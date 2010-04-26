Image 1 of 2 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) on her way to a win at the US Pro GRT opener at Port Angeles, Washington. (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports) Image 2 of 2 Elite women's podium at the Pro GRT opener in Port Angeles, Washington (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) and Bryn Atkinson won the opening round of the US Pro GRT at Port Angeles, Washington this weekend.

The track was slick at times, narrow in places, and generally very fast. The local crowd too was supportive of all the World Cup stars that had made the trip to the opening round. Many made the trip directly north after racing the Sea Otter Classic the previous weekend in California.

In the women's race Moseley was up against a world class field and managed to edge out second placed Rachel Atherton (Commencal) by more than two seconds on the sub three-minute track. Melissa Buhl (KHS), the winner last week at Sea Otter, had to settle for fourth, while last weekend's Sea Otter dual slalom winner Jill Kintner (Transitions) finished third.

"It was great to be back racing in a US National Series!" said Moseley. "We've been made so welcome here in Port Angeles and the track was the perfect preparation for the World Cup season - flat out all the way."

"It was the first real test for me and the bike this year with a big women's field on a proper downhill, so I was happy to take the win ahead of Rachel. A great start to the season and a great start for the team with the boys all getting great results. Bring on Maribor!"

In the men's race Atkinson beat Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) and Luke Strobel. Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) and Dan Atherton (Commencal) rounded out the top five.

"Fun weekend and bloody close racing! I felt good on the bike today, it was working damn good, and I felt so comfortable on the Maxxis High Rollers on the slightly slick conditions," said Leov. "It was super tight racing today and with a quality field, so I'm glad to have ridden well and more importantly to have got some quality time on the bike before the World Cups start.

"Congrats to Bryn (Atkinson) today, he rode super well. The crowd atmosphere here in the North West was awesome, I'll definitely be back!"

"Practice went well for me, and I felt really good on the bike," said Neethling. "Quali was solid but I knew I had a bit more. I had a pretty good final and pushed hard but knew I lost momentum in a spot or two. I'm very happy to be on the box with a stacked field heading into Maribor."

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) 0:02:50.82 2 Rachel Atherton (Commencal) 0:00:02.25 3 Jill Kintner (Transition Racing/Fox Shox) 0:00:05.34 4 Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:12.44 5 Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/All Mountain Cyclery) 0:00:16.61 6 Katie Holden (Race Face/Specialized/Sram) 0:00:17.44 7 Strand Katrina (Troy Lee Designs, Oakley) 0:00:28.08 8 Anka Martin (Crankbros) 0:00:28.49 9 Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing) 0:00:28.56 10 Dawn Fidler (Speedy Beaver Racing) 0:00:28.92 11 Jennifer Wolf (Power Bar/ Smith Optics) 0:00:31.31 12 Chelsey Stevens (The Bike Hub Racing) 0:00:32.76 13 Gabriela Williams (2 Racing Brigade) 0:00:39.57 14 Sondra Williamson (Specialized/Sram/Fox/661) 0:00:39.70 15 Joanna Petterson 0:04:27.47 DNF Margaret Gregory (Don's Bikes)

