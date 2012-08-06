Strobel and Rees win at Stevens Resort
Van Steenbergen brothers go one-two in junior race
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Strobel (Pivot/Kenda)
|0:03:11.26
|2
|Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
|0:00:01.96
|3
|Bryn Atkinson (Norco International)
|0:00:02.83
|4
|Mitch Ropelato (Specialized USA Gravity)
|0:00:04.09
|5
|Cody Warren (DRD Intense)
|0:00:06.18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Rees (Bike Hub/Loeka)
|0:03:47.59
|2
|Lauren Daney (DRD Intese)
|0:00:06.55
|3
|Britney White (Transition)
|0:00:07.87
|4
|Karen O'Connell (Dirt Corps/Trek/Greggs)
|0:00:16.48
|5
|Katie Holden (Specialized/SRAM)
|0:00:19.65
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bas Van Steenbergen (Transition/Deity/Cyclepath)
|0:03:20.24
|2
|Tom Van Steenbergen (Transition)
|0:00:03.00
|3
|Cody Kelley (Specialized USA Gravity)
|0:00:06.89
|4
|Kole Wetherell (Project 529/Santa Cruz)
|0:00:11.96
|5
|Jonathan Allyn (Big Tree Bikes/Evil)
|0:00:13.88
