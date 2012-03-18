Trending

Kirchmann wins in Old Pueblo

Howe takes victory in men's crit

Image 1 of 11

Lea Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) takes the sprint for the win.

Lea Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) takes the sprint for the win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 11

The men make their way through turn 1.

The men make their way through turn 1.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 11

The women on the podium.

The women on the podium.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 11

Issac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) taking the win.

Issac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) taking the win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 11

James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) rode solo for most of the race.

James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) rode solo for most of the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 11

Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) put in a good ride tonight for second place.

Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) put in a good ride tonight for second place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 11

Racing through some of old Tucson.

Racing through some of old Tucson.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 11

The sun sets on another Old Pueblo Crit in downtown Tucson.

The sun sets on another Old Pueblo Crit in downtown Tucson.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 11

Lea Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) on her way to the win.

Lea Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) on her way to the win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 11

Erica Allar (Ride Clean) holds onto her Crit Series lead during todays race.

Erica Allar (Ride Clean) holds onto her Crit Series lead during todays race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 11

The top 3 for the men.

The top 3 for the men.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

After spending most of the Old Pueblo Grand Prix watching teammate Jim Stemper fight to stay off the front of the men’s field on a solo flyer, Isaac Howe and the rest of the Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder team decided to ensure that they’d come away with the day’s victory by taking control of what looked to be an imminent field sprint.

By reeling Stemper in on the final lap with all of the team’s remaining horsepower, Howe came out of the final turn in Tucson and out-sprinted Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) and 2011 USA CRITS champion Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) for the win.

Sprinter Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies) beat local favorite Erica Allar (RideClean/Patentit.com) in the women’s race earlier in the evening while Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) finished in third position.

Following the second round of the 2012 USA CRITS Series, Allar still holds onto the women's overall leader's jersey while Luke Keough scored enough points in Tucson to assume the top position in the men’s field from Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios).

Keough also leads up the Best Young Rider competition while Stemper took the Lap Leader’s title for all the time he spent solo in Tucson. Those jerseys are currently in the hands of Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) and Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) respectively for the women’s field.

Next stop for the USA CRITS riders is the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 14th.

Elite men
1Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
2Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)
3Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
4Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
5Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
7Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
8Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
9Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
10Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek)
11Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis)
12Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
13Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek)
14David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
15Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
16Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
17Anton Varabe (Jet Fuel Coffee)
18Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
19Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus Elite)
20Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
21Colin Don (Landis - Trek)
22Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
23Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
24Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly Cycling)
25Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
26Craig Streit (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)
27Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
28Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
29David A Glick (Landis - Trek)
30Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek)
31Brian Forbes (Jetset Racing)
32Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
33Kyle Colavito (Bicycle Haus Elite)
34Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
35Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
36Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
37James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
38David Forkner (CRCA/Foundation)
39George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek)
40Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
41Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
42Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
43Jame Carney (C.A.R.E. for Cycling)
44Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
DNFBrian Cornelius (02 Modern Fitness/Maynard's)
DNFKevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Elite)
DNFCody Hall (Carlos O'Briens Racing)
DNFCharles Matte (Ekoï/Gaspesien)
DNFAlexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFIan Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFBrian Rach (ISCorp/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation, Inc.)
DNFJohn Verheul (JBV Coaching)
DNFMarcus Hayward (Jetset Racing)
DNFJoe Susco (Jetset Racing)
DNFPatrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
DNFMax Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
DNFDavid Reid (Landis - Trek)
DNFPat Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
DNFJuan Rivera (Norson)
DNFScott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFJerry Opris (Swiss American Racing)
DNFBenjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFEugene Boronow (Team O2/Maynards)
DNFSpencer Crites (The Green Team)
DNFAurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
DNFRoy Pickavance

Elite women
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
3Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
4Anna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange)
5Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
6Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
7Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
8Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
9Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
10Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)
11Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
12Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
13Natalie Koch (Landis/Trek)
14Melanie Colavito (Landis/ Trek)
15Hanan Alves-Hyde (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
16Michelle King (Colavita/Outback)
17Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
19Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)
20Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
21Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
22Kimberly Truitt (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
DNSDaniela Garcia (Park Place Dealerships/sun & ski cycling team)

