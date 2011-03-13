Taberlay wins Bonelli Park super D
Plaxton earns second ahead of Kabush in third
In the men's Super D, Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H20 Overdrive) won the evening event over ex teammate Max Plaxton.
Taberlay had run out of gas during the cross country while seemingly having the race in the bag. But the scrappy Aussie clawed his way back into the Triple Crown overall contention with his win, while Max Plaxton, Kabush and Gagne representing the strong Canadian contingent, while Gary Fisher/Subaru rider Sam Schultz got his first top five of the weekend.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sid Taberlay (AUS) Kenda H20 Overdrive
|0:06:15
|2
|Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized
|0:00:05
|3
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:00:06
|4
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:00:22
|6
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea USA
|0:00:24
|7
|Tristan Uhl (USA) ATC Racing
|0:00:27
|8
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:00:28
|9
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:00:31
|10
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
|0:00:32
|11
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles
|0:00:32
|12
|Brad Bingham (USA)
|0:00:33
|13
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Factory Team
|0:00:34
|14
|Dana Weber (USA) Trek/Jax Bicycle World
|0:00:34
|15
|Peter Glassford (Can) Canada MTB Team
|0:00:37
|16
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:00:37
|17
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Development
|0:00:38
|18
|Clinton Claassen (USA) Team Mad Cat
|0:00:38
|19
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Yeti/Sram
|0:00:40
|20
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis
|0:00:41
|21
|Jeff Herrera (USA) Bicycleworld.Tv
|0:00:42
|22
|Bryson Perry (USA) Life Time Fitness
|0:00:45
|23
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder
|0:00:46
|24
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team
|0:00:47
|25
|Francis Morin (Can)
|0:00:48
|26
|Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:00:48
|27
|Greg Carpenter (USA) Devo/Giant
|0:00:50
|28
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Life Time Fitness
|0:00:51
|29
|Romolo Forcino (USA) Chains Required Bike
|0:00:58
|30
|Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale
|0:00:59
|31
|Anthony Sinyard (USA) Specialized
|0:01:00
|32
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:01:03
|33
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt
|0:01:04
|34
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Cliff Bar
|0:01:07
|35
|Gerry Cody (USA) Bike Blood
|0:01:08
|36
|Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports
|0:01:08
|37
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Cliff Bar
|0:01:12
|38
|Rich Weis (USA) Trek
|0:01:19
|39
|Matt Freeman (USA) Fisher 29Er Crew
|0:01:21
|40
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:01:22
|41
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team
|0:01:33
|42
|Garnet Vertican (USA) Giant
|0:01:36
|43
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Family Cycling/Specialized
|0:01:56
|DNF
|Dean Poshard (USA) Rocklobster
|DNF
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek
|DNF
|Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic
|DNF
|Chris Heinrich (USA) The Path Bike Shop
|DNF
|Vincent Lombardi (USA) Steven K Pro Team
|DNF
|Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
