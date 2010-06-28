Image 1 of 19 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) races to a victory. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 2 of 19 Cedric Gracia demonstrates his roller skaing technique (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 3 of 19 Mitch Ropelato races to fifth. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek) Image 4 of 19 Men's podium at the US Pro GRT #3 (Image credit: Ryan Cleek) Image 5 of 19 Women's podium at the US Pro GRT #3 (Image credit: Ryan Cleek) Image 6 of 19 Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner (Transitions) lead the US Pro GRT series after three rounds. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek) Image 7 of 19 Jill Kintner (Transitions) on her way to winning US Pro GRT #3. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek) Image 8 of 19 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) puts in a race-winning run. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek) Image 9 of 19 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) gets to take home the big check. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 10 of 19 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) topped the elite men's podium. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 11 of 19 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) accepts his medal. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 12 of 19 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) on the podium. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 13 of 19 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 14 of 19 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) rolls around on the ground before each race - a new ritual to combat the curse of crashing in the rainbow jersey. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 15 of 19 Steve Peat now dirties his jersey before the start of each race. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 16 of 19 World Champion Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 17 of 19 Cedric Gracia (Brigade) rides to a podium spot. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 18 of 19 There were places to catch some air on the course in Tahoe. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 19 of 19 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler)

Santa Cruz Syndicate's Greg Minnaar bagged another win this season at Northstar in Lake Tahoe at the US Pro GRT downhill. He was joined on the podium by Bryn Atkinson (Transitions) in second, Syndicate teammate Steve Peat in third, Cedric Gracia (Brigade) in fourth and the young Mitch Ropelato in fifth.

Racers faced a dry, dusty course, something they hadn't seen since the Fort William World Cup. The altitude was also something they hadn't dealt with lately.

As the practice days wore on, by the time the elite men raced down the hill, the four-minute course was rough and beat up.

After partaking in his new race ritual of rolling on the ground before the start to dirty his jersey in an effort to fight the curse of crashing in the rainbow jersey, Steve Peat set the fastest race run time of 4:06.5, two seconds faster than the fastest time in seeding.

However, Bryn Atkinson bumped Peat from the hot seat when he crossed the line with a stunning 4:03.3

Minnaar was next and came down absolutely smashing the times set by Atkinson and Peat, with a staggering 3:59.9 for the win

"The altitude was killer and so were the course conditions. I felt like I was riding through my mom's makeup bag!" said Minnaar. "I knew it would be a physical race and I knew I had to pedal hard. I can feel it now and it was definitely well worth it."

Hacking with lung burn from the altitude, Peat said "It's been a swell weekend sucking thin air! I haven't raced a proper race in the US in years. I'm stoked to come back to the states and do a race here."

In the women's race, Jill Kintner (Transitions) clocked the fastest time of 4:29.7. She was followed by Kathy Pruitt, 7.8 seconds later. Veteran racer Leigh Donovan was third at 15.5 seconds, with Jacqueline Harmony hot on her heels a fraction of a second later. Rachel Bauer rounded out the top five with a time 17.2 seconds off Kintner's.

Race note: Minnaar's teammate Josh Bryceland stayed home for this event to recover from his crash in Leogang where he suffered a concussion and an impact to his AC shoulder joint.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) 0:03:59.98 2 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing) 0:00:03.34 3 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) 0:00:06.61 4 Cedric Gracia (Santa Cruz/Oakley) 0:00:07.36 5 Mitch Ropelato (Ex Drinks) 0:00:07.49 6 Mikey Sylvestri (Specialized Allride) 0:00:07.52 7 Eliot Jackson 0:00:10.34 8 Kevin Aiello (GT Bikes) 0:00:11.05 9 John Swanguen (ODI X Fusion) 0:00:11.80 10 Logan Binggeli (KHS) 0:00:12.25 11 Lars Sternberg (Wa Transition Racing) 0:00:12.62 12 Jared Rando (Giant) 0:00:13.27 13 Chris Heath (KHS Factory) 0:00:14.07 14 Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo Banshe) 15 Scott Papola (Evil Fox Shox) 0:00:15.01 16 Kirt Voreis (Specialized Allride) 0:00:15.24 17 Cody Eichhorn (Team Geronimo) 0:00:15.26 18 Tim Krentz 0:00:15.35 19 Jon Wilson (Northstar Giant Fox) 0:00:17.17 20 Ben Furbee (WTB Fox) 0:00:17.44 21 Ryan Condrashoff (ODI X Fusion) 0:00:18.97 22 Kieran Bennett (DRD Tomac) 0:00:19.15 23 Waylon Smith (Mongoose Nema) 0:00:20.47 24 Leland O Connor (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:20.69 25 Amado Stachenfeld (Amadomtb Dot Com) 0:00:20.74 26 Mike Haderer (Corsair Bikes) 0:00:20.80 27 Jonathan Widen (All Mtn Cyclery) 0:00:20.82 28 Sean Mc Clendon (ODI X Fusion) 0:00:20.91 29 Brian Buell (Team Geronimo Banshe) 0:00:22.09 30 Erik Nelson (Commencal Usa) 0:00:22.25 31 Evan Powell (Yeti Fox National) 0:00:23.15 32 Charlie Sponsel (Evil Bikes) 0:00:23.23 33 Mark Clemens 0:00:23.68 34 Naish Ulmer (KHS Spy Optic Dark) 0:00:24.08 35 Cameron Zink (Tld Mavic Corsair) 36 Kyle Thomas (Evil Bikes Alpinestar) 0:00:24.57 37 Duncan Riffle (Giant) 0:00:24.73 38 Nathaniel Lewis (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:24.84 39 Brad Oien (ODI X Fusion) 0:00:25.32 40 Lear Miller (Demon Dirt) 0:00:25.58 41 Kevin Albert (Thunder Bringers) 0:00:25.88 42 Ryan Andrews (Vans Protec Carine) 0:00:26.25 43 Robin Baloochi (DRD Tomac) 0:00:26.37 44 John Keep (DRD Tomac) 0:00:26.61 45 Brad Benedict (Specialized) 0:00:27.39 46 Casey Coffman (Transition Gamut WTB) 0:00:27.61 47 Michael Buell (Team Geronimo Banshe) 0:00:27.65 48 Blake Carney (KHS) 0:00:28.54 49 Nic Hadley (Go Ride Dot Com Turn) 0:00:29.45 50 Steve Hlebo (Abs Sc) 0:00:29.50 51 Dean Abrams 0:00:30.70 52 Alfonso Garcia (Rocky) 0:00:31.01 53 Jimmy Amaral (Point One Racing) 0:00:31.45 54 Craig Harvey (Z Racing Brigade) 0:00:31.92 55 Daniel Cortina (Cortina Bikes) 0:00:32.36 56 Ben Kubas (Canfield Bros Tai) 0:00:32.62 57 Matt Condrashoff (Oakland Republic) 0:00:33.33 58 Taylor Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters) 0:00:35.30 59 Forest Belluzzi (WTB Point One Frame) 0:00:35.56 60 Ryan Delong (Another Bike Shop) 0:00:36.81 61 Jesse Trask (Another Bike Shop) 0:00:37.98 62 Dante Harmony (Amc Canfield Hayes) 0:00:39.33 63 Evan Gilsdorf (Dh Zone Elka Suspens) 0:00:42.99 64 Jordan Lopez (Northstar Giant Fox) 0:00:43.65 65 John Hauer (X Fusion) 0:00:46.36 66 Matt Adams (Bike Works Brady Air) 0:00:52.15 67 Phillip Wiering (Evil Maxxis) 0:01:02.34 DNF Evan Bissell

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jill Kintner (Wa Transition Racing) 0:04:29.76 2 Kathy Pruitt (Jamis) 0:00:07.78 3 Leigh Donovan (Intense Tangerine) 0:00:15.48 4 Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing All Mtn) 0:00:15.85 5 Rachel Bauer (Banshee) 0:00:17.16 6 Joanna Petterson 0:00:19.52 7 Jennifer Wolf (All Mtn Cyclery) 0:00:26.38 8 Gabriella Williams (Z Racing Brigade) 0:00:31.40 9 Addie Stewart (Go Ride Hayes Harlot) 0:00:42.05 10 Joy Martin (Vixen Racing) 0:00:50.76 11 Sondra Williamson (Specialized) 0:00:52.62 12 Ana Rodriguez (Staats Brothers Bike) 0:00:55.53 13 Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) 0:04:39.74 DNF Lizzy English (Northstar Tahoe)

