Image 1 of 11 Lea Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) takes the sprint for the win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 11 The men make their way through turn 1. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 11 The women on the podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 11 Issac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) taking the win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 11 James Stemper (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) rode solo for most of the race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 11 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) put in a good ride tonight for second place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 11 Racing through some of old Tucson. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 11 The sun sets on another Old Pueblo Crit in downtown Tucson. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 11 Lea Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling) on her way to the win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 11 Erica Allar (Ride Clean) holds onto her Crit Series lead during todays race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 11 The top 3 for the men. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

After spending most of the Old Pueblo Grand Prix watching teammate Jim Stemper fight to stay off the front of the men’s field on a solo flyer, Isaac Howe and the rest of the Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder team decided to ensure that they’d come away with the day’s victory by taking control of what looked to be an imminent field sprint.

By reeling Stemper in on the final lap with all of the team’s remaining horsepower, Howe came out of the final turn in Tucson and out-sprinted Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) and 2011 USA CRITS champion Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) for the win.

Sprinter Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies) beat local favorite Erica Allar (RideClean/Patentit.com) in the women’s race earlier in the evening while Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) finished in third position.

Following the second round of the 2012 USA CRITS Series, Allar still holds onto the women's overall leader's jersey while Luke Keough scored enough points in Tucson to assume the top position in the men’s field from Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios).

Keough also leads up the Best Young Rider competition while Stemper took the Lap Leader’s title for all the time he spent solo in Tucson. Those jerseys are currently in the hands of Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) and Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) respectively for the women’s field.

Next stop for the USA CRITS riders is the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 14th.

Elite men 1 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 2 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) 3 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 4 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 5 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 7 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 8 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 9 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 10 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 11 Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis) 12 Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 13 Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek) 14 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 15 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 16 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 17 Anton Varabe (Jet Fuel Coffee) 18 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 19 Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus Elite) 20 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 21 Colin Don (Landis - Trek) 22 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 23 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 24 Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly Cycling) 25 Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 26 Craig Streit (Carlos O'Brien's Racing) 27 Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville) 28 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 29 David A Glick (Landis - Trek) 30 Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek) 31 Brian Forbes (Jetset Racing) 32 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 33 Kyle Colavito (Bicycle Haus Elite) 34 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 35 Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 36 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 37 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 38 David Forkner (CRCA/Foundation) 39 George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek) 40 Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 41 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 42 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation) 43 Jame Carney (C.A.R.E. for Cycling) 44 Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville) DNF Brian Cornelius (02 Modern Fitness/Maynard's) DNF Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Elite) DNF Cody Hall (Carlos O'Briens Racing) DNF Charles Matte (Ekoï/Gaspesien) DNF Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation) DNF Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Brian Rach (ISCorp/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation, Inc.) DNF John Verheul (JBV Coaching) DNF Marcus Hayward (Jetset Racing) DNF Joe Susco (Jetset Racing) DNF Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) DNF Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) DNF David Reid (Landis - Trek) DNF Pat Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) DNF Juan Rivera (Norson) DNF Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Jerry Opris (Swiss American Racing) DNF Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) DNF Eugene Boronow (Team O2/Maynards) DNF Spencer Crites (The Green Team) DNF Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) DNF Roy Pickavance

Elite women 1 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 3 Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa) 4 Anna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange) 5 Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC) 6 Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing) 7 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville) 8 Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 9 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) 10 Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12) 11 Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 12 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) 13 Natalie Koch (Landis/Trek) 14 Melanie Colavito (Landis/ Trek) 15 Hanan Alves-Hyde (Rideclean/PatentIt.com) 16 Michelle King (Colavita/Outback) 17 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 19 Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek) 20 Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 21 Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 22 Kimberly Truitt (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) DNS Daniela Garcia (Park Place Dealerships/sun & ski cycling team)

