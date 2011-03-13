Trending

Taberlay wins Bonelli Park super D

Plaxton earns second ahead of Kabush in third

In the men's Super D, Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H20 Overdrive) won the evening event over ex teammate Max Plaxton.

Taberlay had run out of gas during the cross country while seemingly having the race in the bag. But the scrappy Aussie clawed his way back into the Triple Crown overall contention with his win, while Max Plaxton, Kabush and Gagne representing the strong Canadian contingent, while Gary Fisher/Subaru rider Sam Schultz got his first top five of the weekend.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sid Taberlay (AUS) Kenda H20 Overdrive0:06:15
2Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized0:00:05
3Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:00:06
4Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:00:07
5Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek0:00:22
6Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea USA0:00:24
7Tristan Uhl (USA) ATC Racing0:00:27
8Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek0:00:28
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:00:31
10Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team0:00:32
11Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles0:00:32
12Brad Bingham (USA)0:00:33
13Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona Factory Team0:00:34
14Dana Weber (USA) Trek/Jax Bicycle World0:00:34
15Peter Glassford (Can) Canada MTB Team0:00:37
16Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:00:37
17Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Development0:00:38
18Clinton Claassen (USA) Team Mad Cat0:00:38
19Kalan Beisel (USA) Yeti/Sram0:00:40
20Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis0:00:41
21Jeff Herrera (USA) Bicycleworld.Tv0:00:42
22Bryson Perry (USA) Life Time Fitness0:00:45
23Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder0:00:46
24Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team0:00:47
25Francis Morin (Can)0:00:48
26Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:48
27Greg Carpenter (USA) Devo/Giant0:00:50
28Mitchell Peterson (USA) Life Time Fitness0:00:51
29Romolo Forcino (USA) Chains Required Bike0:00:58
30Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale0:00:59
31Anthony Sinyard (USA) Specialized0:01:00
32John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:01:03
33Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt0:01:04
34Braden Kappius (USA) Team Cliff Bar0:01:07
35Gerry Cody (USA) Bike Blood0:01:08
36Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports0:01:08
37Troy Wells (USA) Team Cliff Bar0:01:12
38Rich Weis (USA) Trek0:01:19
39Matt Freeman (USA) Fisher 29Er Crew0:01:21
40Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:01:22
41Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Team0:01:33
42Garnet Vertican (USA) Giant0:01:36
43Aaron Bradford (USA) Family Cycling/Specialized0:01:56
DNFDean Poshard (USA) Rocklobster
DNFRussell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek
DNFJordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic
DNFChris Heinrich (USA) The Path Bike Shop
DNFVincent Lombardi (USA) Steven K Pro Team
DNFJason Sager (USA) Team Jamis

 

