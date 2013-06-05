Juarez and Mata win Big Bear Classic
Latest round of US Pro UET happens in California
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David (Tinker) Juarez (Factory Cannondale)
|3:51:11
|2
|Brendon Davids (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:00:46
|3
|Ryan Clark (Surf City Cylery/Cas)
|0:06:31
|4
|Joel Titius
|0:07:28
|5
|Kip Biese (KJ Bike Coaching/Big)
|0:11:40
|6
|Romolo Forcino (Chains Required Bike)
|0:12:43
|7
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specia)
|0:18:13
|8
|Eric Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:22:57
|9
|Eric Bierman (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R)
|0:23:12
|10
|Cody Phillips (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|0:24:45
|11
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:37:59
|12
|Paul Romero (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:55:49
|13
|Scott Pendleton (University Of Southern California)
|0:59:18
|14
|Hubert Otlik (Ride Cyclery)
|1:19:24
|DNF
|Adam Boone
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|4:14:01
|2
|Jessica Cerra (Focus Bikes)
|0:18:09
|3
|Tonya Bray (Mtbchick.Com)
|0:42:34
|4
|Karen Lundgren (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:58:19
|5
|Lauren Gregg (Loeka)
|1:01:59
|DNF
|Kim Ridgeway (Mandalay Bay/Mcghies)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Laframboise (Bike For Border/Dons)
|4:31:21
|2
|Mark Scheetz (Coates Cyclery)
|0:33:02
|3
|Jim Miller
|1:03:08
|4
|Chris Guillamondegui
|1:19:57
|5
|Al Garza (Bicycle Nerd)
|1:28:50
|6
|Raul Tarango (Bear Valley Bikes)
|1:53:07
|7
|Bryce Dupriest (Incycle)
|2:11:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Cecala (Seki's Cycles)
|6:14:54
|2
|Alexander Jaffe
|0:21:21
|DNF
|Josh Barrett
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Gonzalez (Bear Valley Bikes)
|4:29:54
|2
|Christian Little (Veloworx/Bmc)
|0:11:18
|3
|Kirk Nordgren (Carmichael Training)
|0:12:10
|4
|Rick Andrews (Santa Clarita Velo)
|0:14:11
|5
|Colin Stuffmann (Giant Usa)
|0:16:39
|6
|John Dang (B4B/Sho-Air/Rock N R)
|0:18:07
|7
|Andrew Johnson
|0:19:03
|8
|Jeffrey Lewis (Poseidon)
|0:20:38
|9
|Edward Price
|0:21:16
|10
|Humberto Castro (Backbone Racing/Toma)
|0:23:16
|11
|Carl Borg
|0:35:47
|12
|Jose Laureanoramos (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:52:24
|13
|Chad Elmer (Chains Required)
|0:56:36
|14
|Trolis Niebla (Santa Clarita Velo)
|0:57:17
|15
|Ramiro Alvarez
|0:58:59
|16
|David Elliott
|1:47:59
|17
|Victor Chonka
|2:09:05
|18
|Jason Pecoraro
|2:31:16
|DNF
|Marshall Evans (Mcgeis High Rollers)
|DNF
|Jason Braid
|DNF
|Mykyta Yurtyn (Troupe Racing)
|DNF
|Preston Ong
|DNF
|Stephen Marshall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Freddie Espinoza (Chains Required Bike)
|4:30:02
|2
|Paul Adamson (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:05:01
|3
|Guy Mcdermott
|0:18:50
|4
|Conal Tepper (Cynergy Cycles Racing)
|0:27:22
|5
|Ron Harris
|0:28:48
|6
|John Meissner (Outer Cicrle Racing)
|0:55:33
|7
|Jamie Fischer (2Nd Floor)
|1:08:33
|8
|Andrew Ulmen (Old Man Racing)
|2:02:28
|DNF
|Darwin Ong
|DNF
|Reginald Demapelis
|DNF
|Tom Sheppard (So Cal Revou)
|DNF
|Shon Holderbaum (Cynergy Cycles/Big Orange Cycling)
|DNF
|Ryan Siegel
|DNF
|Joseph Ruedlinger (Ie Bikes)
|DNF
|Jan (John) Eshuis
|DNF
|Scott Simpson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Sullivan (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|4:34:09
|2
|John Mccormick
|0:20:28
|3
|Bruce Wilson (So Cal Endurance)
|0:22:24
|4
|Paul Vujovich (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:25:55
|5
|Fred Uttke (Bear Valley Bikes)
|1:02:15
|6
|Robert Neary (Bibycles Of Ojai)
|1:02:25
|7
|Richard Manzella (Veloworx/Bmc)
|1:05:05
|8
|Scott Dalecio
|1:05:24
|9
|Steve Kutina
|1:27:04
|10
|Ernst Mueller (Bear Valley Bikes)
|1:38:29
|11
|Brad Burt
|1:48:55
|DNF
|Duncan Smith
|DNF
|Donald Dishman
|DNF
|Craig Fraka (Metal Mtn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Dvorak (Bear Valley Bikes)
|5:06:12
|2
|Heather Hawke (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|0:55:45
|3
|Nicole Gunton (Swiss American Racin)
|1:02:36
|4
|Sydnie Lieb
|1:55:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Karen Zupan
|DNF
|Michelle Russell (Team Tough Chix)
|DNF
|Lisa Doud (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
|DNF
|Nancy Seidler (Sho-Air/Rock N Road)
