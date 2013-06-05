Trending

Juarez and Mata win Big Bear Classic

Latest round of US Pro UET happens in California

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David (Tinker) Juarez (Factory Cannondale)3:51:11
2Brendon Davids (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:00:46
3Ryan Clark (Surf City Cylery/Cas)0:06:31
4Joel Titius0:07:28
5Kip Biese (KJ Bike Coaching/Big)0:11:40
6Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike)0:12:43
7Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specia)0:18:13
8Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:22:57
9Eric Bierman (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R)0:23:12
10Cody Phillips (Sho-Air/Specialized)0:24:45
11John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)0:37:59
12Paul Romero (Bear Valley Bikes)0:55:49
13Scott Pendleton (University Of Southern California)0:59:18
14Hubert Otlik (Ride Cyclery)1:19:24
DNFAdam Boone

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized)4:14:01
2Jessica Cerra (Focus Bikes)0:18:09
3Tonya Bray (Mtbchick.Com)0:42:34
4Karen Lundgren (Bear Valley Bikes)0:58:19
5Lauren Gregg (Loeka)1:01:59
DNFKim Ridgeway (Mandalay Bay/Mcghies)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Laframboise (Bike For Border/Dons)4:31:21
2Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)0:33:02
3Jim Miller1:03:08
4Chris Guillamondegui1:19:57
5Al Garza (Bicycle Nerd)1:28:50
6Raul Tarango (Bear Valley Bikes)1:53:07
7Bryce Dupriest (Incycle)2:11:03

Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Cecala (Seki's Cycles)6:14:54
2Alexander Jaffe0:21:21
DNFJosh Barrett

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes)4:29:54
2Christian Little (Veloworx/Bmc)0:11:18
3Kirk Nordgren (Carmichael Training)0:12:10
4Rick Andrews (Santa Clarita Velo)0:14:11
5Colin Stuffmann (Giant Usa)0:16:39
6John Dang (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R)0:18:07
7Andrew Johnson0:19:03
8Jeffrey Lewis (Poseidon)0:20:38
9Edward Price0:21:16
10Humberto Castro (Backbone Racing/Toma)0:23:16
11Carl Borg0:35:47
12Jose Laureanoramos (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:52:24
13Chad Elmer (Chains Required)0:56:36
14Trolis Niebla (Santa Clarita Velo)0:57:17
15Ramiro Alvarez0:58:59
16David Elliott1:47:59
17Victor Chonka2:09:05
18Jason Pecoraro2:31:16
DNFMarshall Evans (Mcgeis High Rollers)
DNFJason Braid
DNFMykyta Yurtyn (Troupe Racing)
DNFPreston Ong
DNFStephen Marshall

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddie Espinoza (Chains Required Bike)4:30:02
2Paul Adamson (Bear Valley Bikes)0:05:01
3Guy Mcdermott0:18:50
4Conal Tepper (Cynergy Cycles Racing)0:27:22
5Ron Harris0:28:48
6John Meissner (Outer Cicrle Racing)0:55:33
7Jamie Fischer (2Nd Floor)1:08:33
8Andrew Ulmen (Old Man Racing)2:02:28
DNFDarwin Ong
DNFReginald Demapelis
DNFTom Sheppard (So Cal Revou)
DNFShon Holderbaum (Cynergy Cycles/Big Orange Cycling)
DNFRyan Siegel
DNFJoseph Ruedlinger (Ie Bikes)
DNFJan (John) Eshuis
DNFScott Simpson

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Sullivan (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)4:34:09
2John Mccormick0:20:28
3Bruce Wilson (So Cal Endurance)0:22:24
4Paul Vujovich (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:25:55
5Fred Uttke (Bear Valley Bikes)1:02:15
6Robert Neary (Bibycles Of Ojai)1:02:25
7Richard Manzella (Veloworx/Bmc)1:05:05
8Scott Dalecio1:05:24
9Steve Kutina1:27:04
10Ernst Mueller (Bear Valley Bikes)1:38:29
11Brad Burt1:48:55
DNFDuncan Smith
DNFDonald Dishman
DNFCraig Fraka (Metal Mtn)

Women 39 and under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Dvorak (Bear Valley Bikes)5:06:12
2Heather Hawke (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)0:55:45
3Nicole Gunton (Swiss American Racin)1:02:36
4Sydnie Lieb1:55:57

Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFKaren Zupan
DNFMichelle Russell (Team Tough Chix)
DNFLisa Doud (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
DNFNancy Seidler (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)