Elite veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Krenicki 0:04:21.91 2 Mike Fucci (Canfield Bros) 0:00:06.36 3 Dan Hoofman 0:00:06.54 4 Joe Picchiottino 0:00:08.67 5 Sean Tracy (Thunderbringers) 0:00:10.56 6 Matt Johnston (Mjs Cannon Ball) 0:00:11.49 7 Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:12.55 8 Joel Baty (GT Bikes) 0:00:14.04 9 Chris Canfield (Canfield Brothers) 0:00:14.53 10 Rick Goldrup (Ideal Fox Racing) 0:00:18.89 11 Nelson Diaz 0:00:19.31 12 Michael Town (Santa Cruz) 0:00:21.64 13 Donald Morehouse (Northstar Giant) 0:00:23.56 14 Chuck Valenzuela (KHS Marzocchi) 0:00:26.55 15 Pete Roman 0:00:28.32 16 Willy Galinato (Zvorsky Rcg Brigade) 0:00:30.58 17 George Naisbett 0:00:30.83 18 Ryan Widen (All Mtn Cyclery) 0:00:36.50 19 Tom Secor (ODI Southridge) 0:00:50.33 20 Stacy Kohut (R One Tld) 0:02:00.48 DNF Bruce Custer (Zrb Intense)

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitch Ropelato 0:04:13.61 2 Bryson Martin (Marzocchi Oakley Com) 0:00:05.69 3 Kyle Warner (Thunderbringers) 0:00:09.01 4 Brad King (DRD Tomac) 0:00:11.29 5 Alex Amaral (Point One Racing) 0:00:12.57 6 Nate Furbee (Fox WTB Marks) 0:00:13.42 7 Ian Keller (Synaptic Training) 0:00:13.62 8 Trevor Trinkino (Yeti Rpm) 0:00:14.53 9 Jake Payne 0:00:14.88 10 Evan Powell 0:00:15.18 11 Teddy Benge (Team Geronimo) 0:00:15.45 12 Parker De Gray (Cannon Ball Racing) 0:00:16.07 13 Chris Ravina (WTB) 0:00:16.28 14 Andy Proctor (Yeti Rpm) 0:00:16.56 15 Logan Kemp (Cr1 Point One) 0:00:16.89 16 Austin Aldrich (Specialized Allride) 0:00:17.30 17 Anthony Marino (Marzocchi ODI ) 0:00:19.60 18 Austin Benge (Backbone) 0:00:19.85 19 Lucas Cowan (Bike Works) 0:00:20.45 20 Steven Baldock 0:00:20.68 21 Casey Solari (Northstar Giant) 0:00:20.80 22 Kiran Mackinnon 0:00:21.09 23 Ryan Hockett 0:00:22.12 24 Kyle Hillard (Brady Air Racing) 0:00:23.03 25 Khaner Smith (Ride Sfo) 0:00:24.27 26 Adam Ransavage (Evil Bikes) 0:00:24.53 27 Alex Couture (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:26.69 28 Greg Rea Jr (Northstar Giant Team) 0:00:28.02 29 Samuel Pensler (Grom Racing) 0:00:28.92 30 Arbor Johnson 0:00:31.23 31 Chris Gabel 0:00:31.41 32 Josh Nevelson 0:00:33.30 33 Justin Wyche (Yeti Fox) 0:00:35.47 34 Brian Roark 0:00:37.45 35 Brant Havro 0:00:37.61 36 Colby Benge 0:00:38.22 37 Matt Houtvager 0:00:39.79 38 Jack Hill (Lifecycle Dh Coalition) 0:00:41.19 39 Rhys Ewing (Downhill Coalition) 0:01:02.20 40 Andrew Beck 0:01:08.21 41 Brett Neighbors 0:01:12.35 DNF Cody Womack DNF Adrian Chow Daniel

