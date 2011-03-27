Trending

Plaxton wins Fontana short track

Ettinger makes first national-level podium

Image 1 of 26

Max Plaxton (Specialized) makes it back-to-back victories this weekend.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 26

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 26

Andy Schultz (Kenda Felt) leading a large group up the climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 26

A spectator at the top of the course watches for her rider.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 26

Max Plaxton (Specialized) being shadowed by Bishop and Horgan-Kobelski.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 26

USA Short Track Champion Todd Wells (Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 26

Graffiti along the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 26

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading a group of seven down the descent.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 26

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) descending with his unique wide style.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 26

Max Plaxton (Specialized) setting the pace.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 26

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) leading Sam Schultz and Derek Zandstra down the finishing straight.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 26

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) launching an attack on the final lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 26

The lead group was large for a couple of laps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 26

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) was biding his time.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 26

Sam Schultz (L) and Todd Wells (R) are joined by former world champion Brian Lopes.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 26

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) on the outside of the Elite men’s start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 26

Todd Wells (Specialized) pacing the leaders up the climb early in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 26

Sid Taberlay (H2O Overdrive) taking a turn at the front.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 26

Troy Wells (Clif Bar) trying to stay with the lead group.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 26

Jack Hinkens (BMC) descending a tricky pitch.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 26

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) descending with the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 26

Stephen Ettinger (BMC) was elated with his third place finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 26

Todd Wells (Specialized) leads out the Elite men.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 26

Adam Morka (Trek Canada) leading a long train of riders down the initial dirt road.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 26

Max Plaxton (Specialized) hammering up the climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 26

Former world champion Melissa Buhl watching short track.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Specialized's Max Plaxton capped off yesterday's impressive cross country victory with a great win in the men's short track over Subaru-Trek's Jeremy Horgan Kobelski.

During the 20-minute event, several riders took their turn at the front, including current US National Short Track Champion Todd Wells, former Australian National Short Track Champion Sid Taberlay, Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), Stephen Ettinger (BMC) and Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) among others.

Plaxton and Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain) also took their turn at the front, with Plaxton stretching the rubberband with about three laps to go. Once brought back, Plaxton sat in and let teammate Wells ramp up the pace. Then Horgan-Kobelski poked his head into the wind as the laps began to wind down.

No sooner had JHK chopped the throttle than Kabush drilled it with about a lap and a half to go. However Kabush had a slow leak in his tire that would ultimately end his chances.

That left the door open for Kobelski to take the front Ettinger was riding solid in second wheel.

The men jockeyed for position of the final climb of the course, as the riders all tried to get to the steep downhill that led into the finish.

However, Plaxton wouldn't be denied and used a similar display of power used to make his winning cross country move and pinned it past JHK and Ettinger at the top of the climb, just making it into the downhill before the rest of the group.

From there, Plaxton held his line through the last few little chicanes and held off a charging group of men to take his second win on the weekend, and the overall Triple Crown title at Fontana.

After the race, Plaxton was pleased with his form and his equipment.

