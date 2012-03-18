Kirchmann wins in Old Pueblo
Howe takes victory in men's crit
After spending most of the Old Pueblo Grand Prix watching teammate Jim Stemper fight to stay off the front of the men’s field on a solo flyer, Isaac Howe and the rest of the Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder team decided to ensure that they’d come away with the day’s victory by taking control of what looked to be an imminent field sprint.
By reeling Stemper in on the final lap with all of the team’s remaining horsepower, Howe came out of the final turn in Tucson and out-sprinted Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) and 2011 USA CRITS champion Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) for the win.
Sprinter Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies) beat local favorite Erica Allar (RideClean/Patentit.com) in the women’s race earlier in the evening while Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) finished in third position.
Following the second round of the 2012 USA CRITS Series, Allar still holds onto the women's overall leader's jersey while Luke Keough scored enough points in Tucson to assume the top position in the men’s field from Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios).
Keough also leads up the Best Young Rider competition while Stemper took the Lap Leader’s title for all the time he spent solo in Tucson. Those jerseys are currently in the hands of Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) and Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) respectively for the women’s field.
Next stop for the USA CRITS riders is the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium in Charlotte, North Carolina on April 14th.
|1
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)
|3
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|4
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|5
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|7
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|8
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|9
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|10
|Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek)
|11
|Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis)
|12
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|13
|Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek)
|14
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|15
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|16
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|17
|Anton Varabe (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|18
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|19
|Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|20
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|21
|Colin Don (Landis - Trek)
|22
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|23
|Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|24
|Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|25
|Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|26
|Craig Streit (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)
|27
|Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|28
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|29
|David A Glick (Landis - Trek)
|30
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek)
|31
|Brian Forbes (Jetset Racing)
|32
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|33
|Kyle Colavito (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|34
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|35
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|36
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|37
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|38
|David Forkner (CRCA/Foundation)
|39
|George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek)
|40
|Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|41
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|42
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|43
|Jame Carney (C.A.R.E. for Cycling)
|44
|Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|DNF
|Brian Cornelius (02 Modern Fitness/Maynard's)
|DNF
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|DNF
|Cody Hall (Carlos O'Briens Racing)
|DNF
|Charles Matte (Ekoï/Gaspesien)
|DNF
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Brian Rach (ISCorp/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation, Inc.)
|DNF
|John Verheul (JBV Coaching)
|DNF
|Marcus Hayward (Jetset Racing)
|DNF
|Joe Susco (Jetset Racing)
|DNF
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|DNF
|David Reid (Landis - Trek)
|DNF
|Pat Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|DNF
|Juan Rivera (Norson)
|DNF
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Jerry Opris (Swiss American Racing)
|DNF
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Eugene Boronow (Team O2/Maynards)
|DNF
|Spencer Crites (The Green Team)
|DNF
|Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
|DNF
|Roy Pickavance
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|3
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
|4
|Anna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange)
|5
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
|6
|Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
|7
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|8
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|9
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|10
|Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)
|11
|Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|12
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|13
|Natalie Koch (Landis/Trek)
|14
|Melanie Colavito (Landis/ Trek)
|15
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
|16
|Michelle King (Colavita/Outback)
|17
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18
|Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|19
|Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)
|20
|Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|21
|Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|22
|Kimberly Truitt (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|DNS
|Daniela Garcia (Park Place Dealerships/sun & ski cycling team)
|1
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|452
|pts
|2
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|446
|3
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|408
|4
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|389
|5
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|315
|6
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|310
|7
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|308
|8
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|303
|9
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|273
|10
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|266
|11
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|250
|12
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)
|240
|13
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)
|225
|14
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|220
|15
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|218
|16
|Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|215
|17
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|215
|18
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|210
|19
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|210
|20
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|205
|21
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|203
|22
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|200
|23
|Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek)
|195
|24
|Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis)
|192
|25
|Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)
|191
|26
|Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek)
|191
|27
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|188
|28
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|187
|29
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
|185
|30
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|181
|31
|Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management)
|179
|32
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|179
|33
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|176
|34
|Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo)
|175
|35
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|173
|36
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|171
|37
|Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|170
|38
|Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|159
|39
|Stevie Cullinan (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|159
|40
|James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|155
|41
|Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)
|155
|42
|Colin Don (Landis - Trek)
|151
|43
|Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|144
|44
|Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|144
|45
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|142
|46
|Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|141
|47
|Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|140
|48
|Craig Streit (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)
|134
|49
|Derrek Ivey (Kallisto/WheelsOfOakville)
|131
|50
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|126
|51
|David A Glick (Landis - Trek)
|125
|52
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek)
|123
|53
|Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|122
|54
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)
|121
|55
|Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)
|119
|56
|Brian Forbes (Jetset Racing)
|119
|57
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|116
|58
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|115
|59
|Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)
|114
|60
|Kyle Colavito (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|113
|61
|Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|110
|62
|Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health)
|107
|63
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|107
|64
|Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|104
|65
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)
|101
|66
|Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)
|99
|67
|George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek)
|98
|68
|David Forkner (Foundation)
|98
|69
|Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|97
|70
|Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)
|95
|71
|Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team)
|92
|72
|Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)
|90
|73
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|89
|74
|Maikel Matos
|86
|75
|Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)
|83
|76
|Jame Carney (C.A.R.E. for Cycling)
|83
|77
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development)
|80
|78
|Brandon Spencer (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|80
|79
|David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)
|77
|80
|Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team)
|74
|81
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|71
|82
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
|68
|83
|Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|65
|84
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|64
|85
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|62
|86
|Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|61
|87
|Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|61
|88
|Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com)
|60
|89
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|60
|90
|Michael Dalterio
|60
|91
|Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|60
|92
|Gunter Hermanni
|60
|93
|Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's)
|60
|94
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|60
|95
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|60
|96
|Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|60
|97
|Grant Potter (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|60
|98
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|60
|99
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|60
|100
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|60
|101
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|53
|102
|patrick lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|52
|103
|Aurelien Passeron (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|50
|104
|Eugene Boronow (Team O2/Maynards)
|50
|105
|Pat Collier (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|50
|106
|Brian Cornelius (02 Modern Fitness/Maynard's)
|50
|107
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|50
|108
|Spencer Crites (The Green Team)
|50
|109
|Cody Hall (Carlos O'Brien's Racing)
|50
|110
|Marcus Hayward (Jetset Racing)
|50
|111
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|50
|112
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|113
|Charles Matte (EKOÏ.com/Gaspesien)
|50
|114
|Ian Moir (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
|115
|Cody O'Reilly (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
|116
|Jerry Opris (Swiss American Cycling)
|50
|117
|Roy Pickavance
|50
|118
|Brian Rach (ISCorp/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation, Inc.)
