Binggeli wins Chile Challenge US Pro GRT

Harmony victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Binggeli (KHS)0:05:46
2Ben Furbee (Transition/FoxShox/e13/Maxxis/Formula/Leyzne/ODI)0:00:02
3Mitch Ropelato (Specialized USA Gravity)0:00:03
4Shawn Neer (Mojo Wheels / Smac Innovations)0:00:06
5Trevor Trinkino (Yeti Fox Factory)0:00:08
6Kevin Aiello (KHS)0:00:10
7Kiran Mackinnon (Santa Cruz/TLD/e*thirteen/Formula/Cane Creek/Fox)0:00:10
8Jason Memmelaar (DRD Intense)0:00:11
9Leland O'connor (E13/Trek)0:00:11
10Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industries / Novatec / Shimano)0:00:12
11Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)0:00:12
12Chris Boice (Yeti Cycles National Team)0:00:16
13Dillon Lemarr (Angel Fire Bike Park / Specialized)0:00:17
14Austin Hackett Klaube (WRR/Trek/Novik Gloves)0:00:17
15Gavin Vaughan (Voncooper)0:00:18
16Nate Furbee (Transition/FoxShox/e13/Maxxis/Formula/Leyzne/ODI)0:00:18
17Jess Pedersen (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)0:00:19
18Brian Buell (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)0:00:20
19Kyle Thomas (Diamondback)0:00:21
20Ricardo Preciado Negrete (Niccolai/Schwalbe)0:00:21
21Daniel Weinman (Angel Fire Bike Park / PPCSolar.com)0:00:21
22Philip Wheeler (Sram Santa Cruz)0:00:22
23Drew Pautler (Primary/Sram/Trek)0:00:23
24Doug Ewer (Sram Santa Cruz)0:00:23
25Craig Carlson (Grassroots Cycles)0:00:25
25Matthew Thompson (Sram / Santa Cruz)
27Douglas French (Four-Two Extreme Sports)0:00:25
28Steven Wentz (Sram/Santa Cruz)0:00:26
29Blair Reed (Mojo Wheels)0:00:28
30Kevin Littlefield (Big Tree Bikes/Evil Bikes)0:00:28
31Spencer Mehr (One Ghost Industries)0:00:28
32Lear Miller (Team Geronimo / Banshee)0:00:30
33Vince Sanchez (Heart+Soul/Renthal)0:00:31
34Naish Ulmer (GO-Ride.com/Spy Optic/Rollic/Darktimbers/Teva)0:00:31
35Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles/Transition/MTB Strength Training)0:00:32
36Teddy Benge (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)0:00:34
37Daniel Aitken (train-reaction.com)0:00:34
38Parker Degray (Go-Ride.com/Chromag)0:00:34
39Dante Harmony (IXS/510/Smith Optics)0:00:37
40James Hollibaugh (Pabst/ Mafia Racing)0:00:37
41Samuel Stevens (Aloha Mountain Cyclery)0:00:37
42Chris Del Bosco0:00:37
43Antonio Gradillas (Heart + Soul Racing)0:00:38
44Nathaniel Hills (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:40
45Kevin Soller (Rocky Mountain Shimano)0:00:40
46Peter Knepper (Grassroots Cycles)0:00:41
47Matson Hunter (Heart+Soul)0:00:42
48William Lujan (Angel Fire Bike Park)0:00:44
49Jonathan Card (Mojo Wheels)0:00:50
50Gene Hamilton (BetterRide)0:00:55
51Mihai Moga (Sram Santa Cruz)0:00:59
52Sam Powers (Dartmoor / Royal / aCOS)0:01:05
53Brian Ballard (Mojo Wheels/SMAC)0:01:06
54Andre Pepin (Ellsworth Bikes/Loaded)0:02:45
DSQQuinton Spaulding (KHS)
DNFCharlie Sponsel (Diamondback)
DNFAlex McAndrew (Chuck's Bikes/ TRansition)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Harmony (IXS/510/Smith Optics)0:06:38
2Wendy Palmer (Chile Bikes/Shimano/Fox/Sombrio)0:00:16
3Katy Hanlon (Mojo Wheels/Monster/Nema/Spy Optics/GoPro)0:01:24
4Amber Price (Royal Racing USA)0:01:44
5Christen Boyer (One Ghost Industries)0:02:15