Elite men - Individual classification
1Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)452pts
2Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)446
3Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)408
4Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)389
5Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)315
6Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)310
7Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)308
8Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)303
9Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)273
10Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)266
11Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)250
12Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)240
13Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)225
14Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)220
15Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)218
16Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)215
17Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)215
18Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)210
19Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)210
20Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)205
21Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)203
22Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)200
23Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek)195
24Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis)192
25Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)191
26Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek)191
27Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)188
28Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)187
29Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)185
30Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)181
31Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management)179
32David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)179
33Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)176
34Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo)175
35Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)173
36Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)171
37Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)170
38Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)159
39Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus Elite)159
40James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)155
41Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)155
42Colin Don (Landis - Trek)151
43Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)144
44Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)144
45James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)142
46Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly Cycling)141
47Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)140
48Craig Streit (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)134
49Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/WheelsOfOakville)131
50Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)126
51David A Glick (Landis - Trek)125
52Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek)123
53Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)122
54Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)121
55Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)119
56Brian Forbes (Jetset Racing)119
57Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)116
58Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)115
59Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)114
60Kyle Colavito (Bicycle Haus Elite)113
61Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)110
62Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health)107
63Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)107
64Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club)104
65Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)101
66Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)99
67George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek)98
68David Forkner (Foundation)98
69Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)97
70Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)95
71Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team)92
72Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)90
73Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)89
74Maikel Matos86
75Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)83
76Jame Carney (C.A.R.E. for Cycling)83
77Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development)80
78Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)80
79David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)77
80Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team)74
81David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)71
82Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)68
83Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)65
84David Cueli (Team Coco's)64
85Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)62
86Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)61
87Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)61
88Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com)60
89Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)60
90Michael Dalterio60
91Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)60
92Gunter Hermanni60
93Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's)60
94Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)60
95Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)60
96Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)60
97Grant Potter (ZMOTION Racing Team)60
98Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)60
99Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)60
100Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)60
101Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)53
102patrick lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)52
103Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)50
104Eugene Boronow (Team O2/Maynards)50
105Pat Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)50
106Brian Cornelius (02 Modern Fitness/Maynard's)50
107Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)50
108Spencer Crites (The Green Team)50
109Cody Hall (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)50
110Marcus Hayward (Jetset Racing)50
111Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Elite)50
112Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)50
113Charles Matte (EKOÏ.com/Gaspesien)50
114Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)50
115Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)50
116Jerry Opris (Swiss American Cycling)50
117Roy Pickavance50
118Brian Rach (ISCorp/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation, Inc.)50
119David Reid (Landis - Trek)50
120Juan Rivera (Norson)50
121Joe Susco (Jetset Racing)50
122John Verheul (JBV Coaching)50
123Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)50
124Nate Adler (Bill Bone)50
125Joe Baum (Garage Racing)50
126Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)50
127Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)50
128David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)50
129Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
130Franco Font (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)50
131Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club)50
132Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)50
133Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
134Curtis Long (ZMOTION Racing Team)50
135Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)50
136Lance Ohlsson (Cycle Progression)50
137Anthony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team)50
138Jean-Francois Racine (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
139Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)50
140Rainiel Sanchez (Sun Cycling)50
141Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo)50
142Léni Trudel (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
143Charly Vives (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
144Evan Wynn (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC)50

Elite men - Lap leader classification
1James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)31pts
2Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)23
3Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek)8
4Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)6
5Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)5
6Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)5
7Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)4
8Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)3
9Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)3
10Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)3
11Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)3
12Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)3
13Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)3
14Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)3
15Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)3
16Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)3
17Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)2
18Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)2
19Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)2
20Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)2
21David Cueli (Team Coco's)2
22Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)2
23Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)2
24Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)1
25Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)1
26Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)1
27Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis)1
28Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)1
29Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)1
30Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)1
31Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek)1
32Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)1
33Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)1
34George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek)1
35Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)1
36Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)1
37Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)1

Elite women - Individual classification
1Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)500pts
2Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)486
3Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)440
4Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)415
5Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)254
6Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)233
7Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits)232
8Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)230
9Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)229
10Anna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange)225
11Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)216
12Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)215
13Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)203
14Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)200
15Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)196
16Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)196
17Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits)195
18Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)192
19Peggy Legrand (US Military Team)187
20Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)187
21Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)183
22Natalie Koch (Landis/Trek)183
23Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo)179
24Melanie Colavito (Landis/ Trek)179
25Hanan Alves-Hyde (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)176
26Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)175
27Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)174
28Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)169
29Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)169
30Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness)167
31Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)166
32Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)164
33Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)159
34Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)156
35Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)155
36Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)154
37Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)152
38Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech)148
39Zoe Mullins (Colavita)144
40Daniela Garcia (Park Place Dealerships/sun & ski cycling team)50

41
42Kimberly Truitt (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)50
43Tamyra Barnard (Alligator's Cycling Club)50
44Michelle Blake (Colavita)50
45Hannah Hayduk (Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County Cycling Foundation)50
46Crystal Little (Rose Bandits)50
47Yesica Mendoza50
48Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)50
49Corinne Schmid (Alligator's Cycling Club)50
50Savannah Sill (Florida State University)50

Elite women - Lap leader classification
1Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10pts
2Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)9
3Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits)7
4Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)5
5Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
6Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
7Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)3
8Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
9Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
10Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)3
11Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)3
12Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)2
13Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
14Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)1
15Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)1
16Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)1
17Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)1
18Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)1
19Hanan Alves-Hyde (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)1
20Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1
21Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)1
22Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1
23Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech)1

