Trending

Plaxton claims men's TT

Gould too good in women's race

Image 1 of 34

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to victory in the time trail.

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to victory in the time trail.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 34

Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) hammers up the first pavement climb.

Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) hammers up the first pavement climb.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 34

Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.com) descending over some boulders.

Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.com) descending over some boulders.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 34

Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joe's) ripping off a fourth place ride.

Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joe's) ripping off a fourth place ride.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 34

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) found it quicker to run this section.

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) found it quicker to run this section.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 34

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) riding to a third place finish.

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) riding to a third place finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 34

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was noticeably faster than anyone on the open trails.

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was noticeably faster than anyone on the open trails.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 34

A rider enjoys some shade on Medicine Wheel Trail.

A rider enjoys some shade on Medicine Wheel Trail.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 34

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) seemed to be handling the technical stuff well.

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) seemed to be handling the technical stuff well.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 34

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) putting in an amazing ride to fifth place.

Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) putting in an amazing ride to fifth place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 34

Ryan Trebon (Kona) riding a drop-off.

Ryan Trebon (Kona) riding a drop-off.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 34

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding to a top 10 today.

Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding to a top 10 today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 34

Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) riding a technical section of the course.

Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) riding a technical section of the course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 34

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) having a third place ride despite bouncing off a tree.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) having a third place ride despite bouncing off a tree.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 34

Todd Wells (Specialized) lost three minutes due to a flat tyre.

Todd Wells (Specialized) lost three minutes due to a flat tyre.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 34

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 34

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) riding to a top 10 place.

Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) riding to a top 10 place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 34

Aleksand Mooradian has been impressive in her first year as a professional.

Aleksand Mooradian has been impressive in her first year as a professional.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 34

A rider on Medicine Wheel Trail.

A rider on Medicine Wheel Trail.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 34

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding to a fifth place finish.

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding to a fifth place finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 34

A rider muscles his way through the rocks.

A rider muscles his way through the rocks.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 34

The final 2.5 miles of trail was hard pack double track.

The final 2.5 miles of trail was hard pack double track.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 34

Macky Franklin on the Medicine Wheel Trail.

Macky Franklin on the Medicine Wheel Trail.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 34

The last few miles of trail were covered with slippery pea sized stone.

The last few miles of trail were covered with slippery pea sized stone.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 34

A Rocky Mountain rider navigates the rocks.

A Rocky Mountain rider navigates the rocks.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 34

T.J. Woodruff during warm-ups.

T.J. Woodruff during warm-ups.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 34

It was difficult in spots to see the trail due to the setting sun.

It was difficult in spots to see the trail due to the setting sun.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 34

Riders raced below Cheyenne Mountain, home of NORAD.

Riders raced below Cheyenne Mountain, home of NORAD.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 34

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) has been on fire lately.

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) has been on fire lately.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 34

Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) having a laugh before the race.

Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) having a laugh before the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 34

Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) before her top 10 ride.

Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) before her top 10 ride.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 34

Alison Mann (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to seventh place.

Alison Mann (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to seventh place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 34

Krista Park (Incycle) has stepped up her game and is competing for podium spots.

Krista Park (Incycle) has stepped up her game and is competing for podium spots.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 34

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) sprinting to the finish.

Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) sprinting to the finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Today’s race was the first of a three-day US Pro XCT stage race and is part of the Carmichael Training Systems International Classic. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) powered his way to victory, followed by Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) just nine seconds back.

Plaxton seemed like he was on par with the other riders in the technical first mile, but then applied the gas once the trail became double track. “It’s a hard time trial course,” he said. “In that first section, the rocks are really tough. You can’t get a rhythm, and I was hitting my pedals and I hit my shoulder pretty hard once.

“I think I chose the right bike,” he said. “I was riding the dual suspension…it was better through the rocks.”

Despite hitting a tree with his shoulder, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) was able to ride himself back to third place. Trek teammates Sam Schultz and rookie Russell Finsterwald finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The race was on a challenging 4.39-mile track, with 393 feet of climbing, and a base elevation above 6,000 feet. It began on pavement but quickly entered the Medicine Wheel Trail for about 25 percent of the course. This trail is extremely twisty and is littered with huge rock obstacles. Several areas are so tight that riders' pedals could be heard scraping against rock. Pre-riding the course helped many of the top professional riders not only to find faster lines, but to also gain confidence in the tight sections.

Once through the Medicine Wheel Section, the course mostly followed the Sundance Trail, which is hard-packed doubletrack, often covered with slippery pea stone. The climb to the high point on the course is also twisty, broken up by an occasional downhill, so that it does not feel like a sustained climbing effort. The final downhill section of the course is wide but tricky. Not only are there slippery, off-camber corners, but there are also about 10 water bars that can throw a rider off their bike.

“I am just going to try to clean it…no dabs…just going to have to manage it clean through the first section and then there are lots of places to lay down the power in the middle out there, then cruise to the finish and not wash out,” said Kabush before the race.

“The downhill is all about cornering speed…going fast enough but not too fast and staying smooth,” he said. “Today is all about tyres - big volume and low pressure. It’s pretty skittish out there so you need a lot of rubber on the ground.”

Gould rides smoothly en route to victory

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) took a 45-second victory over an ever-improving Katie Comton (Planet Bike) in the women’s race. Heather Irmiger had a solid ride to third ahead of Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joes) who had another impressive ride to finished fourth. Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) continued her acclimation to racing at altitude by finishing fifth.

