thought my sprint went 500 meters, but it was longer than that. Maybe 800 meters. When I jumped, I thought 'This is such a long shot.' But I jumped, went went went, sat down, and looked back to realize that I had a bit of a gap. Then I went again and just took my natural line to the finish line. It was so close. I had no idea that Laura [Van Gilder] was right there on my tail."

For her part Van Gilder took second place and now holds a 33-point edge on the individual overall standings for her efforts. Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide) took the final step on the podium.

As far as the overall is concerned Colavita/Forno d'Asolo have the team standings all but locked up, although they lost the individual title when sprinter Theresa Cliff-Ryan left the series for the Pan Am Games. On the men's side of the competition, the individual standings are much tighter. UnitedHealthcare's Jake Keough holds only a four-point advantage over teammate Hilton Clarke and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) who are tied for 2nd place. Keough's squad though has a much healthier margin, however, in the team standings.

The 2011 USA CRITS Speed Week concludes with the Global Imports Sandy Springs Cycling Challenge in Sandy Springs, GA on Sunday.

Elite men
1Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)1:16:30
2Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
3Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:01
4Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:02
5Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)0:00:08
6Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:10
7Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
8Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:00:11
9Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
10Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
11Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
12Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:12
13Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
14David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)0:00:13
15Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
16Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
17Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
18Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)0:00:14
19Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
20Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
21Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
22Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
23Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
24Jim Baldesare0:00:15
25Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
26Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
27Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
28Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
29Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:17
30Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
31Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
32Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
33Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
34Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
35Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:18
36Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
37Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
38Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
39Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
40Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
41Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)0:00:19
42Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
43Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:21
44Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
45Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)0:00:22
46Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
47David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:23
48Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
49Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:24
50Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)0:00:25
51Nick Housley (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
52Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
53Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
54Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)0:00:26
55Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
56Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
57Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)0:00:27
58Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:31
59Mason Haymes (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:34
60Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:00:37
61Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:43
62Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:00:45
63Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:00:48
64Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:52
65Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team)0:00:57
66Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:01:14
67Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:18
68Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
69Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)0:02:09
70Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Place)0:02:10
71Ray Adam (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)

Elite women
1Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:50:08
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
3Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:00:01
4Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
5Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
6Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
7Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:02
8Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
9Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
10Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
11Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
12Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)0:00:03
13Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
14Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
15Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
16Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
17Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
18Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)0:00:04
19Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
20Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:05
21Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:06
22Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
23Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)0:00:07
24Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
25Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:10
26Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:13
27Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
28Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)0:00:22
29Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
30Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)0:02:19
31Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
32Thea Kent (Pain Pathways)0:02:23
33Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
34Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
35Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:19
36Patricia Dowd (Team Rep/Riverstone)0:08:19

Men's Speed Week overall standings
1Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1375pts
2Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)1371
3Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1371
4Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)1333
5Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)1226
6Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1199
7Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)1188
8Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)1154
9Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)1093
10Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)1063
11Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace)957
12Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)948
13Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)903
14David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)873
15Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)867
16Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)867
17Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)852
18Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)851
19Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)809
20Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)752
21Boy Vanpoppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)739
22Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)695
23Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)675
24Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)670
25David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)668
26Luis Zayas654
27Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)628
28Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)626
29Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)625
30Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)618
31Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)616
32Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)612
33Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)606
34Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)604
35Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)576
36Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)573
37Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)573
38Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)556
39Zachary Davies (V Australia)556
40Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)548
41Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)545
42Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)542
43Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)541
44Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)524
45Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)521
46Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)520
47Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)499
48Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)478
49Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)472
50Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)459
51Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)458
52Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)453
53Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)449
54Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)444
55Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)443
56Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)438
57Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)435
58Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)425
59Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)418
60Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)416
61Paddy Bevin (Bissell Cycling)415
62Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)410
63Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)405
64Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)400
65Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)399
66Jim Baldesare389
67Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)384
68Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)383
69Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)382
70J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)370
71Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)365
72Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)363
73Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)362
74Rob White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)361
75Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)352
76Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)350
77Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)348
78Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)345
79Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)345
80Brian Hill (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)342
81Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)341
82Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)340
83Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)340
84Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)339
85Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)337
86Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)336
87Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)330
88Remi McManus (Team Exergy)330
89Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)328
90John Tomlinson (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)320
91Elliot Craddock (Chipotle Development Team)320
92Kenneth Ng320
93Dave Byer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)320
94Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)311
95Jame Carney (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)301
96Damien Dunn (Hub)300
97Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)300
98Charles Hutcheson (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)300
99Curtis Winsor (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)297
100Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)296
101Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)285
102Andy Crater (Aerocat Cycing Team)277
103Nick Housley (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)273
104Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)269
105Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)263
106Fred Rodriguez (Specialized Racing)246
107Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)232
108Geoff Godsey (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)200
109Graham Foster (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)200
110Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics Elite)200
111Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)199
112Eric Young (Bissell Cycling)198
113Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)179
114Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)173
115Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)170
116John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)164
117Scottie Weiss (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)163
118Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC)160
119Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC)160
120Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)160
121Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)157
122Jonny Sundt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)153
123Philip O'Donnell (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)151
124Michael Raynor (DIY Music p/b AYC)150
125Blair Smith (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)150
126Andy Munas (MetLife Cycling Team)150
127Richard Bailey (Metro Reprographics-Team Ville)150
128Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)150
129Ben King (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)150
130Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)150
131Alejandro Padilla (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)149
132Alder Martz (Hincapie Development Team)149
133Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)143
134Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)134
135Patrick Allison (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)121

Women's Speed Week overall standings
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)1443pts
2Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)1410
3Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1301
4Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)1273
5Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1267
6Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)1177
7Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1128
8Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1119
9Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)1087
10Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)1055
11Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1035
12Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)1029
13Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)1029
14Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1018
15Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)993
16Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)946
17Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)942
18Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)922
19Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)895
20Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)886
21Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)862
22Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)861
23Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)837
24Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)813
25Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)806
26Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)806
27Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)801
28Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)800
29Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)794
30Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)738
31Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)699
32Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)642
33Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)557
34Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)521
35Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)465
36Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)452
37Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)421
38Kirsten Fee419
39Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)409
40Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)407
41Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)395
42Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)383
43Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)343
44Julie Kuliecza (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)337
45Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)313
46Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)307
47Colleen Hayduk (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)300
48Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling Team)300
49Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)300
50Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)300
51Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)277
52Christy Blakely (Cycle-Smart)270
53Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)211
54Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)205
55Rebecca Larson (Athens Velo Club)168
56Gina Voci (LG Factory Team)150
57Jennie May (Pedal Right)150
58Cinthia Lehner (Team Headstrong)138
59Christine Roettger (Team Rev)123
60Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)123
61Collen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)120
62Cristina Lindsey (Team Headstrong)117
63Thea Kent (Pain Pathways)114
64Patricia Dowd (Team Rep/Riverstone)102
65Emily Joyner (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)100
66Elizabeth Lee (Icebox)100
67Katie Reynolds (LG Factory Team)100
68Jamie Dinkins (Scenic City Velo/Motor Mile Racing)100
69Hannah Coughlin (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)100
70Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)100
71Christina Dekraay50

Latest on Cyclingnews