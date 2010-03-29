Image 1 of 22 Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru) waving to the crowd as she rolls over the line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 22 Lene Byberg (Specialized) racing one of the few short tracks she will do this year. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 22 Lene Byberg (Specialized) leading a select group of six up the climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 22 Lene Byberg (Specialized) riding through the flowers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 22 Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru) riding in second position. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 22 Kelli Emmett (Giant) climbing out of the saddle. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 22 The lead group of six on the climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 22 Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru) leading team-mate Heather Irmiger on a breakaway. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 22 Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru) sprinting to the line alone. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 22 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 22 Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru) gets her first national short track win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru), often a bridesmaid in short track races, finally got her first win in Fontana. Riding together in a breakaway with teammate Heather Irmiger, the two controlled much of the race, finishing one-two. Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), the pre-race favourite, finished third while Norwegian Lene Byberg (Specialized) was fourth and Mical Dyck (Trek Canada) took fifth.

Two major changes in the Fontana event proved to be critical to the outcome; firstly, the climbing was decreased, which also made the course a bit shorter. Secondly, the women raced 15 minutes plus one lap, instead of 20 minutes plus three. This made the race even faster than normal, and mistakes even more costly.

The promoter's intent was to make the racing more exciting and it seemed to do so. Most of the racers Cyclingnews talked with after the race seemed to favor the new format.

Lene Byberg got the hole shot and led the women around the track for a lap or two before Kelli Emmett took a turn at the front. "I love short track racing, and it's also the kind of training I need," said Byberg. "I decided to go really hard at the start like you have to in the World Cups. It's one thing that I have been struggling with."

A select group formed at the front that included Byberg, Kelli Emmett (Giant), Koerber, Gould, Irmiger, and Dyck. In what seemed to be a heartbeat, the Gary Fisher women attacked the field and immediately opened a gap; Georgia Gould took up the chase and many spectators thought she might close it down, but that didn't happen.

With one lap to go, Gould found another gear and seemed to move on the Gary Fisher women but at that point it was too late.

"We've always wanted to do something like this together but it's never worked out. It was really fun," said Irmiger, adding, "We definitely communicated out there, letting each other know we were together and not against each other. It was the only way we were going to hold those girls off."

Koerber rode a perfect race with superior climbing adding to her technical skills. "I just felt really good and that 15-minute format gave me a mental edge because I've been doing those kind of intervals," she said. "I felt really good on that climb. When I feel good on a climb it is a good thing."

The next US Pro XCT short track competition will be at the Sea Otter Classic on April 17.

Full Results