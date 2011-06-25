Image 1 of 41 Max Plaxton (Specialized) wins the Subaru Cup Pro-XCT (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 41 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) takes the rock drop (Image credit: Heather Marty) Image 3 of 41 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) in the woods (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 4 of 41 The elite men are ready to race. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 5 of 41 Front row starters in the elite men's race (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 6 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 7 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) and Max Plaxton (Specialized) are both Canadian (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 8 of 41 The elite men are off at the US Pro XCT Subaru Cup (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 9 of 41 Max Plaxton (Specialized) wins in Wisconsin (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 10 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) on the rocks (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 11 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) is off to his usual fast start (Image credit: Heather Marty) Image 12 of 41 The Subaru Cup venue in Wisconsin (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 13 of 41 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 14 of 41 Max Plaxton (Specialized) has time to receive congratulations on his way to the finish. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 15 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) was back racing cross country (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 16 of 41 Sometimes mountain biking can be a contact sport. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading Kabush and Plaxton on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 41 Trek Toronto riders (L to R) Eric Batty, Adam Morka, and Peter Glasford (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 41 The Mexico National Team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 41 Elite Men (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 41 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) on a fast descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) with a gap on Plaxton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 41 Max Plaxton (Specialized) trying to get back to Wells and Kabush (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 41 Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) made a great start but faded a bit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) leading Plaxton out for the final lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 41 Max Plaxton (Specialized) celebrates his victory with the crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) was riding his best race of the year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) riding a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) on a rocky descent with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) in his new kit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 41 Mexico sent a large team to compete at the Subaru Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 41 USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) certainly was the most aggressive rider (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 41 Max Plaxton (Specialized) struggled for a couple laps but then found his groove (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 41 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) having an 8th place ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 41 Adam Morka (Trek Toronto) descending through Fern Gulch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 41 Russell Finsterwald (Trek Subaru) riding Fern Gulch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) riding some sweet singletrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) riding in fourth position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 41 The number of fans on the course was impressive (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Max Plaxton (Specialized) won the Subaru Cup cross country, a stop on USA Cycling's US Pro XCT in Wisconsin. Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) finished a close second and was easily the most aggressive rider. US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) was third, followed by Adam Craig (Team Giant) in fourth, and young Stephen Ettinger (BMC) in fifth place.

After his victory, Plaxton said, "It's been a good year in the Pro XCT Series. It's my series, so I feel like I own it."

The course at Mt. Morris was in perfect condition despite days of rain prior to the event today. Many of the riders compared the course to a World Cup course, both in length, and with the punchy climbs and vocal crowds.

The large men's field started with Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com) leading initially. In the first half lap, at least nine riders were in the mix including the eventual podium finishers and favorites Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt), Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) and Barry Wicks (Kona). But with Kabush setting a blistering pace, only Wells and Plaxton could match the speed.

Throughout the race, Kabush and Plaxton traded body blows while Plaxton struggled to stay with them. "I wasn't riding some of the technical stuff as good as I wanted to and I would get gapped. After lap two or three, my wheel just washed out near the finish and it took a lot out of me to get back up."

"These guys were just attacking each other so I was pretty happy to just sit on and recover for a few laps… we were riding fast!" said Plaxton.

Behind the leaders, the order settled down a bit with the exception of Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant). Again, he seemed to will himself forward, and eventually claimed the fourth spot. After the race, he appeared to be having some back pain and was quickly attended to by his team.

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) rode solidly in fifth place in elite company to claim his first US Pro XCT podium spot ever. "This is so much fun racing at this level. It feels pretty damn good to be racing these guys…I had their posters on my wall growing up."

On the fifth lap of the race, Kabush and Plaxton came through the start/finish with about a 50-foot lead on Wells. Wells later said, "On the fifth lap Plaxton attacked, and he and Kabush got away. I could see them, but at the end they opened it up a little bit. This is a good power course. There's a lot of short, punchy climbs. They attacked on the first start hill on the fifth lap, and I didn't have the power to stay with them.

On the sixth and final lap of the race, Plaxton planned a very strategic attack. "There was a section where Geoff's bars were barely fitting through the trees. He's got these huge handlebars and was nearly coming to a complete stop. I attacked him just before that and got a little gap. I knew if you got to those last climbs by yourself it would be hard to pass."

Plaxton solidified his lead in the US Pro XCT series that will conclude next month in Montana. Wells told Cyclingnews he will be skipping that event as Plaxton has a virtual lock on the series. Instead, he will head to his off-season home in Tucson for a short break.