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Nash (Canfield Brothers) 0:04:21.09 2 Evan Geankoplis 0:00:02.20 3 Josh Brown (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:00:03.90 4 Tom Doran (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:04.21 5 Timothy Mangini (Chumba Racing) 0:00:06.76 6 Conner Bloum 0:00:07.08 7 Kristian Atkins (Z Racing Brigade) 0:00:07.63 8 Jason Hillard (Brady Air Racing) 0:00:07.75 9 Evan Ames (WTB Scb 661) 0:00:08.21 10 Nathan Avery (Mountain High Freeride) 0:00:09.53 11 Cody Johnson 0:00:10.08 12 Kendall Stock 0:00:10.88 13 Zasho Donner 0:00:11.66 14 Ryan Quinn (Ucsb) 0:00:12.26 15 Troy D Elia (Foes D) 0:00:12.47 16 Jeff Bowers (Specialized) 0:00:13.21 17 Owen Raybould (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:14.16 18 Teague Card (The Path) 0:00:15.41 19 Greg Hermansen 0:00:16.37 20 Josef Duller (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:16.45 21 Joshua Cleveland (Or Downhill Coalition) 0:00:17.26 22 Steven Ruud (Frame Wrap Eak) 0:00:17.45 23 Brian Zimmerman (Oakland Republic) 0:00:18.96 24 Johnny Muldoon (Canfield Brothers) 0:00:20.76 25 Luke Wronski (The Path) 0:00:21.02 26 Daniel Orellana (Rocky Mtn) 0:00:22.20 27 Dan Troyan 0:00:22.25 28 Justin Johnson (Cn Velocity Cycles) 0:00:24.57 29 Daniel Brisbon (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:24.59 30 Ben Jones (Great Basin Bicycles) 0:00:24.70 31 Travis Elquist (Mtn High Freeride) 0:00:24.84 32 Stephen Flood 0:00:26.18 33 Ian Ferguson (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:26.31 34 Jesse Ransavage (Dirt Corps) 0:00:28.00 35 Justin Small 0:00:28.30 36 Casey Sanchez (Northstar) 0:00:30.87 37 Traver Joehnck (Momentum Coaching) 0:00:31.08 38 John Clark (Banshee Bikes WTB) 0:00:31.12 39 Erik Hatch 0:00:31.86 40 Jonathan Card (Cove Bikes Empyrean) 0:00:32.20 41 Nate Riffle (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:33.25 42 J Baxter Roberson 0:00:33.59 43 Davis Souza (Northstar Bike) 0:00:34.12 44 Sante Pelot (Fox Shox) 0:00:36.82 45 Justin Vorhees (Thunderbringers) 0:00:39.56 46 Rafer Willenberg (Uc Irvine) 0:00:43.62 47 Cody Chapman (Transition Bikes) 0:01:18.81 48 Colby Solari (Northstar Giant) 0:01:19.19 49 Jacon Sorensen (All Mtn Cyclery) 0:01:40.84 DNF Kris Morehead DNF Mark Hesser (Slo To The Bone) DNF Manel Machado (Xtreme Outfitters) DNF Marshall Eames (WTB Santa Cruz Fox) DNF Travis Alvarez (Brady Air Racing) DNF Matt Collins DNF Quinn Depperscmidt (Mtn High Freeride)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon Duquesnel (Active Force Foudation) 0:04:36.75 2 John Hlebo (Abs Risse Racing) 0:00:02.79 3 Ryan Cleek (Mba) 0:00:06.80 4 Graham Wagner (Brothers Bikes) 0:00:07.20 5 Chuck Mccarty 0:00:14.79 6 Brian Damschen (50 50 Racing) 0:00:15.54 7 Juan Catano (50 50 Dh Racing) 0:00:17.39 8 Bill Hane 0:00:20.23 9 Jon Houde (The Hub) 0:00:29.71 10 Evan Chute (Co Rpm Yeti Development) 0:00:31.52 11 Josh Walters (Another Bike Shop) 0:00:47.12 12 Stephen Zvorsky (Z Racing Brigade) 0:03:26.91 DNF Gabe Monroe (Mtn High Freeride)

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Ryland (Team Jackass Racing) 0:04:45.96 2 Patrick Tidd (Oakland Republic) 0:00:00.36 3 Jerry Vines (Dark Horse) 0:00:08.07 4 Jim Kropa (Oaklyn Records) 0:00:08.27 5 Sean Martin (Dh Reno) 0:00:09.33 6 Jeff Williamson 0:00:12.10 7 Mario Gallardo (Oaklyn Republic) 0:00:18.60 8 Tom Cleveland 0:00:22.39 9 Ali Mortezaei (Dark Horse Racing) 0:01:23.82

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cierra Smith (Specialized Allride) 0:05:01.62 2 Robyn Embrey (Enviro Reuts Exo) 0:00:16.19 3 Mary Moncorge (Time Kali Santa Cruz) 0:00:22.96 4 Paula Santerior 0:00:24.61 5 Adrienne Garbiel 0:00:34.41 6 Mollie Sitkin 0:00:39.08 7 Annemarie F Hennes (Family Cycling) 0:00:51.36 8 Kelly Johnson (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:00:56.74 9 Bridgette Le Ber (Mom And Dad) 0:01:13.17 10 Erica Phillips 0:01:24.05 DNF Katherine De Carlo DNF Heather Mcfadden (Loeka)

