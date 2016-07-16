Ty Magner wins men's ASWB Twilight Criterium
UnitedHealthcare go on-two with Luke Keough, third place for Ulises Castillo
UnitedHealthcare showed its dominance at the Boise Twilight Criterium with Ty Magner taking the win after 90 minutes of racing around the heart of Boise. Magner's teammate, Luke Keough was second and 24-year-old Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis) was third after a bunch sprint.
"Our plan was to sit back and make other teams make the race, but in the end we knew we had the best lead out. UHC has so many fast sprinters so we can line up and see who is the best on the day," Magner said. "The race is incredible, the crowd is incredible. I couldn't think for the last three laps the crowd was so loud."
Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Pro Cycling) took the TUFMED USA CRITS Overall jersey away from absent Thomas Gibbons (Unattached) by finishing in sixth place.
Castillo (KHS-Maxxis) was active and off the front for much of the race with 20-year-old Noah Granigan (CCB Racing) in tow.
"This is my job. I train everyday as hard as I can. I want to make it a reality to make this happen so this is a great race for me. I tried very hard to beat these guys," said Castillo in a post race interview.
But it was UnitedHeathcare who controlled the majority of the race and led it out with Gateway Harley Davidson following suit.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:29:42
|2
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Ulises Castillo
|4
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
|0:00:01
|5
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|6
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|7
|Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubes Junior Development)
|8
|Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|9
|Ed Veal (Real Deal DOrnellas p/b Garne)
|0:00:03
|10
|Kai Wiggins (CCB Racing)
|11
|Max Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
|12
|Jose Rodrigues
|13
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
|14
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|15
|Trevor Odonnell (Real Deal DOrnellas p/b Garne)
|0:00:05
|16
|John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)
|0:00:06
|17
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|18
|Rob Scheffler (Mercedes Benz)
|19
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo TREK)
|20
|Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:07
|21
|Yannick Eckmann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
|22
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
|0:00:08
|23
|Matt Zimmer (Credite Velo TREK)
|0:00:09
|24
|Noah Granigan (CCB Racing)
|0:00:10
|25
|Anton Varabei (Real Deal DOrnellas p/b Garne)
|26
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:00:14
|27
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|28
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|29
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|30
|Cooper Willsey (CCB Racing)
|31
|Paul Warner (Boise Rush)
|32
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli-Safetti)
|0:00:17
|33
|Tim Savre (Credite Velo TREK)
|0:00:18
|34
|David Goodman (Credite Velo TREK)
|35
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|36
|Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)
|37
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
|0:00:19
|38
|Cameron Hoffman (Team Endurance360)
|39
|Fletcher Lydick (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|40
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|41
|Hugo Fregoso (Mercedes Benz)
|0:00:20
|42
|Joel Brazil (Sturtevants Cycling Team)
|43
|Timothy Burton (Real Deal Dornellas p/b Garne)
|0:00:21
|44
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:25
|45
|Eder Frayre (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:28
|46
|Trevor Jackson (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:00:31
|47
|Jacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|48
|Brandon Lynch
|0:00:34
|49
|Duban Sanchez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|0:00:36
|50
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:43
|51
|Josh Howard (Mercedes Benz)
|0:00:45
|DNF
|Ethan Reynolds (CCB Racing)
|DNF
|Tad Hamilton (Mercedes Benz)
|DNF
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Austin Arguello (Mercedes Benz)
|DNF
|Ryan Short (PC4Men)
|DNF
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Matthew W. Brophy (Credite Velo TREK)
|DNF
|Lonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Gabe Moss (Mercedes Benz)
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Rob Smallman (Team Endurance360)