"It was a good weekend for me, and both courses really suited me," said Plaxton. "I was stoked on the new cross country course yesterday. I just can't say enough about my new team, and I'm excited to see how things progress as we head into Sea Otter."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Max Plaxton (Specialized)
2Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)
3Stephen Ettinger (Bmc Mtb Development Team Us)
4Sid Taberlay (Kenda H20 Overdrive)
5Todd Wells (Specialized)
6Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team)
7Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
8Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)
9Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)
10Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar)
11Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team US)
12Jesse Anthony
13Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles.Com/Mtfmx.Com)
14Bryson Perry (Life Time Fitness)
15Brian Lopes (Oakley/Ibis/Marzocchi/Kenda)
16Jack Hinkens (BMC MTB Development Team US)
17Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)
18Jeff Herrera (Bicycleworld.tv)
19Kalan Beisel (Yeti/Sram)
20Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA)
21Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
22Aaron Bradford (Family Cycling/SRAM/Specialized)
23Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
24Francis Morin (BH SR Suntour)
25Tim Allen (Niner)
26Brad Bingham
27Zachary Keller (Focus/Bmc/U23)
28Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)
29Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)
30Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized Mtb)
31Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt)
32Ken Onodera
33Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sram)
34Eric Batty (Trek Canada)
35Jason Siegle (SDG/Felt)
36Greg Carpenter (Devo/Giant)
37Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.Com)
38Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
39Vincent Lombardi (Steven K Pro Team)
40Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Trek Off Road)
41Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)
42Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles)
42Yuki Ikeda (Topeak-Ergon)
44Nicholas Weighall (Calgiant MTB/Specialized)
45Chance Noble (Cal Giant)
46William Curtis (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
47Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)
48Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager)
49Ryan Atkins
50Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)
51Dean Poshard (Rocklobster)
52Keisuke Goda
DNFMichael Mooradian
DNFGraham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
DNFChris Hurst
DNFMitchell Peterson (Life Time Fitness Cycle Club)
DNFBarry Wicks (Kona)
DNFDana Weber (Trek/Jax Bicycle World)
DNFJohn Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
DNFMarton Blazso
DNFAntoine Caron
DNFKris Sneddon (Kona)
DNFZachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
DNFBradley Johnson (Bicycle Ranch)

Elite men Triple Crown #2 (weekend results)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Specialized)2pts
2Jeremy Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)7
3Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team)8
4Todd Wells (Specialized)9
5Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)11
6Sid Taberlay (Kenda H20 Overdrive)11
7Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)13
8Adam Craig (Giant MTB Team)13
9Stephen Ettinger (BMC MTB Development Team US)15
10Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)16
11Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)16
12Spencer Paxson (Kona Factory Team)27
13Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar)28
14Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles.Com/Mtfmx.Com)29
15Jesse Anthony31
16Adam Morka (Trek Canada)35
17Bryson Perry (Life Time Fitness)35
18Aaron Bradford (Family Cycling/Sram/Specialized)38
19Francis Morin (BH SR Suntour)41
20Adam Snyder (3D Bicycles)43
21Kalan Beisel (Yeti/Sram)45
22Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)48
23Jack Hinkens (BMC MTB Development Team US)50
24Kevin Smallman (Incycle/Cannondale)51
25Vincent Lombardi (Steven K Pro Team)52
26Tyson Wagler (3 Rox Racing)57
27Tim Allen (Niner)60
28Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete-Specialized)62
29Yuki Ikeda (Topeak-Ergon)65
30Bryan Fawley (Orbea Usa)66
31Ken Onodera68
32Brad Bingham68
33Jeff Herrera (Bicycleworld.Tv)68
34Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger/Trek Off Road)70
35Jason Siegle (SDG/Felt)72
36Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)73
37Zachary Keller (Focus/BMC/U23)75
38Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat)75
39Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sram)75
40Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Development Team US)75
41Brent Steinberg (Livetrainrace.Com)77
42Nicholas Weighall (Calgiant MTB/Specialized)78
43Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant/Specialized MTB)81
44Greg Carpenter (Devo/Giant)89
45Brad Wilhelm (Trek Bontrager)95
46Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)100
47Graham Aldredge (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)103
48William Curtis (Whole Athlete-Specialized)104
49Keisuke Goda105
50Ryan Atkins106
51Derek Hermon (Bear Valley Bikes)113
52Tj Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder)116
53Antoine Caron121
54Marton Blazso130
55Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt)130
56Eric Batty (Trek Canada)133
57Dana Weber (Trek/Jax Bicycle World)146
58Dean Poshard (Rocklobster)150
59John Nobil
60Michael Mooradian
61Bradley Johnson
62Kris Sneddon
63Barry Wicks
64Mitchell Peterson (Life Time Fitness Cycle Club)
65Chris Hurst