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing) 0:02:34.39 2 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) 0:00:00.81 3 Luke Strobel (MS/Evil) 0:00:02.09 4 Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) 0:00:02.32 5 Daniel Atherton (Commencal) 0:00:02.54 6 Aaron Gwin (Yeti / Fox Racing Shox) 0:00:02.67 7 Dan Stanbridge (Dirt Norco Race Team) 0:00:03.16 8 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Team) 0:00:03.76 9 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) 0:00:04.02 10 Curtis Keene (Specialized/ Sram) 0:00:04.79 11 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) 0:00:05.27 12 Mitch Ropelato (Ex Drinks) 0:00:06.57 13 Ben Reid (Dirt Norco Race Team) 0:00:06.68 14 Jared Rando (Giant Factory Team) 0:00:06.91 15 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz) 0:00:07.11 16 Duncan Riffle (Giant Factory Team) 0:00:07.22 17 Steve Smith (MS/Evil/Redbull) 0:00:07.38 18 Brad Benedict (Specialized) 0:00:08.97 19 Mikey Sylvestri (Specialized/Allride Academy) 0:00:09.20 20 Dean Tennant (Dunbar Cycles/Sombrio) 0:00:09.28 21 Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:10.42 22 David Camp 0:00:10.73 23 Kyle Thomas (Evil Bikes National Team) 0:00:10.90 24 Bart McDaniel (Transition) 0:00:11.00 25 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:11.09 26 Ryan Condrashoff (ODI/X-Fusion/Inttense Cycles) 0:00:12.05 27 Sean McClendon (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense Cycles) 0:00:12.25 28 Naish Ulmer (KHS/Spy Optics/Dart Timbers) 0:00:12.60 29 Jason Memmelaar (New Giant/HBG) 0:00:12.81 30 Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bicycles) 0:00:13.39 31 Joe Schusler (Yeti / Fox Racing Shox) 0:00:14.37 32 Colin Tobin (Transition Racing) 0:00:14.40 33 Kevin Aiello (GT Bikes) 0:00:15.05 34 Adam Morse (Vancooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:15.11 35 Eric Loney (Project 529) 0:00:15.19 36 Mikey Haderer (Corsair Bikes) 0:00:15.29 37 Waylon Smith (Mongoose/Nema) 0:00:15.40 38 Keith Thompson (Wheelsport East) 0:00:15.51 39 Phillip Wiering (Evil Bikes) 0:00:15.56 40 Evan Gilsdorf (Downhill Zone Racing/Elka Suspen) 0:00:16.23 41 Adam Mantle (Dunbar Cycles/ Sombrio) 0:00:16.28 42 Brian Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bicyles) 0:00:16.32 43 Will Collins 0:00:16.39 44 Alexander McGuinnis (Team Krunk Shox.) 0:00:16.42 45 Nick Tuttle (GHY Bikes) 0:00:16.67 46 Forest Belluzzi (WTB/Framewrap/Point1) 0:00:16.82 47 Heikki Hall (e*thirteen / Commencal USA) 0:00:17.54 48 Preston Moore 0:00:17.78 49 Leif Lorenzen 0:00:18.37 50 Tyler Immer (Yeti/Fox Shox National Team) 0:00:18.61 51 JD Swanguen (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense Cycles) 0:00:18.65 52 Chris Boice (Yeti / Fox Racing Shox) 0:00:18.89 53 Andrew Cavalotto (Specialized SV Cycle Sport) 0:00:18.98 54 Ken Faubert (Dunbar Cycles) 0:00:19.39 55 Ryan Stayskal (Scotts Valley Cycle Sport) 0:00:19.72 56 Steve Wentz (Commencal USA/Solvista Race Team) 0:00:20.05 57 Taylor Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters) 0:00:20.12 58 Michell Whitley (X-Fusion/ Frame Wrap) 0:00:20.27 59 Jonathan Widen (Live Wire Energy, Cove Bikes) 0:00:20.47 60 Charlie Sponsel (Evil Bikes) 0:00:20.69 61 Amado Stachenfeld (Amadomtb.com) 0:00:20.81 62 Luciano Worl (Corsair Bikes/Atomlab) 0:00:20.99 63 Simon Garstin (Pinkbike.com/Devinci) 0:00:21.17 64 Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:21.94 65 Zeb Tingey (Big Tree Bikes) 0:00:22.33 66 Matt Thompson (Commencal USA/Solvista Race Team) 0:00:22.38 67 Kyle Marshall (Devinci/Nema/Kali/Straitline) 0:00:22.89 68 Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes) 0:00:23.31 69 TJ Sharp (Commencal USA/Solvista Race Team) 0:00:24.22 70 Tommy Tolarczyl (Jamis Bikes) 0:00:24.45 71 Ben Kubas (TAI Cycling Team/Genr8/Canfield) 0:00:24.67 72 Dean Abrams (Canfield Bros/ Manitou) 0:00:25.00 73 Jerry Knight (Big Tree Bikes) 0:00:25.62 74 Logan James (Team Krunkshox) 0:00:26.83 75 Daniel Cortina (CR1/Nema/MCG) 0:00:26.96 76 Michael Johnson (CRI/Engineering/661) 0:00:28.11 77 Craig Harvey (Z Racing Brigade) 0:00:28.78 78 Nathan Hoch (Exposurebikes.com) 0:00:29.05 79 Alfonso Garcia 0:00:29.72 80 Joel Armstrong (River City/Specialized/Fox) 0:00:30.04 81 Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bicycles) 0:00:31.53 82 Bill MacEwen (Steed Cycles) 0:00:33.22 83 Chuck Valenzuela (KHS/Marzocchi) 0:00:39.76 84 Mitch Angus (Would like one) 0:01:08.13 85 Brad Olen (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense Cycles) 0:02:37.26 86 Robin Baloochi (DRD Tomac) 0:03:02.89 DNF Jared Hobbs (River City/ Specialized) DNF John Keep (DRD Tomac) DNS Michael Thomas (Morewood Bikes, Industry Nine) DNS John Hauer (X-Fusion) DNS Tyler Gilsdorf (Downhill Zone Racing/Elka Suspen) DNS Josh Stark (Cove Bikes/Downhill Zone) DNS Rob Venables (Dunbar Cycles) DNS Bryan Crum (Utopia/Sunline/Hoffman Racing)

