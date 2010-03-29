Trending

Taberlay wins short track battle with Trebon

Australian still going strong

Image 1 of 22

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rock Mountain) finished sixth today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 22

Derek Zanstra on his way to a seventh place finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 22

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) with Ryan Trebon close behind.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 22

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) got around Todd Wells.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 22

Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher/Subaru) cornering in sand.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 22

The men's race kicks off.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 22

Ryan Trebon (Kona) going all out on lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 22

Colin Cares (Felt Racing).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 22

One of many members of the Canadian National Team racing today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 22

Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) looking back after taking the victory over Trebon.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 22

Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher/Subaru) on the descent.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 22

Todd Wells (Specialized) descending ahead of Max Plaxton.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 22

Australian short track champion Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 22

Former USA cross country champion Ryan Trebon (Kona).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 22

The front row waiting for a very long call-up to finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 22

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rock Mountain) gets the hole shot.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 22

Racers had to make a 90 degree turn soon after the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 22

Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt) hammering out of the saddle.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 22

Kris Sneddon (Kona) on the climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 22

Ryan Trebon (Kona) leads Sid Taberlay on a breakaway.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 22

Adam Morka (Trek Toronto) and a Giant rider get caught up in a crash.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 22

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) takes third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Newly crowned short track champion Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) showed that his short track national championship win in Australia was no fluke, as he beat the best racers in North America. Ryan Trebon (Kona), who set the tempo for most of the race, finished a close second. Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized) moved up during the race to take third. Todd Wells (Specialized) was fourth, and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) was fifth.

A new 15-minute plus one lap format meant that the pace was fast and furious from the start. Trebon, who struggled a bit last season, went immediately to the front and took control of the race. Only Taberly was able to match his speed and a gap opened to a group of chasers that included Wells, Plaxton, Kabush (Team Maxxis/Rocky Mountain), and Horgan-Kobelski. Kabush unsuccessfully attempted to close down the gap as did other riders during the course of the race.

At the front, Trebon finally gave up the lead to Taberlay on the third lap. "I wasn't going to pull the whole time. He actually went around me pretty hard, and I suffered a little to get on his wheel," said Trebon. "There were a couple laps when we rode at 80 percent, and that's when the gap went down. But we rode the last couple laps pretty fast."

"Ryan is always strong. He puts the power down with those big leg levers. He goes hard from the start and when it's only 15 minutes he is going to last," said Taberlay. "He certainly hurt me on the flats, but I managed to hang in there and do a bit of time at the front. It worked out in the end. I just made sure that I got into the tight sections first to give myself the best chance."

The final run-in to the finish is through a grove of trees. In all the years the event has been held in Fontana, no one has pulled off a successful pass on that section of singletrack. Once the leader enters the finishing straight first, he is virtually guaranteed a win.

Behind the leaders a bit of shuffling was going on. Max Plaxton managed to get around Todd Wells, and JHK got past Kabush. After the race there was a lot of positive buzz about the new format. Kabush said on his Twitter blog that "it felt a little like NASCAR".

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sid Taberlay (Sho-air/Specialized)
2Ryan Trebon (Kona/FSA)
3Max Plaxton (Shoair/Specialized)
4Todd Wells (Specialized)
5Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
6Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
7Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)
8Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Team)
9Sam Schultz (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
10Barry Wicks (Kona)
11Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)
12Kris Sneddon (Kona)
13Eric Batty (Trek Canada)
14Manuel Prado (Sho-air/Specialized)
15Travis Livermon (Champion System/Cannondale)
16Andy Schultz (Kenda/Felt)
17Kalan Beisel (Procycling/CTS)
18Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)
19Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team)
20Ken Onodera (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
21Benjamin Sonntag
22Andrew L'Esperance
23Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
24Peter Glassford
25Stephen Ettinger (Mafia/Felt/PBR)
26Jeff Herrera (Hammerheadbikes.com)
27Tim Allen
28Ryan Woodall (Brick City Bicycles/I9)
29Kerry Werner
30Sondre Norland
31Tj Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder)
32Scott Keller
33Cody Canning
34Russell Finsterwald (Subaru/Gary Fisher)
35Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)
36Mitchell Hoke (Tokyo Joes)
37Dror Pekatch (Subarur-Gary Fisher)
38Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
39Evan Guthrie
40Bryan Alders
41Kevin Smallman (Cannondale Factory Racing)
42Zachary Hughes
43Rob Squire (U23 National Team)
44Nicholas Stevens (Waltworks)
45Ryan Dorsey (Honey Stinger/Trek)
46Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)
48Greg Carpenter
49Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)
49Lucas Livermon (Inland)
50Ethan Gilmour
51Brent Steinberg (Gary Fisher)
52Yuki Saito (Topeak-Ergon)
53Matthew Paziuk (Trek Store Toronto)
DNFErik Tonkin (Kona)
DNFBurke Swindlehurst (Teamgive/Blackbottoms)
DNFNicholas Weighall (Radracing Nw)
DNFAdam Morka (Trek Canada)

 

