Image 1 of 10 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 6 of 10 A crash in the men's race (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 7 of 10 A crash in the men's race (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 8 of 10 A crash in the men's race (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 9 of 10 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography) Image 10 of 10 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins (Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)

UnitedHealthcare showed its dominance at the Boise Twilight Criterium with Ty Magner taking the win after 90 minutes of racing around the heart of Boise. Magner's teammate, Luke Keough was second and 24-year-old Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis) was third after a bunch sprint.

"Our plan was to sit back and make other teams make the race, but in the end we knew we had the best lead out. UHC has so many fast sprinters so we can line up and see who is the best on the day," Magner said. "The race is incredible, the crowd is incredible. I couldn't think for the last three laps the crowd was so loud."

Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Pro Cycling) took the TUFMED USA CRITS Overall jersey away from absent Thomas Gibbons (Unattached) by finishing in sixth place.

Castillo (KHS-Maxxis) was active and off the front for much of the race with 20-year-old Noah Granigan (CCB Racing) in tow.

"This is my job. I train everyday as hard as I can. I want to make it a reality to make this happen so this is a great race for me. I tried very hard to beat these guys," said Castillo in a post race interview.

But it was UnitedHeathcare who controlled the majority of the race and led it out with Gateway Harley Davidson following suit.

Full Results