Trending

Plaxton bests Kabush in cross country

Wells takes third

Image 1 of 41

Max Plaxton (Specialized) wins the Subaru Cup Pro-XCT

Max Plaxton (Specialized) wins the Subaru Cup Pro-XCT
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 41

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) takes the rock drop

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) takes the rock drop
(Image credit: Heather Marty)
Image 3 of 41

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) in the woods

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) in the woods
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 4 of 41

The elite men are ready to race.

The elite men are ready to race.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 5 of 41

Front row starters in the elite men's race

Front row starters in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 6 of 41

Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis)

Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis)
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 7 of 41

Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) and Max Plaxton (Specialized) are both Canadian

Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain / Maxxis) and Max Plaxton (Specialized) are both Canadian
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 8 of 41

The elite men are off at the US Pro XCT Subaru Cup

The elite men are off at the US Pro XCT Subaru Cup
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 9 of 41

Max Plaxton (Specialized) wins in Wisconsin

Max Plaxton (Specialized) wins in Wisconsin
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 10 of 41

Todd Wells (Specialized) on the rocks

Todd Wells (Specialized) on the rocks
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 11 of 41

Todd Wells (Specialized) is off to his usual fast start

Todd Wells (Specialized) is off to his usual fast start
(Image credit: Heather Marty)
Image 12 of 41

The Subaru Cup venue in Wisconsin

The Subaru Cup venue in Wisconsin
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 13 of 41

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 14 of 41

Max Plaxton (Specialized) has time to receive congratulations on his way to the finish.

Max Plaxton (Specialized) has time to receive congratulations on his way to the finish.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 15 of 41

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) was back racing cross country

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) was back racing cross country
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 16 of 41

Sometimes mountain biking can be a contact sport.

Sometimes mountain biking can be a contact sport.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 41

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading Kabush and Plaxton on lap three

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading Kabush and Plaxton on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 41

Trek Toronto riders (L to R) Eric Batty, Adam Morka, and Peter Glasford

Trek Toronto riders (L to R) Eric Batty, Adam Morka, and Peter Glasford
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 41

The Mexico National Team

The Mexico National Team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 41

Elite Men

Elite Men
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 41

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) on a fast descent

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) on a fast descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 41

Todd Wells (Specialized) with the race lead

Todd Wells (Specialized) with the race lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 41

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) with a gap on Plaxton

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) with a gap on Plaxton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 41

Max Plaxton (Specialized) trying to get back to Wells and Kabush

Max Plaxton (Specialized) trying to get back to Wells and Kabush
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 41

Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) made a great start but faded a bit

Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) made a great start but faded a bit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 41

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) leading Plaxton out for the final lap

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) leading Plaxton out for the final lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 41

Max Plaxton (Specialized) celebrates his victory with the crowd

Max Plaxton (Specialized) celebrates his victory with the crowd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 41

Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) was riding his best race of the year

Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) was riding his best race of the year
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 41

Todd Wells (Specialized) riding a rock garden

Todd Wells (Specialized) riding a rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 41

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) on a rocky descent with the race lead

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) on a rocky descent with the race lead
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 41

Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) in his new kit

Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) in his new kit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 41

Mexico sent a large team to compete at the Subaru Cup

Mexico sent a large team to compete at the Subaru Cup
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 41

USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized)

USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 41

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) certainly was the most aggressive rider

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) certainly was the most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 41

Max Plaxton (Specialized) struggled for a couple laps but then found his groove

Max Plaxton (Specialized) struggled for a couple laps but then found his groove
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 41

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) having an 8th place ride

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) having an 8th place ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 41

Adam Morka (Trek Toronto) descending through Fern Gulch

Adam Morka (Trek Toronto) descending through Fern Gulch
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 41

Russell Finsterwald (Trek Subaru) riding Fern Gulch

Russell Finsterwald (Trek Subaru) riding Fern Gulch
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 41

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) riding some sweet singletrack

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) riding some sweet singletrack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 41

Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) riding in fourth position

Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt) riding in fourth position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 41

The number of fans on the course was impressive

The number of fans on the course was impressive
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Max Plaxton (Specialized) won the Subaru Cup cross country, a stop on USA Cycling's US Pro XCT in Wisconsin.  Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) finished a close second and was easily the most aggressive rider. US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) was third, followed by Adam Craig (Team Giant) in fourth, and young Stephen Ettinger (BMC) in fifth place.

After his victory, Plaxton said, "It's been a good year in the Pro XCT Series. It's my series, so I feel like I own it."

The course at Mt. Morris was in perfect condition despite days of rain prior to the event today. Many of the riders compared the course to a World Cup course, both in length, and with the punchy climbs and vocal crowds.

The large men's field started with Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com) leading initially. In the first half lap, at least nine riders were in the mix including the eventual podium finishers and favorites Ryan Trebon (LTS Felt), Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru Trek) and Barry Wicks (Kona). But with Kabush setting a blistering pace, only Wells and Plaxton could match the speed.

