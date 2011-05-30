Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) en route to winning the US Open of Mountain Biking downhill (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Trek World Racing topped the podium at the US Open of Mountain Biking downhill race. Aaron Gwin won ahead of Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) and Justin Leov (Trek World Racing). Gee Atherton (Commencal) and Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) rounded out the top five of the elite men's race.

With the added competition from world class riders, qualifying was a very tight affair. There was also the added note of caution for the top riders because unlike the World Cups, there are no protected riders at the US Open, so any mechanical or large crash will put you out of the final, as Neko Mulally learned.

Neethling qualified fastest ahead, but on the day of finals, times dropped by a dramatic six seconds, and it was Gwin who not only won the event for the first time, but became the first American to win the US Open in its nine-year history. Smith was less than a second behind in second.

Jill Kintner (Transition/Red Bull) won the elite women's race ahead of Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) and Joanna Petterson (Specialized). Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery) and Miranda Miller (SantaCruz/SRAM/Pinkbike) took fourth and fifth.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jill Kintner (Transition/Red Bull) 0:02:49.16 2 Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:02.41 3 Joanna Petterson (Specialized) 0:00:11.01 4 Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery) 0:00:11.93 5 Miranda Miller (SantaCruz/SRAM/Pinkbike) 0:00:12.42 6 Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Kovachi Wheels) 0:00:18.69 7 Rebecca Gardner (Kona Beacon Cycles) 0:00:19.04 8 Vaea Verbeeck (Intense cycles-Fox racing shox-Mavic) 0:00:19.85 9 Karen Eagan (Back Bay Bicycles/Five Ten/Sinister) 0:00:34.34 10 Bridgette Leber (Turner/Dark Horse Racing) 0:02:05.04

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) 0:02:19.35 2 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) 0:00:00.82 3 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) 0:00:02.84 4 Gee Atherton (Commencal) 0:00:02.91 5 Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:00:04.48 6 Duncan Riffle (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:00:06.21 7 Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense) 0:00:06.29 8 Richie Rude (Yeti Fox National Team) 0:00:07.17 9 Eliot Jackson (Yeti Fox National Team) 0:00:09.20 10 Marc Beaumont (GT Bicycles) 0:00:09.52 11 Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America) 0:00:09.76 12 Jason Memmelaar (DRD X-Fusion Intense) 0:00:09.79 13 Tyler Immer (Yeti Fox National Team) 0:00:09.86 14 Chris Del Bosco (Cove Bikes/Oakley) 0:00:10.78 15 Kyle Sangers (Perform X) 0:00:11.59 16 Brad Benedict (Specialized Gravity) 0:00:11.99 17 Jd Swanguen (DRD X-Fusion Intense) 0:00:13.06 18 Evan Turpen (Transition Bikes) 0:00:13.26 19 Matthew Beer (Intense/Fox Shox/NRG Enterprises) 0:00:13.49 20 John Keep (Turner DarkHorse Racing) 0:00:14.19 21 Andrew Mitchell (Dunbar racing) 0:00:14.52 22 Dean Tennant (Dunbar Cycles/Devinci/Elka) 0:00:14.55 23 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:14.74 24 Matt Zdriluk (Primary - Trek) 0:00:15.69 25 Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:16.00 26 Reid Dressler (GROM / Specialized) 0:00:17.36 27 Kyle Warner (Canfield brothers / Trucker clothing) 0:00:17.62 28 George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans) 0:00:18.24 28 David Klaassenvanoor (ODI Southridge) 30 Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox National Team) 0:00:18.91 31 Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing/Specialized/Andy's) 0:00:19.10 32 Heikki Hall (by the hive / e*thirteen) 0:00:19.48 33 Ken Faubert (Dunbar cycles) 0:00:19.54 34 George Brannigan (Devinci Global Racin) 0:00:19.91 35 Rob Fraser (Primary SRAM/TREK) 0:00:20.40 36 Sidney Slotegraaf (Lapierre Canada) 0:00:20.54 37 Kyle Strait (Pivot/ODI/Dainese) 0:00:21.08 38 Timothy Pierce (Specialized/ GROM) 0:00:21.44 39 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles/Kona) 0:00:21.66 40 Kyle Thomas (Diamondback) 0:00:23.49 41 Phillip Kmetz (FTW) 0:00:25.20 42 Taylor Rowlands (Lapierre) 0:00:27.74 43 Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:28.17 44 Mikey Haderer (Corsair/Atomlab/Fox/Bell/Oakley) 0:00:28.20 45 James Frost (Primary-Trek/Utopia Optics/Leatt) 0:00:28.87 46 Geoffrey Ulmer (Xprezo/Gravity/Formula) 0:00:35.84 47 Curtis Keene (Specialized Gravity) 0:01:07.33 48 Mick Hannah (GT Bicycles) 0:02:48.43 DNF Charlie Sponsel (Transition Racing) DNF Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Fesperman (Specialized/ GROM Racing) 0:02:35.89 2 Austin Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense) 0:00:01.27 3 Luca Shaw (Specialized GROM) 0:00:03.74 4 Sheldon Smith (Freeride Mountain Sports) 0:00:06.90 5 Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries) 0:00:07.16 6 Craig Thompson (Adrenaline racer / To Wheels) 0:00:09.47 7 Michal Kramarz 0:00:10.13 8 Jordan Hodder (Freeride Mountain Sports) 0:00:10.98 9 Jimmy Leslie (Specialized/GROM Racing) 0:00:13.29 10 Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:15.79 11 David Renne (Mojo Wheels) 0:00:16.57 12 Philippe Ricard 0:00:17.22 13 Noah Fairburn (High Gear Racing) 0:00:18.09 14 Oliver Bourdeau 0:00:18.38 15 Luen Proft (Marzocchi Suspension/Killington) 0:00:18.64 16 Matthew Fitzgerald 0:00:19.37 17 Damon Morin (Highland Mtn/GT) 0:00:20.48 18 Walker Shaw (Specialized GROM) 0:00:20.60 19 Will O'brien (East Coast Gravity Pros) 0:00:25.54 20 Anthony Marino (Marzochi / ODI / Turner) 0:00:27.86 21 Richard Pedigo (Gravity Pirates Racing) 0:00:28.00 22 Matt Rush (Launch Bike Park/Royal Racing/Azonic) 0:00:42.34 DNF Alex Gross (Spy Optics) DNF Travis Westkamp (Fast Line Racing) DSQ Austin Benge

Amateur women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caitlyn Franciscovic (Real Treez Racing) 0:04:11.87 2 Elixandria Porru (mobilbici) 0:00:14.07 3 Jennel Santos (Team Marty's Racing) 0:01:29.66