Cat. 1 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole Picchiottino (Southridge USA)0:06:06
2Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles / Fox Shox Racing)0:00:04
3Dylan Unger (KHS Jr Develpment)0:00:07
4Jason Schroeder (ODI/Trek Satellite Team)0:00:13
5Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)0:00:16
6Charlie Harrison (trek/odi development team)0:00:16
7Galen Carter (Transition/Foxshox/Troy Lee/Smith Optics)0:00:17
7Riley Mueller (Canfield/Spy Optics)
9Kai Rogers (Summit Velocity/Steamboat)0:00:22
10Chase Nelson (Trek Grassroots/O'Neal)0:00:23
11Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:23
12Demetri Triantafillou (ODI/SockGuy)0:00:25
13Roy Benge (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)0:00:31
14Sawyer Miller0:00:34
15Tanner Hart0:00:40
16Oliver Vowel (Wolf Rock Cycling)0:00:41
17Tyler Krenek (MJT Designs / SX / Profile / Fly)0:00:42
18Ben Robinson (Mojo Wheels)0:00:50
19Josh Lambert (Mo jo Wheels)0:00:52
20Cody Smith (One Star Racing)0:01:00
21Max Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)0:01:04
22Riley Farrar (One Ghost Industries)0:01:06
23Cole Shepherd (Mojo Wheels)0:01:07
DNSCory Holmes (MJT Designs / Supercross)
DNSCody Kelley (Specialized USA Gravity)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Payne0:06:21
2Joshua Nevelson (ISO/Frame Defender)0:00:03
3Scott Gladu (Absolute bikes)0:00:04
4Ty Brooks (Heart+Soul Racing)0:00:06
5Lucas Lemaire (Euphoria)0:00:08
6Bo MacArthur (Bicycle Emporium/Santa Cruz/WTB)0:00:08
7John Oddonetto (Absolute bikes)0:00:09
8Adam Carrera0:00:10
9Robbie Brooks (Heart+Soul Racing)0:00:12
10Weston Walker (Gamut / AXO / EVS)0:00:13
11Brian Roark0:00:16
12David Seaquist (Gravity Pirates)0:00:17
13Max Loewenstein0:00:20
14Joseph Crosby0:00:20
15Linton Judycki (Aloha Mountain Cyclery)0:00:21
16Paul McSparin (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:28
17Neil Grigsby0:00:28
18Israel Tilman (GravityPirates/Marzocchi/RynoGlobal/Canfield/BajaD)0:00:29
19Michael Allen0:00:33
20Tyler Palmer (Chile Bikes/Palmer Airlines)0:00:35
21Joe Nicholson (pedal the peaks/monster/nema/x-fusion/spy)0:00:43
22Casey Swanson (Crankfire Racing)0:00:47
23Hans Keisler (Troy Lee / the Hive / Smith optics)0:00:49
24Antonio Baca (Heart + Soul)0:00:53
25Chris Calleros (One Ghost Industries/Novatec)0:00:56
26Ned Kajko (Steamboat Gravity Team)0:00:59
27Allex Mcdaniel (Mommas Home Cooking)0:01:00
28Hank Matheson (Bicycle Fabrications / SWD)0:01:06
29Bryan Pagel (JJ Bicycles)0:01:24
DNSAustin Sheehan
DNSAndrew Dean (The Fix)
DNSJosh Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
DNSBenjamin Pederson (NM Bike-n-Sport)
DNFMilan Geis (Fat Tire Bike Shop)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Navarro0:06:23
2Aaron Polly0:00:05
3Scott Spangler (Heart and Soul Angel Fire)0:00:07
4Michael Clark (Red Rock Bicycles)0:00:14
5Jeffrey Kegu (MRP/SDG/ODI/Crank Bros/Maxxis/EVS)0:00:16
6Wade Washburn (C3 Bikeshop Dirt Crew)0:00:16
7Paul Chen0:00:19
8Joe Dodds (Neverest)0:00:25
9Shawnee McGovern (SMAC Innovations)0:00:25
10Chris Webb (aCOS)0:00:27
11Matt Giaraffa (Guerrilla Gravity)0:00:27
12Jordan Reece (All Mountain Cyclery)0:00:29
13Jesse Ruland (Grassroots Cycles)0:00:51
14Kazzy Saito (Aloha Mountain Cyclery /X-Fusion)0:00:58
15Jason Reiman (bicycle fabrication swd racing)0:01:03
16Harinam Khalsa0:01:10
17Eric Steinz0:01:17
18Scott Richards (SMAC Innovations)0:01:24
19Ricky Medina (Canfield Brothers / aCOS)0:01:24
DNSDustin Cantrell (Canyon Cycles)
DNSPeter Robles

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Picchiottino (Southridge USA)0:06:08
2Neal Pederson (NM Bike-n-Sport/Specialized)0:00:19
3Sean Enners0:00:27
4Curt Clemetson (Grassroots Cycles)0:00:40
5Ryan Steele (Canfield Brothers/Leading Edge Sports Performance)0:00:41
6Tony Achilli (Team Pistol Whip)0:00:44
7Gary Dye (Telluride Gravity Works)0:00:47
8Robert Garcia (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:48
9Alan Decktor0:00:55
10Johnnie Kavanaugh (aCOS)0:00:56
11David Vieglais0:00:57
12James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)0:00:58
13Scott Hackett (aCOS / Leading Edge Sports Performance)0:00:59
14Bryan Redding0:01:17
15James Binford (SELF)0:02:21
DNSDon Jackson (Southridge USA)

