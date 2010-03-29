Image 1 of 22 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rock Mountain) finished sixth today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 22 Derek Zanstra on his way to a seventh place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 22 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) with Ryan Trebon close behind. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 22 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) got around Todd Wells. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 22 Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher/Subaru) cornering in sand. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 22 The men's race kicks off. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 22 Ryan Trebon (Kona) going all out on lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 22 Colin Cares (Felt Racing). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 22 One of many members of the Canadian National Team racing today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 22 Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) looking back after taking the victory over Trebon. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 22 Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher/Subaru) on the descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 22 Todd Wells (Specialized) descending ahead of Max Plaxton. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 22 Australian short track champion Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 22 Former USA cross country champion Ryan Trebon (Kona). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 22 The front row waiting for a very long call-up to finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 22 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rock Mountain) gets the hole shot. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 22 Racers had to make a 90 degree turn soon after the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 22 Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt) hammering out of the saddle. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 22 Kris Sneddon (Kona) on the climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 22 Ryan Trebon (Kona) leads Sid Taberlay on a breakaway. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 22 Adam Morka (Trek Toronto) and a Giant rider get caught up in a crash. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 22 Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) takes third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Newly crowned short track champion Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) showed that his short track national championship win in Australia was no fluke, as he beat the best racers in North America. Ryan Trebon (Kona), who set the tempo for most of the race, finished a close second. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) moved up during the race to take third. Todd Wells (Specialized) was fourth, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) was fifth.

A new 15-minute plus one lap format meant that the pace was fast and furious from the start. Trebon, who struggled a bit last season, went immediately to the front and took control of the race. Only Taberly was able to match his speed and a gap opened to a group of chasers that included Wells, Plaxton, Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain), and Horgan-Kobelski. Kabush unsuccessfully attempted to close down the gap as did other riders during the course of the race.

At the front, Trebon finally gave up the lead to Taberlay on the third lap. "I wasn't going to pull the whole time. He actually went around me pretty hard, and I suffered a little to get on his wheel," said Trebon. "There were a couple laps when we rode at 80 percent, and that's when the gap went down. But we rode the last couple laps pretty fast."

"Ryan is always strong. He puts the power down with those big leg levers. He goes hard from the start and when it's only 15 minutes he is going to last," said Taberlay. "He certainly hurt me on the flats, but I managed to hang in there and do a bit of time at the front. It worked out in the end. I just made sure that I got into the tight sections first to give myself the best chance."

The final run-in to the finish is through a grove of trees. In all the years the event has been held in Fontana, no one has pulled off a successful pass on that section of singletrack. Once the leader enters the finishing straight first, he is virtually guaranteed a win.

Behind the leaders a bit of shuffling was going on. Max Plaxton managed to get around Todd Wells, and JHK got past Kabush. After the race there was a lot of positive buzz about the new format. Kabush said on his Twitter blog that "it felt a little like NASCAR".

