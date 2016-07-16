Trending

Ty Magner wins men's ASWB Twilight Criterium

UnitedHealthcare go on-two with Luke Keough, third place for Ulises Castillo

Image 1 of 10

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 10

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Image 3 of 10

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Image 4 of 10

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Image 5 of 10

(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Image 6 of 10

A crash in the men's race

A crash in the men's race
(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Image 7 of 10

A crash in the men's race

A crash in the men's race
(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Image 8 of 10

A crash in the men's race

A crash in the men's race
(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Image 9 of 10

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins
(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)
Image 10 of 10

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) wins
(Image credit: Steve Conner Photography)

UnitedHealthcare showed its dominance at the Boise Twilight Criterium with Ty Magner taking the win after 90 minutes of racing around the heart of Boise. Magner's teammate, Luke Keough was second and 24-year-old Ulises Castillo (KHS-Maxxis) was third after a bunch sprint.

"Our plan was to sit back and make other teams make the race, but in the end we knew we had the best lead out. UHC has so many fast sprinters so we can line up and see who is the best on the day," Magner said. "The race is incredible, the crowd is incredible. I couldn't think for the last three laps the crowd was so loud."

Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Pro Cycling) took the TUFMED USA CRITS Overall jersey away from absent Thomas Gibbons (Unattached) by finishing in sixth place.

Castillo (KHS-Maxxis) was active and off the front for much of the race with 20-year-old Noah Granigan (CCB Racing) in tow.

"This is my job. I train everyday as hard as I can. I want to make it a reality to make this happen so this is a great race for me. I tried very hard to beat these guys," said Castillo in a post race interview.

But it was UnitedHeathcare who controlled the majority of the race and led it out with Gateway Harley Davidson following suit.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:29:42
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Ulises Castillo
4Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)0:00:01
5Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
6Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:02
7Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubes Junior Development)
8Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman)
9Ed Veal (Real Deal DOrnellas p/b Garne)0:00:03
10Kai Wiggins (CCB Racing)
11Max Ackerman (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
12Jose Rodrigues
13Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
14John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:04
15Trevor Odonnell (Real Deal DOrnellas p/b Garne)0:00:05
16John Harris (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar)0:00:06
17Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
18Rob Scheffler (Mercedes Benz)
19Evan Hartig (Credite Velo TREK)
20Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:07
21Yannick Eckmann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)
22Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)0:00:08
23Matt Zimmer (Credite Velo TREK)0:00:09
24Noah Granigan (CCB Racing)0:00:10
25Anton Varabei (Real Deal DOrnellas p/b Garne)
26Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:14
27Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
28Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
29Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
30Cooper Willsey (CCB Racing)
31Paul Warner (Boise Rush)
32Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli-Safetti)0:00:17
33Tim Savre (Credite Velo TREK)0:00:18
34David Goodman (Credite Velo TREK)
35Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
36Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)
37George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U)0:00:19
38Cameron Hoffman (Team Endurance360)
39Fletcher Lydick (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
40Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
41Hugo Fregoso (Mercedes Benz)0:00:20
42Joel Brazil (Sturtevants Cycling Team)
43Timothy Burton (Real Deal Dornellas p/b Garne)0:00:21
44Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:25
45Eder Frayre (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:28
46Trevor Jackson (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:31
47Jacob Gerhardt (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
48Brandon Lynch0:00:34
49Duban Sanchez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)0:00:36
50Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:43
51Josh Howard (Mercedes Benz)0:00:45
DNFEthan Reynolds (CCB Racing)
DNFTad Hamilton (Mercedes Benz)
DNFMichael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFAustin Arguello (Mercedes Benz)
DNFRyan Short (PC4Men)
DNFJohn Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFMatthew W. Brophy (Credite Velo TREK)
DNFLonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFGabe Moss (Mercedes Benz)
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
DNFRob Smallman (Team Endurance360)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews