Gwin becomes first American to win US Open downhill
Kintner victorious in women's race
Trek World Racing topped the podium at the US Open of Mountain Biking downhill race. Aaron Gwin won ahead of Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) and Justin Leov (Trek World Racing). Gee Atherton (Commencal) and Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) rounded out the top five of the elite men's race.
With the added competition from world class riders, qualifying was a very tight affair. There was also the added note of caution for the top riders because unlike the World Cups, there are no protected riders at the US Open, so any mechanical or large crash will put you out of the final, as Neko Mulally learned.
Neethling qualified fastest ahead, but on the day of finals, times dropped by a dramatic six seconds, and it was Gwin who not only won the event for the first time, but became the first American to win the US Open in its nine-year history. Smith was less than a second behind in second.
Jill Kintner (Transition/Red Bull) won the elite women's race ahead of Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) and Joanna Petterson (Specialized). Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery) and Miranda Miller (SantaCruz/SRAM/Pinkbike) took fourth and fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner (Transition/Red Bull)
|0:02:49.16
|2
|Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:02.41
|3
|Joanna Petterson (Specialized)
|0:00:11.01
|4
|Jacqueline Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery)
|0:00:11.93
|5
|Miranda Miller (SantaCruz/SRAM/Pinkbike)
|0:00:12.42
|6
|Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Kovachi Wheels)
|0:00:18.69
|7
|Rebecca Gardner (Kona Beacon Cycles)
|0:00:19.04
|8
|Vaea Verbeeck (Intense cycles-Fox racing shox-Mavic)
|0:00:19.85
|9
|Karen Eagan (Back Bay Bicycles/Five Ten/Sinister)
|0:00:34.34
|10
|Bridgette Leber (Turner/Dark Horse Racing)
|0:02:05.04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)
|0:02:19.35
|2
|Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing)
|0:00:00.82
|3
|Justin Leov (Trek World Racing)
|0:00:02.84
|4
|Gee Atherton (Commencal)
|0:00:02.91
|5
|Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|0:00:04.48
|6
|Duncan Riffle (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)
|0:00:06.21
|7
|Cody Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense)
|0:00:06.29
|8
|Richie Rude (Yeti Fox National Team)
|0:00:07.17
|9
|Eliot Jackson (Yeti Fox National Team)
|0:00:09.20
|10
|Marc Beaumont (GT Bicycles)
|0:00:09.52
|11
|Mitch Ropelato (SPS North America)
|0:00:09.76
|12
|Jason Memmelaar (DRD X-Fusion Intense)
|0:00:09.79
|13
|Tyler Immer (Yeti Fox National Team)
|0:00:09.86
|14
|Chris Del Bosco (Cove Bikes/Oakley)
|0:00:10.78
|15
|Kyle Sangers (Perform X)
|0:00:11.59
|16
|Brad Benedict (Specialized Gravity)
|0:00:11.99
|17
|Jd Swanguen (DRD X-Fusion Intense)
|0:00:13.06
|18
|Evan Turpen (Transition Bikes)
|0:00:13.26
|19
|Matthew Beer (Intense/Fox Shox/NRG Enterprises)
|0:00:13.49
|20
|John Keep (Turner DarkHorse Racing)
|0:00:14.19
|21
|Andrew Mitchell (Dunbar racing)
|0:00:14.52
|22
|Dean Tennant (Dunbar Cycles/Devinci/Elka)
|0:00:14.55
|23
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:14.74
