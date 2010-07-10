Image 1 of 34 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to victory in the time trail. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 34 Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) hammers up the first pavement climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 34 Pua Sawicki (Okole Stuff.com) descending over some boulders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 34 Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joe's) ripping off a fourth place ride. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 34 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) found it quicker to run this section. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 34 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) riding to a third place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 34 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was noticeably faster than anyone on the open trails. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 34 A rider enjoys some shade on Medicine Wheel Trail. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 34 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) seemed to be handling the technical stuff well. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 34 Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) putting in an amazing ride to fifth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 34 Ryan Trebon (Kona) riding a drop-off. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 34 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) riding to a top 10 today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 34 Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) riding a technical section of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 34 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) having a third place ride despite bouncing off a tree. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 34 Todd Wells (Specialized) lost three minutes due to a flat tyre. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 34 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 34 Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team) riding to a top 10 place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 34 Aleksand Mooradian has been impressive in her first year as a professional. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 34 A rider on Medicine Wheel Trail. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 34 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding to a fifth place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 34 A rider muscles his way through the rocks. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 34 The final 2.5 miles of trail was hard pack double track. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 34 Macky Franklin on the Medicine Wheel Trail. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 34 The last few miles of trail were covered with slippery pea sized stone. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 34 A Rocky Mountain rider navigates the rocks. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 34 T.J. Woodruff during warm-ups. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 34 It was difficult in spots to see the trail due to the setting sun. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 34 Riders raced below Cheyenne Mountain, home of NORAD. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 34 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) has been on fire lately. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 34 Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) having a laugh before the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 34 Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) before her top 10 ride. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 34 Alison Mann (Sho-Air/Specialized) riding to seventh place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 34 Krista Park (Incycle) has stepped up her game and is competing for podium spots. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 34 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) sprinting to the finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Today’s race was the first of a three-day US Pro XCT stage race and is part of the Carmichael Training Systems International Classic. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) powered his way to victory, followed by Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain) just nine seconds back.

Plaxton seemed like he was on par with the other riders in the technical first mile, but then applied the gas once the trail became double track. “It’s a hard time trial course,” he said. “In that first section, the rocks are really tough. You can’t get a rhythm, and I was hitting my pedals and I hit my shoulder pretty hard once.

“I think I chose the right bike,” he said. “I was riding the dual suspension…it was better through the rocks.”

Despite hitting a tree with his shoulder, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) was able to ride himself back to third place. Trek teammates Sam Schultz and rookie Russell Finsterwald finished fourth and fifth respectively.

The race was on a challenging 4.39-mile track, with 393 feet of climbing, and a base elevation above 6,000 feet. It began on pavement but quickly entered the Medicine Wheel Trail for about 25 percent of the course. This trail is extremely twisty and is littered with huge rock obstacles. Several areas are so tight that riders' pedals could be heard scraping against rock. Pre-riding the course helped many of the top professional riders not only to find faster lines, but to also gain confidence in the tight sections.

Once through the Medicine Wheel Section, the course mostly followed the Sundance Trail, which is hard-packed doubletrack, often covered with slippery pea stone. The climb to the high point on the course is also twisty, broken up by an occasional downhill, so that it does not feel like a sustained climbing effort. The final downhill section of the course is wide but tricky. Not only are there slippery, off-camber corners, but there are also about 10 water bars that can throw a rider off their bike.

“I am just going to try to clean it…no dabs…just going to have to manage it clean through the first section and then there are lots of places to lay down the power in the middle out there, then cruise to the finish and not wash out,” said Kabush before the race.

“The downhill is all about cornering speed…going fast enough but not too fast and staying smooth,” he said. “Today is all about tyres - big volume and low pressure. It’s pretty skittish out there so you need a lot of rubber on the ground.”

Gould rides smoothly en route to victory

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) took a 45-second victory over an ever-improving Katie Comton (Planet Bike) in the women’s race. Heather Irmiger had a solid ride to third ahead of Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joes) who had another impressive ride to finished fourth. Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) continued her acclimation to racing at altitude by finishing fifth.

Two hours before race time, the course was soaked with downpours. It was quite amazing that the course seemed to soak up almost all of the water before race time. “The rain definitely made it a little bit better traction,” said Gould. “I was worried that it had made the rocks slippery but it had all dried off by the time I got there. I definitely was riding better than in my pre-rides, when my laps kept getting worse and worse.”

“I was really relieved to have a clean run in the technical section,” Forsman said. “My strategy was to bury myself in the first minute-and-a-half then try to recover a bit, and ride smooth through the technical stuff.”