|50
|119
|David Reid (Landis - Trek)
|50
|120
|Juan Rivera (Norson)
|50
|121
|Joe Susco (Jetset Racing)
|50
|122
|John Verheul (JBV Coaching)
|50
|123
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
|124
|Nate Adler (Bill Bone)
|50
|125
|Joe Baum (Garage Racing)
|50
|126
|Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|50
|127
|Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|50
|128
|David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
|50
|129
|Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|130
|Franco Font (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|50
|131
|Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|50
|132
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|50
|133
|Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|134
|Curtis Long (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|50
|135
|Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)
|50
|136
|Lance Ohlsson (Cycle Progression)
|50
|137
|Anthony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team)
|50
|138
|Jean-Francois Racine (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|139
|Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|50
|140
|Rainiel Sanchez (Sun Cycling)
|50
|141
|Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo)
|50
|142
|Léni Trudel (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|143
|Charly Vives (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|144
|Evan Wynn (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC)
|50
|1
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|31
|pts
|2
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|23
|3
|Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek)
|8
|4
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|6
|5
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)
|5
|6
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|5
|7
|Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)
|4
|8
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|3
|9
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|3
|10
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|3
|11
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|3
|12
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|3
|13
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|3
|14
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|3
|15
|Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|3
|16
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|3
|17
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|2
|18
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
|2
|19
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|2
|20
|Greg Brandt (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|21
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|2
|22
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|2
|23
|Patrick Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|24
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|1
|25
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|1
|26
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|1
|27
|Lucas Binder (SPY-Swamis)
|1
|28
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|1
|29
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|1
|30
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|1
|31
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis - Trek)
|1
|32
|Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)
|1
|33
|Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)
|1
|34
|George W. Cyrus (Landis - Trek)
|1
|35
|Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)
|1
|36
|Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|1
|37
|Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|1
|1
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|500
|pts
|2
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)
|486
|3
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
|440
|4
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|415
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|254
|6
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|233
|7
|Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits)
|232
|8
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|230
|9
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|229
|10
|Anna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange)
|225
|11
|Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
|216
|12
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|215
|13
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|203
|14
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|200
|15
|Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)
|196
|16
|Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|196
|17
|Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits)
|195
|18
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|192
|19
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Team)
|187
|20
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|187
|21
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|183
|22
|Natalie Koch (Landis/Trek)
|183
|23
|Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo)
|179
|24
|Melanie Colavito (Landis/ Trek)
|179
|25
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
|176
|26
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)
|175
|27
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|174
|28
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|169
|29
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|169
|30
|Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness)
|167
|31
|Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|166
|32
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|164
|33
|Judy Jenkins (Landis/Trek)
|159
|34
|Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|156
|35
|Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|155
|36
|Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|154
|37
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|152
|38
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech)
|148
|39
|Zoe Mullins (Colavita)
|144
|40
|Daniela Garcia (Park Place Dealerships/sun & ski cycling team)
|50
|42
|Kimberly Truitt (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|50
|43
|Tamyra Barnard (Alligator's Cycling Club)
|50
|44
|Michelle Blake (Colavita)
|50
|45
|Hannah Hayduk (Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|50
|46
|Crystal Little (Rose Bandits)
|50
|47
|Yesica Mendoza
|50
|48
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|49
|Corinne Schmid (Alligator's Cycling Club)
|50
|50
|Savannah Sill (Florida State University)
|50
|1
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|pts
|2
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)
|9
|3
|Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits)
|7
|4
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|5
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|6
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|7
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|3
|8
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|9
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|10
|Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|3
|11
|Heather Dunphy (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|3
|12
|Tracey Perez (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|2
|13
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|14
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|1
|15
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|1
|16
|Sabrina Forbes (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
|1
|17
|Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12)
|1
|18
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|1
|19
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Rideclean/PatentIt.com)
|1
|20
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|1
|21
|Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|1
|22
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|1
|23
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech)
|1
