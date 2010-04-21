Amateur racers compete in dual slalom
Full results for Cat. 2 and 3 junior and senior dual slalom categories
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cody Kelley
|2
|Christian Peper
|3
|Brennan Walstrom
|4
|Luca Cometti
|5
|Wylie Easton
|6
|Danny Kern
|7
|Adrian Chow-Danel
|8
|Kevin Saylor
|9
|Max Kauert
|10
|Garrett Tollette
|11
|Nick Romolino
|12
|Jeff Peterson
|13
|Jordan Rossow
|14
|Matthew Sleutjes
|15
|Max Rausch
|16
|Ryan Stevens
|17
|Scott Hoenisch
|18
|Kyle Bradshaw
|19
|Eric Wong
|20
|Philippe Morin
|21
|Christian Breuninger
|22
|Daniel Melvin
|23
|Samuel Rydell
|24
|Nick Price
|25
|Keegan Quiroz
|26
|Nicolas Morin
|27
|Taylor Smith
|28
|Holden Bibas
|29
|Quinlan Brow
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miles Payton
|2
|Mitchell Chubey
|3
|Nicolas Simpson
|4
|Joseph Jakubiak
|5
|Brent Maggi
|6
|Adrian Loo
|7
|Kyle Zondervan
|8
|Lucas Hart
|9
|Ryan Meyer
|10
|Peter Lucas
|11
|Justin Boldrini
|12
|Ryan Gagnon
|13
|Dylan Buffington
|14
|John Rempel
|15
|Scott Cannon
|16
|Ryan Luse
|17
|Nick Hoepertomich
|18
|Matt Hargreaves
|19
|Travis Lindsey
|20
|Chase Andrada
|21
|Rowdy Marcum
|22
|Chris Van Der Linden
|23
|Jeff Mize
|24
|Cory Cuisinot
|25
|Lawrence Saiyo
|26
|Taylor Robinson
|27
|Marcos Vega
|28
|Tony Rydell
|29
|Christopher Seymour
|30
|Ryan Sholes
|31
|Cody Blank
|32
|Adam Cain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesse Smith
|2
|Bryan Young
|3
|Donald Goodwin
|4
|Jeff Frampton
|5
|Scott Slattery
|6
|Chad Gallagher
|7
|Sean Tracy
|8
|Zachary Smith
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Heeber
|2
|Dave Smith
|3
|Mike Warren
|4
|Patric Tidd
|5
|Kelly Shimokusu
|6
|Charles Jalgunas
|7
|Chris Larson
|8
|Clint Bullock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sally Hermansen
|2
|Ashley Hernandez
|3
|Ayshe Tuncer
|4
|Robin Vold
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Noah Kepple
|2
|Peter Patrakis
|3
|Kyle Winterhalder
|4
|Zack Mencarelli
|5
|Kevin Prout
|6
|Ian Stowe
|7
|Austin Tognetti
|8
|Kevin Carroll
|9
|Rex Peel
|10
|Liam Gleason
|11
|Trevor Granados
|12
|Jeremiah Newman
|13
|Jack Mann
|14
|Martin Gasiorowski
|15
|Dillon Charlton
|16
|Colton Ball
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shawn Molsberry
|2
|Anthony Giordani
|3
|Tim Gould
|4
|Joey Okamura
|5
|Patrick Male
|6
|Raymond Williams
|7
|Phillip Priolo
|8
|Dustin Yue
|9
|Johnnie Smoot-Shaw
|10
|Zach Yeaman-Sanchez
|11
|Howard Schulien
|12
|Oliver Ramos
|13
|Dylan Stompe
|14
|Nathaniel Walters
|15
|Peter Nell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Brill
|2
|Steve Torres
|3
|Ryan Shea
|4
|Michael Fronk
|5
|Jason Roth
|6
|James Bender
|7
|Steve Duke
|8
|Jeremy Hanmer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jerry Rodgers
|2
|Marco Perrella
|3
|Robert Alves
|4
|Don Hart
|5
|Yuriy Tomas
|6
|Theodore Posch
|7
|Rory Buchenroth
|8
|Mark James
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Collin Hudson
|2
|Brandan Pita
|3
|Christopher Vallindras
|4
|Casey Myers
|5
|Dan Carroll
|6
|Hudson Tognetti
|7
|Warren Kniss
|8
|Taylor Mclaren
|9
|Winter Nason
|10
|Trevor Mcdonough
|11
|Jared Audisio
|12
|Drew Soltis
|13
|Wyatt Composti
|14
|Eric Bell
|15
|Nick Vold
|16
|Ryan Mullen