On Saturday, the riders will move on to the cross country competition. Women start at 4:00 PM while the men start at 6:00 PM. The men will race approximately 120 minutes and the women 105 minutes.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) Sho/Air-Specialized 0:17:11 2 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:09 3 Jermey Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:00:10 4 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:00:29 5 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:00:53 6 Benjamin Sonntag (USA) 0:00:57 7 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona 0:01:08 8 Brady Kappius (USA) 0:01:09 9 Troy Wells (USA) 0:01:15 10 Colin Cares (USA) 0:01:18 11 Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 0:01:24 12 Spencer Paxson (USA) 0:01:28 13 Bryan Alders (USA) 0:01:36 14 Robert Marion (USA) 0:01:39 15 John Bennett (USA) 0:01:43 16 Greg Carpenter (USA) 0:01:46 17 Kevin Kane (USA) 0:01:47 18 Menso De Jong (USA) 0:01:48 19 Mitch Hoke (USA) 0:01:49 20 Andy Schultz (USA) 0:01:50 21 Doug Johnson (USA) 0:01:52 22 Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) 0:01:55 23 Kalan Beisel (USA) 0:01:57 24 Joe Schneider (USA) 0:02:06 25 Scott Frederick (USA) 0:02:10 26 Matt Wiebe (USA) 27 Peter Ostroski (USA) 0:02:11 28 Aaron Elwell (USA) 0:02:13 29 Matthew Beaton (USA) 0:02:19 30 Tristan Uhl (USA) 0:02:24 31 TJ Woodruff(USA) 0:02:25 32 Cody Peterson (USA) 0:02:37 33 Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) 0:02:41 34 John Nobil (USA) 0:02:44 35 Matt Connors (USA) 0:02:47 36 JJ Clark (USA) 0:02:48 37 Macky Franklin (USA) 0:02:55 38 Michael McCalla (USA) 0:03:00 39 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:03:01 40 Graham Aldredge (USA) 0:03:03 41 CR Wohlschlaeger (USA) 0:03:32 42 Will Patterson (USA) Whole Athlete Cycling Team 0:03:48

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:19:14 2 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:00:45 3 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:01:05 4 Chloe Forsman (USA) 0:01:07 5 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 0:01:09 6 Krista Park (USA) Incycle / Cannondale 0:01:17 7 Allison Mann (USA) 0:01:39 8 Amy Dombroski (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:01:40 9 Pua Sawicki (USA) 0:01:41 10 Amanda Carey (USA) 0:01:46 11 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:02:00 12 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:02:08 13 Jennifer Smith (NZl) 0:02:21 14 Molly Throdahl (USA) 0:02:36 15 Michelle Bellamy (NZl) 0:02:49 16 Aleksand Mooradian (Pol) 0:02:58 17 Bryna Blanchard (USA) 0:03:35 18 Danae York (USA) 0:04:54 19 Erin Disterheft (USA) 0:05:08 20 Deidre York (USA) 0:05:46

Cat. 1 Women 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Meghan Kane 2 Kara Uhl

Cat. 1 Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Philicia Marion 2 Kerri Stone

Cat. 1 Women 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katina Walker 2 Lauren Ziedonis 3 Syrae Weikle

Cat. 1 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chase Dickens 2 Taylor Smith 3 Ryan Geiger

Cat. 1 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Skyler Trujillo 2 Tony Smith 3 William Curtis 4 Zachary Valdez 5 Alex Stevenson 6 Nicholas Newcomb 7 Colby Pastore 8 Lewis Gaffney 9 Riley Predum 10 Joseph Yoham 11 Roman Brockley

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter O'donnell 2 Chris Hurst 3 Matthew Mooradian 4 Derek Brinkerhoff 5 Matt Williams

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kervin Quinones 2 Brent Gorman 3 Jean Matthews 4 Kyle Ashton 5 Kevin Noleen 6 Darian Founds 7 Craig Kennedy 8 Patrick Coady 9 Jacob Gonzales

Cat. 1 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dario Fredrick 2 Ron Bollenberghe 3 Art Macfarland 4 Brian Maslach

Cat. 1 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Steve Cherry 2 Russell Asleson 3 Miroslav Novak 4 Roy Gryskevich

Cat. 2 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Philip Meyer

Cat. 2 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bobby Zidek 2 Sven Beer

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Benjamin Hess 2 Zach Bodhane 3 Ranjodh Gill 4 Rafael Olvera 5 Daniel Gerow

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 Rider Name (Country) Team Steven Thompson Pete Vanbreemen

Cat. 2 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Willcox 2 Chip Stadjuhar 3 Chris Kuzma 4 Juan Gutierrez 5 David Rosenbaum 6 Bob Catalano 7 Stephen Trahey 8 Bill Harms

Cat.2 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emil Gercke 2 Robert Rodriguez

Cat. 3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Megan Henning

Cat. 3 Men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Zach Kuzma 2 Connor Mason

Cat. 3 Men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dakota Pittman

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Guillermo Guerra 2 Craig Oboyle 3 Scott Swandal

Cat. 3 Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Steve Simmons 2 Tim Gaffney 3 Paul Mcchellan