|24
|Matt Zdriluk (Primary - Trek)
|0:00:15.69
|25
|Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:16.00
|26
|Reid Dressler (GROM / Specialized)
|0:00:17.36
|27
|Kyle Warner (Canfield brothers / Trucker clothing)
|0:00:17.62
|28
|George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans)
|0:00:18.24
|28
|David Klaassenvanoor (ODI Southridge)
|30
|Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox National Team)
|0:00:18.91
|31
|Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing/Specialized/Andy's)
|0:00:19.10
|32
|Heikki Hall (by the hive / e*thirteen)
|0:00:19.48
|33
|Ken Faubert (Dunbar cycles)
|0:00:19.54
|34
|George Brannigan (Devinci Global Racin)
|0:00:19.91
|35
|Rob Fraser (Primary SRAM/TREK)
|0:00:20.40
|36
|Sidney Slotegraaf (Lapierre Canada)
|0:00:20.54
|37
|Kyle Strait (Pivot/ODI/Dainese)
|0:00:21.08
|38
|Timothy Pierce (Specialized/ GROM)
|0:00:21.44
|39
|Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles/Kona)
|0:00:21.66
|40
|Kyle Thomas (Diamondback)
|0:00:23.49
|41
|Phillip Kmetz (FTW)
|0:00:25.20
|42
|Taylor Rowlands (Lapierre)
|0:00:27.74
|43
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:28.17
|44
|Mikey Haderer (Corsair/Atomlab/Fox/Bell/Oakley)
|0:00:28.20
|45
|James Frost (Primary-Trek/Utopia Optics/Leatt)
|0:00:28.87
|46
|Geoffrey Ulmer (Xprezo/Gravity/Formula)
|0:00:35.84
|47
|Curtis Keene (Specialized Gravity)
|0:01:07.33
|48
|Mick Hannah (GT Bicycles)
|0:02:48.43
|DNF
|Charlie Sponsel (Transition Racing)
|DNF
|Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Fesperman (Specialized/ GROM Racing)
|0:02:35.89
|2
|Austin Warren (DRD X-Fusion Intense)
|0:00:01.27
|3
|Luca Shaw (Specialized GROM)
|0:00:03.74
|4
|Sheldon Smith (Freeride Mountain Sports)
|0:00:06.90
|5
|Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries)
|0:00:07.16
|6
|Craig Thompson (Adrenaline racer / To Wheels)
|0:00:09.47
|7
|Michal Kramarz
|0:00:10.13
|8
|Jordan Hodder (Freeride Mountain Sports)
|0:00:10.98
|9
|Jimmy Leslie (Specialized/GROM Racing)
|0:00:13.29
|10
|Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing)
|0:00:15.79
|11
|David Renne (Mojo Wheels)
|0:00:16.57
|12
|Philippe Ricard
|0:00:17.22
|13
|Noah Fairburn (High Gear Racing)
|0:00:18.09
|14
|Oliver Bourdeau
|0:00:18.38
|15
|Luen Proft (Marzocchi Suspension/Killington)
|0:00:18.64
|16
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|0:00:19.37
|17
|Damon Morin (Highland Mtn/GT)
|0:00:20.48
|18
|Walker Shaw (Specialized GROM)
|0:00:20.60
|19
|Will O'brien (East Coast Gravity Pros)
|0:00:25.54
|20
|Anthony Marino (Marzochi / ODI / Turner)
|0:00:27.86
|21
|Richard Pedigo (Gravity Pirates Racing)
|0:00:28.00
|22
|Matt Rush (Launch Bike Park/Royal Racing/Azonic)
|0:00:42.34
|DNF
|Alex Gross (Spy Optics)
|DNF
|Travis Westkamp (Fast Line Racing)
|DSQ
|Austin Benge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caitlyn Franciscovic (Real Treez Racing)
|0:04:11.87
|2
|Elixandria Porru (mobilbici)
|0:00:14.07
|3
|Jennel Santos (Team Marty's Racing)
|0:01:29.66
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Daley (The Chop Shop)
|0:02:42.51
|2
|Eric Bercume (Kicker Audio)
|0:00:02.79
|3
|Corey Mcmahon (J-Mac)
|0:00:03.96
|4
|Anthony Santos (UVM)
|0:00:04.08
|5
|Danny Cesare (Sycamore Cycles)