Throughout the race, Kabush and Plaxton traded body blows while Plaxton struggled to stay with them. "I wasn't riding some of the technical stuff as good as I wanted to and I would get gapped. After lap two or three, my wheel just washed out near the finish and it took a lot out of me to get back up."

"These guys were just attacking each other so I was pretty happy to just sit on and recover for a few laps… we were riding fast!" said Plaxton.

Behind the leaders, the order settled down a bit with the exception of Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant). Again, he seemed to will himself forward, and eventually claimed the fourth spot. After the race, he appeared to be having some back pain and was quickly attended to by his team.

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) rode solidly in fifth place in elite company to claim his first US Pro XCT podium spot ever. "This is so much fun racing at this level. It feels pretty damn good to be racing these guys…I had their posters on my wall growing up."

On the fifth lap of the race, Kabush and Plaxton came through the start/finish with about a 50-foot lead on Wells. Wells later said, "On the fifth lap Plaxton attacked, and he and Kabush got away. I could see them, but at the end they opened it up a little bit. This is a good power course. There's a lot of short, punchy climbs. They attacked on the first start hill on the fifth lap, and I didn't have the power to stay with them.

On the sixth and final lap of the race, Plaxton planned a very strategic attack. "There was a section where Geoff's bars were barely fitting through the trees. He's got these huge handlebars and was nearly coming to a complete stop. I attacked him just before that and got a little gap. I knew if you got to those last climbs by yourself it would be hard to pass."

Plaxton solidified his lead in the US Pro XCT series that will conclude next month in Montana. Wells told Cyclingnews he will be skipping that event as Plaxton has a virtual lock on the series. Instead, he will head to his off-season home in Tucson for a short break.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized USA1:50:31
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:19
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:00:47
4Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:56
5Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Devo Team0:03:21
6Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda / H2O Overdrive0:04:12
7Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:36
8Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek0:05:19
9Ryan Trebon (USA) Lts/Felt0:05:39
10Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada0:05:52
11Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:06:04
12Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:06:10
13Juan Carlos Hernandez (Mex) Mexico0:06:48
14Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team0:07:03
15Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek0:07:08
16Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:07:12
17Tristan Schouten (USA) Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing0:07:40
18Brian Matter (USA) Pcw / Hyundai0:08:13
19Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes0:08:19
20Nathan Guerra (USA) Mr Tree Racing Vision0:08:53
21Mitch Bailey (Can) Trek Canada Mtbteam0:09:34
22Mitchell Hoke (USA) Tokyo Joes0:09:58
23Mike Phillips (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized0:10:02
24Josh Carlson (Aus) Rockstar Racing/ Giant Bicycle0:10:35
25Ignacio Torres Acosta (Mex) Mexican Team0:10:45
26Jose Juan Escarcega SalT (Mex)0:10:53
27Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe'S Garage0:11:37
28Jack Hinkens (USA) BMC Mountainbike Devo Team0:11:52
29Eric Batty (Can) Trek Canada0:12:11
30Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek0:12:22
31Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com0:12:52
32Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Devo Team0:13:25
33Drew Edsall (USA) Firstplaceracing / Super Cool0:13:54
34Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) Mexican Team0:15:10
35Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:15:43
36T J Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder0:16:51
37Brandon Draugelis (USA) Team CF0:17:11
38Ronald Stawicki (USA) Team Polska0:17:45
39Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:21:04
- 1 LapDarrin Braun (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized
- 1 LapBrian Eppen (USA) Mercy-Specialized
- 1 LapChris Peariso (USA) Adventure 212 /Specialized
- 1 LapTravis Saeler (USA) Trek 29Er Crew
- 1 LapBen Koenig (USA) Rmc / Red Eye Brewery
- 1 LapBrent Steinberg (USA) Livetrainrace.Com
- 1 LapGraham Aldredge (USA) Carmichael Training Systems
- 1 LapKevin Fish (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop
- 1 LapStephen Dempsey (USA) Quiring Cycles
- 2 LapsRafael Excarcega Salaza (Mex) Mexico
- 2 LapsCody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Mtb
- 2 LapsCraig Wohlschlaeger (USA) The Hub/ Giant
- 2 LapsAaron Elwell (USA) Highgear/Trek
- 2 LapsNicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Mtb
- 2 LapsMark Pamelee (USA) Cycletherapy
- 2 LapsWesley Lamberson (USA) Cy-Kenda-Thomson-Notubes
- 2 LapsAndy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
- 2 LapsRich Weis (USA) Trek
- 3 LapsKarl Tillman (USA) Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts
DNSMike Anderson (USA) Trek 29Er Crew/Sram
DNFScott Cole (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized
DNFJordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic
DNFBraden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
DNSScott Kylander-Johnson (USA) Trek/Kuhl
DNSJohn Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
DNFSeamus Powell (USA) Giant Mid Atlantic
DNFJason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt
DNSAnthony Sinyard (USA) Specialized

 

Latest on Cyclingnews