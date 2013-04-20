Trending

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) continues her winning ways with a victory at the 2013 Sea Otter Cross Country race.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) is also smiling, with another podium result at 2013 Sea Otter Classic.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) is definitely having a good time at this year's Sea Otter.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) is thrilled to finish 2nd to a dominant Vos

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Abby Strigel races for the smaller American team Honey Stinger/Bontrager, and was up against a stiff international field.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh/Clement) usually races cyclo-cross, but is always fast, no matter the discipline.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Chloe Woodruff, racing for the Crankbrothers team, is another American off to a good start for the year.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Annika Langvad (Davinci/Specialized) is having an awesome weekend, she finished 2nd today.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) started off very fast, but faded later in the race, finishing in 26th.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Katernina Nash (Luna Chix) is always in the hunt.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Georgia Gould wearing the custom Luna Chix kit, complete with Stars and Stripes, designating her as US National Champ.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) is off to a great start in the 2013 race season.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Marianne Vos (Rabobank) was following every move in the XC race, followed closely by Trek's Annie Last.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Chix) went out to an early lead in the 2013 Sea Otter Women's XC race.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
An always smiling Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) talks race tactics with American Kelli Emmett (Giant Offroad)

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) followed up on yesterday's short track victory with a second victory, this time in the cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic.  The Dutch cycling super star crossed the line after one lap around the cross country course in 1:28:40.

Annika Langvad (Davinci-Specialized) finished second, just nine seconds later while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) marked the start of her 2013 season with a third place. 

Pendrel's teammate Georgia Gould, also back to racing after a break following the 2012-2013 'cross season, was fourth, just ahead of long-time Sea Otter competitor Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road).

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant1:28:40
2Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized0:00:09
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:58
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:03:13
5Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory/Offroad0:03:22
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:03:59
7Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing0:04:23
8Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:04:41
9Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:05:05
10Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:05:42
11Evelyn Dong (USA) White Pine Touring0:05:52
12Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing0:06:19
13Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing0:07:23
14Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joe's0:08:19
15Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's No Tubes0:08:24
16Erica Tingey (USA) Jamis0:09:08
17Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:09:13
18Larissa Fitchett (USA)0:10:36
19Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's No Tubes0:11:05
20Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:11:34
21Nina Baum (USA) Stan's No Tubes0:11:51
22Lorenza Morfin (Mex) Magic Shrine - Turbo0:11:59
23Rebecca Rusch (USA) Specialized Racing0:12:02
24Erin Alders (USA)0:12:43
25Jamie Busch (USA) Quadzilla Racing0:12:48
26Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
27Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing0:13:31
28Shayna Powless (USA) BMC0:14:08
29Maghalie Rochette (Can) Power Watts0:14:48
30Laura Bietola (Can) Real Deal/ Gears0:16:07
31Selene Yeager (USA) Team CF0:16:28
32Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team0:17:16
33Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek Factory Racing0:17:24
34Kata Skaggs (USA) Adventure Bike Co.0:18:29
35Lisa Uranga (USA)0:18:33
36Abby Strigel (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager0:18:58
37Heidi Rentz (USA) Ibis/Hammer Nutrition0:19:00
38Kaila Hart (USA) Stan's No Tubes0:21:04
39Caroline Mani (Fra) Raliesh Klement0:23:11
40Beth Utley (USA) Oro Valley Bycicle0:24:12
41Kelly Chang (USA) Sycip Racing0:24:59
42Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's No Tubes0:27:31