Cat. 2 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryce Hermanussen (Pedal Pusher Cyclery)0:06:35
2Wyatt Freier0:00:04
3Collin Albert (Adamway Racing)0:00:06
4Collin Wright0:00:08
5Bennett Colburn (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)0:00:13
6Zakary Ulin (royal racing/country pedaler/odi)0:00:13
7Joe Barry0:00:15
8Jamie Henderson (Adam Way Racing)0:00:20
9Evan Degray0:00:20
10Gavin Gargiulo (Stratical Solutions)0:00:21
11Dominic Bloemendaal0:00:25
12Zach Graveson (Pedal and Powder)0:00:30
13Mark Kertis0:00:32
14Andrew Schneider (Mojo Wheels)0:00:34
15Jack Dean (SMBA Boulder)0:00:37
16Ben Weger (Mojo Wheels)0:00:38
17Bailey Dale (Amce Bicycles)0:00:42
18Andrew Kertis0:00:44
19Collin Heller (Kona)0:00:59
20Tucker Kennedy0:01:17
21Forrest Simpson0:01:29

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Terry0:06:11
2Clark Smith (Nuptse Racing)0:00:20
3Ben Adams0:00:25
4Jake Rehfeld (Heart+Soul Racing)0:00:29
5Robert Nichols (Pedal the Peaks)0:00:29
6Kyle Madden0:00:32
7Calvin Davis (NeveRest)0:00:34
8Rowan Bateman (Angel Fire Trail Crew)0:00:35
9Chuan Banh (Heart+Soul Racing)0:00:39
10Lucas Pecord (Royal Racing / Smith Optics)0:00:40
11Jordan Hunter (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)0:00:40
12Alexander Bamberger (Summit Velo/Santa Cruz)0:00:42
13Trevor Humphres (Acme Bikes / Kona Grassroots)0:00:42
14Brandon Watson (Telluride Gravity Works)0:00:43
15Aaron Lovato0:00:45
16Adam Ziegler0:00:48
17Kyle Wright0:00:49
18Jared Shutts (Neverest)0:00:49
19Joshua Gilbert (Posion Spyder Bicycles)0:00:49
20Ryan Wesson (Salvagetti Bicycle Workshop)0:00:51
21Skyler Johnston (Outdoor Element Sports)0:00:53
22Josh Gonzales (Heart+Soul)0:00:54
23Samuel Padilla (Mojo Wheels)0:00:55
24Martin Apolinar (2nd Ave Sports)0:00:57
25Will Montague (Guerrilla Gravity)0:00:57
26Ryan Pepper (Mojo Wheels)0:00:58
27Zac Lowney (Absolute bikes)0:01:01
28Brendan Gibbs (Salida Bike Company)0:01:06
29Daniel Marmor (Ride Bikes)0:01:06
30Alex Wilson0:01:08
31Eric Ottosen0:01:10
32Ian Supple (Atlas Brace)0:01:15
33Brian Rupert (My Wife)0:01:21
34Sean Cruse0:01:25
35Matt VanDer Vliet0:01:30
36Jeremy Schwartz0:01:35
37Russell Miskulin0:01:40
38Andrew Miner0:01:52
39Jacob Mead (C3 Bikeshop Dirt Crew)0:02:06
40Sean Donovan (4DD)0:02:20
41Kirk Reeves0:02:20
42Michael Rainwater0:02:21
43Joseph Komatz0:02:24
44Eric Newell0:02:56
45John Howland (Adamway)0:13:35
DNSJakob Clemensen (C3 Bikeshop Dirt Crew)
DNSBlake Foxx (FoxxMTB.com)
DNSDavid Pina (Mojo Wheels)
DNSTrevor Delandsheer

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Lofstedt (Salvagetti Has More Fun Than You)0:06:15
2Julio Lopez (Mojo Wheels)0:00:45
3Justin Richardson (Mojo Wheels)0:00:56
4Moises Alarcon (Stirring Earth)0:00:57
5Hazen Kreis0:01:03
6Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)0:01:05
7Seth Lee (Ski Cloudcroft)0:01:11
8Ross Sage (C3 Bikeshop Dirt Crew)0:01:14
9Noah Priegel (Neverest)0:01:16
10Thomas Rodriguez (Fat Tire cycles/Intense)0:01:16
11Josh Swanke0:01:22
12Jason Smith0:01:33
13John Rupp (Guerrilla Gravity)0:01:35
14Robert Gerwing (aCOS)0:01:37
15Matt Parke (Neverest)0:01:46
16Arvin Wilson0:01:52
17Drew Welch (A Culture of Speed)0:01:59
18Nate Cardozo0:02:42
19Sergio Cortex0:02:48

Cat.2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerhardt Ackerman (Heart+Soul)0:06:54
2Richard Oconnor (Canfield Bros / The Bicycle Co)0:00:08
3Jason Perdue (smr)0:00:14
4Paul Cherry (Mojo Wheels)0:00:21
5William Medcalf0:00:24
6Tony Del Grippo (aCOS / G-Force)0:00:27
7Jamie Parham (SMAC Innovations)0:00:39
8Klaus Muehlbradt (Neverest)0:00:42
9Michael Knowles0:00:51
10Mike Kelley (Cafe Rio / Laketown Bicycles)0:00:54
11Clay Speas (Mojo Wheels)0:01:06
12Clint Bullock (Flyin' Fossils)0:02:03
13David Taube0:03:57

Cat. 3 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noah Wenger (Team Fun!)0:07:07
2Cole Hengveld (Northland Motorsports)0:00:16
3Triton Nelson0:00:17
4Thomas Beer0:00:19
5Jd Cotten (pedal pushers cyclery)0:00:27
6Mitchell Torres0:00:27
7Devon McDade0:00:28
8Parker Brown (SMBA)0:00:34
9Ayden Hibner-Hereford (Goat Heads Jr Devo)0:00:36
10Grayson Richey (Mojo Wheels)0:00:43
11Josh Wisda0:00:43
12Lane Speas (Mojo Wheels)0:00:52
13Alex Komiske (Northeast Cyclery Albuquerque NM)0:01:17
DNSShelby Denney
DNSDrey Smith
DNSRoscoe O'Donnell (Mojo Wheels)

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Apodaca (The Bicycle Company)0:07:37
2Will Brown (Pedal and Powder)0:00:14
3Sammy Duran (Northeast Cyclery Albuquerque NM)0:00:17
4Travis Kolbo (Spradley Barr Windchill Cycling)0:00:18
5Scott Preston (Myself)0:00:25
6Asa Carre-Burrit0:00:28
7Nathan Martinez (Mojo Wheels)0:00:48
8Bryce Butzine0:01:08
9James Hartshorn0:01:10
10Chaz Faulhaber0:01:10
11Matt Brigance0:01:22
12Josh Monson (Robins Racing)0:01:49
DNSJt Dillon Coyne
DNSAnthony Zegan (Spradley Barr Windchill Cycling)

Cat. 3 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Feddema0:06:59
2Allen Weber (Northeast Cyclery Albuquerque NM)0:00:15
3Gary Gibson (Colorado Fitness)0:01:09
4Jesse Percifull (Northeast Cyclery Albuquerque NM)0:01:15
5Daniel Weaver0:01:25
6David Ruiz (SMR)0:01:44
7Deven Gonzles0:01:50
8Doug Strangfeld (Mojo Wheels)0:01:51
9Jacob Brecht (Dish Network)0:01:53
10James Wenger (Team Fun!)0:02:42
11John Nelson (Ultimate Smiles)0:03:19
12Jonathan Chavez0:03:45
13John Cowherd0:08:45

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Foresta (Laketown Bicycles/ENVE/Cafe Rio)0:08:21
2Trent Del Grippo (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)0:00:33
3Shawn Yakovich (cafe rio)0:00:42
4Logan McPhie (LakeTown Bicycles)0:00:54
DNSDylan Ramos
DNSAlex Holtzen (The Fix)

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Armen Davis (The Fix Bike Shop)0:07:27
2Dan Strangfeld (Mojo Wheels)0:00:19
3Shane Ellis (durango devo)0:00:21
4Chase Willie (SMBA)0:00:30
5Chad Forsett0:00:35
6Brad Stover (Kona Grassroots/Acme Bikes)0:01:10
7Brandon Olson (Lake Town Bicycles)0:04:04

Junior women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mckenna Merten (Soul Cycles)0:11:09

Junior women Cat. 3 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan O'Rourke0:08:52

Junior women Cat. 2 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cara Montroy (Mojo Wheels)0:07:55
2Heather Baroody0:00:07
3Michelle Pederson (NM Bike-n-Sport)0:00:19
4Terah Blake (heart+soul racing/urge/royal)0:00:53
5Ruth Thomas0:01:30
6Brittany Engleking0:02:11
7Carter Thomas (aCOS)0:03:06
8Kim Godfrey (Rocky Mounts/Demon Dirt/Optic Nerve)0:03:39

Women Cat. 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Yost (Mojo Wheels)0:08:16
2Roxanne Canent (Wrench Science Santa Cruz Bikes SRAM Bertoni TLD)0:01:21