|0:00:05.56
|6
|Dan Albert (Big T Racing Oneghost)
|0:00:05.87
|7
|Matthew Cummings (Adrenalineracer / ToWheels)
|0:00:06.85
|8
|Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/High)
|0:00:07.97
|9
|Dominic Roberts
|0:00:07.98
|10
|Drew Dickson
|0:00:09.51
|11
|Brendon Schweitzer (SpinCityCycles---RealTreezRacing)
|0:00:10.16
|12
|Beau Cormier
|0:00:11.78
|13
|Vance Nonno (X-Fusion/Oakley/One Industries/Vans)
|0:00:12.31
|14
|Juan Pablo Vazquez (Mobilebici)
|0:00:12.69
|15
|Tylor Bowes
|0:00:13.08
|16
|Gus Mustakas (Beacon Cycles)
|0:00:14.58
|17
|Brandon Blakely (Mountain Khaki/Spy/Oneal/Azonic/Leatt)
|0:00:15.43
|18
|Jordan Newth (True Wheels Killington)
|0:00:15.44
|19
|Mark Ferioli (12cent)
|0:00:15.49
|20
|Charles Morin (Highland Mountain)
|0:00:15.54
|21
|Fernando Mota
|0:00:15.66
|22
|Sam Winter (Tuf Rack)
|0:00:15.71
|23
|Burke Saunders
|0:00:16.91
|24
|Evan Choltco-Devlin (Contour)
|0:00:17.29
|25
|Eric Allocco (Tryon Bike/MRP/Spy Optic)
|0:00:18.13
|26
|Matthew Dahlmeyer (Action Sports/Giant)
|0:00:18.76
|27
|Jeremy Fahey (Marzocchi/Kenda/Spy/Serfas)
|0:00:18.84
|28
|Connor Sullivan (Granby Bicycle)
|0:00:19.27
|29
|Gus Michaels (Edge Outdoors/Oakley)
|0:00:20.97
|30
|Adam Gagne
|0:00:21.44
|31
|Benjamin Elliott
|0:00:21.93
|32
|Shawn Metcalf (Horns Hill/SRSuntour/Intense/ODI/661/)
|0:00:22.53
|33
|Joseph Caramia
|0:00:22.83
|34
|Matthew Scott
|0:00:23.08
|35
|Jon Hanson (Ridetopia)
|0:00:24.32
|36
|David Penn (Wachusett Racing)
|0:00:24.79
|37
|Victor Valverde (MOBILEBICI)
|0:00:25.20
|38
|Rob Digirolamo
|0:00:25.64
|39
|Kevin Kindamo
|0:00:25.98
|40
|Gus Zimmerman (Trail's End Cycling Company)
|0:00:27.64
|41
|Justin Breault (One Ghost/Big T Racing)
|0:00:28.42
|42
|Sam Wiggin (Highland Mountain Bike Park)
|0:00:28.99
|43
|Justin Mchenry (Fast Line Racing)
|0:00:29.37
|44
|Michael Ireton (Cutters/Supernaut)
|0:00:29.89
|45
|James Chaput (Pisgah Area Cycling)
|0:00:30.53
|46
|John Leslie (High Gear Racing)
|0:00:31.51
|47
|Greg Karges (Adrenaline Racer)
|0:00:32.09
|48
|Mike Gruener (Bootleg Ramp Riders)
|0:00:33.59
|49
|Chris Kring (High Gear Racing/Santa Cruz/Maxxis/SD)
|0:00:34.19
|50
|Ed Butler (HPV)
|0:00:34.85
|51
|Brandon Hopkins (Kenda/Industry Nine/Gamut)
|0:00:34.92
|52
|Jason Baker
|0:00:35.08
|53
|Colby Barth (Launch Racing Team)
|0:00:35.42
|54
|Jason Kors (Real Treez)
|0:00:35.60
|55
|Adam West (dirt wurx)
|0:00:36.63
|55
|Frank Bialobrzeski (cutters bike shop)
|57
|Derek Kranzel (Kranzel Bros. Racing)
|0:00:37.33
|58
|Jonathan Kranzel (Kranzel Bros. Racing)
|0:00:38.86
|59
|Richard Rude (Gravity Project)
|0:00:42.51
|60
|Kevin Milazzo (Real Treez Racing)
|0:00:44.15
|61
|Taylor Sullivan (organic systems bs)
|0:00:49.38
|62
|Sean Royall
|0:00:50.70
|63
|David Spory
|0:00:56.52
|64
|William Anderson (Real Treez Racing)
|0:00:57.93
|65
|Devin Ross (Division 26 Clothing)
|0:01:48.35
|66
|Dave Eypper (Wachusett Brewing Co)
|0:03:05.69
|67
|Rafael Ramos Iv (University of Maine/O'Neal)
|0:03:19.58
|68
|Cody Wilkins (Gravity Project)
|0:03:20.08
|DNS
|Daniel Dickan
|DNS
|Nathan Roy
|DNS
|David Klaver (Silent Norco Racing)
|DNS
|Jarrod Bouchard (Holy Spokes Racing)
|DNS
|Alex Kliesh (knapps cyclery)
|DNF
|Joel Graves (Gravity Pirates/ revolution bike shop)
|DNF
|Peter Mcnulty (Gravity Project)
