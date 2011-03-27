Image 1 of 26 Max Plaxton (Specialized) makes it back-to-back victories this weekend. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 26 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 26 Andy Schultz (Kenda Felt) leading a large group up the climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 26 A spectator at the top of the course watches for her rider. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 26 Max Plaxton (Specialized) being shadowed by Bishop and Horgan-Kobelski. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 26 USA Short Track Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 26 Graffiti along the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 26 Todd Wells (Specialized) leading a group of seven down the descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 26 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) descending with his unique wide style. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 26 Max Plaxton (Specialized) setting the pace. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 26 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) leading Sam Schultz and Derek Zandstra down the finishing straight. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 26 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) launching an attack on the final lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 26 The lead group was large for a couple of laps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 26 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) was biding his time. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 26 Sam Schultz (L) and Todd Wells (R) are joined by former world champion Brian Lopes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 26 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) on the outside of the Elite men’s start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 26 Todd Wells (Specialized) pacing the leaders up the climb early in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 26 Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) taking a turn at the front. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 26 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) trying to stay with the lead group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 26 Jack Hinkens (BMC) descending a tricky pitch. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 26 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) descending with the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 26 Stephen Ettinger (BMC) was elated with his third place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 26 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads out the Elite men. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 26 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) leading a long train of riders down the initial dirt road. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 26 Max Plaxton (Specialized) hammering up the climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 26 Former world champion Melissa Buhl watching short track. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Specialized's Max Plaxton capped off yesterday's impressive cross country victory with a great win in the men's short track over Subaru-Trek's Jeremy Horgan Kobelski.

During the 20-minute event, several riders took their turn at the front, including current US National Short Track Champion Todd Wells, former Australian National Short Track Champion Sid Taberlay, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) among others.

Plaxton and Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain) also took their turn at the front, with Plaxton stretching the rubberband with about three laps to go. Once brought back, Plaxton sat in and let teammate Wells ramp up the pace. Then Horgan-Kobelski poked his head into the wind as the laps began to wind down.

No sooner had JHK chopped the throttle than Kabush drilled it with about a lap and a half to go. However Kabush had a slow leak in his tire that would ultimately end his chances.

That left the door open for Kobelski to take the front Ettinger was riding solid in second wheel.

The men jockeyed for position of the final climb of the course, as the riders all tried to get to the steep downhill that led into the finish.

However, Plaxton wouldn't be denied and used a similar display of power used to make his winning cross country move and pinned it past JHK and Ettinger at the top of the climb, just making it into the downhill before the rest of the group.

From there, Plaxton held his line through the last few little chicanes and held off a charging group of men to take his second win on the weekend, and the overall Triple Crown title at Fontana.

After the race, Plaxton was pleased with his form and his equipment.

"It was a good weekend for me, and both courses really suited me," said Plaxton. "I was stoked on the new cross country course yesterday. I just can't say enough about my new team, and I'm excited to see how things progress as we head into Sea Otter."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Max Plaxton (Specialized) 2 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) 3 Stephen Ettinger (Bmc Mtb Development Team Us) 4 Sid Taberlay (Kenda H20 Overdrive) 5 Todd Wells (Specialized) 6 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team) 7 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) 8 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) 9 Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing) 10 Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar) 11 Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team US) 12 Jesse Anthony 13 Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles.Com/Mtfmx.Com) 14 Bryson Perry (Life Time Fitness) 15 Brian Lopes (Oakley/Ibis/Marzocchi/Kenda) 16 Jack Hinkens (BMC MTB Development Team US) 17 Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team) 18 Jeff Herrera (Bicycleworld.tv) 19 Kalan Beisel (Yeti/Sram) 20 Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) 21 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) 22 Aaron Bradford (Family Cycling/SRAM/Specialized) 23 Braden Kappius (Clif Bar) 24 Francis Morin (BH SR Suntour) 25 Tim Allen (Niner) 26 Brad Bingham 27 Zachary Keller (Focus/Bmc/U23) 28 Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized) 29 Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing) 30 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized Mtb) 31 Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt) 32 Ken Onodera 33 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sram) 34 Eric Batty (Trek Canada) 35 Jason Siegle (SDG/Felt) 36 Greg Carpenter (Devo/Giant) 37 Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.Com) 38 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) 39 Vincent Lombardi (Steven K Pro Team) 40 Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Trek Off Road) 41 Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale) 42 Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles) 42 Yuki Ikeda (Topeak-Ergon) 44 Nicholas Weighall (Calgiant MTB/Specialized) 45 Chance Noble (Cal Giant) 46 William Curtis (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 47 Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat) 48 Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager) 49 Ryan Atkins 50 Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes) 51 Dean Poshard (Rocklobster) 52 Keisuke Goda DNF Michael Mooradian DNF Graham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing Team) DNF Chris Hurst DNF Mitchell Peterson (Life Time Fitness Cycle Club) DNF Barry Wicks (Kona) DNF Dana Weber (Trek/Jax Bicycle World) DNF John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes) DNF Marton Blazso DNF Antoine Caron DNF Kris Sneddon (Kona) DNF Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized) DNF Bradley Johnson (Bicycle Ranch)