Trending

Binggeli and Harmony win Reaper's Madness downhill

US Pro GRT opens in Nevada

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)0:03:46.21
2Aaron Gwin (Specilaized Racing)0:00:00.16
3Mikey Sylvestri (Arma Evil)0:00:02.54
4Kyle Sangers (PerformX DH Team)0:00:07.60
5Kevin Aiello (KHS Factory Racing)0:00:08.62
6Arthur Babcock (One ghost industries)0:00:10.58
7Waylon Smith (Trek/Southridge)0:00:12.29
8Ricardo Preciado (One Ghost)0:00:12.30
9Gavin Vaughan (Voncooper/Nema/Nukep)0:00:13.33
10Mark Clemens (Velo Pasadena)0:00:15.05
11Cody Kelley (Specialized Gravity)0:00:15.55
12Trevor Parson (Free Hub Mag)0:00:18.06
13Evan Turpen (Myself)0:00:18.71
14Zach Graveson (The Hub/FLY Racing)0:00:18.96
15Chris Higgerson0:00:19.81
16Graeme Pitts (Turner Bikes/One Ind)0:00:19.97
17Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries)0:00:20.07
18Bobby Langin (Focus Apparel)0:00:22.12
19Quinton Spaulding (KHS Factory Racing)0:00:22.66
20Adam Digby (Hub Shop/Fly Racing)0:00:23.48
21Dante Harmony (Team Harmony Pivot)0:00:23.79
22Kellen Lutz (Bike Source)0:00:23.84
23Mike Day (GT)0:00:24.18
24Vance Bennett (Arts Cyclery)0:00:24.54
25Kyle Hogan (Ira's/Nema/Nukeproof)0:00:25.49
26Joe Picchiottino (Trek/Southridge)0:00:25.62
27Jonathan Widen (TLD / 5.10)0:00:25.73
28Ryan Paquette (Fly Racing)0:00:26.94
29Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels)0:00:29.21
30Dylan Conte (Voncooper)0:00:29.26
31William Lujan (Sandia Cycles Downhi)0:00:29.38
32Conrad Culleney (One Ghost Industries)0:00:29.64
33Dave Seaquist (Gravity Pirates/Endl)0:00:30.26
34Naish Ulmer (Go-ride.com Crossfit)0:00:31.26
35Bo Macarthur (AuburnBikeCo/SCBikes)0:00:31.84
36Ray Syron (Evil Factory USA)0:00:32.35
37Austin Hackett-Klaube (Smith Optics)0:00:34.17
38Sam Stevens (Aloha Rocky Mountain)0:00:35.23
39Daniel Brisbon (SLO2THEBONE)0:00:37.41
40Keith Morelan (Trail Head Cyclery)0:00:37.86
41Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:38.79
42Cory Sullivan (Slo to the Bone)0:00:40.49
43Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing)0:00:44.33
44Dan Godard (Mojo Wheels)0:00:44.89
45Blake Carney (Supercross BMX)0:00:47.57
46Tom Doran (O'brien) (SLO To The BONE)0:00:48.55
47Geoffrey Ayr (Highland Mt)0:00:49.10
48Vincent Sanchez (heart + soul)0:00:55.98
49Dustin Belcher (Aloha Mt Cycles)0:00:56.55
50Blair Reed (Mojo Wheels)0:01:04.01
DNFMichael Daniels (Turner Dark Horse Ra)
DNFTanner Stephens
DNFFelip Walker (SV Cycle Sport)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacqueline Harmony (Team Harmony Pivot)0:04:42.92
2Christine Dern (BEE RAD RACING)0:00:44.93
3Joy Martin (Vixen Racing)0:00:46.95
4Ana Rodriguez (Lake Town Bicycles)0:00:49.27
5Jackie Swider (Shredly/Team Bacon)0:00:53.03
6Adrienne Schneider (Fiveten 100% Natures)0:00:58.56
7Robyn Landstra-Embrey (Shine/Loeka)0:01:09.21
8Amanda Batty0:01:10.39
9Amber Price (BikeSource Gravity R)0:01:21.19
10Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)0:01:28.80
DNFElinor Wesner (Femme Fatale Racing)
DNFLauren Heitzman (Mojo Wheels)

Latest on Cyclingnews