Image 1 of 3 Sage Wilderman makes a first lap pass to ride on to victory. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 2 of 3 Alicia Pastore lead her women's 17-18 race from start to finish. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 3 of 3 Kate Courtney also lead her womens 15-26race from start to finish. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

Sage Wilderman (Team Totally Wired), from nearby Fraser, Colorado, won the Under 23 women's cross country race, riding solo to the finish. She led the race throughout and eventually won by a comfortable 3:32 margin.

"It was fun and fast and hot. I grew up here, and it's always fun to win at home. I wanted it win it for my mom," said Wilderman, who turned 22 years old two days ago and is also a pro downhiller. "I had some great supporters out here."

It wasn't Wilderman's first title - she has previously earned collegiate titles while competing for Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Lydia Tanner (Tokyo Joes) finished second, ahead of Kaila Hart (Get Out!), Jill Behlan (Boulder Junior) and Deidre York (Velobum.com)

Tanner was pleased with her silver medal as it was her first national race with no major issues. "It was hot and the altitude definitely got to me somewhat, but otherwise it was all good. I'm glad we got the nine o'clock start time."

Junior women 17-18

AlicaRose Pastore (Rocky Mountain Chocolates) rode to a solo victory in the junior women's 17-18 race ahead of Sofia Hamilton (Whole Athlete) and Linnea Dixson (Moots/SSWSC).

Pastore, who won the junior women's 15-16 championships last year, went to the front from the gun and never looked back. "It was a good race. I felt good. I've been working hard all summer."

She was far enough off the front that after the first lap and a half of the two laps that followed the start loop, she didn't see anyone else. "I didn't really know where I was, but I was looking on the switchbacks and could see one woman behind me for the first lap and a half."

Hamilton was all smiles after finishing second. "It was fun. I went as hard as I could and I crashed at one point, but I got back up." Hamilton started in third, but quickly worked her way into second after the first singletrack.

Riding mostly on her own, Dixson rounded out the third spot ahead of Wesley Geer (Boulder Junior) and Essence Barton.

The junior women praised the course. Most described it as fun. Hamilton said, "There were some berms and some good singletrack climbing."

"There were a lot of places you could spin, but you were still cooking along," said Dixson.

Junior women 15-16

The most exciting race of the morning was that of the junior women 15-16, which came down to a sprint finish. Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete) dashed to a win ahead of Grace Alexander (BYRDS). Alexis Ryan (Team SoCal), Shayna Powless (Ventana) and Karen Brocket (SKC Racing) rounded out the top five - each finishing on their own at several minute intervals.

Courtney and Alexander were together throughout the race.

"I led and she followed most of the race. We pushed each other and gave a few efforts and sprints trying to get in front of each other," said winner Courtney. "The most I got was a two-second gap."

"It boiled down to the singletrack leading up to the end. Whoever was first out of that slot was pretty much guaranteed the win." It was the 15-year-old Courtney's first national title.

Alexander tried to apply tactics, but in the end, the sprint was inevitable. "I stayed on her wheel most of the time and tried to put some pressure on. I tried to pass her and it was sort of a cat and mouse kind of game. I was thinking I'd try to attack on the last lap's switchbacks, but it didn't end up that way. I tried to pass a few times, but it came down to a sprint and you can't really pass in this race."

"It was good competition and the girls were really tough," said Grace."

Full Results

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sage Wilderman (Team Totally Wired) 1:33:25 2 Lydia Tanner (Tokyo Joes) 0:03:32 3 Kaila Hart (Get Out! Durango) 0:06:37 4 Jill Behlen (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:08:55 5 Deidre York (Velobum.com) 0:13:54 DNF Danae York (Mafia Racing)

Cat. 1 Women 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete) 1:11:49 2 Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young) 0:00:01 3 Alexis Ryan (The TEAM SoCalCross) 0:02:45 4 Shayna Powless (Ventana) 0:09:25 5 Karen Brocket (SKC Racing) 0:11:53 6 Elizabeth Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:14:00