Cat. 2 Men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Rothwell (Roll Cats) 0:05:15.85 2 Jaren Perry 0:00:49.08 8 Cat 2 Men 15-18 1 Brandon Bohl 0:04:35.11 2 Luca Cometti (Marzocchi Suspension) 0:00:00.14 3 Mckay Vezina (Newbury Park Bike Sh) 0:00:00.39 4 Niklaus Dommen 0:00:03.68 5 Ryan Stevens (WTB) 0:00:03.76 6 Tyler Hansen 0:00:07.75 7 Bo Macarthur 0:00:08.50 8 Daniel Good 0:00:10.64 9 Nick Aguilar 0:00:11.39 10 Garrett Balthasar 0:00:12.80 11 Troy Ford 0:00:15.27 12 Conrad Culleney 0:00:16.10 13 Matt Sleutjes (Rockgardn Marzocchi) 0:00:17.60 14 Dylan Unger 0:00:18.76 15 Ryan Markwell 0:00:25.36 16 Sam Sabini 0:00:28.27 17 Wade Jarmel 0:00:30.24 18 David Fitz Randolph 0:00:35.80 19 Matt Moore 0:00:36.65 20 Jonathon Fisher 0:00:40.24 21 Derick Cash 0:00:41.10 22 Calvin Svoboda 0:00:43.40 23 Race Carrino 0:00:44.81 24 Nicholas Adams 0:01:38.51 DNF David Higgenbottom (California Dirt)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Reynoso (Incycle) 0:04:36.66 2 Nick Simpson (Trailhead Cyclery) 0:00:05.00 3 Shane Connolly 0:00:05.06 4 Jc Munoz (Huk Dh) 0:00:08.40 5 Brent Van Fossen (Brents Garage) 0:00:10.14 6 Daniel Brady (Xtreme Outfitters) 0:00:11.36 7 Morgan Brewer (Oaklyn Republic) 0:00:11.51 8 William Fogelman 0:00:12.33 9 Eddie Mcdonald (Nevada Cycling) 0:00:15.69 10 Matt Robison (Dh Reno) 0:00:17.37 11 Tim Gould 0:00:20.25 12 Patrick Branch (Pb Media) 0:00:21.87 13 Aaron Kerson 0:00:28.04 14 Taylor Robinson (Team Dumped) 0:00:38.00 15 Bryan Learner 0:00:50.41 16 Zachary Gosser 0:00:53.19 17 Tim Lukko (Point One Racing) 0:00:55.37 18 Andrew Peters 0:00:56.54 19 Nick Echevarria 0:01:08.03 20 Travis Lindsey (Svcs Hit N Run) 0:01:14.30 DNF Cory Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters) DNF Justin Boldrini DNF Justin Balthasar

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Daniels 0:04:44.15 2 Eon Jarvis (Staats Bikes) 0:00:00.30 3 Chad Gallagher (50 50 Racing) 0:00:07.23 4 Scott Varian (Oakland Republic) 0:00:11.31 5 Steve Bloum (Beyond Bikes) 0:00:17.46 6 Jason Yim 0:00:22.83 7 Michael Brill 0:00:25.19 8 Ian Longstreet 0:00:25.27 9 Travis Kaschalk (Hit N Run Designs) 0:00:46.01 10 Cody Drake (50 50 Racing) 0:00:48.48 11 Eric Sudhansen (Team Jackass Racing) 0:01:14.97

Cat. 2 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ray Charles (Oakland Republic) 0:05:01.44 2 Ron Balthasar 0:00:00.44 3 Rob Wexler (Southridge ODI ) 0:00:01.50 4 Michael Takahashi (Evomo) 0:00:10.55 5 Erik Zellner (Another Bike Shop) 0:00:14.62 6 Jason Wood 0:00:17.04 7 Chris Beratlis (Beratlisbikes) 0:00:18.95 8 Mark Varian (Oaklyn Records) 0:00:20.38 9 Mark Owen 0:00:35.95 DNF Randy Robison

Cat. 2 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cathy Chevron 0:05:22.66 2 Andrea Napoli (Northstar) 0:00:23.37 3 Bonnie Miller 0:00:31.69 4 Roxanne Canent 0:01:08.36 DNF Lisa Bommer

Cat. 3 Men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominic Galli 0:05:09.71 2 Jared Smith 0:00:30.99 3 Joaquin Pastrana 0:04:23.20

Cat. 3 Men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Calvet 0:04:52.95 2 Shawn Howe 0:00:12.52 3 Bryce Minor 0:00:30.98 4 Jack Zuercher 0:00:36.16

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spencer Sasarita (All Mtn Cyclery) 0:04:55.81

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Parish Smith 0:05:20.66 2 Zachariah Seasly 0:00:35.18

Cat. 3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Danesh 0:05:30.42 2 Pete Cordero 0:00:27.80