Image 1 of 30 Max Plaxton (Specialized) rolls in for the victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 30 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) was quite pleased with his second place effort (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 30 Traffic jam on the first climb of the day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) and Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) vie for the early lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 30 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) leads a select group out onto the third lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 30 The lead group rides the twisty descent into the valley (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 30 Chasers try unsuccessfully to reel in Max Plaxton (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 30 Jack Hinkens (BMC) stares down an upcoming descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 30 Cycling Legend Ned Overend (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 30 A Topeak Ergon rider passes by some spring flowers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 30 Max Plaxton (Specialized) hammers up the mountain on his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 30 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek), Todd Wells (Specialized), and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) on their way up to the summit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 30 Some of the climbs today were brutally difficult (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 30 Jessie Anthony (Kelly Benefit) seems to have the Fontana mountains all to himself (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 30 The elite men are off for the cross country at the US Pro XCT. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) heads out for his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 30 US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 30 Max Plaxton (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 30 The start of the elite men's race at the US Pro XCT in Fontana (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 30 Todd Wells (Specialized) got the early lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 30 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) led the racers up the steepest climb on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 30 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) has won four out of the five previous Fontana races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 30 Spencer Paxson (Kona) on a big descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 30 TJ Woodruff (Trek Boulder) smokes a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 30 Roadie/Cyclo-crosser Jessie Anthony (Kelly) rides to the top 20 finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 30 Max Plaxton (Specialized) with a 20-second lead over Bishop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 30 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) rides the slickrock (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 30 Sam Schultz (Trek Subaru) with Todd Wells bearing down on him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 30 Max Plaxton (Specialized) on the high plateau with nobody in sight behind him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 30 Max Plaxton (Specialized) enjoys his first win of the year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Max Plaxton (Specialized) faced down the toughest climb on the US Pro XCT circuit and proved he deserved the win at round two in Fontana, California. A resurgent Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) was second, but could not quite hang on to Plaxton's wheel. Sam Schultz (Trek-Subaru) nailed down third place.

USA Champion Todd Wells (Specialized), respecting the fact that his teammate Plaxton was up the road, settled for fourth place. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) rounded out the podium with a strong fifth place ride.

The new course at Fontana proved to be much more difficult than in past years. The climb up the mountain was made twice as long. Riders were calling it "The Beast" while the race announcer called it "Hurl Hill". Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) and Bishop took early turns on leading up the mountain, but Plaxton launced a third-lap attack that left the other contenders scratching their heads in amazement.

"I'm just trying to find my pacing," said Plaxton. "Other years I've gone out hard and faded the last couple laps. Now I'm trying to make my last couple of laps strong. Today I just punched it near the top of the climb on the third lap."

Bishop gave kudos to Plaxton "Max was definitely really strong. He came around me right at the top. He was riding full suspension. I was riding a hardtail. He definitely had the course dialed. He was the fastest on the descents - flowing and saving a lot of energy. I was glad that I pulled together a clean race and salvaged a great result."

Full Results