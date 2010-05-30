Trending

Fairclough wins men's giant slalom

Kintner tops talented women's field

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Fairclough (Monster Energy/Specialized)0:00:39.52
2Mitch Ropelato (Ex Drinks)0:00:00.13
3Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized)0:00:00.36
4Sam Hill (Monster Energy/Specialized)0:00:00.79
5George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans)0:00:00.86
6Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)0:00:01.00
7Jared Rando (Giant factory Team)0:00:01.20
8Brian Lopes (Oakley/ibis/Kenda)0:00:01.36
9Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing)0:00:01.57
10Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)0:00:01.59
11Kevin Aiello (GT Bicycles)0:00:01.75
12Mikey Haderer (Corsair Bikes)0:00:02.04
13James Jeannet (Transcend Orange)0:00:02.15
14Hans Lambert (Primary -Trek)0:00:02.58
15Blake Carney (KHS Factory)0:00:02.65
16Tyler Mccaul (GT Bikes)0:00:02.71
17Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:02.73
18Ethan Quehl (Trek/Profile/Kali)0:00:02.90
19Mitch Chuby (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:03.26
20Shawn Neer0:00:03.71

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (Transition Racing)0:00:43.18
2Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles)0:00:01.56
3Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)0:00:02.72
4Anne Laplante (XPREZO)0:00:03.29
5Joanna Petterson0:00:03.96
6Johanne Tuttle (GRDM Racing)0:00:07.37
7Kate Parhiala (Wachusett Brew Racing)0:00:07.98

Latest on Cyclingnews