Cat. 1 Junior Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remi Gauvin (PerformX / Evil Bikes) 0:02:46.13 2 Nicholas Geddes (Norco Factory Team) 0:00:01.46 3 Brad King (DRD Tomac) 0:00:02.84 4 Christian Wright (Ex Drinks Commencal Fox) 0:00:03.78 5 Justin Dale (Dunbar Cycles) 0:00:05.42 6 Jake Payne (Gt Bikes) 0:00:05.43 7 Cameron Porteous (Dunbar Cycles) 0:00:05.58 8 Brian Mullen (Drop N Zone Bike Works, Transitio) 0:00:06.80 9 Austin Aldrich (Allride Academy) 0:00:06.91 10 Alex Amaral (Point One Racing) 0:00:08.16 11 Tyler Allison (Trek, Nike, OGC) 0:00:08.31 12 Logan Kemp (Point One Mainstreet Crl) 0:00:11.37 13 Brian Guse (Evil Bikes) 0:00:13.81 14 Kole Wetherell (Project 529) 0:00:14.32 15 Mason Sowdon (Syndrome Racing) 0:00:16.65 16 Kevin Littlefield (Big Tree Bikes, sixisxone, sunline) 0:00:16.95 17 Andrew Widman (Fanatik Bike) 0:00:17.53 18 Alex Couture (New Giant MTB Team) 0:00:17.57 19 Jonathan Allyn (Big Tree) 0:00:18.37 20 Dustin Coker (Aloha Mountain Cyclery) 0:00:18.83 21 Blake Bryant (Mike's Bikes, SixSixOne) 0:00:20.35 22 Trevor Parson (Fanatik Bike Co.) 0:00:22.62 23 Rhys Ewing (Downhill Coalition / Life Cycle Bik) 0:00:25.02 24 Adam Ransavage (Evil bikes) 0:00:30.57 25 Austin Benge (Back Bone) 0:00:30.96 26 Jack Hill (Downhill Coalition/ Life Cycle Bike) 0:00:38.68 27 Sam Bowles 0:00:45.67 DNS Colby Benge DNS Kyle Warner (Specialized Thunderbringers) DNS Arbor Johnson (Team Getsum) DNS Jake Grob (Wheel Sport EAST!!!)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Swanson (Hazard's Cyclesport) 0:02:54.06 2 Alex Hansen (Project 529) 0:00:01.55 3 Matt Orlando (Fanatik) 0:00:01.58 4 Vaughn Larsen (Plunder) 0:00:01.65 5 Aaron McVay 0:00:01.72 6 Troy D'Elia (Foes Racing) 0:00:02.26 7 Kenneth Jorgensen (Alphanumeric) 0:00:03.13 8 Kristian Atkins (ZRB) 0:00:03.54 9 Steven Ruud (Frame Wrap) 0:00:03.98 10 Evan Geankoplis 0:00:05.48 11 Tim Mangini (Chumba, Fox Shox, Leatt, Kenda) 0:00:05.89 12 Eben Kiehl (Team Mukai/Troy Lee Designs) 0:00:06.16 13 Michael Nash (Canfield Brothers) 0:00:06.61 14 Kevin Swanson (Me Racing) 0:00:06.66 15 Ben Porteous (Dunbar Cycles) 0:00:08.15 16 Jesse Ransavage (Dirt Corps) 0:00:09.04 17 Kyle Nordby (Kirkland Bike Shop) 18 Sam Burkhardt (Transition Bikes) 0:00:09.17 19 Evan Choltco-Devlin (Gravity R&D) 0:00:09.66 20 Derek Batchelder (Orange/Pow Gloves/Chromag) 0:00:09.76 21 Jesse Cottrell (Mountain High Freeride) 0:00:09.77 22 Nathan Avery (Mountain High Freeride) 0:00:11.05 23 Trevor Louviere (Go Huck Yourself) 0:00:12.68 24 Daniel Orellana (Rocky Mtn./Racing 905) 0:00:12.72 25 Josh Brown (Santa Cruz) 0:00:13.76 26 Daniel Mazuti (Big Tree Bikes) 0:00:13.81 