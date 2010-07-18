Grotts wins junior short track championship
Pastore wins cat. 1 women's title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Howard Grotts (Durango Devo)
|2
|Skyler Trujillo
|3
|Chase Dickens (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
|4
|Seth Kemp
|5
|Casey Williams
|6
|Alex Stevenson (Whole Athlete)
|7
|Noah Talley (Racer's Cycle)
|8
|Zane Godby
|9
|Charles Wild (Mother)
|10
|Cody Phillips
|11
|Jake Richards
|12
|Nicholas Newcomb (Whole Athlete)
|13
|Larsson Johnson (Autoliv Cycling Club)
|14
|Conner Smith (Autoliv Cycling Club)
|15
|Jeremiah Dyer (Champion System Cannondale)
|16
|Roman Brockley (Whole Athlete)
|17
|Matthew Phillips
|18
|Zane Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club)
|19
|Luke Allen
|20
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|21
|Tyler Coplea (Oakley/Form Cycles)
|22
|Ryan Geiger (Schwalbe / Energy by Science)
|23
|Gino Pastore (Durango Devo)
|24
|Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete)
|25
|Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos)
|26
|Kellan Humphries
|27
|Keegan Swenson (Cole Sport/cole sport)
|28
|Drake Uriguen (Livetrainrace.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jafer Beizer (Niner)
|2
|Mark Parmelee
|3
|Stevie Cullinan (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team)
|4
|Peter O'Donnell (Mafia Racing)
|5
|Amar Mannina
|6
|Cole Oberman (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling/Club Team)
|7
|Andy Hagemann (Mafia Racing)
|8
|Nathan Brown
|9
|Chris Thibodeau (SERT/Sho-Air)
|10
|Jason Haney
|11
|Sam Chovan
|12
|Zachary Adams (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|13
|Kaehl Dale
|14
|Derek Yarra (Sports Basement / Ultra Doom)
|15
|Derek Brinkerhoff
|16
|Barret Fishner (Mandalay Bay/McGhie's)
|DNF
|Scott Hoffner
|DNF
|Chris Hurst
|DNF
|William Lewis
|DNF
|Jason Holbrook
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jorge Espinoza (GS Ciao)
|2
|Ed Oliver (EPC / Wheatridge Cyclery)
|3
|Ward Baker (Justins / Titus Mountain Bike Team)
|4
|Donald Myrah
|5
|Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)
|6
|DeJay Birtch (Niner/Ergon/NoTubes)
|7
|Jeremy Young
|8
|Jeff Angermann (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed Creative)
|9
|Campbell Levy
|10
|Gary Douville (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
|11
|Brent Gorman (Speedway Cycles)
|13
|Scott Leland (Velo Reno)
|14
|Alex Smith
|15
|Timothy Cannard
|16
|Tyson Kaman
|17
|Jacob Harris
|18
|Jon Freckleton (Steamboat Velo p/d MOOTS)
|19
|Mike Driver (Livetrainrace.com)
|20
|Daniel Perez (Victory Infusion/Bear Valley Bikes)
|21
|Barry Wiebe
|DNS
|Kyle Ashton (Village Peddler)
|DNS
|Chad Dean (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling)
|DNS
|Douglas Hudson
|DNS
|Robb Parsons (Livetrainrace.com)
|DNS
|Peter Sullivan (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|AliciaRose Pastore (rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Team)
|2
|Helene Drumm (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12 / Whole Athlete)
|3
|Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing)
|4
|Kaila Hart (Get Out! Durango)
|5
|Amber Broch
|6
|SyRae Weikle
|7
|Sofia Hamilton (Whole Athlete)
|8
|Sarah Rawley (Yeti Beti)
|9
|Michelle Monroe
|10
|Philicia Marion (Carpe Diem Racing)
|11
|Pam Seidler (Basalt Bike and Ski)
|12
|Meghan Kane
|13
|Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag / Paramount)
|14
|Amanda Ryan (Wolverine Sports Club)
|15
|Lauren Ziedonis
|16
|Lena Yarbrough
|17
|Elizabeth Sheldon (Tokyo Joes)
