Plaxton wins Fontana short track
Ettinger makes first national-level podium
Specialized's Max Plaxton capped off yesterday's impressive cross country victory with a great win in the men's short track over Subaru-Trek's Jeremy Horgan Kobelski.
During the 20-minute event, several riders took their turn at the front, including current US National Short Track Champion Todd Wells, former Australian National Short Track Champion Sid Taberlay, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) among others.
Plaxton and Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain) also took their turn at the front, with Plaxton stretching the rubberband with about three laps to go. Once brought back, Plaxton sat in and let teammate Wells ramp up the pace. Then Horgan-Kobelski poked his head into the wind as the laps began to wind down.
No sooner had JHK chopped the throttle than Kabush drilled it with about a lap and a half to go. However Kabush had a slow leak in his tire that would ultimately end his chances.
That left the door open for Kobelski to take the front Ettinger was riding solid in second wheel.
The men jockeyed for position of the final climb of the course, as the riders all tried to get to the steep downhill that led into the finish.
However, Plaxton wouldn't be denied and used a similar display of power used to make his winning cross country move and pinned it past JHK and Ettinger at the top of the climb, just making it into the downhill before the rest of the group.
From there, Plaxton held his line through the last few little chicanes and held off a charging group of men to take his second win on the weekend, and the overall Triple Crown title at Fontana.
After the race, Plaxton was pleased with his form and his equipment.
"It was a good weekend for me, and both courses really suited me," said Plaxton. "I was stoked on the new cross country course yesterday. I just can't say enough about my new team, and I'm excited to see how things progress as we head into Sea Otter."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Max Plaxton (Specialized)
|2
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)
|3
|Stephen Ettinger (Bmc Mtb Development Team Us)
|4
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda H20 Overdrive)
|5
|Todd Wells (Specialized)
|6
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team)
|7
|Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
|8
|Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)
|9
|Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)
|10
|Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar)
|11
|Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team US)
|12
|Jesse Anthony
|13
|Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles.Com/Mtfmx.Com)
|14
|Bryson Perry (Life Time Fitness)
|15
|Brian Lopes (Oakley/Ibis/Marzocchi/Kenda)
|16
|Jack Hinkens (BMC MTB Development Team US)
|17
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|18
|Jeff Herrera (Bicycleworld.tv)
|19
|Kalan Beisel (Yeti/Sram)
|20
|Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA)
|21
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|22
|Aaron Bradford (Family Cycling/SRAM/Specialized)
|23
|Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
|24
|Francis Morin (BH SR Suntour)
|25
|Tim Allen (Niner)
|26
|Brad Bingham
|27
|Zachary Keller (Focus/Bmc/U23)
|28
|Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|29
|Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|30
|Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized Mtb)
|31
|Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt)
|32
|Ken Onodera
|33
|Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sram)
|34
|Eric Batty (Trek Canada)
|35
|Jason Siegle (SDG/Felt)
|36
|Greg Carpenter (Devo/Giant)
|37
|Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.Com)
|38
|Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|39
|Vincent Lombardi (Steven K Pro Team)
|40
|Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Trek Off Road)
|41
|Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)
|42
|Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles)
|42
|Yuki Ikeda (Topeak-Ergon)
|44
|Nicholas Weighall (Calgiant MTB/Specialized)
|45
|Chance Noble (Cal Giant)
|46
|William Curtis (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|47
|Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)
|48
|Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager)
|49
|Ryan Atkins
|50
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|51
|Dean Poshard (Rocklobster)
|52
|Keisuke Goda
|DNF
|Michael Mooradian
|DNF
|Graham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|DNF
|Chris Hurst
|DNF
|Mitchell Peterson (Life Time Fitness Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|DNF
|Dana Weber (Trek/Jax Bicycle World)
|DNF
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
|DNF
|Marton Blazso
|DNF
|Antoine Caron
|DNF
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|DNF
|Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|DNF
|Bradley Johnson (Bicycle Ranch)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Plaxton (Specialized)
|2
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)
|7
|3
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team)
|8
|4
|Todd Wells (Specialized)
|9
|5
|Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)
|11
|6
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda H20 Overdrive)
|11
|7
|Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
|13
|8
|Adam Craig (Giant MTB Team)
|13
|9
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC MTB Development Team US)
|15
|10
|Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)
|16
|11
|Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
|16
|12
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
|27
|13
|Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar)
|28
|14
|Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles.Com/Mtfmx.Com)
|29
|15
|Jesse Anthony
|31
|16
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|35
|17
|Bryson Perry (Life Time Fitness)
|35
|18
|Aaron Bradford (Family Cycling/Sram/Specialized)
|38
|19
|Francis Morin (BH SR Suntour)
|41
|20
|Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles)
|43
|21
|Kalan Beisel (Yeti/Sram)
|45
|22
|Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|48
|23
|Jack Hinkens (BMC MTB Development Team US)
|50
|24
|Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)
|51
|25
|Vincent Lombardi (Steven K Pro Team)
|52
|26
|Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
|57
|27
|Tim Allen (Niner)
|60
|28
|Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|62
|29
|Yuki Ikeda (Topeak-Ergon)
|65
|30
|Bryan Fawley (Orbea Usa)
|66
|31
|Ken Onodera
|68
|32
|Brad Bingham
|68
|33
|Jeff Herrera (Bicycleworld.Tv)
|68
|34
|Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Trek Off Road)
|70
|35
|Jason Siegle (SDG/Felt)
|72
|36
|Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
|73
|37
|Zachary Keller (Focus/BMC/U23)
|75
|38
|Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)
|75
|39
|Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sram)
|75
|40
|Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team US)
|75
|41
|Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.Com)
|77
|42
|Nicholas Weighall (Calgiant MTB/Specialized)
|78
|43
|Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized MTB)
|81
|44
|Greg Carpenter (Devo/Giant)
|89
|45
|Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager)
|95
|46
|Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)
|100
|47
|Graham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|103
|48
|William Curtis (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|104
|49
|Keisuke Goda
|105
|50
|Ryan Atkins
|106
|51
|Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|113
|52
|Tj Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder)
|116
|53
|Antoine Caron
|121
|54
|Marton Blazso
|130
|55
|Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt)
|130
|56
|Eric Batty (Trek Canada)
|133
|57
|Dana Weber (Trek/Jax Bicycle World)
|146
|58
|Dean Poshard (Rocklobster)
|150
|59
|John Nobil
|60
|Michael Mooradian
|61
|Bradley Johnson
|62
|Kris Sneddon
|63
|Barry Wicks
|64
|Mitchell Peterson (Life Time Fitness Cycle Club)
|65
|Chris Hurst