Elite men - Individual classification 1 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 452 pts 2 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 446 3 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 408 4 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 389 5 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 315 6 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 310 7 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 308 8 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 303 9 Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 273 10 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 266 11 Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 250 12 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) 240 13 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development) 225 14 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 220 15 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation) 218 16 Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 215 17 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 215 18 Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 210 19 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 210 20 Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles) 205 21 Frank Travieso (Team Coco's) 203 22 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 200 23 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 195 24 Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis) 192 25 Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team) 191 26 Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek) 191 27 Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 188 28 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 187 29 Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team) 185 30 Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation) 181 31 Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management) 179 32 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 179 33 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 176 34 Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo) 175 35 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 173 36 Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's) 171 37 Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 170 38 Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 159 39 Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus Elite) 159 40 James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 155 41 Ken Vida (FloridaVelo) 155 42 Colin Don (Landis - Trek) 151 43 Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 144 44 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 144 45 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 142 46 Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly Cycling) 141 47 Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 140 48 Craig Streit (Carlos O'Brien's Racing) 134 49 Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/WheelsOfOakville) 131 50 Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 126 51 David A Glick (Landis - Trek) 125 52 Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek) 123 53 Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 122 54 Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team) 121 55 Derek Bennett (Florida Velo) 119 56 Brian Forbes (Jetset Racing) 119 57 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 116 58 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 115 59 Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA) 114 60 Kyle Colavito (Bicycle Haus Elite) 113 61 Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 110 62 Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health) 107 63 Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 107 64 Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 104 65 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development) 101 66 Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing) 99 67 George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek) 98 68 David Forkner (Foundation) 98 69 Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 97 70 Darren Dowling (Florida Velo) 95 71 Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team) 92 72 Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo) 90 73 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 89 74 Maikel Matos 86 75 Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo) 83 76 Jame Carney (C.A.R.E. for Cycling) 83 77 Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development) 80 78 Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville) 80 79 David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College) 77 80 Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team) 74 81 David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 71 82 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development) 68 83 Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 65 84 David Cueli (Team Coco's) 64 85 Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 62 86 Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 61 87 Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 61 88 Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com) 60 89 Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized) 60 90 Michael Dalterio 60 91 Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 60 92 Gunter Hermanni 60 93 Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's) 60 94 Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's) 60 95 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 60 96 Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 60 97 Grant Potter (ZMOTION Racing Team) 60 98 Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's) 60 99 Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 60 100 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 60 101 Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 53 102 patrick lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 52 103 Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 50 104 Eugene Boronow (Team O2/Maynards) 50 105 Pat Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) 50 106 Brian Cornelius (02 Modern Fitness/Maynard's) 50 107 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 50 108 Spencer Crites (The Green Team) 50 109 Cody Hall (Carlos O'Brien's Racing) 50 110 Marcus Hayward (Jetset Racing) 50 111 Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Elite) 50 112 Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 50 113 Charles Matte (EKOÏ.com/Gaspesien) 50 114 Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 50 115 Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 50 116 Jerry Opris (Swiss American Cycling) 50 117 Roy Pickavance 50 118 Brian Rach (ISCorp/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation, Inc.) 50 119 David Reid (Landis - Trek) 50 120 Juan Rivera (Norson) 50 121 Joe Susco (Jetset Racing) 50 122 John Verheul (JBV Coaching) 50 123 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 50 124 Nate Adler (Bill Bone) 50 125 Joe Baum (Garage Racing) 50 126 Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 50 127 Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 50 128 David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop) 50 129 Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team) 50 130 Franco Font (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 50 131 Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 50 132 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) 50 133 Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team) 50 134 Curtis Long (ZMOTION Racing Team) 50 135 Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development) 50 136 Lance Ohlsson (Cycle Progression) 50 137 Anthony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team) 50 138 Jean-Francois Racine (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 50 139 Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 50 140 Rainiel Sanchez (Sun Cycling) 50 141 Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo) 50 142 Léni Trudel (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 50 143 Charly Vives (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 50 144 Evan Wynn (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC) 50

Elite men - Lap leader classification 1 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 31 pts 2 Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) 23 3 Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek) 8 4 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 6 5 Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team) 5 6 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 5 7 Ken Vida (FloridaVelo) 4 8 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 3 9 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 3 10 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 3 11 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 3 12 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 3 13 Frank Travieso (Team Coco's) 3 14 Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation) 3 15 Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 3 16 Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 3 17 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 2 18 Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team) 2 19 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 2 20 Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 2 21 David Cueli (Team Coco's) 2 22 Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 2 23 Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 2 24 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 1 25 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 1 26 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation) 1 27 Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis) 1 28 Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 1 29 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 1 30 Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 1 31 Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek) 1 32 Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA) 1 33 Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing) 1 34 George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek) 1 35 Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo) 1 36 Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 1 37 Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 1

Elite women - Individual classification 1 Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 500 pts 2 Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) 486 3 Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa) 440 4 Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 415 5 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 254 6 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 233 7 Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits) 232 8 Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team) 230 9 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 229 10 Anna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange) 225 11 Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing) 216 12 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville) 215 13 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 203 14 Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda) 200 15 Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12) 196 16 Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 196 17 Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits) 195 18 Shannon Koch (GG Events Management) 192 19 Peggy Legrand (US Military Team) 187 20 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 187 21 Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 183 22 Natalie Koch (Landis/Trek) 183 23 Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo) 179 24 Melanie Colavito (Landis/ Trek) 179 25 Hanan Alves-Hyde (Rideclean/PatentIt.com) 176 26 Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen) 175 27 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 174 28 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 169 29 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 169 30 Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness) 167 31 Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 166 32 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 164 33 Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek) 159 34 Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 156 35 Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized) 155 36 Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 154 37 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 152 38 Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech) 148 39 Zoe Mullins (Colavita) 144 40 Daniela Garcia (Park Place Dealerships/sun & ski cycling team) 50

41 42 Kimberly Truitt (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 50 43 Tamyra Barnard (Alligator's Cycling Club) 50 44 Michelle Blake (Colavita) 50 45 Hannah Hayduk (Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County Cycling Foundation) 50 46 Crystal Little (Rose Bandits) 50 47 Yesica Mendoza 50 48 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 50 49 Corinne Schmid (Alligator's Cycling Club) 50 50 Savannah Sill (Florida State University) 50