Two hours before race time, the course was soaked with downpours. It was quite amazing that the course seemed to soak up almost all of the water before race time. “The rain definitely made it a little bit better traction,” said Gould. “I was worried that it had made the rocks slippery but it had all dried off by the time I got there. I definitely was riding better than in my pre-rides, when my laps kept getting worse and worse.”

“I was really relieved to have a clean run in the technical section,” Forsman said. “My strategy was to bury myself in the first minute-and-a-half then try to recover a bit, and ride smooth through the technical stuff.”

On Saturday, the riders will move on to the cross country competition. Women start at 4:00 PM while the men start at 6:00 PM. The men will race approximately 120 minutes and the women 105 minutes.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Sho/Air-Specialized0:17:11
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:09
3Jermey Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek0:00:10
4Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek0:00:29
5Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek0:00:53
6Benjamin Sonntag (USA)0:00:57
7Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona0:01:08
8Brady Kappius (USA)0:01:09
9Troy Wells (USA)0:01:15
10Colin Cares (USA)0:01:18
11Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes0:01:24
12Spencer Paxson (USA)0:01:28
13Bryan Alders (USA)0:01:36
14Robert Marion (USA)0:01:39
15John Bennett (USA)0:01:43
16Greg Carpenter (USA)0:01:46
17Kevin Kane (USA)0:01:47
18Menso De Jong (USA)0:01:48
19Mitch Hoke (USA)0:01:49
20Andy Schultz (USA)0:01:50
21Doug Johnson (USA)0:01:52
22Kerry Werner Jr. (USA)0:01:55
23Kalan Beisel (USA)0:01:57
24Joe Schneider (USA)0:02:06
25Scott Frederick (USA)0:02:10
26Matt Wiebe (USA)
27Peter Ostroski (USA)0:02:11
28Aaron Elwell (USA)0:02:13
29Matthew Beaton (USA)0:02:19
30Tristan Uhl (USA)0:02:24
31TJ Woodruff(USA)0:02:25
32Cody Peterson (USA)0:02:37
33Bryan Mickiewicz (USA)0:02:41
34John Nobil (USA)0:02:44
35Matt Connors (USA)0:02:47
36JJ Clark (USA)0:02:48
37Macky Franklin (USA)0:02:55
38Michael McCalla (USA)0:03:00
39Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:03:01
40Graham Aldredge (USA)0:03:03
41CR Wohlschlaeger (USA)0:03:32
42Will Patterson (USA) Whole Athlete Cycling Team0:03:48

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:19:14
2Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:45
3Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek0:01:05
4Chloe Forsman (USA)0:01:07
5Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes0:01:09
6Krista Park (USA) Incycle / Cannondale0:01:17
7Allison Mann (USA)0:01:39
8Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:40
9Pua Sawicki (USA)0:01:41
10Amanda Carey (USA)0:01:46
11Judy Freeman (USA)0:02:00
12Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek0:02:08
13Jennifer Smith (NZl)0:02:21
14Molly Throdahl (USA)0:02:36
15Michelle Bellamy (NZl)0:02:49
16Aleksand Mooradian (Pol)0:02:58
17Bryna Blanchard (USA)0:03:35
18Danae York (USA)0:04:54
19Erin Disterheft (USA)0:05:08
20Deidre York (USA)0:05:46

Cat. 1 Women 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Meghan Kane
2Kara Uhl

Cat. 1 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philicia Marion
2Kerri Stone

Cat. 1 Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katina Walker
2Lauren Ziedonis
3Syrae Weikle

Cat. 1 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chase Dickens
2Taylor Smith
3Ryan Geiger

Cat. 1 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Skyler Trujillo
2Tony Smith
3William Curtis
4Zachary Valdez
5Alex Stevenson
6Nicholas Newcomb
7Colby Pastore
8Lewis Gaffney
9Riley Predum
10Joseph Yoham
11Roman Brockley

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter O'donnell
2Chris Hurst
3Matthew Mooradian
4Derek Brinkerhoff
5Matt Williams

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kervin Quinones
2Brent Gorman
3Jean Matthews
4Kyle Ashton
5Kevin Noleen
6Darian Founds
7Craig Kennedy
8Patrick Coady
9Jacob Gonzales

Cat. 1 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dario Fredrick
2Ron Bollenberghe
3Art Macfarland
4Brian Maslach

Cat. 1 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Steve Cherry
2Russell Asleson
3Miroslav Novak
4Roy Gryskevich

Cat. 2 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philip Meyer

Cat. 2 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Zidek
2Sven Beer

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Benjamin Hess
2Zach Bodhane
3Ranjodh Gill
4Rafael Olvera
5Daniel Gerow

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
Rider Name (Country) Team
Steven Thompson
Pete Vanbreemen

Cat. 2 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Willcox
2Chip Stadjuhar
3Chris Kuzma
4Juan Gutierrez
5David Rosenbaum
6Bob Catalano
7Stephen Trahey
8Bill Harms

Cat.2 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emil Gercke
2Robert Rodriguez

Cat. 3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Megan Henning

Cat. 3 Men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zach Kuzma
2Connor Mason

Cat. 3 Men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dakota Pittman

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Guillermo Guerra
2Craig Oboyle
3Scott Swandal

Cat. 3 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Steve Simmons
2Tim Gaffney
3Paul Mcchellan

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Chambers
2Ben Ollett
3Jeff Walker

Latest on Cyclingnews