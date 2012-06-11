Binggeli wins Chile Challenge US Pro GRT
Harmony victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Binggeli (KHS)
|0:05:46
|2
|Ben Furbee (Transition/FoxShox/e13/Maxxis/Formula/Leyzne/ODI)
|0:00:02
|3
|Mitch Ropelato (Specialized USA Gravity)
|0:00:03
|4
|Shawn Neer (Mojo Wheels / Smac Innovations)
|0:00:06
|5
|Trevor Trinkino (Yeti Fox Factory)
|0:00:08
|6
|Kevin Aiello (KHS)
|0:00:10
|7
|Kiran Mackinnon (Santa Cruz/TLD/e*thirteen/Formula/Cane Creek/Fox)
|0:00:10
|8
|Jason Memmelaar (DRD Intense)
|0:00:11
|9
|Leland O'connor (E13/Trek)
|0:00:11
|10
|Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industries / Novatec / Shimano)
|0:00:12
|11
|Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team)
|0:00:12
|12
|Chris Boice (Yeti Cycles National Team)
|0:00:16
|13
|Dillon Lemarr (Angel Fire Bike Park / Specialized)
|0:00:17
|14
|Austin Hackett Klaube (WRR/Trek/Novik Gloves)
|0:00:17
|15
|Gavin Vaughan (Voncooper)
|0:00:18
|16
|Nate Furbee (Transition/FoxShox/e13/Maxxis/Formula/Leyzne/ODI)
|0:00:18
|17
|Jess Pedersen (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|0:00:19
|18
|Brian Buell (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|0:00:20
|19
|Kyle Thomas (Diamondback)
|0:00:21
|20
|Ricardo Preciado Negrete (Niccolai/Schwalbe)
|0:00:21
|21
|Daniel Weinman (Angel Fire Bike Park / PPCSolar.com)
|0:00:21
|22
|Philip Wheeler (Sram Santa Cruz)
|0:00:22
|23
|Drew Pautler (Primary/Sram/Trek)
|0:00:23
|24
|Doug Ewer (Sram Santa Cruz)
|0:00:23
|25
|Craig Carlson (Grassroots Cycles)
|0:00:25
|25
|Matthew Thompson (Sram / Santa Cruz)
|27
|Douglas French (Four-Two Extreme Sports)
|0:00:25
|28
|Steven Wentz (Sram/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:26
|29
|Blair Reed (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:28
|30
|Kevin Littlefield (Big Tree Bikes/Evil Bikes)
|0:00:28
|31
|Spencer Mehr (One Ghost Industries)
|0:00:28
|32
|Lear Miller (Team Geronimo / Banshee)
|0:00:30
|33
|Vince Sanchez (Heart+Soul/Renthal)
|0:00:31
|34
|Naish Ulmer (GO-Ride.com/Spy Optic/Rollic/Darktimbers/Teva)
|0:00:31
|35
|Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles/Transition/MTB Strength Training)
|0:00:32
|36
|Teddy Benge (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|0:00:34
|37
|Daniel Aitken (train-reaction.com)
|0:00:34
|38
|Parker Degray (Go-Ride.com/Chromag)
|0:00:34
|39
|Dante Harmony (IXS/510/Smith Optics)
|0:00:37
|40
|James Hollibaugh (Pabst/ Mafia Racing)
|0:00:37
|41
|Samuel Stevens (Aloha Mountain Cyclery)
|0:00:37
|42
|Chris Del Bosco
|0:00:37
|43
|Antonio Gradillas (Heart + Soul Racing)
|0:00:38
|44
|Nathaniel Hills (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:40
|45
|Kevin Soller (Rocky Mountain Shimano)
|0:00:40
|46
|Peter Knepper (Grassroots Cycles)
|0:00:41
|47
|Matson Hunter (Heart+Soul)
|0:00:42
|48
|William Lujan (Angel Fire Bike Park)
|0:00:44
|49
|Jonathan Card (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:50
|50
|Gene Hamilton (BetterRide)
|0:00:55
|51
|Mihai Moga (Sram Santa Cruz)
|0:00:59
|52
|Sam Powers (Dartmoor / Royal / aCOS)
|0:01:05
|53
|Brian Ballard (Mojo Wheels/SMAC)
