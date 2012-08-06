Trending

Strobel and Rees win at Stevens Resort

Van Steenbergen brothers go one-two in junior race

Brief Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Strobel (Pivot/Kenda)0:03:11.26
2Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)0:00:01.96
3Bryn Atkinson (Norco International)0:00:02.83
4Mitch Ropelato (Specialized USA Gravity)0:00:04.09
5Cody Warren (DRD Intense)0:00:06.18

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Rees (Bike Hub/Loeka)0:03:47.59
2Lauren Daney (DRD Intese)0:00:06.55
3Britney White (Transition)0:00:07.87
4Karen O'Connell (Dirt Corps/Trek/Greggs)0:00:16.48
5Katie Holden (Specialized/SRAM)0:00:19.65

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bas Van Steenbergen (Transition/Deity/Cyclepath)0:03:20.24
2Tom Van Steenbergen (Transition)0:00:03.00
3Cody Kelley (Specialized USA Gravity)0:00:06.89
4Kole Wetherell (Project 529/Santa Cruz)0:00:11.96
5Jonathan Allyn (Big Tree Bikes/Evil)0:00:13.88

