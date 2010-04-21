Trending

Amateur racers compete in dual slalom

Full results for Cat. 2 and 3 junior and senior dual slalom categories

Full Results

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cody Kelley
2Christian Peper
3Brennan Walstrom
4Luca Cometti
5Wylie Easton
6Danny Kern
7Adrian Chow-Danel
8Kevin Saylor
9Max Kauert
10Garrett Tollette
11Nick Romolino
12Jeff Peterson
13Jordan Rossow
14Matthew Sleutjes
15Max Rausch
16Ryan Stevens
17Scott Hoenisch
18Kyle Bradshaw
19Eric Wong
20Philippe Morin
21Christian Breuninger
22Daniel Melvin
23Samuel Rydell
24Nick Price
25Keegan Quiroz
26Nicolas Morin
27Taylor Smith
28Holden Bibas
29Quinlan Brow

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miles Payton
2Mitchell Chubey
3Nicolas Simpson
4Joseph Jakubiak
5Brent Maggi
6Adrian Loo
7Kyle Zondervan
8Lucas Hart
9Ryan Meyer
10Peter Lucas
11Justin Boldrini
12Ryan Gagnon
13Dylan Buffington
14John Rempel
15Scott Cannon
16Ryan Luse
17Nick Hoepertomich
18Matt Hargreaves
19Travis Lindsey
20Chase Andrada
21Rowdy Marcum
22Chris Van Der Linden
23Jeff Mize
24Cory Cuisinot
25Lawrence Saiyo
26Taylor Robinson
27Marcos Vega
28Tony Rydell
29Christopher Seymour
30Ryan Sholes
31Cody Blank
32Adam Cain

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesse Smith
2Bryan Young
3Donald Goodwin
4Jeff Frampton
5Scott Slattery
6Chad Gallagher
7Sean Tracy
8Zachary Smith

Cat. 2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Heeber
2Dave Smith
3Mike Warren
4Patric Tidd
5Kelly Shimokusu
6Charles Jalgunas
7Chris Larson
8Clint Bullock

Cat. 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sally Hermansen
2Ashley Hernandez
3Ayshe Tuncer
4Robin Vold

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Noah Kepple
2Peter Patrakis
3Kyle Winterhalder
4Zack Mencarelli
5Kevin Prout
6Ian Stowe
7Austin Tognetti
8Kevin Carroll
9Rex Peel
10Liam Gleason
11Trevor Granados
12Jeremiah Newman
13Jack Mann
14Martin Gasiorowski
15Dillon Charlton
16Colton Ball

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shawn Molsberry
2Anthony Giordani
3Tim Gould
4Joey Okamura
5Patrick Male
6Raymond Williams
7Phillip Priolo
8Dustin Yue
9Johnnie Smoot-Shaw
10Zach Yeaman-Sanchez
11Howard Schulien
12Oliver Ramos
13Dylan Stompe
14Nathaniel Walters
15Peter Nell

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Brill
2Steve Torres
3Ryan Shea
4Michael Fronk
5Jason Roth
6James Bender
7Steve Duke
8Jeremy Hanmer

Cat. 3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jerry Rodgers
2Marco Perrella
3Robert Alves
4Don Hart
5Yuriy Tomas
6Theodore Posch
7Rory Buchenroth
8Mark James

Junior 13-14 boys
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Collin Hudson
2Brandan Pita
3Christopher Vallindras
4Casey Myers
5Dan Carroll
6Hudson Tognetti
7Warren Kniss
8Taylor Mclaren
9Winter Nason
10Trevor Mcdonough
11Jared Audisio
12Drew Soltis
13Wyatt Composti
14Eric Bell
15Nick Vold
16Ryan Mullen