27 Andrew Martin (Maxxis) 0:00:14.01 28 Willie Hobbs (661/Sunline) 0:00:14.53 29 Owen Dudley (DropNZone Bikeworks) 0:00:14.88 30 Scott Meredith (Bike Hub) 0:00:15.33 31 Evan Palmer (Drop N Zone) 0:00:15.42 32 Casey Hoffman (Hoffman Racing) 0:00:15.68 33 Luke Wronski (The Path Bike Shop) 0:00:15.73 34 Anthony Leonarduzzi (661) 0:00:16.64 35 Benjamin Anderson (Mongoose, Team Brasher, Spy Op) 0:00:16.74 36 Christopher Pascucci (Transition Bike Company) 0:00:16.87 37 Bryan Kieffer (Team Psycho) 0:00:16.94 38 John Clark (WTB/Hayes/MRP/Banshee/Crank) 0:00:17.41 39 Jimmy Vukelich (SLO To The Bone/ Gamut/ Utopia) 0:00:18.10 40 Joel LeCuyer 0:00:19.21 41 Tyler Rapp (661) 0:00:19.68 42 Alex Zbarazky (Dirty White BoyséRecycled Cycles) 0:00:20.16 43 Kevin Coates (Team SPONGE) 0:00:21.35 44 Eric Evans (Fanatik Bike Co./Club Roost) 0:00:23.99 45 Matt Shelton (Whatcom Trails/ Drop'n'Zone) 0:00:24.66 46 Jesse Huntington (Team Awesome) 0:00:25.37 47 Jess Kieffer (Team Psycho) 0:00:25.67 48 Jon Ross 0:00:25.89 49 Chris Lauber (Point One Racing) 0:00:26.17 50 William Floyd (The Bike Hub, Kim Floyd) 0:00:28.24 51 Aaron Nachtrab (Tonic Fab/ Team Robot) 0:00:32.25 52 Traver Joehnck (Momentum Coaching Group/661) 0:00:32.51 53 Soren Young (CR1 Engineering) 0:00:33.75 54 Joseph Nicholson 0:00:36.92 55 Michael Smith 0:00:39.86 56 Hans Eldridge (Himself) 0:00:40.65 57 Kris Christensen (Mojo Wheels) 0:00:57.47 DNS Chris Wamsley (Wheel Sport EAST) DNS Jason Sams (DropNZone/Prospect Street Cafe)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Marsh (Project 529/SRAM/RockShox) 0:02:59.04 2 Matt Patterson (Dirt Corps/Nema/Trek/Greggs) 0:00:00.58 3 R.D. Watters (Fanatik / Scwalbe/ Azonic/Oneal) 0:00:01.50 4 Jeff Rees (The Bike Hub) 0:00:01.71 5 Tyler Earnheart 0:00:01.72 6 Bryan Connolly (Kali Protectives/Team Dirtboner) 0:00:02.54 7 Tyler Bates (GHY Bikes) 0:00:03.39 8 Paul LaCava (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:06.15 9 Ben Storrar (Old Town Bicycle) 0:00:08.56 10 Leo Brock 0:00:10.45 11 Lance Canfield (Wyo Canfield Brothers) 0:00:10.83 12 Max Miller (POW Gloves) 0:00:12.79 13 James Gouin (Unattached) 0:00:14.46 14 Brett Tomky 0:00:14.67 15 Nicholas Franzen (Team DWB / Recycled Cycles) 0:00:14.69 16 Tristyn Duer (DirtCorps/Trek) 0:00:16.14 17 Rich Densmore (West Coast Racing) 0:00:18.13 18 Coy Miller (The Bike Hub) 0:00:21.07 19 Hall Kevin (Kona Grassroots/Team Indifference) 0:00:22.07 20 Jeff McAuley (Silverdale Cyclery) 0:00:23.32 21 Stephen Zvorsky (ZRacingBrigade/Intense) 0:00:26.60 22 Mike Garcia (Team Mukai/Marzocchi/Troy Lee) 0:00:31.65 23 Travis Erickson (GHY bikes/ Gohuckyourself.com) 0:01:16.35