|0:01:06
|54
|Andre Pepin (Ellsworth Bikes/Loaded)
|0:02:45
|DSQ
|Quinton Spaulding (KHS)
|DNF
|Charlie Sponsel (Diamondback)
|DNF
|Alex McAndrew (Chuck's Bikes/ TRansition)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacqueline Harmony (IXS/510/Smith Optics)
|0:06:38
|2
|Wendy Palmer (Chile Bikes/Shimano/Fox/Sombrio)
|0:00:16
|3
|Katy Hanlon (Mojo Wheels/Monster/Nema/Spy Optics/GoPro)
|0:01:24
|4
|Amber Price (Royal Racing USA)
|0:01:44
|5
|Christen Boyer (One Ghost Industries)
|0:02:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole Picchiottino (Southridge USA)
|0:06:06
|2
|Alexander Willie (Intense Cycles / Fox Shox Racing)
|0:00:04
|3
|Dylan Unger (KHS Jr Develpment)
|0:00:07
|4
|Jason Schroeder (ODI/Trek Satellite Team)
|0:00:13
|5
|Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:16
|6
|Charlie Harrison (trek/odi development team)
|0:00:16
|7
|Galen Carter (Transition/Foxshox/Troy Lee/Smith Optics)
|0:00:17
|7
|Riley Mueller (Canfield/Spy Optics)
|9
|Kai Rogers (Summit Velocity/Steamboat)
|0:00:22
|10
|Chase Nelson (Trek Grassroots/O'Neal)
|0:00:23
|11
|Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:23
|12
|Demetri Triantafillou (ODI/SockGuy)
|0:00:25
|13
|Roy Benge (Team Geronimo / Banshee Bikes)
|0:00:31
|14
|Sawyer Miller
|0:00:34
|15
|Tanner Hart
|0:00:40
|16
|Oliver Vowel (Wolf Rock Cycling)
|0:00:41
|17
|Tyler Krenek (MJT Designs / SX / Profile / Fly)
|0:00:42
|18
|Ben Robinson (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:50
|19
|Josh Lambert (Mo jo Wheels)
|0:00:52
|20
|Cody Smith (One Star Racing)
|0:01:00
|21
|Max Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:01:04
|22
|Riley Farrar (One Ghost Industries)
|0:01:06
|23
|Cole Shepherd (Mojo Wheels)
|0:01:07
|DNS
|Cory Holmes (MJT Designs / Supercross)
|DNS
|Cody Kelley (Specialized USA Gravity)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Payne
|0:06:21
|2
|Joshua Nevelson (ISO/Frame Defender)
|0:00:03
|3
|Scott Gladu (Absolute bikes)
|0:00:04
|4
|Ty Brooks (Heart+Soul Racing)
|0:00:06
|5
|Lucas Lemaire (Euphoria)
|0:00:08
|6
|Bo MacArthur (Bicycle Emporium/Santa Cruz/WTB)
|0:00:08
|7
|John Oddonetto (Absolute bikes)
|0:00:09
|8
|Adam Carrera
|0:00:10
|9
|Robbie Brooks (Heart+Soul Racing)
|0:00:12
|10
|Weston Walker (Gamut / AXO / EVS)
|0:00:13
|11
|Brian Roark
|0:00:16
|12
|David Seaquist (Gravity Pirates)
|0:00:17
|13
|Max Loewenstein
|0:00:20
|14
|Joseph Crosby
|0:00:20
|15
|Linton Judycki (Aloha Mountain Cyclery)
|0:00:21
|16
|Paul McSparin (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:28
|17
|Neil Grigsby
|0:00:28
|18
|Israel Tilman (GravityPirates/Marzocchi/RynoGlobal/Canfield/BajaD)
|0:00:29
|19
|Michael Allen
|0:00:33
|20
|Tyler Palmer (Chile Bikes/Palmer Airlines)
|0:00:35
|21
|Joe Nicholson (pedal the peaks/monster/nema/x-fusion/spy)
|0:00:43
|22
|Casey Swanson (Crankfire Racing)
|0:00:47
|23
|Hans Keisler (Troy Lee / the Hive / Smith optics)
|0:00:49
|24
|Antonio Baca (Heart + Soul)
|0:00:53
|25
|Chris Calleros (One Ghost Industries/Novatec)
|0:00:56
|26
|Ned Kajko (Steamboat Gravity Team)
|0:00:59
|27
|Allex Mcdaniel (Mommas Home Cooking)
|0:01:00
|28
|Hank Matheson (Bicycle Fabrications / SWD)
|0:01:06
|29
|Bryan Pagel (JJ Bicycles)
|0:01:24
|DNS
|Austin Sheehan
|DNS
|Andrew Dean (The Fix)
|DNS
|Josh Conroy (Yeti Cycles)
|DNS
|Benjamin Pederson (NM Bike-n-Sport)
|DNF
|Milan Geis (Fat Tire Bike Shop)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Navarro
|0:06:23
|2
|Aaron Polly
|0:00:05
|3
|Scott Spangler (Heart and Soul Angel Fire)
|0:00:07
|4
|Michael Clark (Red Rock Bicycles)
|0:00:14
|5
|Jeffrey Kegu (MRP/SDG/ODI/Crank Bros/Maxxis/EVS)
|0:00:16
|6
|Wade Washburn (C3 Bikeshop Dirt Crew)
|0:00:16
|7
|Paul Chen
|0:00:19
|8
|Joe Dodds (Neverest)
|0:00:25
|9
|Shawnee McGovern (SMAC Innovations)
|0:00:25
|10
|Chris Webb (aCOS)
|0:00:27
|11
|Matt Giaraffa (Guerrilla Gravity)
|0:00:27
|12
|Jordan Reece (All Mountain Cyclery)
|0:00:29
|13
|Jesse Ruland (Grassroots Cycles)
|0:00:51
|14
|Kazzy Saito (Aloha Mountain Cyclery /X-Fusion)
|0:00:58
|15
|Jason Reiman (bicycle fabrication swd racing)
|0:01:03
|16
|Harinam Khalsa
|0:01:10
|17
|Eric Steinz
|0:01:17
|18
|Scott Richards (SMAC Innovations)
|0:01:24
|19
|Ricky Medina (Canfield Brothers / aCOS)
|0:01:24
|DNS
|Dustin Cantrell (Canyon Cycles)
|DNS
|Peter Robles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Picchiottino (Southridge USA)
|0:06:08
|2
|Neal Pederson (NM Bike-n-Sport/Specialized)
|0:00:19
|3
|Sean Enners
|0:00:27
|4
|Curt Clemetson (Grassroots Cycles)
|0:00:40
|5
|Ryan Steele (Canfield Brothers/Leading Edge Sports Performance)
|0:00:41
|6
|Tony Achilli (Team Pistol Whip)
|0:00:44
|7
|Gary Dye (Telluride Gravity Works)
|0:00:47
|8
|Robert Garcia (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:48
|9
|Alan Decktor
|0:00:55
|10
|Johnnie Kavanaugh (aCOS)
|0:00:56
|11
|David Vieglais
|0:00:57
|12
|James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:58
|13
|Scott Hackett (aCOS / Leading Edge Sports Performance)
|0:00:59
|14
|Bryan Redding
|0:01:17
|15
|James Binford (SELF)
|0:02:21
|DNS
|Don Jackson (Southridge USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryce Hermanussen (Pedal Pusher Cyclery)
|0:06:35
|2
|Wyatt Freier
|0:00:04
|3
|Collin Albert (Adamway Racing)
|0:00:06
|4
|Collin Wright
|0:00:08
|5
|Bennett Colburn (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)
|0:00:13
|6
|Zakary Ulin (royal racing/country pedaler/odi)
|0:00:13
|7
|Joe Barry
|0:00:15
|8
|Jamie Henderson (Adam Way Racing)
|0:00:20
|9
|Evan Degray
|0:00:20
|10
|Gavin Gargiulo (Stratical Solutions)
|0:00:21
|11
|Dominic Bloemendaal
|0:00:25
|12
|Zach Graveson (Pedal and Powder)
|0:00:30
|13
|Mark Kertis
|0:00:32
|14
|Andrew Schneider (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:34
|15
|Jack Dean (SMBA Boulder)
|0:00:37
|16
|Ben Weger (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:38
|17
|Bailey Dale (Amce Bicycles)
|0:00:42
|18
|Andrew Kertis
|0:00:44
|19
|Collin Heller (Kona)
|0:00:59
|20
|Tucker Kennedy
|0:01:17
|21
|Forrest Simpson
|0:01:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Terry
|0:06:11
|2
|Clark Smith (Nuptse Racing)
|0:00:20
|3
|Ben Adams
|0:00:25
|4
|Jake Rehfeld (Heart+Soul Racing)
|0:00:29
|5
|Robert Nichols (Pedal the Peaks)
|0:00:29
|6
|Kyle Madden
|0:00:32
|7
|Calvin Davis (NeveRest)
|0:00:34
|8
|Rowan Bateman (Angel Fire Trail Crew)
|0:00:35
|9
|Chuan Banh (Heart+Soul Racing)
|0:00:39
|10
|Lucas Pecord (Royal Racing / Smith Optics)
|0:00:40
|11
|Jordan Hunter (Two-Wheel Jones Racing)
|0:00:40
|12
|Alexander Bamberger (Summit Velo/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:42
|13
|Trevor Humphres (Acme Bikes / Kona Grassroots)
|0:00:42
|14
|Brandon Watson (Telluride Gravity Works)
|0:00:43
|15
|Aaron Lovato
|0:00:45
|16
|Adam Ziegler
|0:00:48
|17
|Kyle Wright
|0:00:49
|18
|Jared Shutts (Neverest)
|0:00:49
|19
|Joshua Gilbert (Posion Spyder Bicycles)
|0:00:49
|20
|Ryan Wesson (Salvagetti Bicycle Workshop)
|0:00:51
|21
|Skyler Johnston (Outdoor Element Sports)
|0:00:53
|22
|Josh Gonzales (Heart+Soul)
|0:00:54
|23
|Samuel Padilla (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:55
|24
|Martin Apolinar (2nd Ave Sports)
|0:00:57
|25
|Will Montague (Guerrilla Gravity)
|0:00:57
|26
|Ryan Pepper (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:58
|27
|Zac Lowney (Absolute bikes)
|0:01:01
|28
|Brendan Gibbs (Salida Bike Company)
|0:01:06
|29
|Daniel Marmor (Ride Bikes)
|0:01:06
|30
|Alex Wilson
|0:01:08
|31
|Eric Ottosen
|0:01:10
|32
|Ian Supple (Atlas Brace)
|0:01:15
|33
|Brian Rupert (My Wife)
|0:01:21
|34
|Sean Cruse
|0:01:25
|35
|Matt VanDer Vliet
|0:01:30
|36
|Jeremy Schwartz
|0:01:35
|37
|Russell Miskulin
|0:01:40
|38
|Andrew Miner
|0:01:52
|39
|Jacob Mead (C3 Bikeshop Dirt Crew)
|0:02:06
|40
|Sean Donovan (4DD)
|0:02:20
|41
|Kirk Reeves
|0:02:20
|42
|Michael Rainwater
|0:02:21
|43
|Joseph Komatz
|0:02:24
|44
|Eric Newell
|0:02:56
|45
|John Howland (Adamway)
|0:13:35
|DNS
|Jakob Clemensen (C3 Bikeshop Dirt Crew)
|DNS
|Blake Foxx (FoxxMTB.com)
|DNS
|David Pina (Mojo Wheels)
|DNS
|Trevor Delandsheer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Lofstedt (Salvagetti Has More Fun Than You)
|0:06:15
|2
|Julio Lopez (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:45
|3
|Justin Richardson (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:56
|4
|Moises Alarcon (Stirring Earth)
|0:00:57
|5
|Hazen Kreis
|0:01:03
|6
|Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)
|0:01:05
|7
|Seth Lee (Ski Cloudcroft)
|0:01:11
|8
|Ross Sage (C3 Bikeshop Dirt Crew)
|0:01:14
|9
|Noah Priegel (Neverest)
|0:01:16
|10
|Thomas Rodriguez (Fat Tire cycles/Intense)
|0:01:16
|11
|Josh Swanke
|0:01:22
|12
|Jason Smith
|0:01:33
|13
|John Rupp (Guerrilla Gravity)
|0:01:35
|14
|Robert Gerwing (aCOS)
|0:01:37
|15
|Matt Parke (Neverest)
|0:01:46
|16
|Arvin Wilson
|0:01:52
|17
|Drew Welch (A Culture of Speed)
|0:01:59
|18
|Nate Cardozo
|0:02:42
|19
|Sergio Cortex
|0:02:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gerhardt Ackerman (Heart+Soul)
|0:06:54
|2
|Richard Oconnor (Canfield Bros / The Bicycle Co)
|0:00:08
|3
|Jason Perdue (smr)
|0:00:14
|4
|Paul Cherry (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:21
|5
|William Medcalf
|0:00:24
|6
|Tony Del Grippo (aCOS / G-Force)
|0:00:27
|7
|Jamie Parham (SMAC Innovations)
|0:00:39
|8
|Klaus Muehlbradt (Neverest)
|0:00:42
|9
|Michael Knowles
|0:00:51
|10
|Mike Kelley (Cafe Rio / Laketown Bicycles)
|0:00:54
|11
|Clay Speas (Mojo Wheels)
|0:01:06
|12
|Clint Bullock (Flyin' Fossils)
|0:02:03
|13
|David Taube
|0:03:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noah Wenger (Team Fun!)
