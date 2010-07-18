Trending

Grotts wins junior short track championship

Pastore wins cat. 1 women's title

Full Results

Cat. 1 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Howard Grotts (Durango Devo)
2Skyler Trujillo
3Chase Dickens (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)
4Seth Kemp
5Casey Williams
6Alex Stevenson (Whole Athlete)
7Noah Talley (Racer's Cycle)
8Zane Godby
9Charles Wild (Mother)
10Cody Phillips
11Jake Richards
12Nicholas Newcomb (Whole Athlete)
13Larsson Johnson (Autoliv Cycling Club)
14Conner Smith (Autoliv Cycling Club)
15Jeremiah Dyer (Champion System Cannondale)
16Roman Brockley (Whole Athlete)
17Matthew Phillips
18Zane Enders (Autoliv Cycling Club)
19Luke Allen
20Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
21Tyler Coplea (Oakley/Form Cycles)
22Ryan Geiger (Schwalbe / Energy by Science)
23Gino Pastore (Durango Devo)
24Zachary Valdez (Whole Athlete)
25Lewis Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos)
26Kellan Humphries
27Keegan Swenson (Cole Sport/cole sport)
28Drake Uriguen (Livetrainrace.com)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jafer Beizer (Niner)
2Mark Parmelee
3Stevie Cullinan (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team)
4Peter O'Donnell (Mafia Racing)
5Amar Mannina
6Cole Oberman (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling/Club Team)
7Andy Hagemann (Mafia Racing)
8Nathan Brown
9Chris Thibodeau (SERT/Sho-Air)
10Jason Haney
11Sam Chovan
12Zachary Adams (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
13Kaehl Dale
14Derek Yarra (Sports Basement / Ultra Doom)
15Derek Brinkerhoff
16Barret Fishner (Mandalay Bay/McGhie's)
DNFScott Hoffner
DNFChris Hurst
DNFWilliam Lewis
DNFJason Holbrook

Cat. 1 Men 30+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jorge Espinoza (GS Ciao)
2Ed Oliver (EPC / Wheatridge Cyclery)
3Ward Baker (Justins / Titus Mountain Bike Team)
4Donald Myrah
5Frank Gonzalez (Montana Velo)
6DeJay Birtch (Niner/Ergon/NoTubes)
7Jeremy Young
8Jeff Angermann (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed Creative)
9Campbell Levy
10Gary Douville (Platinum Performance Cycling Team)
11Brent Gorman (Speedway Cycles)
13Scott Leland (Velo Reno)
14Alex Smith
15Timothy Cannard
16Tyson Kaman
17Jacob Harris
18Jon Freckleton (Steamboat Velo p/d MOOTS)
19Mike Driver (Livetrainrace.com)
20Daniel Perez (Victory Infusion/Bear Valley Bikes)
21Barry Wiebe
DNSKyle Ashton (Village Peddler)
DNSChad Dean (HTFU Racing/5Nines Cycling)
DNSDouglas Hudson
DNSRobb Parsons (Livetrainrace.com)
DNSPeter Sullivan (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1AliciaRose Pastore (rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Team)
2Helene Drumm (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12 / Whole Athlete)
3Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing)
4Kaila Hart (Get Out! Durango)
5Amber Broch
6SyRae Weikle
7Sofia Hamilton (Whole Athlete)
8Sarah Rawley (Yeti Beti)
9Michelle Monroe
10Philicia Marion (Carpe Diem Racing)
11Pam Seidler (Basalt Bike and Ski)
12Meghan Kane
13Corey Coogan Cisek (Maplelag / Paramount)
14Amanda Ryan (Wolverine Sports Club)
15Lauren Ziedonis
16Lena Yarbrough
17Elizabeth Sheldon (Tokyo Joes)