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Wall (Steamboat Coffe) 0:03:00.05 2 John Pitton (Fanatik/Logos) 0:00:00.27 3 Darrell Jamieson (Project 529) 0:00:03.81 4 Jim Karn 0:00:05.17 5 Kirk Linder 0:00:12.94 6 Jerry Southworth (Black Diamond FRT) 0:00:14.01 7 Mark Brent (Bones Over Metal) 0:00:16.69 8 Gavin Spaulding (Mon KHS Bicycles) 0:00:29.06 9 Todd Olson 0:00:35.60 10 Arnold Mukai (Team Mukai/Marzocchi/troy Lee) 0:00:59.12 11 Willy Galinato (Z Racing Brigade) 0:01:14.35 DNS Chris Bentley (Team TAI - FOX / FSA / 661)

Cat. 1 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angi Weston (Kona Grassroots/Team Indifference) 0:03:37.33 2 Kat Sweet (Dirt Corps, Trek, Gregg's Cycles) 0:00:02.92 3 Beth Hausam 0:00:08.87 4 Lisa Hong (Dirty White Boyz) 0:00:18.56 5 Jennifer Everhard (Team Group Health/Sound Velo) 0:00:53.71

Cat. 2 Junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Kruse (Dakine/Evil Bikes/Hurricane Racing) 0:03:09.35 2 Bret Gilkey (Mom and Dad) 0:00:15.01 3 Collin Matson (Oly Freeride) 0:00:20.62 4 Benjamin Jelinek (Arbys Racing) 0:00:34.50 DNS Nikolai Jelinek (Arbys Racing)

Cat. 2 Junior Men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brennan Walstrom (Cove Factory Team) 0:02:53.36 2 Phillip Teall (Sinskie Racing) 0:00:10.82 3 Ryan Hasert (Corsair) 0:00:17.59 4 Shane Wise (Fanatik) 0:00:22.24 5 Sanders Brodland (Skank Bate Racing) 0:00:23.75 6 Anders Cook (One Ghost Industries) 0:00:34.52 7 Kye Refvem 0:00:36.83 8 Travis Moroz (Black Diamond FRT) 0:00:37.55 9 Mitch Davis (Team TAI) 0:00:39.09 10 Sam Saimo (Dirt Corps) 0:00:52.82 11 Brad Kelley 0:00:53.81 12 Max Piltz (Alpine Hut) 0:01:04.37 13 Luke Cadle (661) 0:01:16.95 14 Eric Sibbald (Marty's Mountain Cycle/Jamis/UR) 0:01:28.17 15 Kevin Corbin (661) 0:02:00.29

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Wells (Plunder Racing) 0:02:54.35 2 Eric Auchman (Skank Bate Racing) 0:00:00.85 3 Jason Miller (Pedal!) 0:00:07.86 4 Clinton Overman 0:00:09.86 5 Manel Machado (Xtreme Outfitters) 0:00:10.57 6 Jack Russell (Plunder) 0:00:12.09 7 Maurus John 0:00:12.16 8 Scott Newton (Team Honey Badger) 0:00:13.18 9 Mitchell Lee 0:00:14.98 10 Frederick Stamm (Slo To The Bone) 0:00:15.28 11 Jeff Moceri 0:00:15.58 12 Jesse Schulte 0:00:15.67 13 Westley Laws (Team Awesome) 0:00:15.95 14 Jeremy Soltow (Balls Deep Racing) 0:00:17.88 15 Kelby Fischer (Gravity Guild) 0:00:18.49 16 Daniel Nilsson (Ingen alls) 0:00:19.58 17 Cory Yalowicki (Crazy Monkey Racing) 0:00:20.53 18 Steve Vidito (Drop 'N Zone Bike Works) 0:00:21.90 19 Ben Schepper 0:00:23.74 20 Kyle Muhonen (Team Sponge) 0:00:24.42 21 Alex Eley (Bike Tech, Maxxis) 0:00:25.74 22 Alastair Cox (Brashers Auto Auction) 0:00:26.05 23 Lance Heim (Gregg's Cycles) 0:00:27.84 24 Evan Marquardt (UW Sport Biking) 0:00:28.71 25 Bobby Terry 0:00:28.78 26 Matthew Scott (Grump Ventures) 0:00:30.10 27 Paul Schmierer (More Cowbell) 0:00:31.96 28 Mike Rice (Team Cycle) 0:00:32.97 29 Coburn Erskine (Jesus) 0:00:35.06 30 Daniel Jaffe (Recycled Cycles) 0:00:37.15 31 Chase Andrada 0:00:38.64 32 Bryce Timm (Bryce Timm) 0:00:41.20 33 Jared Narratil (Cyclepath) 0:00:44.49 34 Jeremie Zeller 0:00:45.74 35 Kyle McCarron (Crazy Monkey Racing) 0:00:56.94 36 Tim Lukko (Point One Racing) 0:01:20.94 37 Brent Van Fossen (Team Wolfpack) 0:01:27.47 38 Mac Laws (Fanatik Bike Co.) 0:03:39.98 DNS Ben Ducas DNS Toby Roberts (G.H.Y BIKES/ gohuckyourself.com)