|0:07:07
|2
|Cole Hengveld (Northland Motorsports)
|0:00:16
|3
|Triton Nelson
|0:00:17
|4
|Thomas Beer
|0:00:19
|5
|Jd Cotten (pedal pushers cyclery)
|0:00:27
|6
|Mitchell Torres
|0:00:27
|7
|Devon McDade
|0:00:28
|8
|Parker Brown (SMBA)
|0:00:34
|9
|Ayden Hibner-Hereford (Goat Heads Jr Devo)
|0:00:36
|10
|Grayson Richey (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:43
|11
|Josh Wisda
|0:00:43
|12
|Lane Speas (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:52
|13
|Alex Komiske (Northeast Cyclery Albuquerque NM)
|0:01:17
|DNS
|Shelby Denney
|DNS
|Drey Smith
|DNS
|Roscoe O'Donnell (Mojo Wheels)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Apodaca (The Bicycle Company)
|0:07:37
|2
|Will Brown (Pedal and Powder)
|0:00:14
|3
|Sammy Duran (Northeast Cyclery Albuquerque NM)
|0:00:17
|4
|Travis Kolbo (Spradley Barr Windchill Cycling)
|0:00:18
|5
|Scott Preston (Myself)
|0:00:25
|6
|Asa Carre-Burrit
|0:00:28
|7
|Nathan Martinez (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:48
|8
|Bryce Butzine
|0:01:08
|9
|James Hartshorn
|0:01:10
|10
|Chaz Faulhaber
|0:01:10
|11
|Matt Brigance
|0:01:22
|12
|Josh Monson (Robins Racing)
|0:01:49
|DNS
|Jt Dillon Coyne
|DNS
|Anthony Zegan (Spradley Barr Windchill Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Feddema
|0:06:59
|2
|Allen Weber (Northeast Cyclery Albuquerque NM)
|0:00:15
|3
|Gary Gibson (Colorado Fitness)
|0:01:09
|4
|Jesse Percifull (Northeast Cyclery Albuquerque NM)
|0:01:15
|5
|Daniel Weaver
|0:01:25
|6
|David Ruiz (SMR)
|0:01:44
|7
|Deven Gonzles
|0:01:50
|8
|Doug Strangfeld (Mojo Wheels)
|0:01:51
|9
|Jacob Brecht (Dish Network)
|0:01:53
|10
|James Wenger (Team Fun!)
|0:02:42
|11
|John Nelson (Ultimate Smiles)
|0:03:19
|12
|Jonathan Chavez
|0:03:45
|13
|John Cowherd
|0:08:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Foresta (Laketown Bicycles/ENVE/Cafe Rio)
|0:08:21
|2
|Trent Del Grippo (Pedal Pushers Cyclery)
|0:00:33
|3
|Shawn Yakovich (cafe rio)
|0:00:42
|4
|Logan McPhie (LakeTown Bicycles)
|0:00:54
|DNS
|Dylan Ramos
|DNS
|Alex Holtzen (The Fix)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Armen Davis (The Fix Bike Shop)
|0:07:27
|2
|Dan Strangfeld (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:19
|3
|Shane Ellis (durango devo)
|0:00:21
|4
|Chase Willie (SMBA)
|0:00:30
|5
|Chad Forsett
|0:00:35
|6
|Brad Stover (Kona Grassroots/Acme Bikes)
|0:01:10
|7
|Brandon Olson (Lake Town Bicycles)
|0:04:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mckenna Merten (Soul Cycles)
|0:11:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan O'Rourke
|0:08:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cara Montroy (Mojo Wheels)
|0:07:55
|2
|Heather Baroody
|0:00:07
|3
|Michelle Pederson (NM Bike-n-Sport)
|0:00:19
|4
|Terah Blake (heart+soul racing/urge/royal)
|0:00:53
|5
|Ruth Thomas
|0:01:30
|6
|Brittany Engleking
|0:02:11
|7
|Carter Thomas (aCOS)
|0:03:06
|8
|Kim Godfrey (Rocky Mounts/Demon Dirt/Optic Nerve)
|0:03:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Yost (Mojo Wheels)
|0:08:16
|2
|Roxanne Canent (Wrench Science Santa Cruz Bikes SRAM Bertoni TLD)
|0:01:21
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy