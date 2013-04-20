Vos wins again at Sea Otter in cross country race
Langvad, Pendrell complete podium
Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) followed up on yesterday's short track victory with a second victory, this time in the cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic. The Dutch cycling super star crossed the line after one lap around the cross country course in 1:28:40.
Annika Langvad (Davinci-Specialized) finished second, just nine seconds later while Catharine Pendrel (Luna) marked the start of her 2013 season with a third place.
Pendrel's teammate Georgia Gould, also back to racing after a break following the 2012-2013 'cross season, was fourth, just ahead of long-time Sea Otter competitor Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road).
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|1:28:40
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Davinci - Specialized
|0:00:09
|3
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:58
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:13
|5
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory/Offroad
|0:03:22
|6
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:59
|7
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:04:23
|8
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:41
|9
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:05:05
|10
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:05:42
|11
|Evelyn Dong (USA) White Pine Touring
|0:05:52
|12
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
|0:06:19
|13
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:23
|14
|Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joe's
|0:08:19
|15
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's No Tubes
|0:08:24
|16
|Erica Tingey (USA) Jamis
|0:09:08
|17
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:09:13
|18
|Larissa Fitchett (USA)
|0:10:36
|19
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's No Tubes
|0:11:05
|20
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:11:34
|21
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's No Tubes
|0:11:51
|22
|Lorenza Morfin (Mex) Magic Shrine - Turbo
|0:11:59
|23
|Rebecca Rusch (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:12:02
|24
|Erin Alders (USA)
|0:12:43
|25
|Jamie Busch (USA) Quadzilla Racing
|0:12:48
|26
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
|0:13:31
|28
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC
|0:14:08
|29
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Power Watts
|0:14:48
|30
|Laura Bietola (Can) Real Deal/ Gears
|0:16:07
|31
|Selene Yeager (USA) Team CF
|0:16:28
|32
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:17:16
|33
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:24
|34
|Kata Skaggs (USA) Adventure Bike Co.
|0:18:29
|35
|Lisa Uranga (USA)
|0:18:33
|36
|Abby Strigel (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
|0:18:58
|37
|Heidi Rentz (USA) Ibis/Hammer Nutrition
|0:19:00
|38
|Kaila Hart (USA) Stan's No Tubes
|0:21:04
|39
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raliesh Klement
|0:23:11
|40
|Beth Utley (USA) Oro Valley Bycicle
|0:24:12
|41
|Kelly Chang (USA) Sycip Racing
|0:24:59
|42
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's No Tubes
|0:27:31