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Brown (High Life Crew) 0:03:05.06 2 Ryan Finnegan (Gregg's Cycles) 0:00:00.54 3 Greg Satterfield 0:00:04.84 4 Pip Masion (DWB/Recycle Cycles/Intense) 0:00:06.58 5 Jason Willaford 0:00:07.40 6 Ted Davis (DWB/Recycled Cycles/Bones Over) 0:00:11.40 7 Kim Sturts (Recyled Cycles/DWB) 0:00:12.56 8 Andrew Knott (GHY Bikes) 0:00:12.58 9 Shawn Foley (Shawn Foley) 0:00:14.04 10 Casey Cox 0:00:18.14 11 Darin Matson (Oly Freeride) 0:00:18.42 12 Kevin Smith (Green Ninja) 0:00:18.92 13 John Henry (The Bike Hub) 0:00:20.14 14 Andrew Pickering (Dirty Birds) 0:00:21.15 15 Jeff Lane (Pants) 0:00:23.40 16 Brad Kelley (SixSixOne) 0:00:26.00 17 Joseph McGill 0:00:26.75 18 Brian Stone 0:00:28.46 19 Patrick Anderson (Dirtybird Racing) 0:00:30.65 20 Jacob Gates 0:00:33.76 21 Ben Dixon 0:00:45.13 22 Jose Contreras 0:00:48.80 23 Christia Hagel-Sorensen (Project 529) 0:00:49.18 24 Jeff Peterson (Dirtcorps) 0:00:51.07 DNS Allen Levine

Cat. 2 Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Voight (Recycled Cycles/DWB Racing) 0:03:10.19 2 Dugan Crittenden 0:00:01.90 3 Preston Peterson (Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance) 0:00:05.75 4 Jason Gibb (Dirt Corp/Trek/Gregs/Atom Lab) 0:00:08.81 5 Jim McCracken (Dirt Corps, Trek and Gregg's) 0:00:11.96 6 Jim Shaver (TAI) 0:00:17.29 7 Daniel Veitch (Big Tree) 0:00:17.80 8 Pete Jelinek (Arbys Racing") 0:00:26.25 9 David Thoms 0:00:33.93

Cat. 2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsey Harper 0:03:28.42 2 Kristi Pruitt 0:00:02.58 3 Ann Davis (Team TAI) 0:00:25.22 4 Jennifer Tell (Dirt Corps) 0:00:34.14 5 Sandy Densmore (West Coast Racing) 0:00:41.53 6 Rachel DeLateur (Joy Ride Bikes///GL6) 0:00:41.70 7 Bridgette Leber 0:00:45.31 8 Corrine Greve/Miller (The Bike Hub) 0:00:45.42 9 Julie Crittenden 0:00:54.63 10 Adrienne Bee Lane 0:00:56.06 11 Amanda Markell 0:01:04.93 12 Allie Packard (Drop n Zone bike works) 0:01:14.58 13 Yvonne Gillette (Black Diamond FRT) 0:02:02.89 DNS Diana Miller DNS Helena Kern

Cat. 3 Men 15-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Pfiffner 0:02:58.56 2 John Hansen (Sinskies Racing) 0:00:03.33 3 Conner Veitch 0:00:13.51 4 Chance Keso 0:00:22.12

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Halper (Aloha Mountain Cyclery) 0:03:17.79 2 Ron Chang 0:00:00.57 3 Edward Vergara (Green Line Six / Joy Ride Bikes) 0:00:01.56 4 Joe Pirelli 0:00:01.96 5 Garth Gourley (The Broken Spoke PT) 0:00:04.19 6 Pete Sexton (The Broken Spoke Bicycle Shop) 0:00:11.35 7 Nicholas Omta (UW sportbiking) 0:00:19.11 8 Tyler Zimmerman 0:01:07.42

Cat. 3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raman Sarin (Project 529) 0:03:34.15 2 Dan Allyn 0:00:11.82 DNS Chad Parson (Parson Bros. Racing)

Men 50+ Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Kieffer (Team Psycho) 0:03:25.76

Cat. 3 Junior women 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrianna Moroz (Black Diamond FRT) 0:04:25.61