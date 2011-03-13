In the men's Super D, Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H20 Overdrive) won the evening event over ex teammate Max Plaxton.

Taberlay had run out of gas during the cross country while seemingly having the race in the bag. But the scrappy Aussie clawed his way back into the Triple Crown overall contention with his win, while Max Plaxton, Kabush and Gagne representing the strong Canadian contingent, while Gary Fisher/Subaru rider Sam Schultz got his first top five of the weekend.

Results