Image 1 of 15 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) continues her winning ways with a victory at the 2013 Sea Otter Cross Country race. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 15 Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) is also smiling, with another podium result at 2013 Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 15 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) is definitely having a good time at this year's Sea Otter. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 15 Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) is thrilled to finish 2nd to a dominant Vos (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 15 Abby Strigel races for the smaller American team Honey Stinger/Bontrager, and was up against a stiff international field. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 15 Caroline Mani (Raleigh/Clement) usually races cyclo-cross, but is always fast, no matter the discipline. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 7 of 15 Chloe Woodruff, racing for the Crankbrothers team, is another American off to a good start for the year. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 8 of 15 Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) is having an awesome weekend, she finished 2nd today. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 9 of 15 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) started off very fast, but faded later in the race, finishing in 26th. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 10 of 15 Katernina Nash (Luna Chix) is always in the hunt. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 11 of 15 Georgia Gould wearing the custom Luna Chix kit, complete with Stars and Stripes, designating her as US National Champ. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 12 of 15 Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) is off to a great start in the 2013 race season. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 13 of 15 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) was following every move in the XC race, followed closely by Trek's Annie Last. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 14 of 15 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) went out to an early lead in the 2013 Sea Otter Women's XC race. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 15 of 15 An always smiling Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) talks race tactics with American Kelli Emmett (Giant Offroad) (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) followed up on yesterday's short track victory with a second victory, this time in the cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic. The Dutch cycling super star crossed the line after one lap around the cross country course in 1:28:40.

Annika Langvad (Davinci-Specialized) finished second, just nine seconds later while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) marked the start of her 2013 season with a third place.

Pendrel's teammate Georgia Gould, also back to racing after a break following the 2012-2013 'cross season, was fourth, just ahead of long-time Sea Otter competitor Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road).