Binggeli and Harmony win Reaper's Madness downhill
US Pro GRT opens in Nevada
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)
|0:03:46.21
|2
|Aaron Gwin (Specilaized Racing)
|0:00:00.16
|3
|Mikey Sylvestri (Arma Evil)
|0:00:02.54
|4
|Kyle Sangers (PerformX DH Team)
|0:00:07.60
|5
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing)
|0:00:08.62
|6
|Arthur Babcock (One ghost industries)
|0:00:10.58
|7
|Waylon Smith (Trek/Southridge)
|0:00:12.29
|8
|Ricardo Preciado (One Ghost)
|0:00:12.30
|9
|Gavin Vaughan (Voncooper/Nema/Nukep)
|0:00:13.33
|10
|Mark Clemens (Velo Pasadena)
|0:00:15.05
|11
|Cody Kelley (Specialized Gravity)
|0:00:15.55
|12
|Trevor Parson (Free Hub Mag)
|0:00:18.06
|13
|Evan Turpen (Myself)
|0:00:18.71
|14
|Zach Graveson (The Hub/FLY Racing)
|0:00:18.96
|15
|Chris Higgerson
|0:00:19.81
|16
|Graeme Pitts (Turner Bikes/One Ind)
|0:00:19.97
|17
|Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries)
|0:00:20.07
|18
|Bobby Langin (Focus Apparel)
|0:00:22.12
|19
|Quinton Spaulding (KHS Factory Racing)
|0:00:22.66
|20
|Adam Digby (Hub Shop/Fly Racing)
|0:00:23.48
|21
|Dante Harmony (Team Harmony Pivot)
|0:00:23.79
|22
|Kellen Lutz (Bike Source)
|0:00:23.84
|23
|Mike Day (GT)
|0:00:24.18
|24
|Vance Bennett (Arts Cyclery)
|0:00:24.54
|25
|Kyle Hogan (Ira's/Nema/Nukeproof)
|0:00:25.49
|26
|Joe Picchiottino (Trek/Southridge)
|0:00:25.62
|27
|Jonathan Widen (TLD / 5.10)
|0:00:25.73
|28
|Ryan Paquette (Fly Racing)
|0:00:26.94
|29
|Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:29.21
|30
|Dylan Conte (Voncooper)
|0:00:29.26
|31
|William Lujan (Sandia Cycles Downhi)
|0:00:29.38
|32
|Conrad Culleney (One Ghost Industries)
|0:00:29.64
|33
|Dave Seaquist (Gravity Pirates/Endl)
|0:00:30.26
|34
|Naish Ulmer (Go-ride.com Crossfit)
|0:00:31.26
|35
|Bo Macarthur (AuburnBikeCo/SCBikes)
|0:00:31.84
|36
|Ray Syron (Evil Factory USA)
|0:00:32.35
|37
|Austin Hackett-Klaube (Smith Optics)
|0:00:34.17
|38
|Sam Stevens (Aloha Rocky Mountain)
|0:00:35.23
|39
|Daniel Brisbon (SLO2THEBONE)
|0:00:37.41
|40
|Keith Morelan (Trail Head Cyclery)
|0:00:37.86
|41
|Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:38.79
|42
|Cory Sullivan (Slo to the Bone)
|0:00:40.49
|43
|Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing)
|0:00:44.33
|44
|Dan Godard (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:44.89
|45
|Blake Carney (Supercross BMX)
|0:00:47.57
|46
|Tom Doran (O'brien) (SLO To The BONE)
|0:00:48.55
|47
|Geoffrey Ayr (Highland Mt)
|0:00:49.10
|48
|Vincent Sanchez (heart + soul)
|0:00:55.98
|49
|Dustin Belcher (Aloha Mt Cycles)
|0:00:56.55
|50
|Blair Reed (Mojo Wheels)
|0:01:04.01
|DNF
|Michael Daniels (Turner Dark Horse Ra)
|DNF
|Tanner Stephens
|DNF
|Felip Walker (SV Cycle Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacqueline Harmony (Team Harmony Pivot)
|0:04:42.92
|2
|Christine Dern (BEE RAD RACING)
|0:00:44.93
|3
|Joy Martin (Vixen Racing)
|0:00:46.95
|4
|Ana Rodriguez (Lake Town Bicycles)
|0:00:49.27
|5
|Jackie Swider (Shredly/Team Bacon)
|0:00:53.03
|6
|Adrienne Schneider (Fiveten 100% Natures)
|0:00:58.56
|7
|Robyn Landstra-Embrey (Shine/Loeka)
|0:01:09.21
|8
|Amanda Batty
|0:01:10.39
|9
|Amber Price (BikeSource Gravity R)
|0:01:21.19
|10
|Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)
|0:01:28.80
|DNF
|Elinor Wesner (Femme Fatale Racing)
|DNF
|Lauren Heitzman (Mojo Wheels)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy