Fairclough wins men's giant slalom
Kintner tops talented women's field
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Fairclough (Monster Energy/Specialized)
|0:00:39.52
|2
|Mitch Ropelato (Ex Drinks)
|0:00:00.13
|3
|Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized)
|0:00:00.36
|4
|Sam Hill (Monster Energy/Specialized)
|0:00:00.79
|5
|George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans)
|0:00:00.86
|6
|Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)
|0:00:01.00
|7
|Jared Rando (Giant factory Team)
|0:00:01.20
|8
|Brian Lopes (Oakley/ibis/Kenda)
|0:00:01.36
|9
|Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing)
|0:00:01.57
|10
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:01.59
|11
|Kevin Aiello (GT Bicycles)
|0:00:01.75
|12
|Mikey Haderer (Corsair Bikes)
|0:00:02.04
|13
|James Jeannet (Transcend Orange)
|0:00:02.15
|14
|Hans Lambert (Primary -Trek)
|0:00:02.58
|15
|Blake Carney (KHS Factory)
|0:00:02.65
|16
|Tyler Mccaul (GT Bikes)
|0:00:02.71
|17
|Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:00:02.73
|18
|Ethan Quehl (Trek/Profile/Kali)
|0:00:02.90
|19
|Mitch Chuby (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:00:03.26
|20
|Shawn Neer
|0:00:03.71
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner (Transition Racing)
|0:00:43.18
|2
|Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:01.56
|3
|Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)
|0:00:02.72
|4
|Anne Laplante (XPREZO)
|0:00:03.29
|5
|Joanna Petterson
|0:00:03.96
|6
|Johanne Tuttle (GRDM Racing)
|0:00:07.37
|7
|Kate Parhiala (Wachusett Brew Racing)
|0:00:07.98
